Universal Internet Access Unlikely Until at Least 2050, Experts Say

Parts of the world will be excluded from the internet for decades to come without major efforts to boost education, online literacy and broadband infrastructure, experts have warned. From a report: While half the world's population now uses the internet, a desperate lack of skills and stagnant investment mean the UN's goal of universal access, defined as 90% of people being online, may not be reached until 2050 or later, they said. The bleak assessment highlights the dramatic digital divide that has opened up between those who take the internet and its benefits for granted and those who are sidelined because they either lack the skills to be online, cannot afford access or live in a region with no connection. "If there is any kind of faltering in the rate of people coming online, which it appears that there is, then we'll have a real challenge in getting 70%, 80% or 90% connected," said Adrian Lovett, CEO of the World Wide Web Foundation, an organisation set up by the inventor of the web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee.
$225 for 5G with an 1TB cap and then $5/GB after that.
How much is comcast and what speed does it gets you? Even if you don't watch TV it might be worth it. 1.5 Mbps sucks in 2019
When that near monopoly stops offering the services they said to be protected from competition then its time to let innovative new ISP in.
When a network cant offer what they said to the city/state then go for community city broadband.
A telco gets a near monopoly for years to make a network then they should keep the speed up for that granted protection from new competition.
Still at that "1.5 Mbps/.25Mbps"? Its time for community broadband to be allowed in. See what some innovative ISP can do when the NN rules are gone.
I'd kill to have 1.5 Mbps down. I think that's too high of a goal right now.
So you mean that Verizon can give me access anywhere in the universe for that price?
Dollhouse (Score:2)
Unlikely though.
Anyway they're just wires why are they so bloody expensive?
why do we have "second world" internet with these robber-baron ISP monopoly situations that charge double the rate for a quarter the bandwidth?
I think you've answered your own question. In absence of competition, a sole supplier is free to charge whatever the market will bear.
It's only the absence of competition through law. In most parts of California, for example, it is illegal for you to hang your own lines on existing telephone poles and you will NEVER get permission to set your own. Oh sure, they claim you can get access to the poles but, in reality, unless you are also a mega-player you won't. It's lip service to keep the peasants quiet.
Meh, there's a middle ground : We're a first world country supposedly, why do we have "second world" internet with these robber-baron ISP monopoly situations that charge double the rate for a quarter the bandwidth?
100% true. But, you can directly blame the government for these problems. Local / state governments at least.. They have arranged, through law, the exclusion of competing internet services to maintain the monopoly or duopoly of the current system / incumbents.. The United States, today, doesn't really have much that resembles free capitalism. We have crony capitalism at best and an outright oligarchy at worst.
Starlink (Score:4, Informative)
What about SpaceX's Starlink? Surely that will be online long before 2050...
Right. There is talk of having, even in the most remote villages, a platform with Tesla solar panels and batteries, and a Starlink array with a Wi-Fi repeater on it, or whatever it is current at the time. This article probably means government-sponsored efforts, but the Muskovites will have us pretty much all online in the coming decade.
Lack of leadership. (Score:5, Insightful)
We have had a general lack of leadership for the past 50 years, which makes performing large infrastructure projects like this nearly impossible.
In America the biggest problem facing us isn't immigration, guns, abortion, or tax rates. But it is that we are running off generation(s) old infrastructure, for Communication, Power Transmission, Transportation, and Water. In Rural areas of America if you drive down the roads, which are often too twisted and unkempt for a fast enough driving speed, and not wide enough for multi-lane, there are modified telegraph poles, that hold haphazardly Power, Telephone, Cable, and sometime Fiber Optic, which due to the bad roads sometimes will get hit by a car and knock out a good chunk of your infrastructures in one spot. Then we have water supplies which is being polluted from older Industrial activity, or in water manes made while Lincoln was president, which are breaking and needing to be patched up, while chunks of cities need a boil water advisory.
