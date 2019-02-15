James Cameron's Alita: Battle Angel Released After Sixteen Years (rottentomatoes.com) 123
Slashdot reader Drakster writes: Hollywood producer and writer James Cameron, who is best known for his first two Terminator films, Titanic, Avatar, and Aliens, has released his most recent film this week, Alita: Battle Angel, to mostly mixed to positive reviews. First announced in 2003, based on Yukito Kishiro's Gunnm manga series, it was stuck in development for several years, finally starting production in 2008. Slashdot last discussed this fifteen years ago, so now that it's finally here. For those who have seen it, what did you think? Met or surpassed your expectations, or not worth the wait?
And yet somehow he has the top TWO highest-grossing [wikipedia.org] movies of ALL time. Gee, I wish I could "fail" like that!
Since you are "obviously" such a talented director with a "proven" track record what was he supposed to have done differently in your "professional" opinion?
What have you produced aside from bitch about Quantity != Quality, criticize without offering ANY details, or worse offer no solutions?
And while stuff like Avatar is basically a modern rip-off of Dances with Wolves in space what he has produce
Yup, you gotta laugh at the irony!
AC: Cameron produces shit!
Me: WHY?
And *I* get modded Flamebait. Yup, let's shoot the person asking for clarification. Stay classy
Moderation should eventually fix this knee-jerk slashtard abuse. (If it doesn't then its just another sign of how broken moderation has become.)
C'est la vie.
> Do you really think Avatar, Jurassic World 2, Incredibles 2, and Fast & Furios 14 are anywhere as good, impactful, or significant as Jaws, Star Wars, ET, The Lion King, etc.?
Quit trying to move the goal posts. The OP argument was "Cameron produces shit." I called the AC out with "WHY?"
Getting this back on topic: Were you not paying ANY attention to the impact of Avatar??? Despite having a shallow story it definitely had a social impact:
1. "Avatar depression" [google.com] shows lots of people were effected --
Gunm: Battle Angel Alita (Score:5, Interesting)
I disagree.
Unlike something terrible like Ghost in Shell or Dragonball? Alita doesn't do a 1:1 adaption if that is what you mean. So we skip over the magical girlfriend arc that Alita started around, various enemies got mashed together, Motorball arc was rushed ahead and radically altered. Dr Nova even shows up to have a dragging angle to stage a sequel, even if his location and job seem to be altered drastically. If movie 2 skips over the Wasteland revolution arc in favor of the Tiphereth madness i will also be sad. Mostly because we will miss out of cloning, bodyjacking and marriage sheenigans.
As for what is enjoyable?
We got a movie where Motorball is the bloodsport it is, and so is Bounty Hunting. Alita's literal lust for blood also survived the adaption.
And junkyard is the shithole its suppose to be.
Its a great movie.
What i find most terrible about the adaption is that you get exposition being replaced by Hollywood language. Pacific Rim do suffer the same, but its far more blatant when you have read the orignal script and seen how its replaced. Pacific Rim also has a far simpler exposition, meaning easier to make it terrible and yet not too Hollywood.
In Alita a lot of the exposition sounds like terrible injokes to make fun of the characters ignorance. The Fall is a good one, because by the time Alita is around they have gone trough at the least 3. Yet the Hollywood script sounds like they are poking fun at each other for ignorance.
Father/daughter relationship didn't survive the language that well.
There is also some questionable changes, like she being named Gally until she remembers her name is Alita. Which seem a straight error by using the Viz translation instead of the source material. Tiphereth vs Salem is another one, which is easier to be indifferent to.
Maybe it's not Hollywood, maybe it's the target audience. If Hollywood was making the movie ONLY for manga/anime fans, they would focus heavily in that direction. If they want to make it for everyone, they Americanize it. They change things that may please the fans but puzzle the non-fans. The question is whether they can do that and still make it enjoyable for everyone to watch.
Foreign movie directors are just as bad as getting American Culture correct too.
Heck look at Doctor Who. When ever there is an American, there is some guy with a Gun, usually overly confident and rude.
If they take American Stories, they will rewrite them so it matches the culture of the country involved.
You mean "overpaid, oversexed, and over here"? Well, yeah.
They suck at understanding nerd culture to an extreme degree.
Anime is not made for nerds in the first place. It's just Japanese TV, made for a broad audience. Most is aimed at either teen girls or teen boys (thus the appeal to basement-dwelling manchildren).
Like TV anywhere, there are some real gems among the dross. Hollywood fails at adapting almost everything with a fan base, never bothering to understand what people liked in the first place. The exceptions are very rare indeed (and made quite a lot of money): the Marvel movies, especially the early ones; the L
Speaking of LOTR, Peter Jackson, and The Hobbit (which I 100% agree with you) -- have you seen Lindsay Ellis' excellent 3 part documentary analyzing what went right (and wrong) with The Hobbit?
https://youtu.be/uTRUQ-RKfUs [youtu.be]
I think you'll enjoy it -- it summarizes basically all the same criticisms I had with The Hobbit movie adaption.
Yeah, I was surprised how much the problem with the Hobbit were direct studio interference. But then, it's only one sign of a great many that Hollywood has lost touch with viewers.
