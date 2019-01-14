Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Google Android Programming

Android Studio 3.3 Now Available To Download On Stable Channel, New Version Focuses On 'Refinement and Quality' 14

Posted by msmash from the IDE-updates dept.
Android Studio 3.3 is now available to download through stable channel, Google said Monday. The top new features of Android Studio 3.3 include a navigation editor, profiler tracking options, improvements on the build system, and lazy task configuration. However, the big focus with the new version was on "refinement and quality," the company said. Further reading: VentureBeat.

Android Studio 3.3 Now Available To Download On Stable Channel, New Version Focuses On 'Refinement and Quality' More | Reply

Android Studio 3.3 Now Available To Download On Stable Channel, New Version Focuses On 'Refinement and Quality'

Comments Filter:

  • Android?

    Focus, Quality, Refinement

    Choose 0.

  • It's a pretty good editor considering it works fairly flawlessly on all operating systems. The UI visualizers have gotten pretty good too, considering they also work on all operating systems.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      It's a pretty good editor considering it works fairly flawlessly on all operating systems. The UI visualizers have gotten pretty good too, considering they also work on all operating systems.

      It should, since it's really just a modified version of IntelliJ IDE which has been around long enough. Between IntelliJ and Eclipse, those two IDEs have pretty much been adopted as the development environments for a ton of embedded stuff, because they're easy to adapt, provide all the editor niceties you expect, and ar

      • Yeah IntelliJ isn't bad. I used Eclipse for a long time and there were a lot of long time complaints that IntelliJ seemed to listen to.
  • Android Studio: Now with 10% less bourgeois bugs.

Slashdot Top Deals

To be is to program.

Close