Microsoft is Privately Testing 'Bali,' a Way To Give Users Control of Data Collected About Them (zdnet.com) 70
Microsoft is working on a project codenamed "Bali," which is designed to give users control of data collected about them. The project is a Microsoft Research incubation effort and seems to be in private testing at this stage. From a report: I learned of the existence of Bali in a tweet from "Longhorn," which I saw via another Twitter user, "Walking Cat." Longhorn described Bali as "a project that can delete all your connection and account information (inverseprivacyproject)." I found a link to the Bali project page. That page allows those with a code to sign into the site and says those without a code can request one.
The "About" page for Bali describes it as a "new personal data bank which puts users in control of all data collected about them.... The bank will enable users to store all data (raw and inferred) generated by them. It will allow the user to visualize, manage, control, share and monetize the data."
WHY IS THIS DATA BEING GENERATED BY DEFAULT
That's the fucking question, not whether you can force users to jump through hoops to maintain (the illusion of) basic privacy with some new portal, WHY DO YOU THINK IT'S FINE TO COLLECT ALL THIS BY DEFAULT?
The fuck do you think you are, Facebook?
Microsoft, offering to let the tortured choose when and how they are tortured, is pretty proud of itself.
We need privacy laws now
Careful what you ask for.
Might wind up outlawing privacy.
offering to let the tortured choose when and how they are tortured
Oh! I choose to be hung by my toes over a pot of boiling Limburger cheese while being forced to listen to Trumps speeches set to polka music.
Exactly. They are working on a solution to a problem that they created in the first place.
Exactly. They are working on a solution to a problem that they created in the first place.
Microsoft: Just make Windows NOT fucking spy on users. That's the real solution.
Not just stop spying but also no forced software installs, none, they can fuck right off with that shite. Forced installs of software, forced configuration changes, forced spyware and the unbelievably arrogant attitude. This B$ killed their phone business and is damaging the game console, killing their reputation, damaging their OS business and even having impact on their office suite, as jump finally jump that OS lock in, the office suite goes as well.
Either that shite disappears or they are done and no l
Indeed. Also seems to be an illegal act under the GDPR. Why, for example, is MS not forbidden to sell their win10 Spyware in the EU?
I'm sure /. will find a way to poo all over this (Score:1)
"Bali" lets users control the data about themselves but for Bali to do that, the users have to give all that data to Bali.
Re:I'm sure /. will find a way to poo all over thi (Score:5, Insightful)
it has been weeks since some cloud vendor was breached, so we are all good on the cloud.... o wait
This seems to be focused on encouraging users to sell their data though... I'm guessing there is no "don't even collect it, and delete anything accidentally collected, basically just nuke it from orbit" button.
cenralize control
This is dumber than Facebook wanting you to give them your nudes so they can make sure nobody posts them online. [theguardian.com]
"anti-MS haters" so... MSturfers?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
anti-MS haters
Just because you don't like something it doesn't make you a 'hater'.. grow the fuck up snowflake, you sound like a Bieber fan.
Are you that fucked in the head that you can't see the problem with this ?
I'll give you a clue, you shouldn't need to go to a website with a 'special code' to delete this shit, it should be an option built into Windows so that users can opt out of MS grabbing this data in the first place.
Almost. The setting should be to opt-in. Even better: no choice and no data collection.
And I am going to trust MS? Why?
How about not... (Score:3)
So so wrong... (Score:2)
It will not give any kind of control at all. It will only give them the illusion of control. Much like your bank account. Illusion of control... one command from the IRS without even a warrant can cut you flat off from your money. This is what power structure is all about. Letting people exercise the control you want to allow them to have until you have a reason to stop that control.
Always... the person with the power to give or take control is the one in control. Any control you think you have is onl
Data collected by whom? (Score:2)
Wait, they collected data about me!? (Score:1)
How about
How about software written that doesn't try to force you into the cloud. How about controls that truly limit information leaks from your browser that can be used to fingerprint you, such as always reply with the same font list regardless of what you have on your computer, or refuse to give up mouse hover location, and do not send keystrokes in real time, require a click or OK to send form data as a completed field rather than streamed. Take away every avenue used for unique identification by default at the browser level. Unique identification should only be possible if the user signs in with credentials.
George Maharis (Score:2)
George Maharis already took care of this with Fake Block.
Google already does this.....
And even then you'll find that they add new "settings" without telling you and default them to the on position, so they're getting information you never even knew they were grabbing.
An opt-in system is the ONLY system that should be allowed, and not the EULA opt-in system. A system where you have to click every single checkbox for every bit of information they intend to collect.
Or you could just avoid all this and download my awesome Android Flashlight app. I swear it only turns your phone's LED on and off. Promise.
Two main questions... (Score:2)
- and -
2) Why the hell is Microsoft collecting data about me?
Fine enough
(User unchecks a hundred things they clicked on.)
"Thank you. We will remember that!" (Proceeds to put you into advertising bins based on what you told then not to follow you about.)
Better check the fine print.
shit don't stink ? (Score:2)
Microsoft would have to be the least trustworthy arseholes.
Do they think their shit don't stink ???
Bali = Tapping Out (Score:2)
Saying "bali" when playing a game as a kid always meant you were "safe" or "pausing" for a second. Sounds like a weird name for a service like this.