I don't see how taking something popular with nerds then squatting all over them, leading to terrible reviews and word of mouth, seems like a good thing to deep pocket investors.
Are you sure you aren't just a troll?
Early screening (Score:4, Interesting)
I went to see an early screening about 2 weeks ago in IMAX 3D. It's a fairly entertaining film. Probably the best 3D visual effects I have seen, vertigo inducing in parts. Without the 3D I imagine it would lose its entertainment value somewhat with some clichÃ© scenes and gaps in the story. Good overall, I'd give it 7/10 in 2D and 9/10 in 3D
I've seen multiple reviewers say that this movie would be worth watching in 3D. It is unusual that a movie is enhanced by 3D in reality, and not the opposite. Where I live, most theaters are in Real-D projection which is utter crap. Only one has laser-IMAX 3D, but it is expensive.
I have also heard that the movie would have felt a bit condensed, like they would have had deleted scenes that could have provided e.g. more character development.
Therefore, there is a possibility that there would be an extended cu
I've seen multiple reviewers say that this movie would be worth watching in 3D. It is unusual that a movie is enhanced by 3D in reality, and not the opposite.
Foster's Law states "If 3D makes your movie better, your movie sucks". Except surfing movies. A 3D surfing movie would be cool!
If color makes your movie better...
If hd makes your movie better.
Etc.
Foster's Law states "If 3D makes your movie better, your movie sucks". Except surfing movies. A 3D surfing movie would be cool!
Next thing you'll be saying "If special effects make your movie better, your movie sucks".
Entertaining special effects is not necessarily a bad thing though (when done properly and in moderation)
Not Director (Score:5, Informative)
James Cameron is probably better known for directing films than for writing or producing them. Alita: Battle Angel was directed by Robert Rodriguez, not Cameron. The last thing Rodriguez directed that wasn't critically panned was the original 'Sin City'.
Planet Terror was amazing.
Agreed, but I figured putting director in body would imply he had directed it, so I neglected it.
It was OK, not great (Score:3)
The first posts on the 15 year old Slashdot article linked here suggest something darker and more interesting than what I watched last weekend.
This Alita was a remix of Pinocchio, Ben Hur and a few others. It looked very well made but to me it didn't feel really new. I'm just too old compared to the target audience, I guess.
So are most critics, apparently. The first article I saw gave it 1 1/2 stars and said it was a mess. Rotten Tomatoes was in the 60% range for critics last I checked. Audiences liked it about 97%, but I suspect that was mostly fanboys and fangirls doing the review and in a few days that will drop. I'm always a little torn with movies like this - on one hand, I'm often craving good Sci-Fi or Fantasy and on the other hand Cameron, Bruckheimer and Bay just don't do it for me. Avatar was hippie shit and IMO the
Impressed (Score:5, Interesting)
Just got back from watching it, submitting the story before I did.
Overall, I was very impressed with it. When seeing the first teaser, I’ve got to say, the eyes of the lead was a bit much, but coming back from seeing the entire film, they ended up blending in very well, not at all being the distraction I thought they could be.
From the current review score, expected a generic Sci-Fi movie, but it surpassed my expectations, having good characters, story, setting, and action. Due to the nature of the story, had a good deal more heart to it as well.
Been a while since I’ve read it but diverts from the source material a bit, but overall, it's a faithful adaptation of the first few volumes.
I’d recommend it for any Sci-Fi fan.
The trailer made the CGI on Alita look very, very fake... But I hear that they either fixed it or it's just a lot less noticeable in the actual movie. Looking forward to seeing it.
So when Gally opens her eyes you can react with 'Am i kawaii uguu?' like its out of some kind of terrible moe anime with overblown eyes and petite bodies. It still looks very very fake. But as you go in and watch, you get to see it in motion which fixes 90% of the issues within seconds.
And the movies goes all in with motion, escalating it in a visually pleasing way. From walking, eating, running, acrobatics, martial arts to gymnastic to Motorball. And each escalation works to let the audience forget the unc
Re:Impressed (Score:4, Insightful)
Well her look was a deliberate choice in the manga, part of the whole "battle angel" concept where she is kind of a variation on the "born sexy yesterday" trope. A bit more "born cute yesterday" perhaps, but also a military grade ninja like Quorra from Tron Legacy, Leeloo from The Fifth Element, or maybe even Thor from the Marvel movies.
It's interesting that Hollywood finally managed to translate a manga into a half decent live action movie. I can't think of a single one that wasn't terrible before.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it will be hard for them. Look at Japan, been producing great movies for decades, but apparently western audiences have issues with both subtitles and dubbing. About the closest Japanese movies have come are some Studio Ghibli dubs by Disney.
With the current propaganda war against China and other cultural issues I think it will be hard for that movie to do well in the west, but we can hope. More likely is a Hollywood remake, in the long running tradition that includes things like Seven Samurai, The
It's interesting that Hollywood finally managed to translate a manga into a half decent live action movie. I can't think of a single one that wasn't terrible before.
Edge of Tomorrow?
