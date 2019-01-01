Windows 10 Passes Windows 7 in Market Share (venturebeat.com) 159
An anonymous reader writes: More than three years after its release, Windows 10 has passed Windows 7 in market share. That means more desktop computers are now running Microsoft's latest and greatest operating system than any other OS, according to Net Applications. The milestone is a nice way for Microsoft to end 2018, even though the company surely was hoping it wouldn't take this long for Windows 10 to overtake Windows 7.
Was this article written by MS?
Windows 10 may be the latest, but Windows 7 was the greatest.
For it's time, Windows 2000 was mighty fine. It killed Desktop Linux.
Untrue, not same (I used both extensively)... apk (Score:1, Informative)
OS/2 was different & didn't have a 'registry' (well, kind of but not same in ".ini" files BUT NOT TEXT like Windows ones, these were BINARY format iirc (Faster reads that way, & smart but not simple to work with like text)) & configured via config.sys (like DOS) & though NT had a DOS 'subsystem', OS/2 was the one that had a "better DOS than DOS" (both could run multiple instances but iirc, NT has to have a reg setting for SEPARATING Win16 instances into diff. memspace - OS/2 did that off the
Windows 2000 was the first really robust OS from Microsoft that had 'enough in it' to be a good desktop system, and was several magnitudes of scale better than Windows 98. Before it, NT 3.51 was a good 'UNIX like' OS, but they screwed that up with NT 4. Then after Windows 2000, they stuck in thick layers of cruft again with XP. It took until Windows 7 to recover. Windows 10 is just an unmitigated disaster. I recently tried to open up my Windows 10 convertible laptop in 'tablet' mode, and had to kind of
Windows XP was much faster at file operations than Windows 7. The Vista crap wasn't fully reverted.
Gnome (almost) killed desktop Linux, if you had to point at one single factor. With two factors, it would be Gnome and Microsoft dirty tricks.
Well arguably, Gnome is a Microsoft dirty trick too, given that Miguel got a cushy job at Microsoft immediately after laying waste to the Linux desktop ecology. Of course it could have just been incompetence rather than malice, but...
No, the problem is all the people who seem to think "GNOME or KDE?" is the blocker rather than this [xkcd.com]. If you're a gamer Linux is fairly useless when it comes to AAA games. Heavy productivity suites like everything from Adobe equally so. And a lot of the very light users would probably be better off with a Chromebook. Yes, you could say that LibreOffice is close enough to MS Office, GIMP is close enough to Photoshop, there are fun independent games on Steam and so on... but it's not the same. Or you have some
You're out of touch. Artists don't use Gimp for painting these days, they use Krita, which is the best digital painter in the known universe. Productivity suite users are moving away from MSFT office in droves, they are moving to Google Office now. You can foam about that all you want but that is the way the world is going. Gamers do just fine on Linux these days, technically Linux is better than Windows, more efficient, more reliable networking and fewer crashes, and the only downside is some AAA titles no
"foam about that all you want"
You need to have a cup of tea and a good lie down.
Impressed everyone with your witty rejoinder.
Well the only people you managed to impress were the members of the local linux users' club.
I mean, "Artists don't use Gimp for painting these days, they use Krita, which is the best digital painter in the known universe."
That's called hyperbole, and not serious critical appraisal. You shot yourself in the foot, there. Unless you've bought that 6-digit account, you should know better.
And
"Productivity suite users are moving away from MSFT office in droves, they are moving to Google Office now. "
Hence the ris
So Windows must suck because you can't play Bayoneta.
Your point about exclusives is valid, but FYI: https://store.steampowered.com... [steampowered.com]
Gnome (almost) killed desktop Linux
I prefer the term late-stage abortion. "Killing" implied that it was alive and healthy at some point.
Linux desktop HAS NEVER been ALIVE . N E V E R
Windows 8.1 + Classic Shell is the best version of Windows. That isn't saying much since everything Microsoft has ever made is crap.
Windows 7 has been the only OS I have never had to reinstall, admittedly that was a dual boot system and I have used Kubuntu to repair windows 7 on more than one occasion.
If M$ was still selling windows 7 at the same time as Windows anal probe 10, which would be the best selling OS for M$ and we all know the answer for that.
Next boxen likely to be Apple, my first one ever. I will never run Windows anal probe 10, NEVER.
You just have to be able to translate Msmash shill-speak into English.
:-)
"Latest" in English means "most recently deceased."
And "Greatest" in English simply means it's the most "bloated" version.
A depressing day, if true. Every version of Windows since XP SP3 has been worse and buggier than its predecessor.
