Most Amazon Brands Are Duds, Not Disrupters, Study Finds (bloomberg.com) 94
An anonymous reader shares a report: The explosion of Amazon's private-label products -- batteries, baby wipes, jeans, tortilla chips, sofas -- has prompted concern that the world's biggest online retailer could use its clout to promote these house brands at the expense of merchants selling similar products on the web store. The issue even surfaced in Senator Elizabeth Warren's recent proposal to break up big technology companies. Turns out most Amazon-branded goods are flops that don't threaten other businesses at all, according to Marketplace Pulse. In a study, the New York e-commerce research firm examined 23,000 products and found that shoppers aren't more inclined to buy Amazon brands even when the company elevates them in search results. The study suggests popular political and media narratives about Amazon's market power are overblown, despite the company capturing 52.4 percent of all online spending in the U.S. this year, according to EMarketer.
The study used sales rankings and the number of customer reviews as indicators of sales volume for different products, including Amazon's own brands and brands sold exclusively on the site. Amazon's success has been limited to basic products like batteries where shoppers are inclined to seek generic alternatives to save money, the study found. But when competing against such categories as apparel, where household names have an entrenched position, such Amazon brands as "A for Awesome" children's wear don't stand out, the study found.
How is this news? It is the normal way of things. Most companies are duds, few are disruptors.
I like them so far (Score:2)
Another thing I like about Amazon Basics is the minimalist packaging.
I prefer to pay for the product, not lots of cardboard and blister-packs that will go to the landfill.
As well as Amazon Basics batteries. Their normal Alkaline batteries are cheap and work great. They released a line of rechargable batteries that are on-par quality wise with high-end Eneloop batteries but for half the cost. These have been a huge deal in the photography world for people that need faster recycle time on portable strobes.
You sound like either a rube or a shill for Energizer or Duracell. Both those brands put a lot of effort into convincing us that they are better, but they're also more expensive.
I haven't seen any studies on Amazon Basics batteries, but they seem to be working for me. I do remember older studies which showed that Energizer and Duracell weren't really worth it if you considered cost per how long they last.
I'm not being played. I don't think Amazon Basics batteries are as good as the "premium" brands. I'm not even sure if they're as good as the other non-premium brands I've bought for years.
There should be some objective way of measuring this. Dollars per hour of usage seems like a good metric.
And I honestly don't know what the best value is. Can you point me to a source that would tell me?
Unless you've got data to back up your claims you're talking out your ass and acting like a pompous jerk to boot.
I've no issue with their HDMI and USB cables, but don't buy their 3D printer filament because the $2 I'd save isn't worth the potential hassles against the CCTree filament that I've had great success with.
Everything is a value judgement. There's no need to act like you're some superior being because you *feel* they're rebranding subpar products to make people feel good.
In fact there ARE empirical studies proving this, you're just not looking.
Citation needed. Put up or shut up.
I use Amazon Basics batteries, and they work fine.
The reason they are cheaper than Duracell and Energizer is because you aren't paying for advertising and fancy packaging.
Duracell batteries have killed two multimeters, two wireless keyboards, one wireless track pad, a Leica Disto, and countless flashlights for me in the past ~3 years, total value around $1k. My wife now throws out all batteries when storing something because it is so annoying.
Energizer hasn’t failed on me, nor have Amazon Basics. Energizer seems to last a little longer, but not a huge delta
If you mean it killed them by leaking and corrosion after being stored too long, I just pulled an Energizer out of something that had been sitting idle for between 1 and 2 years. It didn't kill it, but it wasn't good. It was only one of the 4 batteries that did that though.
Re:I like them so far (Score:4, Insightful)
Nearly every store have their generic store brands versions of common supplies.
They sometimes market them so they look more classy, or just keep the packaging bland, to let you know you are getting the cheap version.
Someone who buys an AmazonBasics Mice, Keyboard, Cables... Are not interested in getting the High End Fast Responce Mouse, The mechanical keyboard with clicky blue switches (or less clicky brown). Cables that are not coated in Gold because they think you will get a better result from it, or at least need to less worry about it corroding.