We are living with an infrastructure of the early 20th century, which has been hacked and updated. Our Elected officials havn't been much of leaders taking advice from experts and working the tradeoffs and making a plan of action and pushing it. They have been just putting out fires, and trying to get money for their fixes.
The US could lead by example. Compared to other countries the US is unique in having a Large Population, with a low Population Density. We have a lot of rural areas that are spread out, as well the US has nearly every sort of climate. If we get the US infrastructure upgraded, we have a model for many other low density and diverse climates and could pivotal in upgrading their infrastructure as well. Mainly because the more positive influence the US has in the world, the more peaceful the rest of the world
Density (Score:2)
The US could lead by example. Compared to other countries the US is unique in having a Large Population, with a low Population Density.
Russia has us beat on that score by a country mile so unique is not the right word. Unusual would be a better choice. Technically so does Brazil though because of the Amazon that is somewhat misleading.
under miming the international order
What the? Undermining..
Compared to other countries the US is unique in having a Large Population, with a low Population Density..
Unique doesn't mean what you think it means.. 'cause Russia... Brazil.... Large population / low density.. Mexico probably even qualifies..
Hopefully future countries will be able to look back on our mistakes and create a constitution that prohibits the government from spending money it doesn't have. It doesn't really matter how it's spent, because it will almost assuredly end poorly.
How much is appropriate when they pay more taxes than anyone else currently? How much until they stop working? How much until they fold their businesses up and move somewhere else? How much is fair 20%, 50%, 80%, 90%? If you believe all men are created equal. Wouldn't it be fair to say all men should pay an equal tax.
Good to see reasonable people still exist..
Taxing the rich appropriately != socialism. Just to clear that up for some folks confused by your leap there.
Uh, yeah it does. Taxing anyone more (percentage wise) than anyone else is socialism, fuck face. I'm so tired of you leftist cunts trying to redefine words. YOU do not get to define socialism. It already has a definition.
Fix The Feedback Loops (Score:2)
And I respectfully disagree regarding the 1000+ [washingtonpost.com] who sneak across our border every day as not being t
Gerrymandering (Score:2, Interesting)
In America the biggest problem facing us isn't immigration, guns, abortion, or tax rates.
Agreed. I would argue it is gerrymandering. Yeah our infrastructure is a problem but I'd argue it is a consequence of other structural problems - gerrymandering not the least among them.
We are living with an infrastructure of the early 20th century, which has been hacked and updated.
Don't know if you've traveled much but we're hardly unique in that regard. Much of western Europe has infrastructure that is similarly dated. Not saying they are better or worse but it's not a problem unique to the US.
Thats what years of NN like rules kept in place for a few large near monopoly brands.
"Elected officials" are stuck having to protect monopoly networks due to rules and laws.
Open top to community broadband. Get some innovation into the parts of a state and city that can pay to create their own innovative new networks.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
o Massive natural disaster, like an asteroid hitting the U.S.
o Nation-wide pandemic
o Military forces invading the continental U.S.
o Total collapse of the U.S. economy, worse than the 2008 recession
Now, for contrast, let's review some examples of what should not constitute a 'national emergency':
o Massive wildfires in any given state (state emergency, n
Excluded? (Score:2)
Parts of the world will be excluded from the internet
That makes it sound like some evil entity is actively denying these people access. But is anyone actually doing that?
Being too poor to afford something or not being smart enough to do something is not the same thing as being excluded from these activities. I like airplanes and would love to build my own kit plane, but I'm not smart enough or skilled enough to do that. Am I being excluded from aviation by evil priviledged oppressors?
'Putting the cart before the horse' (Score:5, Insightful)
I think perhaps we should work more on 'universal access' to clean water, enough food to eat, and safe countries to live in for everyone, before we worry about 'universal internet access'. It's kinda hard to enjoy watching the box-centric antics of Maru on YouTube when you're dying of dehydration, malnutrition, or the local Warlord or Druglord is kicking in the door of your shack to steal your children, kill you, or both. Google, Facebook, and whoever else, can just wait their turn to monetize the rest of the 7,000,000,000 on this planet whose personal information they haven't been able to monetize yet.
