Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
AI Software Technology

Amazon Is Pushing Facial Recognition Tech That a Study Says Could Be Biased (nytimes.com) 86

Posted by BeauHD from the needs-some-work dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times: Over the last two years, Amazon has aggressively marketed its facial recognition technology to police departments and federal agencies as a service to help law enforcement identify suspects more quickly. Now a new study from researchers at the M.I.T. Media Lab has found that Amazon's system, Rekognition, had much more difficulty in telling the gender of female faces and of darker-skinned faces in photos than similar services from IBM and Microsoft. The results raise questions about potential bias that could hamper Amazon's drive to popularize the technology.

In the study, published Thursday, Rekognition made no errors in recognizing the gender of lighter-skinned men. But it misclassified women as men 19 percent of the time, the researchers said, and mistook darker-skinned women for men 31 percent of the time. Microsoft's technology mistook darker-skinned women for men just 1.5 percent of the time. For the latest study, [co-author of the study, Ms. Buolamwini, said] she sent a letter with some preliminary results to Amazon seven months ago. But she said that she hadn't heard back from Amazon, and that when she and a co-author retested the company's product a couple of months later, it had not improved. "It's not possible to draw a conclusion on the accuracy of facial recognition for any use case -- including law enforcement -- based on results obtained using facial analysis," Matt Wood, general manager of AI at Amazon Web Services, said. He added that the researchers had not tested the latest version of Rekognition, which was updated in November.

"Amazon said that in recent internal tests using an updated version of its service, the company found no difference in accuracy in classifying gender across all ethnicities," the NYT reports. The new study is scheduled to be presented Monday at an artificial intelligence and ethics conference in Honolulu.

Amazon Is Pushing Facial Recognition Tech That a Study Says Could Be Biased More | Reply

Amazon Is Pushing Facial Recognition Tech That a Study Says Could Be Biased

Comments Filter:

  • Inaccurate (Score:1, Troll)

    by Kohath ( 38547 )

    Software can be inaccurate. It can't be biased.

    • Re: (Score:1, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The word biased has a scientific connotation to it. Fake journalists use it to sound smarter. Plus it's been adopted by the offended community, which is the main audience of the Fake News Times. It has special meanings.

  • So the message is that the software is much more likely to be successful at apprehending guilty white people? Sorry for using a racist tag ("white") in my comment.

    It does sound like it's strongly biased against white people and should be scrutinized carefully.

    • No, the software is more likely to mistake an innocent black woman as being someone guilty of something. White men would be unlikely to suffer undue harassment due to this technology, as it would at least almost always flag them correctly and wouldn't mistake, uh, Mr Rogers, for, I dunno, Ted Bundy.

      Depending on how good LEOs are at not harassing black people due to mistaken identification (I'm stifling a laugh here) it could theoretically increase harassment of black women if deployed as an aid to law en

  • Sign of just how far gone we are.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...when the concern about this tech is not that it exists but that it might be "unfair" to some artificial identity politics minority.

    • Would you like to be mis-identified as a criminal, arrested, jailed, stuck with an arrest record, have your mugshot posted online, and have to pay thousands in lawyer fees to keep the system from fucking you or bullying you into a plea bargain (cops and DAs tend not to want to admit that they're wrong)? Start thinking of dark-skinned people as humans, show some empathy, and maybe you'll understand.

      • Re: Sign of just how far gone we are.... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You are assuming false positive identifications as the problem in the system. The article is talking about incorrect gender identification. There is no evidence presented here about false positive rates with regard to sub-groups, so your assumption isnâ(TM)t substantiated.

  • Idiocracy. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Charcharodon ( 611187 ) on Sunday January 27, 2019 @12:42PM (#58030102)
    Camera sensors that do not have full dynamic range (none do by the way) and the fact that some women are really homely looking = racism.

    Lol idiots (journalists)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Whoosh. That the sound of the point completely passing you by.

      Your face gets matched, they haul you in, or send a SWAT team to your house, or make you miss your flight. These systems encourage lazy policing. We have seen it before, and they assured us that it wouldn't be rolled out until the problems were fixed. They lied.

      If you were being pulled over and detailed regularly because your face kept triggering the facial recognition software you would get pissed off pretty quickly. For some people it's more th

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Then over time the police networks will be improved. Police do not have enough staff to get that amount of wrong matched faces.
        To drive out and stop every wrong "matched" face is another urgent call to the police at the same that has to be held back.

