Less Than a Month To Go Before Google Breaks Hundreds of Thousands of Links All Over the Internet (greenspun.com) 81
Philip Greenspun:Google purchased Picasa, a super efficient photo editor that offered seamless integration with online publishing (e.g., you add a photo to an album on your desktop computer and it automatically gets pushed to the online version of the album). When they were pushing their Facebook competitor, Google+, they set it up so that Picasa created Google+ albums. They wasted a huge amount of humanity's time and effort by shutting down Picasa.
Now they're going to waste millions of additional hours worldwide by breaking links to all of the Google+ albums that they had Picasa create. People will either have to edit a ton of links and/or, having arrived at a broken link, will have to start searching to see if they can find the content elsewhere.
Now they're going to waste millions of additional hours worldwide by breaking links to all of the Google+ albums that they had Picasa create. People will either have to edit a ton of links and/or, having arrived at a broken link, will have to start searching to see if they can find the content elsewhere.
If no one visited them (Score:1)
then they were never broken
if a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?
Re: (Score:2)
Which gravitational frame of reference are you using to determine whether the tree is falling, rising, or spinning in place?
Works as designed.... (Score:1)
Google does not want you to link to anything, they want you to google for it...
Re:click bait (Score:4, Insightful)
Is it me or is this news quite sensationalized ? I mean what its about is google shutting down a service not intentionally breaking peoples links
Google is intentionally shutting down Google+. It's not an accident. As a result, they are deliberately breaking a lot of things.
How many times do you have to get fucked by Google before you learn a lesson? If you continue to use *anything* after it is has been bought by Google (Picasa, for example), then you get what you deserve.
If you use *any* Google product, you get what you deserve when it is shut down (and any product *will* be shut down if it doesn't produce the required number of Shekels).
Re: click bait (Score:1)
Google has that itch to extenguish. They buy things, modify them some, then shut 'er down.
Isn't there a meme about Microsoft doing that? The embrace, extend thing people used to accuse M$ of back in the day?
Google isn't even doing it maliciously. They are just big and clumsy and overeager to be on the edge of new things.
Re: (Score:2)
(and any product *will* be shut down if it doesn't produce the required number of Shekels).
And this is as opposed to
... what other business?
In other news, I will stop going to work if they don't pay me enough.
Greenspun (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
He was the original creator of photo.net. These days it's somewhat fallen by the wayside for "Sony Cameras are teh Best!!!1111" (dpreview.com) and other photo sites. But it was a fantastic trove of information about a good many things, not just which camera has the greatest number of megapixels. I miss the olden days.
Now you damn kids get off of my lawn! I have a cloud to yell at!
Re: (Score:2)
I learned a lot from his methodology. I just wish ACS didn't use Tcl, AOLServer, or Oracle. A LAMP stack would have probably held back the likes of Facebook for community organizing.
Day late, dollar short (Score:2)
Yes, Picasa was great. Yes, Google screwed it up. But Google drove Picasa into irrelevance long ago... at this point, I have my doubts very many people are going to notice these newly-broken links.
Re: (Score:2)
It was shite.
It had a brilliant thing where if you were in a directory and scrolled past the last file it silently went into the next directory. Which of course is exactly what you'd expect because that's what all file browsers do!
Dependance on vendor service bites users in ass (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
google already broke the internet last week (Score:2)
Many sites you go to on your iphone no longer work in iphone safari. Even some Redit pages don't work. instead you get a box to install chrome. The issue is google's accelerated server pages. Google sucks
Re: google already broke the internet last week (Score:1)
My last iOS thing was an iPod Touch 4th gen. I tink I has Safari for Windows back then.
Re: (Score:2)
I hear they're offering refunds.
Re: (Score:3)
If you depend on some proprietary or online (or both) service, you're going to end up screwed eventually. Plan accordingly.
People keep moving most of their goodies enthusiastically to the cloud. Go figure.