Your reasons seem fair. But the opposite reason is that internet access is what will *enable* folks to do better - better market prices for their produce, better job opportunities, better oversight of their leaders, better community organization.
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT: I think you're looking at this from the perspective of someone who has always had a roof over their head, has never gone hungry or thirsty a day in your life, has always had medical attention when you needed it, and has never had their life threatened by anyone for any reason, therefore you're having a problem imagining the places and people I'm talking about.
I did work for a year as a volunteer in the remote hilltowns of northern India so I have a slightly broader perspective. I'm thinking of existing proven benefits to (1) access micro-credit, (2) get market prices on cellphones in advance of walking a day to market, (3) transfer small amounts of money to friends and relatives from the wage-earner in the big town.
I think that what folks need to get out of grinding poverty is economic empowerment, and that's the only long-term means. Anything else - food, relia
Give a man a fish, he eats for a day
Teach a man to fish, he eats the rest of his life
I'm talking about 'teaching them to fish'; help people in countries that don't have the infrastructure, to build the infrastructure so they can have clean water. Teach them how to farm and get them started. Promote peace in countries that are overrun with violence. Hell, if we could find ways to help South American countries improve their living conditions, crime rate, and overall quality of life, we wouldn't have thousands of migrants on the border wanting to get in right now, and ever
I think perhaps we should work more on 'universal access' to clean water, enough food to eat, and safe countries to live in for everyone, before we worry about 'universal internet access'.
I agree that for the poorest that is the most urgent need. But between that billion and the ones who actually are connected we have a few billion who aren't in any immediate need, but they're dirt poor and have very few valuable skills. And you may of course say education and that's right, there's still 100 million age 15-24 who are illiterate but Internet is a pretty strong tool for self-learning once you get past the basics. And I don't mean first world brats who'll watch cat videos, but third world kids
Give a man a fish, and he eats for a day. Give him internet access to look up how and where to best catch fish and buy supplies, and he eats for life.
Waiting (Score:1)
Ill bet that total access will be by 2035 (Score:2)
The sats systems, 1-web and starlink, are coming. At first, they will be expensive, but by 2025, the prices will drop way down. More importantly, knowing the ppl behind both of these, they will likely build earth based transceivers that will simple relay between the sat and 1M signals to phones, laptops, etc for 3rd world nations. Basically, these will be made cheap. Why? Because it will enable lots of IOT.
Wrong word (Score:3)
Universal means not just this planet, or just this star system or even just this galaxy .
First we need to develop a means of FTL communication
Will anyone care? (Score:3)
In a few years, governments and their corporate overlords may very well have turned the Internet into something that you may not even want to connect to if it's available in your locale.
Global (Score:2)
The problem with the word "universal", is that it evokes a sense of outer space. The word "global" does a much better job of describing this planet.
It's better because instead of picturing black space and stars and radiation, one pictures water and trees and animals.
I think if one were to look at the cost of internet in any place that currently has internet access, one would discover that the monetary cost of that connection is enough to feed any place that currently does not have internet access.
IPV6... (Score:1)
Bet ipv6 still won't be in common use by then.
road analogy (Score:2)
Using the road analogy for the internet super highway,
I can drive tollway for an extra fee, or on a freeway for a cost, or walk on a road for free.
Are you simple? Do you think any of those things are as easy to supply as free wifi?
Are you simple? You have to be if you think there is such a thing as "free" wifi. Someone is paying for a line. It might not be the end user, but someone is paying someone else. Even at wholesale rates, it's still not cheap. Sure, you can get a residential 100mbit line downtown for under $100/month but you are prohibited from sharing it (contractually). So you have to buy the commercial line, at that will set you back at least $500/month.