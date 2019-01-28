Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amid Chaos Venezuelans Struggle To Find The Truth, Online (npr.org) 216

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
In Venezuela, where media is controlled by the government, figuring out what is truth, rumor or propaganda has always been difficult. NPR reports: In recent days it's gotten even more confusing. President Nicolas Maduro has refused to cede power to the opposition party. There have been widespread protests and looting -- and the rumor mill has been churning on social media. But many Venezuelans have found a way to use social media in their favor.

Javier Rojo owns a pharmacy in the capital city of Caracas. As the chaos started, he gave his workers the day off, went home and turned on the TV -- only to find nothing was being reported. "Independent media has been gradually attacked or shut down over time," says professor Gregory Weeks, who teaches Latin American politics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. "So that in general social media becomes the means by which you learn what's going on, on an ongoing basis."

Back at his house, Rojo says he started getting messages on WhatsApp like this one from from one of his employees: "Tanks are rolling into the park. They are launching tear gas." But then, Rojo started receiving WhatsApp messages with rumors from people he doesn't even know. One man, who says his aunt's husband is a military officer, swore that Maduro has resigned. Professor Raisa Urribarri researches technology and politics at Universidad de Los Andes in Venezuela. She says it's hard to trace the origins of some messages in Venezuelan social media. They can be from panicked citizens, the opposition or the government.

Amid Chaos Venezuelans Struggle To Find The Truth, Online

  • Correction? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Maelwryth ( 982896 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @02:00PM (#58035524) Homepage
    They can be from panicked citizens, the opposition or the government.

    That should probably read 'a government'.

  • twitter propaganda is everywhere (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Escogido ( 884359 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @02:05PM (#58035572)

    https://twitter.com/Louis_Alld... [twitter.com]

    @Louis_Allday
    This is too perfect.

    Anti-Maduro Venezuelan on 19 January: "I'm living in the cutest apartment in Paris studying fashion... life is good"

    24 January: "I live here [Venezuela]. I live this. live with having rationed food, toilet paper, basic human necessities."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "studying fashion"

      Look further down the link you posted, it shows that this person replied and said they're in college in Paris, lives in Venezuela.

      Not that hard to comprehend really.

  • How To Use The Internet (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Areyoukiddingme ( 1289470 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @02:07PM (#58035582)

    The Internet has a protocol for this problem: Pics or it didn't happen.

    Video is even better.

    When you get right down to it, trust is a valuable, important thing. Civilizations that learn how to cultivate and protect it do better than those which don't. US media once knew this. Then they discovered they could lie for money, and burned all the trust they'd ever had (except among the elderly who are no longer capable of detecting that their once cherished institutions have turned into money-grubbing liars). I would have called them lying whores, but whores at least provide a useful service.

    This is an opportunity for some Venezuelans to become a reporters. Real reporters. If they live through it, they could win the Pulitzer prize. Odds aren't good they'll live through it. Speaking truth to power in such places is hazardous to one's health.

  • Most of the media in Venezuela is not controlled by the government, it is owned and controlled by capitalist oligarchs just like in the US.

    And just like in the US there is a shitstorm of disinformation being pumped out by everyone. In fact the gaslighting has gone global.

    And why should Maduro cede power? He just won an election. If the opposition wanted to win they should have taken part.

    Want to know what to think? Ask the old old question: Who benefits? Then follow the money.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      ...And why should Maduro cede power? He just won an election. If the opposition wanted to win they should have taken part.

      Thanks, that was the best laugh out loud moment I've had all day! You're a riot!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by tavo3 ( 5512096 )

      FALSE, FALSE, FALSE...

      For all the other readers... Look up Venevision, RCTV and Globovisión to name a few. Read what happened to them, their owners and so on. The Venezuelan government control about 90% of the media, either directly or indirectly through third parties. And the remaining 10% has such level of censorship that they don't broadcast many things if they want to stay a float.

      Maduro NEVER won the election cleanly. He not only imprisoned many of his opponents, but also control 100% the electora

    • Most of the journalists in China are also private, not controlled by the State at all! Of course, if you say the wrong thing, you lose your job and may disappear, but hey - you're not employed by the State!

