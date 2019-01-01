Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft Operating Systems Windows

Windows 10 Passes Windows 7 in Market Share (venturebeat.com) 159

Posted by msmash from the where-we-are-at dept.
An anonymous reader writes: More than three years after its release, Windows 10 has passed Windows 7 in market share. That means more desktop computers are now running Microsoft's latest and greatest operating system than any other OS, according to Net Applications. The milestone is a nice way for Microsoft to end 2018, even though the company surely was hoping it wouldn't take this long for Windows 10 to overtake Windows 7.

  • Latest and greatest? (Score:4, Informative)

    by hashish ( 62254 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @04:10PM (#57889590)

    Was this article written by MS?

    • Re:Latest and greatest? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @04:12PM (#57889606)

      Windows 10 may be the latest, but Windows 7 was the greatest.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Cmdln Daco ( 1183119 )

        For it's time, Windows 2000 was mighty fine. It killed Desktop Linux.

        • Re:Latest and greatest? (Score:5, Interesting)

          by Tough Love ( 215404 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @07:29PM (#57890230)

          Gnome (almost) killed desktop Linux, if you had to point at one single factor. With two factors, it would be Gnome and Microsoft dirty tricks.

          Well arguably, Gnome is a Microsoft dirty trick too, given that Miguel got a cushy job at Microsoft immediately after laying waste to the Linux desktop ecology. Of course it could have just been incompetence rather than malice, but...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kjella ( 173770 )

            No, the problem is all the people who seem to think "GNOME or KDE?" is the blocker rather than this [xkcd.com]. If you're a gamer Linux is fairly useless when it comes to AAA games. Heavy productivity suites like everything from Adobe equally so. And a lot of the very light users would probably be better off with a Chromebook. Yes, you could say that LibreOffice is close enough to MS Office, GIMP is close enough to Photoshop, there are fun independent games on Steam and so on... but it's not the same. Or you have some

            • You're out of touch. Artists don't use Gimp for painting these days, they use Krita, which is the best digital painter in the known universe. Productivity suite users are moving away from MSFT office in droves, they are moving to Google Office now. You can foam about that all you want but that is the way the world is going. Gamers do just fine on Linux these days, technically Linux is better than Windows, more efficient, more reliable networking and fewer crashes, and the only downside is some AAA titles no

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by dwywit ( 1109409 )

                "foam about that all you want"

                You need to have a cup of tea and a good lie down.

                • Impressed everyone with your witty rejoinder.

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by dwywit ( 1109409 )

                    Well the only people you managed to impress were the members of the local linux users' club.

                    I mean, "Artists don't use Gimp for painting these days, they use Krita, which is the best digital painter in the known universe."

                    That's called hyperbole, and not serious critical appraisal. You shot yourself in the foot, there. Unless you've bought that 6-digit account, you should know better.

                    And

                    "Productivity suite users are moving away from MSFT office in droves, they are moving to Google Office now. "

                    Hence the ris

              • Funny thing is that even FOSS software works better in Windows. I can download and install the latest VLC in Windows 7 with half a dozen clicks. Can an Ubuntu or Mint LTS from just 3 years ago do that? No. The repositories have an ancient version of VLC, so you will have to recompile the application (seriously). Or move to a rolling (aka continuously breaking) release. Or just go to Windows. Then there are countless driver issues (particularly around graphics and HDMI audio) and various power management iss

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Bobtree ( 105901 )

                So Windows must suck because you can't play Bayoneta.

                Your point about exclusives is valid, but FYI: https://store.steampowered.com... [steampowered.com]

          • Gnome (almost) killed desktop Linux

            I prefer the term late-stage abortion. "Killing" implied that it was alive and healthy at some point.

        • Re: Latest and greatest? (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Linux desktop HAS NEVER been ALIVE . N E V E R

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Windows 8.1 + Classic Shell is the best version of Windows. That isn't saying much since everything Microsoft has ever made is crap.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Windows 7 has been the only OS I have never had to reinstall, admittedly that was a dual boot system and I have used Kubuntu to repair windows 7 on more than one occasion.

          If M$ was still selling windows 7 at the same time as Windows anal probe 10, which would be the best selling OS for M$ and we all know the answer for that.

          Next boxen likely to be Apple, my first one ever. I will never run Windows anal probe 10, NEVER.