        How to fix that?
        Buy better equipment that works and gets better results all over the USA.
        Criminals and illegal migrants in inner city areas get caught/tracked when driving, as a passenger.
        Along with any real time smart phone in use, any criminals in cont

  • Ethnicity? (Score:3)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Sunday January 27, 2019 @12:56PM (#58030180)

    the company found no difference in accuracy in classifying gender across all ethnicities

    Maybe the spokesperson is clueless, but ethnicity is not race. Look at people in Cuba: some appear Black, some European, some Native American, many are mixed. But all are Hispanic ethnicity.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's because "hispanic" is a catch-all made-up bullshit ethnicity to begin with. Those people don't "appear" black, white, native Indian/Asian, etc. They ARE black, white, native Indian/Asian, etc. There are "hispanics" who have more lily-white European DNA than a country music fest in Salt Lake City. There are also "hispanics" who are as African as a poor slave who just got dragged off the boat. And there are "hispanics" who are as pure Asian as the first ambitious bear hunter who crossed the land-bridge

  • Well, visible light camera sensors (Score:4, Insightful)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Sunday January 27, 2019 @01:00PM (#58030204)
    work by recording the light reflected from objects.
    Darker-toned faces reflect less visible-wavelength light.
    That's just physics, not racism.
    So the amount of light, and ability to resolve contrasts, edges etc, would be less.
    So the image classification task might be subject to more error.
    Perhaps a different spectral range would work better?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Note that neither of TFAs or the summary claim that it's racism. You are not the only poster assuming that either... Like you were primed to think that anything involving race or ethnicity is a claim of racism.

      Anyway, the issue here is that the companies developing this tech don't properly test it and don't use suitable technology (like cameras that see into IR), and worse they don't seem to care. They market it anyway, and lie when confronted with the poor results.

    • I'll just latch on here.

      In the entire article, there is no mention of the word racism. There is mention of bias... and it is biased. It performs better against some groups and worse against others. Pretty much the definition of bias.

      Now I am not saying you're connotation is wrong here.

      There's a high chance some people will read the article and read 'bias' as 'racism' in these times we live in, when it is most likely just a case of Amazon's software not being as good as it could be. But there is no claim of

  • When a person recognises another person's face we usually mean to say that they've seen the person before and/or can possibly identify the person.

    This slashdot article suggests that something else is meant here: gender and race recognition. Is that indeed the case? Are we asking law-enforcement systems to identify gender and race?

    If so, to what end? To find people based that match often vague descriptions?

    I'm probably being a moron for not realising this until now. All this time I thought they were just loo

    • It sounds like gender is used as a proxy for matching effectiveness (i.e. "it can't even recognize gender correctly"). I'm guessing that authorities want to use those systems to match passers by against a database of wanted people's faces.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The idea is to get every face of every passenger and driver linked to their smart phone and method of transport when moving around any US city.
      Move into any larger US city using any establish method of transport and that new face is detected.
      That detects all criminals and illegal migrants expecting their fake ID to work.

      Inner city crime can then be detected and tracked over time.
      Prediction then sets in as average criminals that move in the parts of the inner city have always expect to be as safe. As

  • I don't believe it. (Score:3)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday January 27, 2019 @01:20PM (#58030296) Homepage Journal

    Facebook would *never* promote a technology without thoroughly thinking through the implications. They are the pinnacle of corporate social responsibilty...

    Come to think of it, that last part may actually be true.

  • In the study, published Thursday, Rekognition made no errors in recognizing the gender of lighter-skinned men. But it misclassified women as men 19 percent of the time, the researchers said

    Obviously this technology needs to be banned from use until it misidentifies men as women as often as it misidentifies women as men. We can't allow anything that yields unequal results from ever being used.

  • They probably trained this on their full-time development staff.

    They should have included warehouse staff, and then a double measure of cleaning/maintenance staff.

    There. Fixed that.

  • Remember when Google's image algorithm classified multiple black people like gorillas and monkeys? YouTube's video suggestion algorithm did the same thing: After a report on a crime committed by black people, viewers were recommended a video of a baby gorilla born at a zoo.

    This pattern recognition was completely unbiased. Without human political correctness, computers do think black people look like gorillas, and that's a harsh pill for many to swallow.

    Am I surprised that black people are again on

Slashdot Top Deals

Is your job running? You'd better go catch it!

Close