Many businesses have no choice
This is one reason why I no longer store documents within the VM, and do most of my work remoted onto Windows servers which seem to have fewer issues. Between Office 365 "updates" and forced Windows "updates" my machine has never been so "updated" yet suffering from so many issues before... and I go back to Windows 3.0
I would create another VM from scratch, but Windows 10 is the issue here. What a hot mess!
LTSB is not recommended. No Linux support, slow as fuck Windows Update, No Windows Store which is a problem for Office 2019 as Sway and OneNote have moved to the Store only, and many other countless updates since 2015.
LTSB is not recommended. No Linux support, slow as fuck Windows Update
It's called Cygwin or a virtual machine.
No Windows Store which is a problem for Office 2019 as Sway and OneNote have moved to the Store only
Nobody cares.
and many other countless updates since 2015.
Again nobody cares, not even a little.
Username checks out.
Username checks out.
LTSB is not recommended. No Linux support,
There's Cygwin, there's Docker for Windows, there's Virtualbox and VMWare Workstation and Hyper-V...
slow as fuck Windows Update,
That's not a bug, that's a feature.
No Windows Store
Also a great feature.
which is a problem for Office 2019
I'm sure the CtR installer still works just fine, though odds are good that anyone with a licensed copy of LTSB will still have a volume license of Office, and anyone who gets it off The Pirate Bay similarly won't care.
as Sway
Who the hell has ever used Sway? I've never once met one person who used it. Even if it's a nice combination of Publi
Oh look you're trying to be clever. Good work ignoring the GP's requirements. But let me correct you on your sillyness:
- Cygwin is not a suitable replacement for WSL. Your talk about VMs shows that you don't understand the point in the first place
- Slow updates ARE a problem when security is involved. You can happily delay non security updates for 365 days in Windows 10 Pro. LTSB is stupid in this regard.
- No windows store is a problem on Windows 10 desktop. It's a central license store for features not onl
But there is the newer LTSC released in last couple of months.
It is not hard to enable Windows store for LTSC/LTSB.
I gave it a shot. It took 3 hours to update one machine and we couldn't get OneNote nor an app some site used that was from the appstore. I think looking forward in time 2 to 5 years from now (normal image lifespan) that the WindowsStore will have a larger role. If a user has to install something without admin rights we know it will contain malware from the store. Vendors are slowly moving to it too.
Linux support is important for many slashdotters too which is nice.
I bought a retail box version of Windows 10 to put on my desktop because I was running a sketchy copy of Windows 7 that kept deactivating. After a few months running the Windows 10, I went on eBay and bought a legitimate retail box copy of Windows 7 to replace it.
At least now I have a legitimate copy of Windows 7 to run in perpetuity. I have several machines with legit OEM copies of Windows 7 as well.
If you did have a legit Windows 7 machine and you let them do the 'free upgrade' on it, your old license i
Congratulations. You rewarded Microsoft twice (thrice?) for making your life miserable. Once for buying the retail box Windows 10, a second time by buying a retail box Windows 7, and possibly an initial third time from your original sketchy Windows 7 (perhaps an OEM pre-installation image that started failing after too many hardware upgrades?).
Multiply your story times the number of other people in the world that did something similar and it becomes obvious why Microsoft makes shoddy versions of Windows. It
Yet enterprises have been migrated quietly just fine for years now.
We had some issues where I work presently with some ancient hardware driver but the rest is just certification from our developers who are too lazy to test it. Other companies I worked at upgraded without a problem.
This isn't anything like XP which required different forest levels and GPOs being redone from adm to admX and domains. 10 is much closer to 7 than 7 was to XP. FYI your PC problems sound like you corrupted your install and is not
Enterprises get the enterprise version, which removes almost all of the "hot, new, amazing" technology and cedes control of the OS to the admin to make for an actually reliable OS.
Other users are stuck with home and pro versions which are the worst MS operating system since... I have problems finishing this sentence, as I had better luck even with ME.
I am not pro Windows fan and far from it. But the pro version you can delay updates which I have done for feature for 140 days and security for 7 days in case some bad security update is released it usually gets pulled back before 7.
I had no issues with Windows 10 reliability since 2016 or so. I laugh at my old posts as 2015 was a mess. LTSB includes the older bugs and enterprise really is not that much different than the home or pro. I like the Linux support through WSL in the newer releases and Hyper-V an
Considering your name and posting history, you're not just a fan. You're a full blown astroturfer, and the only question I have if you're doing this as a hobby or a paid assignment. Content of this post proves it, as even the points of stability, original release has been by far the most stable. Even the first update literally broke a whole bunch of software, to the point where microsoft themselves recommended "running in win7 compatibility mode if you experience stability issues". It has gotten only worse
Of which "new hardware support" was achieved by literally forcing OEMs and hardware designers into not releasing win7 drivers. They even strong armed intel itself into not releasing full support for win7 on its most modern CPUs.
