North Korean Hackers Infiltrate Chile's ATM Network After Skype Job Interview (zdnet.com) 42
A Skype call and a gullible employee was all it took for North Korean hackers to infiltrate the computer network of Redbanc, the company that interconnects the ATM infrastructure of all Chilean banks. From a report: Prime suspects behind the hack are a hacker group known as Lazarus Group (or Hidden Cobra), known to have associations to the Pyongyang regime, is one of the most active and dangerous hacking groups around, and known to have targeted banks, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency exchanges in the past years. Lazarus' most recent attack took place at the end of December last year but only came to the public's attention after Chilean Senator Felipe Harboe called out Redbanc on Twitter last week for not disclosing its security breach. The company, which has direct lines into the networks of all Chilean banks, formally admitted to the hack a day later in a message posted on its website, but that announcement didn't include any details about the intrusion. However, a day after Redbanc's admission, an investigation conducted by Chilean tech news site trendTIC revealed that the financial firm was the victim of a serious cyber-attack, and not something that could be easily dismissed. According to reporters, the source of the hack was identified as a LinkedIn ad for a developer position at another company to which one of the Redbanc employees applied.
Re: (Score:3)
You're not getting it. It's easy to play the "idiots get what they deserve". In practice, someone looking to get a job at a company will lower its guards since he need that job and refusing to follow a stupid company process will likely disqualify them.
And even when interviewing for very "technical" companies, HR folks usually have no clue about security and will put the candidates at risk all the times, so even if you're a security expert, it's really hard to know whether the interviewer is trying to tric
Re: (Score:1)
In Chile the RUT (Unique Identification Number) is not secret. There are third party web sites that find a RUT given your name, and those are not illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
The title makes it seem as if Skype was the infection vector, but reading the article will tell you it wasn't. The problem, as usual, is stupid people doing stupid things, "during this interview [the Skype call], the Redbanc employee was asked to download, install, and run a file named ApplicationPDF.exe, a program that would help with the recruitment process and generate a standard application form." Yes, Skype is a mess, but it didn't infect the computer system.
I think that's even less interesting than what I had imagined, which was the Redbanc employee leaving screen sharing turned on and allowing the other person to see something like login credentials that they could use to gain access.
Re: (Score:2)
Its the junk US consumer OS that allows NK in.
Doing interviews with random strangers?
Ensure the interview system is fully isolated and used only for that interview.
North Korea has nothing to gain by doing flippant things like this at this point in time when they're trying to reconcile with the world. This is just malicious attribution most likely carried out by the U.S. to continue throwing wrenches into the work as always.
Also, what could they possibly gain by doing this? Plop out money at some cash dispenser and then send an agent to collect the "booty" and bring it back home? As usual, a "report" with no sense to it.
Re:Malicious attribution (Score:4, Interesting)
North Korea has nothing to gain by doing flippant things like this
Actually, they do gain. If NK behaved like a "normal" country, they would be treated like one. But by regularly engaging in batshit insane behavior, they lower expectations so much that when we sit down to negotiate with them, we are happy to accept any outcome that is even halfway sane, even they though have a long pattern of not keeping their word.
The Kim family regime has controlled NK for more than 70 years. Even longer than the Castro family has controlled Cuba. Their strategy of egregious behavior has worked well for them.