  • Late Stage Socialism (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, 2019 @02:12PM (#58035630)

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/0... [nytimes.com]

    Conspicuous by its absence [youtube.com] in much of the mainstream news coverage of Venezuela’s political crisis is the word “socialism.” Yes, every sensible observer agrees that Latin America’s once-richest country, sitting atop the world’s largest proven oil reserves, is an economic basket case, a humanitarian disaster, and a dictatorship whose demise cannot come soon enough.

    But socialist? Perish the thought.

    Or so goes a line of argument [washingtonpost.com] that insists socialism’s good name shouldn’t be tarred by the results of experience. On Venezuela, what you’re likelier to read is that the crisis is the product of corruption, cronyism, populism, authoritarianism, resource-dependency, U.S. sanctions and trickery, even the residues of capitalism itself [greenleft.org.au]. Just don’t mention the S-word because, you know, it’s working really well in Denmark. [investors.com]

    Curiously, that’s not how the Venezuelan regime’s admirers used to speak of “21st century socialism,” as it was dubbed by Hugo Chávez. The late Venezuelan president, said Britain’s Jeremy Corbyn [youtube.com], “showed us there is a different and a better way of doing things. It’s called socialism, it’s called social justice, and it’s something that Venezuela has made a big step toward.” Noam Chomsky was similarly enthusiastic when he praised Chávez in 2009 [youtube.com]. “What’s so exciting about at last visiting Venezuela,” the linguist said, is that “I can see how a better world is being created and can speak to the person who’s inspired it.”

    • Re:Late Stage Socialism (Score:5, Informative)

      by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @02:57PM (#58035902)
      Maduro and Chavez are/were near the Communist-end of the Socialist political spectrum, where Chomsky also likes to hang out. What you get in Scandinavian countries is not Venezuelan "Commu-Socialism" but rather just mixed economies - some stuff in Scandinavia runs on pure Capitalism with strong regulation (e.g. their flagship corporations and banks), and some on Socialism (e.g. healthcare, welfare state). Compared to the United States, of course, Scandinavia is more left-Socialist. What Venezuela did was to disregard the most basic rules of running an economy in the 21st Century (or any Century), slide into Wishful-Thinking-Commu-Socialism with a good dose of "The Politbureau Knows Best", and wreck their economy in the process. One could call that "VenezuSocialism" I suppose. Or a failed attempt at 21st Century Communism if one wants to be more blunt. Either way, Venezuelan's don't quite live in the "Socialist Paradise" their populist leaders baited them with. Scandinavia works economically, because they know where and when to be Capitalist and where and when to be Socialist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

        Maduro and Chavez are/were near the Communist-end of the Socialist political spectrum, where Chomsky also likes to hang out.

        From Wikipedia:

        In a 2017 interview, after being asked if he would take Venezuela's failing economy as an admission that socialism "wrecked people's lives", philosopher Noam Chomsky said: "I never described Chavez's state capitalist government as 'socialist' or even hinted at such an absurdity. It was quite remote from socialism. Private capitalism remained ... Capitalists were free to undermine the economy in all sorts of ways, like massive export of capital."

        To blatantly steal from Douglas Adams, Chavismo is almost, but entirely unlike, socialism.

    • to the discussion. Venezuela's problems have more to do with the collapsing price of oil and the most powerful nation on earth cutting them out of the global banking network via sanctions.

      Venezuela is a small island nation that only recently became a civilized place when their Dictator, for reasons of his own, decided to share some wealth with the general population. This was not OK. The powers that be do not want this. That oil was theirs. He can have his banana republic but they get the oil. That's ho

      • Venezuela is a small island nation

        Umm, no. It's a country in South America. Look it up on a map sometime, and maybe next time your babbling will have a kernel of truth.

        That said, never trust the opinions as to cause-and-effect of a country's collapse to someone who doesn't even know where the country is....