Re:Dependance on vendor service bites users in ass (Score:4, Insightful)
But Google wants to force everyone onto the cloud, so they killed it. Picasa's stellar local desktop capabilities became a drawback to Google. Google Photos is fairly simple, but nowhere near as flexible nor quick. And Google's own storage policies force you to downgrade photos to 2048x2048 resolution unless you want to pay for more than 15 GB of storage (I have over 6 TB of family and travel photos).
I just hope the Picasa installer still works after they kill off support for it. And that it doesn't do something stupid like check for picasa.google.com and suicide if it can't find it.
Re: (Score:2)
(I have over 6 TB of family and travel photos).
I have a few terabytes of stuff too. That's why I stay far away from "the cloud" and bought a couple of big-ass hard drives.
Storing anything of value on Someone Else's Computer is just stupid.
Sure, my house could get hit by a meteor, but I'll take my chances.
Re: (Score:1)
> Sure, my house could get hit by a meteor, but I'll take my chances.
Perhaps you should consult with someone who has real knowledge of what the risks are. Even without that knowledge, I'd guess that a fire, burglary or perhaps flooding would be far greater risks. Or do you have some kind of fire-proof safe?
Could be worse (Score:2)
they could be deleting photos like Flickr is doing.
I guess that's always the risk of using other peoples computers (I mean cloud services)
The other thing you should think about is the EXIF information in your photos, like GPS location of where the picture was taken. You may also be concerned about cloud service manipulating your EXIF information for their own purposes...
Re:Could be worse by a lot ... (Score:2)
Google could have been charging for Picasa & THEN shut it down.
Re: (Score:1)
Google could have been charging for Picasa & THEN shut it down.
Oh come on, you're probably thinking of Microsoft...
Re: (Score:2)
They could be committing commercial suicide, like Photobucket did. Or is still doing. Is Photobucket still a thing at all?
Re: (Score:2)
They could be committing commercial suicide, like Photobucket did. Or is still doing. Is Photobucket still a thing at all?
Mystifyingly, yes, it is.
Re: Could be worse (Score:1)
Photobucket committed suicide when they let furries and the adolescent girls who hang out on virtual pet sites host their little bitmaps for free.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess that's always the risk of using other peoples computers (I mean cloud services)
That's the risk of using ANY data storage besides paper or microfiche: You have to migrate periodically.
No matter if you store your (whatever sort of) data in the cloud or locally in your desk drawer: You have to copy your 3.5'' floppy discs to CDs before you throw out your floppy drive, you have to copy your files from flickr to google photos and from Google+ to instagram (or whatever) when those services close and you have to copy your DVDs to some other medium before you get rid of your optical drive.
Arc
Not just Google (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Aehmm.. Why?
According to the link the photos will still stay online and only deprecated links will break and second, it is not like it happend without ample warning and time to migrate your data.
While agree with you that you should always have a local data backup (AND a remote one, e.g. in a cloud service!) this story is an example of how closing of a cloud service should work to give everyone enough time to migrate to another service, so that you don't need a local copy.
Re: (Score:2)
Does anyone need more evidence that Google really just does not care about anything but $$$$ and how quickly they can get to $100B stock market valuation.
Surely you mean 1000B = 1T - they currently are above 800B.
trust = broken (Score:1)
Lessons learned? (Score:5, Insightful)
I would hope people learn a few lessons from this and are not keeping any documents that need to survive long-term in Google Docs...
I have to say, there's no wasted time on my part since I saw the service probably wouldn't get much traction even from launch, and never used it.
There is one thing I find amusing about his post though - he states :
"Example: my review of an Antarctica cruise on the Ocean Diamond. It was so easy to publish the photos via Picasa"
Well that's the classic computer problem right there, you should have known it was wrong when it was "so easy". Anything easy is almost always not permanent, anyone who has been using computers as long as he (or I) have should know better about how long "Easy" lasts.
Re: (Score:2)
I would hope people learn a few lessons from this and are not keeping any documents that need to survive long-term in Google Docs...
Yup! Everything I have on Google Docs is also on my local machines. Never used Picassa.