My customer mandated W10 for security reasons. 7 will not be supported forever.
I don't mind it other than using a keyboard is not an option in many places. That's maybe 5% of my needs, but it's weighted to 80% of my hate. Likely to get worse, too.
This is one reason why I no longer store documents within the VM
Why are you trying to outsmart your OS? Just put the documents in the cloud. MS themselves consider their system so unreliable and so malware prone that this is a fundamental and necessary feature of Windows 10.
Lots of serious professional software only runs on Windows. Software you've probably never heard of but nonetheless is widely used in a particular industry. The applications barrier to entry is still going strong.
Oh kid. Don't even try. (Score:1)
I bet you have never even seen a minicomputer, and think the world stands for a Mac mini.
I worked in music and film production, craft businesses, and manufacturing. I know all the shity cancer of industry-specific software out there. I even wrote some of it. (For warehouse management, color mixing machines, custom data management, and similar small side-gigs.)
And they all either got replaced by server-side software that runs on large metal linux boxen, by small single-board computer gadgets with client/web
hahaha, no. Step out of your mom's basement and get real job before commenting. The main tools business uses are windows only. The major market share of CADD software (AutoCAD/Fusion360, SolidWorks, ProE/PTC Creo) are Windows only. Even big the enterprise Unix financial systems require a Windows Desktop or work cannot be done.
Re: Oh kid. Don't even try. (Score:2)
I started in IT in 1989 working with IBM mainframes. Those are still very much in use 40 years later. I've been hearing about how Linux is going to replace Windows since I started using it in 1998 and guess what? It still hasn't happened.
I'll give you an example from my previous job at a fairly large law firm. What are the Linux equivalents of Aderant, WorkSite, BigHand and Cisco Jabber and how much would it cost to migrate? How easy is it to use Microsoft Word templates and Excel macros in Libre Offic
Bullshit.
From ibm.com: https://www.ibm.com/it-infrastructure/z/os/linux-tested-platforms [ibm.com].
I don't think it gets any bigger than one of those mainframes. Except for some supercomputers in research, but many of those are running Linux too.
False. You'll notice the "platinum" "gold" and "silver" lists of things that run without problem on wine are games. Meanwhile, adults needing to make money for a living will find their wares will have problems.
Wine is not for the professional
If it's that simple then why is Windows so prevalent on the desktop? I posted a list of software above. Perhaps you can tell me how well they run under WINE.
Serious professional software runs on Linux anyway. (E.g. 3D modeling software.)
Which software would that be? Everyone I know doing Creo, Solidworks, or NX is using Windows...
Unfortunately, windows 10 includes crap ware like Groove, Cortana, Ads that cannot be uninstalled
I know my eyes ar,shall we say, sub optimal, but I’ve never seen those ads you ar talking about. Where are they? I ron win 10 pro (non oem) if thst has anything to do with thelack of ads, I allso dissabled live tiles, in fact remived all tiles from the start menu
Turn off Cortana [ndtv.com].
Remove Groove [thewindowsclub.com].
Ads? Is that Windows thing, or is that from your browser?
Windows 10 does wonders!
My Dad was happily using Windows 8, was forcefully upgraded to Windows 10 by accident. Hated Windows 10, downgraded back to Windows 8, then kept getting warning messages popping up from time to time about some DLL that got lost in all the shuffle. Didn't seem to do anything useful (app store DLL?) but annoying. Fed up with all that, he finally bite the bullet and switched to Ubuntu 18.04 this fall. Thanks Microsoft!
My Dad was happily using Windows 8
See, now I know you're making this up...
Kidding aside, I have my own frustrations with Windows 10, as I can't upgrade my two Windows 10 machines past 1709. Honestly, I don't really mind the OS that much aside from that. So far I've been able to turn off most of the annoying features.
My wife was actually quite satisfied with Windows 8, but about equally satisfied with Windows 10. There were even some people who thought Windows ME was okay. The important aspect is why Microsoft allows the quality of OSes to fluctuate so widely. My longer comment above focuses on the economics of creating demand under false pretenses and why we are now in trouble since the last good version (Windows 7) has been eclipsed by a new version (Windows 10), which I suspect (but I haven't seen the source code) is
not a milestone
no the sum of all windows 10 releases (they have been plenty) now has more market share that the single release of windows 7? that's not a milestone.
wake me up when a single release of windows 10 does that.
