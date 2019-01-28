Windows Media Player Set To Lose a Feature on Windows 7 (onmsft.com) 79
With Windows 7 reaching its end of life in less than a year, developers are likely to begin retiring features for the operating system. Kicking off the process of retiring features is Microsoft, which is retiring a feature in Windows Media Player, according to updated support documentation on its website. From a report: New metadata for music, TV shows and movies, will not be added to Windows Media Player. This means that additional information such as cover art, directors, actors, and more, will not display on Windows Media Player. This change also affects Windows Media Center on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1.
Or at least, don't tell the users this.
but you can turn off the automatic install of them, and decline to install the one that has this "feature" in it. since it's not 'security' related, it better not be in the monthly 'security only' updates and only in the 'security and quality' rollups... pretty piss-poor comprehension of 'security' or 'quality' either way.
this is a total shit move on microsoft's part. windows 8.1 has nearly four years left in its lifecycle... especially if windows 10's media player retains the feature...... or are they goin
Good riddance but what they replace it with will prolly be shitter than WMP.
Prolly worse than RealPlayer. Who remembers that mess.
New metadata for music, TV shows and movies, will not be added to Windows Media Player.
Will anyone even notice? I mean, apart from 80-year-olds who don't know that anything exists outside of MSIE, WMP, and Notepad, who actually uses WMP for anything?
One less server tracking your viewing habits?
Good riddance!
Automatic updates has absolutely nothing to do with this. The service in question is just that, a service, not a piece of software. Think of it as Microsoft's version of the CDDB database. They're shutting down servers. Any metadata content for your CDs that is already downloaded locally will continue to function just fine locally. Only "new" content, such as attempting to load a new CD into Windows Media Player will fail to obtain the metadata because the metadata database service online is being shut down
"This change doesn’t affect any major media player functionality such as playback, navigating collections, media streaming, and so forth. Only secondary features that require downloading of new metadata are potentially affected. Windows 10 is not affected. This change is effective immediately."
As far as Windows 7 goes, does it even work? I thought support for Windows 7 has already ended.
Reading the description, it looks like a deliberate downgrade, since Windows Media Player is not the media player of choice on Windows 10: that role has been split b/w Groove and Movies. (A pretty stupid move, since Groove can't play music videos, while Movies can't distinguish b/w movies and video clips I take on the iPhone of the kids.) So there really was no reason to touch WMP: just leave it alone, and le
Seriously, when has that ever worked, I've never seen it.
Plus, why would you enable a spy feature on your own?
Will this affect VLC player? (Score:1)
If not... don't care.
I bet those who use that feature will be miffed. Both of them.
#LearnToCode and write your own!
Careful there, that'll get you banned for hate speech on twitter.
You appear to spell VLC in a funny way.
MPC? They dropped it too..
From the MPC-HC web site...
"
v1.7.13 is released and farewell
July 16, 2017 XhmikosR
v1.7.13, the latest, and probably the last release of our project
For quite a few months now, or even years, the number of active developers has been decreasing and has inevitably reached zero. This, unfortunately, means that the project is officially dead and this release would be the last one.
Unless some people step up that is.
So, if someone’s willing to really contribute and has C/C++
MPC-HC is feature complete, stable and bug free as far as I can tell. I'm sure if security issues are found someone will write a patch.
Lack of updates isn't really an issue. In fact I like that it's not nagging be to update every few weeks. It uses Windows video codes too so any new formats will be supported that way.
MPC Black Edition is still active. I don't recall when MPC-BE [sourceforge.net] was originally forked, but had to be at least 5 or 6 years ago.
> Why would you need bookmarks for a video file?
The same reason you bookmark anything. You find something interesting and you want to jump to it again. The reasons for doing that in a bit of video is pretty obvious. This kind of feature is even baked into consumer video playback appliances. They're just static bookmarks set by the content creator.
MPC and CCCP were better than VLC at one point, but that time it long past.
CCCP in was always MPC and ffdshow and later on LAV.
Ffdshow and LAV are still maintained. MPC-HC is basically feature complete. It will work with updates LAV and ffdshow.
And the official MPC-HC isn't updated anymore.
:(
Why isn't Win10 affected?
I thought Windows 10 didn't include, nor run WMP without some kind of hack. If that's the case, then no Win 10 will not be affected.
It's probably the last time Microsoft will officially recognize Windows Media Center as existing.
But that's ok, because Cable companies will continue to encrypt every channel they legally can while renting you a CableCard, and the only software that you can get to decrypt it? Windows Media Center.
Legal lock-in for DVR rentals. And the cable companies wonder why we hate them.
WMP != WMC
Yes, but TFS says "This change also affects Windows Media Center on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1" so it's relevant
Is it just me, or when I see WMC, I think of windows media classic not windows media center...
Which seems just as good of a reason for Microsoft to do its final update. There were probably a bunch of fixes in the work, just waiting for a release, and now that the product is at end of live, just push them all out. Giving the people who still use it, a little extra life out of it. Especially as Microsoft really isn't pushing a replacement for it.
Me too! It's annoying that my cable company insists on using the CopyOnce flag on most of their channels; MythTV has major issues with that and PlexDVR is still very much a 1.0 product.
I haven't tried it yet, but this looks like the next step for me:
http://epg123.garyan2.net/ [garyan2.net]
It costs $25/year for the SchedulesDirect subscription, but that costs far less than renting a DVR from the cable company. If you're like me and intend to keep WMC going for as long as the hardware holds out, it might be worth the look.
https://www.silicondust.com/pr... [silicondust.com]
Most of the comments here are really missing the point. The moral of the story is If it needs external services to function YOU DON'T OWN IT. You can never OWN it.
Even if its OSS you might not be able to own it. At least there you'd have shot anyway at being able to implement some kind of patch to get whatever data it needs from some other source, or be able to obtain enough information to implement your own replacement service and or change where it points replace whatever certificate it requires etc.
Still we need some consume protections that require disclosing of external service dependencies and/or some rules requiring companies to support/maintain the services their products depend on for some minimum period of time as long as they are going concern.
Speaking of Win 7 and Win 10, when is Microsoft going to bring out a good desktop OS?
In related news, I see that the forecast for tomorrow night is for Hell freezing over (actual temperature -35f locally and the high for Wednesday -21f )