        • If an OS for you is a layer that manages your hardware and runs your apps, aka a means not an end, Windows is good (not crap). It has good drivers for most hardware, manages battery power well enough and doesn't require any repository middlemen to repackage applications before you can have your favorite applications. Unlike Desktop Linux.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You just have to be able to translate Msmash shill-speak into English. :-)

      "Latest" in English means "most recently deceased."

      And "Greatest" in English simply means it's the most "bloated" version.

      A depressing day, if true. Every version of Windows since XP SP3 has been worse and buggier than its predecessor.

      • Funny how when Microsoft tries to do the right thing for things like security, reliability and component management (as they did with Windows Vista and Windows 7) the Linux people are the first to bite. This explains a lot about the state of Desktop Linux, I guess.

  • Many businesses have no choice (Score:5, Informative)

    by StuartHankins ( 1020819 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @04:15PM (#57889614)
    Windows 10 has a bunch of serious issues, that's not news, and those who can avoid it are lucky. Guess what? My machine is wanting to install the Windows feature update again, and I'm staving it off because the last time I tried it, after 2 hours of WTF-is-it-doing and then trying to roll back, it left things in such a mess after the "successful" rollback that I restored the entire VM from backup.

    This is one reason why I no longer store documents within the VM, and do most of my work remoted onto Windows servers which seem to have fewer issues. Between Office 365 "updates" and forced Windows "updates" my machine has never been so "updated" yet suffering from so many issues before... and I go back to Windows 3.0

    I would create another VM from scratch, but Windows 10 is the issue here. What a hot mess!

    • Yet enterprises have been migrated quietly just fine for years now.

      We had some issues where I work presently with some ancient hardware driver but the rest is just certification from our developers who are too lazy to test it. Other companies I worked at upgraded without a problem.

      This isn't anything like XP which required different forest levels and GPOs being redone from adm to admX and domains. 10 is much closer to 7 than 7 was to XP. FYI your PC problems sound like you corrupted your install and is not

      • Re:Many businesses have no choice (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @05:00PM (#57889804)

        Enterprises get the enterprise version, which removes almost all of the "hot, new, amazing" technology and cedes control of the OS to the admin to make for an actually reliable OS.

        Other users are stuck with home and pro versions which are the worst MS operating system since... I have problems finishing this sentence, as I had better luck even with ME.

        • I am not pro Windows fan and far from it. But the pro version you can delay updates which I have done for feature for 140 days and security for 7 days in case some bad security update is released it usually gets pulled back before 7.

          I had no issues with Windows 10 reliability since 2016 or so. I laugh at my old posts as 2015 was a mess. LTSB includes the older bugs and enterprise really is not that much different than the home or pro. I like the Linux support through WSL in the newer releases and Hyper-V an

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

            Considering your name and posting history, you're not just a fan. You're a full blown astroturfer, and the only question I have if you're doing this as a hobby or a paid assignment. Content of this post proves it, as even the points of stability, original release has been by far the most stable. Even the first update literally broke a whole bunch of software, to the point where microsoft themselves recommended "running in win7 compatibility mode if you experience stability issues". It has gotten only worse

    • My customer mandated W10 for security reasons. 7 will not be supported forever.

      I don't mind it other than using a keyboard is not an option in many places. That's maybe 5% of my needs, but it's weighted to 80% of my hate. Likely to get worse, too.

    • This is one reason why I no longer store documents within the VM

      Why are you trying to outsmart your OS? Just put the documents in the cloud. MS themselves consider their system so unreliable and so malware prone that this is a fundamental and necessary feature of Windows 10.

        • 1. Versioning. I get hourly Time Machine backups by not storing my only copy to the cloud.
        • 2. Large files are clunky to save to and retrieve from cloud
        • 3. Windows 10 recently had an issue where people's documents saved to the Microsoft cloud (OneDrive) were lost. That alone should be good enough reason not to store important documents "in the cloud" but especially with Microsoft's cloud.

  • Unfortunately, windows 10 includes crap ware like Groove, Cortana, Ads that cannot be uninstalled

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bn-7bc ( 909819 )

      I know my eyes ar,shall we say, sub optimal, but I’ve never seen those ads you ar talking about. Where are they? I ron win 10 pro (non oem) if thst has anything to do with thelack of ads, I allso dissabled live tiles, in fact remived all tiles from the start menu

    • Turn off Cortana [ndtv.com].

      Remove Groove [thewindowsclub.com].

      Ads? Is that Windows thing, or is that from your browser?