Windows XP passed Windows 8.1
Actually, I believe that one.
Some people really cling to their Windows XP, but if you can choose between Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, I see no reason not to prefer 8.1.
Note that I don't include myself in any of these. For me it is Windows 7 as long as it's supported, then probably Xubuntu.
Naaaaa.
That's no good at all. Wake me when it can crank up to 11.
That's no good at all. Wake me when it can crank up to 11.
Microsoft promised there won't be Windows 11, and I believe them -- they alternate between a passable version of windows and a bad one. Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?
they alternate between a passable version of windows and a bad one. Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?
Not this shit again...
Why do you think Win 9 got skipped?
Same reason Mac didn't do OS9 - trademark issues.
Close, but actually win 9 got skipped because lots of legacy software looked for that to indicate 'win95' or 'win98' (were they just checking the first 4 bytes of a string?), whereas OS9 was skipped by Apple due to a pre-existing RTOS, OS-9, having that trademark already.
Not Good
Windows 7 goes EOL in 1 year. Yikes. Even XP was surprised by 7 several years before it hit retirement.
Windows 7 goes EOL in 1 year.
Ugh. Our primary computers at home are all Macs, but we have a Windows 7 VM on the iMac because most of my wife’s sewing machine / embroidery software is Windows based. I’m very tempted to just leave that at 7 even after it’s EOL’ed - she doesn’t use Internet Explorer for anything, and the VM is isolated inbound.
I’ve seen plenty of the Windows 10 hot mess at work (as an observer - I’m on Mac and Linux there 99% of the time)... I don’t really want to deal with
Your wife is good. She uses her up to date Mac to browse the web and do work outside of her proprietary app.
I replaced to that poster saying it is a mess. I am not a Microsoft apologist but he made a poor generalization because of his one corrupted install. FYI running a feature update will break machines where Realtek or Intel do not update the drivers. Windows Update by default now will ignore the latest Windows 10 versions after probably for Intel display drivers and realtek audio and just put in securit
Windows Update by default now
No reason to continue reading. The damage was already done.
Years of damage. Probably millions in dollars of either wasted time or outright damage.
Microsoft simply never gave a shit until it started blowing up, forcing them to hire actual developers to fix the shitheap.
I will never trust a future Windows OS on native ever again. They are dead to me.
I've defended Microsoft plenty of times before, but Win10 is indefensibly bad. Criminally bad, even!
Win10 has got to be the biggest shitshow that has ever hap
No one stopping you to keep using W7. Just keep it off the Internet and be a smart user to be secured.
;)
You're kidding right? EOL in one year? They have already been failing miserably to keep it secure ever since the "Vault 7" NSA weapons release hit the interwebs.
Yes. 1/2020 is EOL and will no longer get security updates.
That reminds me. I could use a suggestion for a host file APK. Any ideas if I should create one?
And all it took was removing it from the market.
To be clear: You can't buy windows 7 so the fact it took this long for win10 to out pace it is a pretty good indication of just how badly it sucks.
To be clear: You can't buy windows 7 so the fact it took this long for win10 to out pace it is a pretty good indication of just how badly it sucks.
Not to mention that MS "upgraded" so many Win7/8 users to Win10 unwittingly by dirty tricks. I'm amazed that it has taken this long for 10 to overtake 7. Fortunately Win7 is still available for download from pirate sites.
Wow! That was SO FAST!
Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!
>"Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!"
You forgot to mention them also trying over and over again to force it down users' throats with unrequested (and usually unwanted) "upgrades" from 7 to 10.
Only too 3.5 years and fucking with hardware and software to artificially obsolete Win7!
Plus there is only 5 more years before EOL for Windows 10. Now is the time to get ready to upgrade to Windows 11!
Windows 10 is great
I just hope Microsoft doesn't screw it up. They have this tendency to release good version/bad version of Windows since they flopped with Vista after XP. Windows 8 was a similar flop after the great Windows 7.
I'm waiting for Windows 11
Windows 10
Why are we celebrating that more than half of the windows boxes are infected by a terrible malware that attack via the windows update mechanism then proceeds to display Ads,add a very annoying search bar, track the user's every move and potentially can turn him into a bot, given how hard it is to disable it's ability to download updates?
Why are we celebrating that more than half of the windows boxes are infected by a terrible malware that attack via the windows update mechanism then proceeds to display Ads,add a very annoying search bar, track the user's every move and potentially can turn him into a bot, given how hard it is to disable it's ability to download updates?