The reason why we will often go to a Name Brand, isn't because the Brand is better, but more to the point there is less of a chance it will suck, for the known brand names, the companies work rather hard to keep their quality consistent. Vs that one generic keyboard that worked like a champ for decades, while the next on you bought (same model) had keys popping out from too fast typing.
Re:I like them so far (Score:4, Funny)
Those who think Amazon Basics are garbage should just buy Monster cables for everything.
Does Monster make AAA batteries that cost $10 apiece too?
Someone who buys an AmazonBasics Mice, Keyboard, Cables... Are not interested in getting the High End Fast Responce Mouse, The mechanical keyboard with clicky blue switches (or less clicky brown). Cables that are not coated in Gold because they think you will get a better result from it, or at least need to less worry about it corroding.
However, for those of us that are in the market for gold plated high end fast response mice, Amazon Essentials has some awesome khaki pants. [amazon.com]
They've got you covered either way.
Cables seem generally good (Score:2)
Cables ordered online seem really hit or miss generally, but so far the Amazon cables seem to have decent build quality and have not failed.
And I think that's the key for when Amazon Basics actually do well: markets where people routinely pay large amounts just to avoid bottom-tier crap. Cables are of course a great example: people buying a $20 Monster cable just to avoid the problem with $0.20 cables created a great opportunity to market a solid $2 cable.
I doubt they'll do well in anything fashion-related, where there tend to already be "basics" brands that serve this need.
The Amazon Basics shower curtain I bought a year ago is one of the best I've ever owned.
Seriously who paid for this study? I bet if you look hard enough somewhere the money trail will lead back to Amazon.
There is always someone afraid of disruptive products going to the market.
While the Race to the bottom is rarely every beneficial to anyone, it is often considered the best way to do things.
Here is the Race to the Bottom.
I have trinket X which I sell for $50.00
A competitor sells their trinket X for $40.00 because it is cheaper they sell more of them, but often they have lower quality, or their profit margin is slimmer.
So now I have two options still sell X for $50.00 and try to convince people why it is be
They don't need to compete on merits, they just need to slowly stop allowing competition onto the amazon store. Bit by bit, starting with the higher profit and more lucrative items, and creep towards a future where everything on the "virtual shelves" is amazon branded.
The same way just about everything on wal-mart shelves is now "Great Value" branded.
Amazon is big enough to win the war via attrition.
Who cares what some shill silicon valley horseshit mill was paid to "research"?
Re:Isn't that the point? (Score:5, Insightful)
If that's the best you've got then you've proven the opposing position.
I'm not sure you've even stepped foot in a Walmart. Although you don't even need to go that far since they have a website for their pickup service.
Store brands that you want to inspire mindless hysteria over have been common probably since before you were even born.
Walmart in particular is all about what sells and they have the IT chops to best understand what does sell.
Add-On items are garbage. (Score:2)
AmazonBasics stuff may or may not be any good, lots of people have examples of stuff they like. But the Amazon Basics add-on items I've tried have been pure trash. For example, a camp toaster that smelled horribly of machine oil even through several heat cycles. No idea if the steel was pickled in oil to begin with, or it was inundated with oil during the manufacturing process, but either way I don't need my toast contaminated with oil. That stuff should be thrown away, not sold at a discount.
Clothing is Where it's at. (Score:2)
Amazon's men's clothes - for normal clothes, like trousers and t-shirts are simply superior to non Amazon alternatives. They're constructed fine, but more importantly, they have all the sizes and leg lengths available. This is not true for pretty munch any other brand. Either they don't make it or they don't have the combinations for whatever size you need, unless you land right in the middle of the population distribution.
It's cheap too.
Not sure where you got "wanting expensive clothes" from that. Do you always infer false things from things that say nothing of the sort? It may be a identifiable condition - like SlashdotMoronItis.
"superior" to all others. --> Judged by the criteria I stated.
Nicer clothes aren't nicer when they aren't actually available in a size that fits.
I could waste my time finding trousers from some name brand with a waist to fit, but then it would be only available in either too-long or too-short and I'd have to go and get them adjusted.
The opinions of ACs don't alter the facts.
I've bought clothes for years from LL Bean because of above average quality at reasonable prices, and most importantly the ability to always find specific size combinations that are almost impossible to find at retail, unless you want to buy weird items on sale or pay full price.
