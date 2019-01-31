Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Communications Security Technology

Criminals Are Tapping Into the Phone Network Backbone to Empty Bank Accounts (vice.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Sophisticated hackers have long exploited flaws in SS7, a protocol used by telecom companies to coordinate how they route texts and calls around the world. Those who exploit SS7 can potentially track phones across the other side of the planet, and intercept text messages and phone calls without hacking the phone itself. From a report: This activity was typically only within reach of intelligence agencies or surveillance contractors, but now Motherboard has confirmed that this capability is much more widely available in the hands of financially-driven cybercriminal groups, who are using it to empty bank accounts. So-called SS7 attacks against banks are, although still relatively rare, much more prevalent than previously reported. Motherboard has identified a specific bank -- the UK's Metro Bank -- that fell victim to such an attack. The news highlights the gaping holes in the world's telecommunications infrastructure that the telco industry has known about for years despite ongoing attacks from criminals. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the defensive arm of the UK's signals intelligence agency GCHQ, confirmed that SS7 is being used to intercept codes used for banking.

"We are aware of a known telecommunications vulnerability being exploited to target bank accounts by intercepting SMS text messages used as 2-Factor Authentication (2FA)," The NCSC told Motherboard in a statement. "Some of our clients in the banking industry or other financial services; they see more and more SS7- based [requests],â Karsten Nohl, a researcher from Security Research Labs who has worked on SS7 for years, told Motherboard in a phone call. "All of a sudden you have someone's text messages."

Criminals Are Tapping Into the Phone Network Backbone to Empty Bank Accounts More | Reply

Criminals Are Tapping Into the Phone Network Backbone to Empty Bank Accounts

Comments Filter:

  • Why would telcos care? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Stormy Dragon ( 800799 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:34PM (#58051642) Homepage

    They're not personally being held responsible for the losses and they're not going to lose business to the other phone company for providing crappy service.

  • And this is why.. (Score:4)

    by steveb3210 ( 962811 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:35PM (#58051650)

    The fucking president of the United States shouldn't be using a fucking iPhone.

    • The fucking president of the United States shouldn't be using a fucking iPhone.

      I take it you're one of the people who think that The Donald is using an off-the-shelf i{hone, instead of one that's been brought up to NSA standards? If so, I suspect you are...mistaken....

      • Re:And this is why.. (Score:4)

        by steveb3210 ( 962811 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:41PM (#58051682)

        https://www.nytimes.com/2018/1... [nytimes.com]

        The last I checked, yes... Whats your source?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        C'mon, Trump use a NSA standard device? He'd think they were trying listen in or poison him. He's using a bog standard iPhone and no one the federal intelligence agencies are stupid enough to trust him with anything valuable.

  • Another backdoor accessible only to the good guys? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:39PM (#58051672)

    So, was this supposed to be a backdoor accessible only to "the good guys"? And now the bad guys are using it?

    I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you!

  • This is the problem: (Score:5, Informative)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:56PM (#58051738)
    ... intercepting SMS text messages used as 2-Factor Authentication (2FA), ...

    .

    SMS should not be used for 2FA. Full stop.

    • SMS should not be used for 2FA. Full stop.

      SMS should not be both factors in 2FA. That's what the '2' means -- two DIFFERENT factors. The whole reason for 2FA is so that someone cannot spoof or intercept one of the two and get access to the resource.

      • Re:This is the problem: (Score:5, Informative)

        by lgw ( 121541 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @04:06PM (#58052050) Journal

        No. It's so weak that it doesn't count as 1 factor. This has been true for years. The first exploits in the wild of MitB + SMS hack happened years ago. Any organized crime group that can hack your browser can be assumed to also be hacking SMS.

        Plenty of other 2FA approaches actually work. Especially those that (gasp!) don't use a phone (a mobile sack of vulnerabilities).

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          It's so weak that it doesn't count as 1 factor.

          The reason it doesn't count as a factor is not because it is weak.
          In multi-factor authentication acceptable factors are:
          * something you have
          * something you are
          * something you know

          Text messaging is neither of those. It's just a different authentication channel.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        That's the problem. Phishing gets the password, then SS7 shenanigans get the 2nd factor. It's happened often enough that it's time to find something better.

  • That is the only logical conclusion.

    The bastards who set up the online systems have only partially thought out security.

Slashdot Top Deals

Mater artium necessitas. [Necessity is the mother of invention].

Close