The attack began 20 years ago with the rise of smart phones and drm'd games. Back when the videogame industry was pushing to get rid of game ownership by rebranding rpg's in development "MMO's". Everyone saw what kind of profits you could get from a locked down platform like android/iphone via apps + in app purchases. So the big plan is to turn the desktop PC into a locked down platform. Just like steam, mmo's and phones.
Not market share
Forced obsolescence
Yeah, what a shock. Hardware fails as it ages and must be replaced with new hardware. Your new OS is an objectively worse system all-around except for a few kernel/driver improvements (native XHCI and UAS and direct support for USB booting) that could easily have been backported and a few multi-monitor improvements, but it has that big fat milk teat called "Windows Store" that you can use to milk wallets in your own Apple-esque walled garden of bloated misaligned Electron-style apps. Do everything you possibly can to force people who need to get new hardware for any reason onto your new platform even though the old one is still supported for two more years and OF COURSE the market share will increase over time.
Windows 10 is an abomination. As soon as Bill Gates left the company, it all went to pot. Windows 7 was not perfect at all, but it's what I use whenever possible because the Windows 8+ era took all the fundamentals of proper user interface design and chucked them right out the window in favor of a UI race to the bottom that functions everywhere and is useful nowhere.
Worse yet, you have these brats that think all that glitters is gold that listen to someone like me going off about Windows 10 and declare that I'm just mad because I can't keep up and that I need to get with the times and that Windows 10 is feature-packed ooh shiny awesome stuff and I have no idea what I'm talking about. Tell you what, junior: open a File Explorer window, find a folder eight levels deep on your C: drive, and bang out the keyboard shortcut to make a new folder. I'll time you. Wait, you don't know any keyboard shortcuts and what's a folder and why do I own a 3D printed save icon? Get off my lawn and go back to your shitty tablet.
F Win 10
Android by itself is quite good. Java blows, but Android did the best job they could with it. What I really enjoy is that I can port all my apps in Qt to run on Android without much fuss. It's really great fun being able to run my apps on such a tiny, portable piece of tech.
What I hate is all the vendor added crapware and hardware lockdown anti-features that third parties forced upon the users. We need more hackers breaking this stuff down so we can install tighter, cleaner, more up-to-date builds of Androi
This news is almost as sad as Linux economics
I really think this is sad news. Now Microsoft can start wrecking Windows 10 to create demand for a new and "improved" OS. I think the only reason they gave free upgrades to Windows 10 was because of the fiasco of Windows XP. At least that's how it looked to Microsoft's accountants when people were basically satisfied with the OS and had no desire to upgrade.
In reality the OSes and the hardware have already surpassed our normal human needs. Yeah, in theory it's always nicer to do things a bit faster, but th
I think that's a bit exaggerated, there's always new hardware and software standards like for example 10 years ago NVMe didn't exist. Sure, to the user it might look "the same" except much faster but a lot is changed under the hood. Same with new USB standards, WiFi standards and so on. I wouldn't mind Win10 if there was an off switch for most the features, the actual core is improved since Win7/8. It's everything else they do for business reasons that makes me dislike it.
Re: (Score:2)
I actually hoped that Linux would follow that path, but now I feel like all my hopes and expectations for Linux were childish delusions. Corporate cancers rule and make the rules.
Now Microsoft can start wrecking Windows 10 to create demand for a new and "improved" OS. I think the only reason they gave free upgrades to Windows 10 was because of the fiasco of Windows XP. At least that's how it looked to Microsoft's accountants when people were basically satisfied with the OS and had no desire to upgrade.
Opinion, not fact. We have Windows XP systems still kicking around. They aren't exposed to the internet for obvious reasons but they operate critical pieces of equipment. Runs on low spec hardware and doesn't crash. I can say the same of Windows 7 since we still have a number of workstations running here..
In reality the OSes and the hardware have already surpassed our normal human needs
That's a narrow view of the world and actually far from the truth. If all you do is youtube, spreadsheets and word then you're correct but otherwise you are simply WRONG. Virtualization and SSD are two ver
If I am so wrong, then why are you citing evidence to support my "opinion"? Perhaps you could clarify which part of your apparent self-contradiction is your actual opinion? Let me clarify that I am NOT criticizing you for your continued use of XP, but Microsoft is quite unhappy with bad (or "naughty"?) customers like you.
Anyway, if you don't understand my "considered opinions" (and want to), then you should feel free to ask for clarification. I would actually thank you for your support, but find that diffic