"that wasn't terrible"
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair to Cameron, she's supposed to be an anime character where big eyes are the norm
If you want to be fair to Cameron, then you're going to have to say that he's got no imagination. Where are the original concepts? Nowhere. America is down to knocking off Japanese cartoons because its own cartoons have already been knocked off, and there was no need for this movie no matter what country it was made in, to boot.
Re: (Score:2)
The (original) Day the Earth Stood Still has intelligent dialog and social commentary.
In any case, as Roger Ebert said, judge movies based on what they are trying to do, not what you wished they were.
Most sci-fi is action or horror. Perhaps this is your complaint against science fiction, like a junior high English teacher.
This movie is underwhelming (Score:5, Interesting)
Admittedly the comic itself is not the best story-wise, but at least it has interesting characters. Again, since they toned it down the characters are lame, and the cast of Waltz as Ido would be perfect if he got to be the Ido that was in the comic, not this chained-to-the-wall imitation we see on the screen because THEY GOT TO KEEP IT PG-13.
I could go on forever about this, but let me just say I am not that impressed. They should have gone Deadpool on this and stick to the source material. It has better designs, better character portrayals, and is better overall for this kind of silly sci-fi.
Re: (Score:3)
Great Imax experience (Score:4, Interesting)
So, it was a great Imax experience - if you have a Giant Imax screen near you (not those small Imax Digital ones), like the 26m wide Laser Imax I had close to me, the way it looks alone is worth the admission. I don't like 3D in general, but this was actually shot in 3D so it looks good overall and the action sequences are gripping and well shot.
Now, the story is not very "original" nowadays, as we've seen a lot along similar lines these days. A friend asked me if it is a bit derivative to things like Ghost in the Shell - I had to point out the original manga was contemporary to the Ghost in the Shell manga, so you can't say it came a lot later. And in general this movie it is not very close to the manga (which I guess might be a good thing for the general audience - bad for those who like manga/anime).
But overall I would recommend just for the giant Imax screens which make it a great spectacle, for a small screen it is just a decent sci-fi but nothing to write home about...
PS. The part-CGI character is not annoying/uncanny at all - it helps that it is supposed to by a cyborg anyway and that cgi is more advanced than 15 years ago when this was first discussed on
its not marvel (Score:1)
Worth the wait (Score:1)
Rodriguez did the same thing he did with "Sin City". Many of the frames looked so much like the manga, it brought tears to my eyes. I've been waiting to see this version of Gally and was not disappointed (except for the ending!).
No, you're a genius.
Re:What's in a name (Score:5, Interesting)
"the heroine's name is ATILA spelled backwards?"
And what pray tell is the significance of 'ATILA' ?
Everything is something spelled backwards. Did anyone notice that captquark is krauqtpac spelled backwards! I mean its true... but so what?
ALITA is also a near homophone for 'a liter', and if you take the i out it's ALTA which is sometimes an abbreviation for Alberta; and you can also rearrange the letters to "A TAIL" or "A LIT A" what's a lit "A" i wonder?
Re:What's in a name (Score:5, Interesting)
As to why the name "Alita" was actually chosen, a quick Google provides a pretty good clue:
So, "elite", "special", "noble", and "chosen one", which form a much more blatant literary connection to the arc of the eponymous character in the film than a tenuous and almost certainly entirely coincidental reversal of letters to a mispelling of a historical figure.
Re: (Score:2)
As for it being a name I haven't ever met anyone named "Alita" or any place for that matter.
Of course, it the source ment to refer to Spanish spekaing countries that might be true in some of them
Re: What's in a name (Score:5, Funny)
Alita bita Monica in my life,
Alita bita Erica by my side,
Alita bita Rita is all I need,
Alita bita Tina is what I see...
Manga No. 5
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"the heroine's name is ATILA spelled backwards?"
And what pray tell is the significance of 'ATILA' ?
Everything is something spelled backwards. Did anyone notice that captquark is krauqtpac spelled backwards! I mean its true... but so what?
ALITA is also a near homophone for 'a liter', and if you take the i out it's ALTA which is sometimes an abbreviation for Alberta; and you can also rearrange the letters to "A TAIL" or "A LIT A" what's a lit "A" i wonder?
It's also Spanish for "wing" as in "alitas de pollo" (chicken/buffalo wings)... Possibly could be a clue there.
It's also Spanish for "wing" as in "alitas de pollo" (chicken/buffalo wings)... Possibly could be a clue there.
A manga about buffalo wings? That is a strange sauce indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
It was speculated it is derived from Aelita, queen of Mars
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aelita
CYA
Did anyone else notice the heroine's name is ATILA spelled backwards?
And? Alita is french for "chosen one". It's also a very common spanish girls name. What do you think about that krauqtpac (which as we all know is just a phrase used to summon dark demons).
Alita is french for "chosen one".
Not in the french I speak... It's not even a word, the closest would be a word meaning bedridden or "forced bed rest".
It's not even a word
Indeed it's not, It's a name. Depending on the age of the French name it either meant "chosen one" or more recently "winged". Not to dissimilar from the Spanish name whose meaning is "noble" which is not surprising given Romance languages share a lot of similarities.
or other shitty minorities?
