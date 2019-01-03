Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Video Services May Use AI To Crack Down on Password Sharing

An anonymous reader shares a report: Still using your ex-roommates cable credentials to watch "Game of Thrones?" That may soon be getting a lot harder, thanks to new efforts to crack down on password sharing for pay TV and online video services. One of these efforts, launched by London-based Synamedia ahead of next week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), even uses artificial intelligence to uncover notorious password sharers. Credentials Sharing Insight, as the new service is being called, targets both casual password sharing as well as criminal enterprises looking to resell pay TV login information. However, the focus clearly is on friends and family taking their generosity a bit too far, explained Symanedia chief product officer Jean-Marc Racine in an interview with Variety this week.

[...] Most services have tried to curtail password sharing by limiting the number of simultaneous streams, with little else to go by to identify abuse. "Today, you are in the dark," he said. Synamedia's solution on the other hand digs through lots of data to cluster users based on their streaming behavior. This can include user's physical location (someone streaming from both coasts at the same time) as well as general usage patterns (someone streaming 24/7). The company can even take a look at the specific content streamed by a user to identify unusual patterns. Based on these clues, Synamedia trains models to score users on a scale of 1 to 10, indicating whether they are likely sharing their passwords or not.

  • GOOD LORD!! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by the_skywise ( 189793 ) on Thursday January 03, 2019 @04:49PM (#57900952)
    WTF DO YOU NEED AI FOR THIS?!
    Geez - just cap the number of simultaneous logins to whatever your business is comfortable with (usually 2 or 3) and/or record the device IDs.


    It's not rocket science people. But then AI is the new electrolytes... it's got wut plants crave!

    • Hulu simply looks at the LAN or WLAN attributes like SSID or similar. If you connect from a mobile device that's not from the primary network, then you will be asked to login using this device to the primary network of account holder once a month. I know there are ways around this (well, visit your friend or relative once a month, duh), but this is as good as it gets, and I don't really know what AI will add to this.

    • any fucking script running anywhere is AI.

      it's bullshit.

      but makes for a lot of AI experts of course.

    • WTF DO YOU NEED AI FOR THIS?!

      You don't...and I'm willing to bet that the only use of AI here is use of those letters in attention-grabbing headlines.

      Seems like nowadays anyone who writes an algorithm in code classifies themselves as "doing AI"

  • Pirate (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday January 03, 2019 @04:51PM (#57900968)
    >> Still using your ex-roommates cable credentials to watch "Game of Thrones?"

    No, this is SlashDot. We pretty much just pirate GoT; using other people's credentials is way too much of a hassle.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This. FYI if you're having trouble using the piratebay, even in the US, use https://proxybay.bet/

      Check the status of thepiratebay.org here: https://pirates-forum.org/misc.php?page=tpbstatus

  • This is about as much an application of A.I. as FizzBuzz.
    • FizzBuzz is AI? Do you need funding for it? I am looking for the next new thing. AI is where it is at!

      • FizzBuzz is AI? Do you need funding for it? I am looking for the next new thing. AI is where it is at!

        Yes, please! So far, I can figure out if a variable is divisible by 3, or if it's divisible by 5, but the AI for detecting if a variable is divisible by 3 AND 5 has been a real challenge. I'm sure some funding will really help move it along. The name of my company is Cloud Artificial Blockchain Intelligence. We're leveraging blockchains in the cloud to use artificial intelligence to 3D print drones that are capable of livestreaming Ninja while he's playing Fortnite. It's going to be HUGE!

  • Free yourself of useless garbage (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There's a good way, and a bad way to deal with this.

    The media industry is one of the few industries who treat their customers like absolute villians, and people don't seem to mind. Most of what's available on TV/Movies/Music is the equivalent of a 'mom blog list article on why dogs ARE children'. It's garbage. Just say no, and free yourself from the chains of abuse.

    Read a book, surf the web for content YOU choose, visit friends, etc.

    Not that hard.

  • Prediction (Score:5, Insightful)

    by leroybrown ( 136516 ) on Thursday January 03, 2019 @05:06PM (#57901060) Homepage

    This is effectively DRM and will lead to an increase in piracy. These dumbasses never learn.

    • Sharing your password with someone else cost Netflix more than piracy. With shared passwords, Netflix not only makes any money on the content but they also have to foot the bill for the streaming bandwidth and servers to accommodate the countless additional users who contribute nothing to them. And let's be honest, most who share a password now aren't going to go and download all the things they binge watch from the service. A very small percentage may download some of it but most will consider buying the s
  • If you can't set your usage policy straight, you're just asking to piss off your paying customers, and asking for competition - if you have any - to disrupt you. Corporate stupidity knows no end.
  • Why can't companies just do one stream at a time per login? Am I missing something really obvious?
    • I'd be pissed if my other family members would constantly fight to know who can watches a specific service without disrupting someone elses experience or logout a legitimate device.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        They could certainly charge for x # of gadgets or streams at a time. I would imagine that's the same technology as allowing one at a time, too.

    • For the same reason the cable companies are not limiting your home to using one TV at a time.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        I think cable TV is one direction, dumb, and all of the content comes together on the same wire at the same time. I don't know if there's any way of them knowing how many people are viewing on one line at one time.

        Streaming, though, can easily be tracked to a MAC address or something similar.

        • Streaming services come with mobile apps, which again means that anyone who belongs to your household should be able to stream services, simultaneously if necessary, and from completely random places or devices.

    • They do limit simulationus streams, but that only partially solves the problem.

      Firstly a limit of one simultaneous stream still allows sharing if people live on different schedules. Secondly they know that families won't pay four times as much as single men. So following what the cable/sattelite providers do they allow an account to be shared within a household with a relatively small up charge for allowing multiple streams at once.

      The problem for these streaming services is defining "same household", for t

  • I mean, giving your neighbor your newspaper after you read it is a criminal offense that should get you imprisoned for life, right?

  • In other words, time to stream via a VPN? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jouassou ( 1854178 ) on Thursday January 03, 2019 @07:32PM (#57901736)
    Also, none of those metrics are failsafe. Some legitimate customers will travel a lot (varying location), work alternating day and night shifts (stream at seemingly random hours), and/or have irregular sleep cycles or suffer from insomnia (sometimes spending all day and night watching Netflix). Judging peoples taste in series to judge whether they are one or multiple people also sounds like something that can backfire for people that legitimately have unusual tastes, or people that often have friends visiting with different tastes. I hope their solution is to at least ask the customer for an explanation, instead of an "AI" simply autobanning all "weird" customers.

  • Let my ex take her profile with her (Score:3)

    by iTrawl ( 4142459 ) on Thursday January 03, 2019 @09:29PM (#57902164)

    I still share my Netflix with my ex. She's willing to pay for Netflix herself, but there is a problem. She can't take her watching history, ratings, and her list of bookmarked titles to her new account. When asked, Netflix say "meh, just start over".

    Come on dudes, your devs could easily add account merges and splits (and while at it, give me an option to let me watch the end credits in full screen in peace). I'm not motivated enough to write a scraper/saver to copy her profile from my account to hers using Greasemonkey (the watch list is probably easy to get, but the entirely to watch progress and the simulation needed to bring every timestamp over might be harder on my end), and you guys don't seem either.

    But hey, AI is cool. Decent profile handling is so meh. Don't forget the blockchain.