  • Windows 10 does wonders! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by zilym ( 3470 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @04:24PM (#57889640)

    My Dad was happily using Windows 8, was forcefully upgraded to Windows 10 by accident. Hated Windows 10, downgraded back to Windows 8, then kept getting warning messages popping up from time to time about some DLL that got lost in all the shuffle. Didn't seem to do anything useful (app store DLL?) but annoying. Fed up with all that, he finally bite the bullet and switched to Ubuntu 18.04 this fall. Thanks Microsoft!

    • My Dad was happily using Windows 8

      See, now I know you're making this up...

      Kidding aside, I have my own frustrations with Windows 10, as I can't upgrade my two Windows 10 machines past 1709. Honestly, I don't really mind the OS that much aside from that. So far I've been able to turn off most of the annoying features.

      • My wife was actually quite satisfied with Windows 8, but about equally satisfied with Windows 10. There were even some people who thought Windows ME was okay. The important aspect is why Microsoft allows the quality of OSes to fluctuate so widely. My longer comment above focuses on the economics of creating demand under false pretenses and why we are now in trouble since the last good version (Windows 7) has been eclipsed by a new version (Windows 10), which I suspect (but I haven't seen the source code) is

  • not a milestone (Score:3)

    by Espectr0 ( 577637 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @04:26PM (#57889654) Journal

    no the sum of all windows 10 releases (they have been plenty) now has more market share that the single release of windows 7? that's not a milestone.

    wake me up when a single release of windows 10 does that.

  • If you were to believe the stats that netmarketshare posted. Estimating stats is so unreliable these days other than Enterprises using Windows 7 and Home users using Windows 10. In practice all browsers these days are Chrome based or chrome-imitating so just worry about being Chrome compatible.

    • Actually, I believe that one.
      Some people really cling to their Windows XP, but if you can choose between Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, I see no reason not to prefer 8.1.

      Note that I don't include myself in any of these. For me it is Windows 7 as long as it's supported, then probably Xubuntu.

  • "Windows 10 Passes Windows 7 in Market Share"

    That's no good at all. Wake me when it can crank up to 11.

    • That's no good at all. Wake me when it can crank up to 11.

      Microsoft promised there won't be Windows 11, and I believe them -- they alternate between a passable version of windows and a bad one. Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?

      • they alternate between a passable version of windows and a bad one. Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?

        Not this shit again...

      • Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?

        Same reason Mac didn't do OS9 - trademark issues.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Close, but actually win 9 got skipped because lots of legacy software looked for that to indicate 'win95' or 'win98' (were they just checking the first 4 bytes of a string?), whereas OS9 was skipped by Apple due to a pre-existing RTOS, OS-9, having that trademark already.

        • My recollection was that there was a OS 9 [wikipedia.org] from Apple. Yes there was a trademark lawsuit which Apple won.

  • Windows 7 goes EOL in 1 year. Yikes. Even XP was surprised by 7 several years before it hit retirement.

    • Windows 7 goes EOL in 1 year.

      Ugh. Our primary computers at home are all Macs, but we have a Windows 7 VM on the iMac because most of my wife’s sewing machine / embroidery software is Windows based. I’m very tempted to just leave that at 7 even after it’s EOL’ed - she doesn’t use Internet Explorer for anything, and the VM is isolated inbound.

      I’ve seen plenty of the Windows 10 hot mess at work (as an observer - I’m on Mac and Linux there 99% of the time)... I don’t really want to deal with

      • Your wife is good. She uses her up to date Mac to browse the web and do work outside of her proprietary app.

        I replaced to that poster saying it is a mess. I am not a Microsoft apologist but he made a poor generalization because of his one corrupted install. FYI running a feature update will break machines where Realtek or Intel do not update the drivers. Windows Update by default now will ignore the latest Windows 10 versions after probably for Intel display drivers and realtek audio and just put in securit

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Windows Update by default now

          No reason to continue reading. The damage was already done.
          Years of damage. Probably millions in dollars of either wasted time or outright damage.
          Microsoft simply never gave a shit until it started blowing up, forcing them to hire actual developers to fix the shitheap.
          I will never trust a future Windows OS on native ever again. They are dead to me.
          I've defended Microsoft plenty of times before, but Win10 is indefensibly bad. Criminally bad, even!
          Win10 has got to be the biggest shitshow that has ever hap

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by antdude ( 79039 )

      No one stopping you to keep using W7. Just keep it off the Internet and be a smart user to be secured. ;)

  • To be clear: You can't buy windows 7 so the fact it took this long for win10 to out pace it is a pretty good indication of just how badly it sucks.