I've always said in my next life I want to come back as about 5'4 so I can get great stuff on sale. The sales racks are always full of men's small (and medium, to some degree) and I've never been able to figure out why this trend p
So because an attempt to monopolise the entire product chain from web order to delivery has so far been unsuccessful, we shouldn't worry about it? Doubtless Amazon will be bust long before the competition because they aren't winning yet
/sarcasm
Wow (Score:3)
Amazon's market power are overblown, despite the company capturing 52.4 percent of all online spending in the U.S. this year
Now say it again without laughing.
Re:Wow (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah, the timing of this study’s release is remarkably convenient... for a certain retailer.
Hmm, a quick check shows that online retail amounts to less than 10% of all retail. Which means that Amazon may amount to as much as 5% of all retail. I fail to see the problem, what with Walmart still amounting to close to 7% of all retail sales by itself...
Re: (Score:3)
If they are not a monopoly, they are certainly pounding on the door of Monopoly Mansion. 2018 top-5 ecommerce rankings:
Amazon: 48%
Ebay: 7.2%
Walmart: 4.0%
Apple: 3.9%
Home Depot: 1.6%
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/11... [techcrunch.com]
eCommerce is a tiny share of retail, is the thing. Disney makes 100% of Marvel movies, but that hardly makes them a monopoly.
Walmart (Score:2)
People have a lot of inertia when it comes to how they spend their money. I buy amazon batteries, but that is about it. How wants Amazaon shampoo or whatever.
Who wants Amazon shampoo or whatever.
No one should buy any shampoo on Amazon. They are known to be rife with fakes on health and beauty type products.
Amazon makes it easy to buy stuff (Score:2)
Middleman into salesman (Score:2)
Maybe Amazon doesn't create it's own brand for a product until that product hits a certain threshold of popularity or sales performance. Remember, Amazon knows what is selling well on their site and what isn't. Of course they would prefer to make off label versions of popular products that sell well instead of versions of products that don't. And, since they ARE the middleman, they don't have to worry about giving someone else a cut, which allows them to have reduced costs compared to other sellers, allo
I’d like to know more (Score:3)
From TFA:
”Kaziukenas (note: founder and owner of Marketplace Pulse) is scheduled to present his findings Monday at the Prosper Show, an annual meeting of 1,500 Amazon vendors, merchants and consultants in Las Vegas.”
Hmm... I’d like to know more regarding who suggested and/or paid for this study. There’s quite a “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!” vibe to it.
But they still use anti-competitive methods. (Score:2)
I have no problem with people making competing products but I do have a problem with how Amazon goes about it. The fact that their resulting products aren't highly successful does not excuse their tactics. I'm certain the companies which have been driven out of business would agree.
You might as well argue that attempted murder is no big deal because nobody died.
How about more official Alexa products (Score:2)
They should focus their energies on in-house smarthome products. It's annoying that most of the Alexa-integrated products out there are 3rd party, and reading the reviews the reliability is suspect (or they're more tuned for Google, or worse owned by them as is the case with Nest). Amazon makes plugs and the echo itself, but that seems to be about it.
In other news (Score:2)
People don't tend to buy store/no-name brand. They always seem to be a hit or miss proposition with poor quality control.
Purley a Lie. (Score:2)
oh (Score:2)
Amazon's success has been limited to basic products like batteries where shoppers are inclined to seek generic alternatives to save money, the study found.
Oh, so they can only dominate in basic stuff that everybody needs. Well, what a yawner then
...
Oh, so they can only dominate in basic stuff that everybody needs. Well, what a yawner then
...
And they can only prey on the stupid. Cheap batteries are almost never a good idea. They are almost always crap. You don't have to buy the most expensive ones, but you should almost never buy the cheapest ones either. (I'm sure there are limited exceptions. I'm considering some pretty cheap storage AGMs, but they aren't vastly cheaper, and they are well-reviewed.)
Sturgeon's Law at work. (Score:3)
90% of everything is crap, even when it's pushed by Amazon. The difference is that they have enough resources to keep trying until they get that 1-in-10 success and then smash a market with it.
Stay away from "Amazon's Choice" Locks (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