  • It's true that... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... in Venezuela it's very difficult to distinguish propaganda from actual news. But not because the government controls, or owns the media. It's just the other way around. Most information in Venezuela comes from private corporations who have been battling against the government for almost 20 years, even sponsoring this 2002 coup that ousted the president for a couple of hours.

    So please, Slashdot, don't give me this crap.

  • This should illustrate the need for a strong, independent media.

    I know that it is currently en vogue to say "we don't need the media, we can just do their jobs ourselves using the internet", but it should be obvious that if you take that approach, you wind up trusting the "truth" being peddled by propaganda websites such as Zerohedge and Alex Jones.

    It is literally the job of a strong independent media to figure out what is truth and what is fiction. They are trained to do this and therefore can figure thing

    • "they then state their errors" BWAHAHAHAHA! *sniff* Oh man, that was a good one, thanks!

    • Re:Strong media needed (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @04:42PM (#58036424)

      They are trained to do this and therefore can figure things out much better than you or I can.

      You've never heard the media reporting on something you have personal experience with, have you? What's remarkable is the number of people who hear and read what the media write about things they know, and know they've gotten it wrong, but then trust the media to be right about everything else. And now this message that they media knows better than we do about what is right and true.

    • People willing and wanting to cover more than one side of an issue. It's ok for reporters to have an angle, if you have lots of different reporters so that pretty much all angles are covered. That is, fake news is a symptom, not a problem. The remedy isn't to quash fake news. The proper remedy is to educate the people so that they're better able to determine for themselves what news is fake and what isn't. Then all you have to do is allow all news reports to get through, and the people can decide for t

  • "media is controlled by the government" BULLSHIT (Score:3, Informative)

    by Andre Dias ( 3819801 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @03:47PM (#58036154)
    Have a look at the main newspapers. Here is a list. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Most private newspaper are against Maduro. They even came to the extreme of asking for an intervention. Look at this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] Plus internet is not blocked in Venezuela. Total bullshit article

  • The window of opportunity for us software engineers to solve the global problem of misinformation is rapidly closing -- and the problem is about to intensify with deep fakes. Particularly Russia but also various other states are pushing misinformation very hard but so are various political and commercial interests around the world.

    As Net Neutrality is lost and not only misinformation flourishes but conspiracies about media organizations like Youtube degrading the searches on conspiracy theories are also li

    • The window of opportunity for us software engineers to solve the global problem of misinformation is rapidly closing

      Thank you for your contribution. It will fail because:

      X -- it attempts to enforce a solution to a social problem via technical means.*

      It's a mesh network that hides personal identities while retaining consistency of identity

      A global mesh network with no validation of who is saying what, only that it is the same person speaking every time. Sure. That's gonna solve the problem.

      * stolen from a standard Usenet posting responding to each know-it-all solution to Usenet problems.

  • It's "socialism" until the bodies start piling up. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Monday January 28, 2019 @04:04PM (#58036218)

    In 2009, Noam Chompsky said " “What’s so exciting about at last visiting Venezuela,” the linguist said, is that “I can see how a better world is being created and can speak to the person who’s inspired it.”

    In 2017, he says "I never described Chavez's state capitalist government as 'socialist' or even hinted at such an absurdity. It was quite remote from socialism. Private capitalism remained ... Capitalists were free to undermine the economy in all sorts of ways, like massive export of capital."

    It's always "I have seen The Future, and It Works", until the megadeaths become impossible to ignore, then "Oh, no, that wasn't real socialism. We need to try real socialism. This time for sure."

    That trick never works. Never.

    • If we haven't tried real socialism yet, then we haven't tried real capitalism yet
    • And if they do start piling up, who's to blame? Is it the small, impoverished third world nation that's been trying to modernize itself or the giant empire that's been throwing economic sanctions at them non stop?

      Maybe Venezuela could have pulled out of their nose dive with a bit of international help. Maybe they could have had Democracy and permanent first world nation status with just a friendly push in the right direction. But we'll never know, because to be blunt somebody is after their oil and by G
  • Oh! But the USA would be different! We'd run it correctly! We'd take care of the people! BUNK! It's never worked and never will.