Re: (Score:2)
So this is why operating systems are getting harder and harder to use, with more and more obscure commands to remember and not a single way of getting a quick overview of the stuff you usually use and need?
Re: (Score:2)
So this is why operating systems are getting harder and harder to use, with more and more obscure commands to remember and not a single way of getting a quick overview of the stuff you usually use and need?
No, I think that's typical creature feep, with a side-helping of design-by-form (over function). Or visa-versa. It's endemic in the software industry.
Re: (Score:2)
You obviously never used UNIX.
Re: (Score:2)
QFT: "Well that's the classic computer problem right there, you should have known it was wrong when it was "so easy". Anything easy is almost always not permanent, anyone who has been using computers as long as he (or I) have should know better about how long "Easy" lasts."
:)
Also called "The Unix Way"
Finally, it's apparently a new meme to insult you, so go _____ a(n) _______. Filling in the blanks will be left as an exercise for the troller(s).
Re: (Score:2)
oh, no, does that mean cat and grep are being depricated?
Re: Lessons learned? (Score:2)
Easy is not the priblem, depending one a single company is.
If you have a "normal" website, you then just go to a different provider. However, the Internet has changed. People do not go to different websites to see created content. They go to content websites.
They are the ones like youtube, reddit, github, facebook and the like. Remember when we asked why we would need an app if a website could do the same? This is why.
So much easier to sell ads. And yes, there are always exceptions.
what's their plan for Picasa? (Score:3)
They pulled Microsoft's E^3 strategy on Picasa: they embraced it, they extended it and then they pulled 'google' on it by extinguishing it. Can they at least open it up if they do not care about it? Probably afraid of it becoming a competitor to their on-line fiefdome?
Nomadic Identity and Content Addressing (Score:4, Interesting)
"I told you so" -- or, actually, Mike Macgirvin told us all so. But we were all too busy playing with our toys - or other things - to think about what was happening all around us. This day should have been forseen, fortold, and warned about since the beginning of "big centralized services" ---
OH WAIT -- it was.
Mike's been working on this since his days working on Friendica (before that actually) and he has continued to push forward to provide a truly decentralized, nomadic network that keeps you and your data free from vendor lock in. While everybody has been chasing "market share" and seeking to make the next "Facebook killer," Mike has been building a solution that is far more SOLID than even Berners-Lee's current vaporware.
Hubzilla (and more recently ZAP) with running the ZOT6 protocol (with work on Zot8 already underway!) have been working to deal with this problem for the better part of a decade.
"Nomadic identity" (the ability to host your social media presence, files, data, and just about anything else with multiple different providers on multiple different servers - and log into any of them and continue working if one of them goes down for any reason) has been part of Hubzilla for a LOOONG time.
Now, with Hubzilla version 4.0 just released over the weekend, Hubzilla adds Nomadic Content addressing that separates content addressing from DNS within the ZOT network. Now, if you use Zot, you can move your content to a different server and there are no links to update - your traffic will just follow you to the new location.
The Zot network (called "the GRID") is a completely decentralized network that allows VERY granular access control and privacy options - in a solution that is MIT licensed and runs on a standard LAMP/LEMP stack. And the Hubzilla platform is as easy (I think easier) to extend with addons and custom modules as Wordpress is write plugins for.
The OP SHOULD be a "non-story" as all these challenges have been known for a long time.
The fact that we are lamenting this reality on SlashDot just shows how far we have fallen.
Re: (Score:2)
Par for the course for Google (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
no, par for the course when people get a free service they use for years, that they whine when it's taken away as if someone owes them something.
pay money and get some rights, or shut the fuck up
The cloud!!! (insert rainbow hands here) (Score:2)
It's not Google's worst mistake (Score:2)
I understand the transitory nature of what Pintrest provides--but it's silly for Google to bother to include Pintrest pages at all, for the same reason.
What Google has done to Google+ users sucks (Score:1)
"Links break on the internet" (Score:2)
This should be one more warning (Score:2)