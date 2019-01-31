Criminals Are Tapping Into the Phone Network Backbone to Empty Bank Accounts (vice.com) 46
Sophisticated hackers have long exploited flaws in SS7, a protocol used by telecom companies to coordinate how they route texts and calls around the world. Those who exploit SS7 can potentially track phones across the other side of the planet, and intercept text messages and phone calls without hacking the phone itself. From a report: This activity was typically only within reach of intelligence agencies or surveillance contractors, but now Motherboard has confirmed that this capability is much more widely available in the hands of financially-driven cybercriminal groups, who are using it to empty bank accounts. So-called SS7 attacks against banks are, although still relatively rare, much more prevalent than previously reported. Motherboard has identified a specific bank -- the UK's Metro Bank -- that fell victim to such an attack. The news highlights the gaping holes in the world's telecommunications infrastructure that the telco industry has known about for years despite ongoing attacks from criminals. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the defensive arm of the UK's signals intelligence agency GCHQ, confirmed that SS7 is being used to intercept codes used for banking.
"We are aware of a known telecommunications vulnerability being exploited to target bank accounts by intercepting SMS text messages used as 2-Factor Authentication (2FA)," The NCSC told Motherboard in a statement. "Some of our clients in the banking industry or other financial services; they see more and more SS7- based [requests],â Karsten Nohl, a researcher from Security Research Labs who has worked on SS7 for years, told Motherboard in a phone call. "All of a sudden you have someone's text messages."
"We are aware of a known telecommunications vulnerability being exploited to target bank accounts by intercepting SMS text messages used as 2-Factor Authentication (2FA)," The NCSC told Motherboard in a statement. "Some of our clients in the banking industry or other financial services; they see more and more SS7- based [requests],â Karsten Nohl, a researcher from Security Research Labs who has worked on SS7 for years, told Motherboard in a phone call. "All of a sudden you have someone's text messages."
Re: (Score:1)
Are you the same idiot who posted on the previous article that "apple was right to wait on 5g" without knowing what the fuck you're talking about in either case?
You're eating Kendall's lunch again. The product is the same bullshit. Keep it inside kiddo. iMessage is in no way "safe" you fuckwit nor is it even possibly related to this article's topic. You're a moron. STFU.
Why would telcos care? (Score:4, Interesting)
They're not personally being held responsible for the losses and they're not going to lose business to the other phone company for providing crappy service.
Re: (Score:2)
A cell phone is not a good second factor, period. All it takes is one security bug in the operating system, and boom, your authenticator app just got its private keys stolen, and now someone can impersonate you. Worse, with a little luck, the attackers get the passwords for all of your accounts at the same time.
What we need is for all the banks to standardize on an NFC-based wallet card that lets you add new keys for additional bank accounts, but that is otherwise isolated from the public Internet except
And this is why.. (Score:4)
The fucking president of the United States shouldn't be using a fucking iPhone.
Re: (Score:3)
I take it you're one of the people who think that The Donald is using an off-the-shelf i{hone, instead of one that's been brought up to NSA standards? If so, I suspect you are...mistaken....
Re:And this is why.. (Score:4)
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/1... [nytimes.com]
The last I checked, yes... Whats your source?
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Heh, except you're forced to say that about anything that isn't Faux News or retarded Breitbart lies, propaganda faggot traitor. Your head is so far up your ass you're eating yesterday's lunch backwards.
* * *
1. "In July 2010 the government said small businesses -- 60 percent -- will lose their health care, 45 percent of big business and a large percentage of individual health." Sean Hannity, Nov. 11, 2013 False
* * *
2. "And President Obama has offered to pay out of his own pocket for the museum of Muslim
Re: (Score:1)
Trump Derangement Syndrome: the ability to justify whatever idiot thing Trump did last as part of some greater "3-D chess" scheme when in fact it was merely the meanderings of flaccid, over-the-hill mind.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:NY Times? (Score:4, Informative)
I find the NY Times credible, yes.
For example, I often watch alot of primary source material (watch the actual press briefing live) and when I read the account in the times, it matches what I observed - this leads me to believe that they are engaging in real journalism.
Re: (Score:3)
C'mon, Trump use a NSA standard device? He'd think they were trying listen in or poison him. He's using a bog standard iPhone and no one the federal intelligence agencies are stupid enough to trust him with anything valuable.
Another backdoor accessible only to the good guys? (Score:5, Insightful)
So, was this supposed to be a backdoor accessible only to "the good guys"? And now the bad guys are using it?
I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
This is the problem: (Score:5, Informative)
.
SMS should not be used for 2FA. Full stop.
Re: (Score:3)
SMS should not be used for 2FA. Full stop.
SMS should not be both factors in 2FA. That's what the '2' means -- two DIFFERENT factors. The whole reason for 2FA is so that someone cannot spoof or intercept one of the two and get access to the resource.
Re:This is the problem: (Score:5, Informative)
No. It's so weak that it doesn't count as 1 factor. This has been true for years. The first exploits in the wild of MitB + SMS hack happened years ago. Any organized crime group that can hack your browser can be assumed to also be hacking SMS.
Plenty of other 2FA approaches actually work. Especially those that (gasp!) don't use a phone (a mobile sack of vulnerabilities).
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
It's so weak that it doesn't count as 1 factor.
The reason it doesn't count as a factor is not because it is weak.
In multi-factor authentication acceptable factors are:
* something you have
* something you are
* something you know
Text messaging is neither of those. It's just a different authentication channel.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the problem. Phishing gets the password, then SS7 shenanigans get the 2nd factor. It's happened often enough that it's time to find something better.
I feel like this question was preparing us... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Losses to fraud are small in practice (Score:2)
For a bank to implement any system costs $100s millions. Let alone the annoyance to their customers.
If they lose $1million to fraud then that is just a cost of doing business. And most money lost to fraud is eventually recovered.
What we need is phones with more features. Like every time they visit a web site they execute code on that website that can potentially take over the phone. Wait...
No significant $s in "Online Accounts" (Score:2)
That is the only logical conclusion.
The bastards who set up the online systems have only partially thought out security.