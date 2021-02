Chrome on Windows 10 To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon

Last year, Google pushed 'dark mode', a feature that replaces the shiny, whitespace background on a web page with a dark color, to its Android operating system and YouTube service . The company is now working to expand the feature to Chrome's Windows 10 application . Peter Kasting, a Chrome developer, confirmed the move in response to a user's query on a Reddit thread. He said a "native dark mode support is in progress" for Chrome's desktop application. Until then, reminded Kasting, "we generally suggest people use a dark theme" for Chrome via a third-party extension.