    • To be clear: You can't buy windows 7 so the fact it took this long for win10 to out pace it is a pretty good indication of just how badly it sucks.

      Not to mention that MS "upgraded" so many Win7/8 users to Win10 unwittingly by dirty tricks. I'm amazed that it has taken this long for 10 to overtake 7. Fortunately Win7 is still available for download from pirate sites.

  • Wow! That was SO FAST! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @05:11PM (#57889840) Homepage Journal

    Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!

    • >"Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!"

      You forgot to mention them also trying over and over again to force it down users' throats with unrequested (and usually unwanted) "upgrades" from 7 to 10.

    • Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!

      Plus there is only 5 more years before EOL for Windows 10. Now is the time to get ready to upgrade to Windows 11!

  • I just hope Microsoft doesn't screw it up. They have this tendency to release good version/bad version of Windows since they flopped with Vista after XP. Windows 8 was a similar flop after the great Windows 7.

  • I'm waiting for Windows 11 (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @05:20PM (#57889866)
    I hear it's one louder.

  • Windows 10 (Score:3)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @06:34PM (#57890068)

    Why are we celebrating that more than half of the windows boxes are infected by a terrible malware that attack via the windows update mechanism then proceeds to display Ads,add a very annoying search bar, track the user's every move and potentially can turn him into a bot, given how hard it is to disable it's ability to download updates?

    • Why are we celebrating that more than half of the windows boxes are infected by a terrible malware that attack via the windows update mechanism then proceeds to display Ads,add a very annoying search bar, track the user's every move and potentially can turn him into a bot, given how hard it is to disable it's ability to download updates?

      The attack began 20 years ago with the rise of smart phones and drm'd games. Back when the videogame industry was pushing to get rid of game ownership by rebranding rpg's in development "MMO's". Everyone saw what kind of profits you could get from a locked down platform like android/iphone via apps + in app purchases. So the big plan is to turn the desktop PC into a locked down platform. Just like steam, mmo's and phones.

  • This should be "user base" instead of "market share", since what is measured is web site clients, and not anything sold.

  • Forced obsolescence (Score:3)

    by Jody Bruchon ( 3404363 ) on Tuesday January 01, 2019 @07:35PM (#57890254)
    New Win10 machines have ACPI 5.0 (or some AMD chips' AGESA with the same effect) which doesn't work with Windows 7 and no option to use the older styles. OR they have UEFI with no CSM or with CSM boot crippled. OR they have hardware for which drivers aren't being put out for Win7. OR they have hardware which Microsoft has decided is arbitrarily not allowed to run Win7 and does what they can to frustrate such usage via updates when a user is successful in installing it.

    Yeah, what a shock. Hardware fails as it ages and must be replaced with new hardware. Your new OS is an objectively worse system all-around except for a few kernel/driver improvements (native XHCI and UAS and direct support for USB booting) that could easily have been backported and a few multi-monitor improvements, but it has that big fat milk teat called "Windows Store" that you can use to milk wallets in your own Apple-esque walled garden of bloated misaligned Electron-style apps. Do everything you possibly can to force people who need to get new hardware for any reason onto your new platform even though the old one is still supported for two more years and OF COURSE the market share will increase over time.

    Windows 10 is an abomination. As soon as Bill Gates left the company, it all went to pot. Windows 7 was not perfect at all, but it's what I use whenever possible because the Windows 8+ era took all the fundamentals of proper user interface design and chucked them right out the window in favor of a UI race to the bottom that functions everywhere and is useful nowhere.

    Worse yet, you have these brats that think all that glitters is gold that listen to someone like me going off about Windows 10 and declare that I'm just mad because I can't keep up and that I need to get with the times and that Windows 10 is feature-packed ooh shiny awesome stuff and I have no idea what I'm talking about. Tell you what, junior: open a File Explorer window, find a folder eight levels deep on your C: drive, and bang out the keyboard shortcut to make a new folder. I'll time you. Wait, you don't know any keyboard shortcuts and what's a folder and why do I own a 3D printed save icon? Get off my lawn and go back to your shitty tablet.
  • The largest effect a W10 install has had on me is to make me more of a Mac person...I had to do some updates, etc on a W10 machine, what a POS. Under three layers of crap lie the win 7 panels, but you have to find them. I hope Apple doesn't blow it, or I'll have nowhere to go

