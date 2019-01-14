Android Studio 3.3 Now Available To Download On Stable Channel, New Version Focuses On 'Refinement and Quality' 14
Android Studio 3.3 is now available to download through stable channel, Google said Monday. The top new features of Android Studio 3.3 include a navigation editor, profiler tracking options, improvements on the build system, and lazy task configuration. However, the big focus with the new version was on "refinement and quality," the company said. Further reading: VentureBeat.
It should, since it's really just a modified version of IntelliJ IDE which has been around long enough. Between IntelliJ and Eclipse, those two IDEs have pretty much been adopted as the development environments for a ton of embedded stuff, because they're easy to adapt, provide all the editor niceties you expect, and ar
