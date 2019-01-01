Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Chrome on Windows 10 To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon (hothardware.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Last year, Google pushed 'dark mode', a feature that replaces the shiny, whitespace background on a web page with a dark color, to its Android operating system and YouTube service. The company is now working to expand the feature to Chrome's Windows 10 application. Peter Kasting, a Chrome developer, confirmed the move in response to a user's query on a Reddit thread. He said a "native dark mode support is in progress" for Chrome's desktop application. Until then, reminded Kasting, "we generally suggest people use a dark theme" for Chrome via a third-party extension.

Chrome on Windows 10 To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon

  • Just look at Slashdot (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @01:08PM (#57889004)
    This page is a prime example of something in need of a dark mode.
    • or an off mode.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      https://darkreader.org [darkreader.org]

    • This page is a prime example of something in need of a dark mode.

      You're not wrong.

      But consider that content-providers might want to have some control over the look of their content on peoples' devices. No doubt they can't stop dark-mode from happening anyway, and I'm certainly not going to shed a tear over that. Arguably it's a consumer-friendly option that should be embraced.

      We already have injected, targeted content (ads) in various media, including browsers, live sporting events, and cable broadcasts, that content-providers may not be able to control or consent to. Bu

      • Imagine a browser that converts certain sites into 1990s-style retinal-torture pastels, with flashing backgrounds and headlines on fire.

        I fail to see the problem, as long as this is the user's choice. Maybe some people like 1990 style. Other people may choose to see black text on a white page, or green text on a dark background. Yet other people may have some eye problem and pick the combination of colors, fonts and sizes that let them see best. It's unclear to me why you'd think users having choices is bad.

        Consider the reverse though: what if the page "artist" decides to use the "1990s-style retinal-torture pastels" etc., and users would

        • It's unclear to me why you'd think users having choices is bad.

          Because *I* have better taste than them, and I have a piece of paper and 40k of debt to prove it.

          Signed,
              Some vegafarian twat with a beret, ethnic tattoos, and piercings in places most people don't even have places.

    • Well, it doesn't need a command mode, or as we say in the biz, a commode.

  • Proper UI programming (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @01:33PM (#57889072)

    There would be no need to implement a "dark mode" if google just used whatever color scheme a user has chosen in the windows control panel.

    But no, they had to skin their own UI components over the top of the windows UI like stupid "bubbly interfaced" programs did in the 90's

    You know what i'm talking about, the stupid shit like this that was all to common back then https://www.reddit.com/r/nostalgia/comments/66soci/windows_media_player_skins/

    • Windows 10 no longer allows you to switch color themes so there's really no point in Google supporting that/ The only options it provides the user with are High Contrast themes (where certain colors can be customized) and dark mode (which doesn't actually adjust system colors).

      This change was probably made since lots of programs don't respect system colors anyway. I used to try to set white text on a black background. Many apps hardcode black as a text color so this usually will break a number of apps.

    • Funny. They are copying from edge after copying the horrible tabs from Firefox lol. Dark mode rocks on Edge and Windows Explorer.

      • Google really doesn't care about innovation anymore as evidenced by dragging ass in putting a silence button on tabs with sound, especially autoplay.

  • A system wide setting for dark mode is logically better than a site by site or program by program setting, so this seems well overdue.

    Of course for legacy sites like Slashdot, it will need to work some magic.

    • They can't even support UTF-8 and you're hoping they add support for dark mode? That's what I call optimism.

  • So they won't let us have the classic Chrome UI, yet they will give us a gimmicky dark mode as a replacement. Enough is enough, we need a "Pale Moon" of Chrome.

    • yet they will give us a gimmicky dark mode

      One man's gimmick is 10000 other men's default. The reality is few people give a crap about classic UI, but many people care seem to care about light and dark mode for all programs on all platforms.

      • Although not totally useless considering how much UI space today is wasted by empty white-space, dark themes are just a fad that is driven by the 30-and-under crowd rediscovering something that has existed at least since the Windows 3.1 days of the early 90's: THEMES and SKINS.

  • And most pages were rendered in your preferred colors? I miss those days. So chrome is trying to bring that back. How innovative.

  • They do not even have to make it default. I just want the option to put it back as it makes it easier to sort through tabs

  • Software with the options to change some RGB values is not new or news.
    Stop treating it as such.

