Google Will Require Temp Workers Receive $15 Minimum Wage, Parental Leave (theverge.com) 70
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google said today that it would require its extended, non-employee workforce in the United States receive comprehensive health care coverage, a $15 minimum wage, and 12 weeks of parental leave. The move follows protests from employees and other workers at Google who have pushed the company to offer more benefits. Google relies on a massive staff of temporary, vendor, and contract workers, many of whom are supplied by third parties and aren't offered the same benefits as full Google employees. The disparity has led to calls for better conditions for the workers. Today, The Guardian reported that more than 900 employees have signed a letter supporting temporary workers whose contracts for work on Google Assistant were shortened.
In a statement announcing the changes, Google said it would require companies that provide temporary and vendor staff to offer health care benefits, including mental health, pediatric, oral, and dental services, as well as a minimum of eight paid days of sick leave. Workforce providers will also be required to pay workers at least $15 per hour and offer $5,000 per year in tuition reimbursement. The wage requirements will go into effect at the end of the year, Google said, and the health care requirements will start before 2022. The Tech Workers Coalition, which has organized tech industry workers, criticized that timeline. "Changes announced today apply to no one working right now -- but workers can't wait years to pay rent, see doctors and care for their families," the organization said in a tweet.
What's your point? Paying temps more and providing more benefits will increase the cost of those employees.
Google should just hire the people instead of using temps.
It isn't just Google (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm still trying to grasp the notion that H1-B's & L1's make less than $15/hr. I could believe that in 2000, but in 2019???
Sympathise, more like workervertising. I can't get over a corporations making great health care announcements and then turning around and putting them off for three years. Yeah, let me guess in 2 years and 11 months time, they cancel it.
I get the con, they make the announcement now and lobby real hard to get universal health care before the dead line.
So Tulsi and Bernie get in 2020 and by 2022, universal health care in the US, and google has to provide nothing. Pretty cunning. How about instead, of being s
The problem with universal health care -- control. (Score:2)
While I want to start by saying universal health care is a good thing. It has one major problem , 'who defines health care'. The current system already has that problem , right now the company you buy insurance from defines it and you get to have some pick ( if you are self insured) over the company.
I will happily support universal health care plans that allow for 2 things.
1) do no pay for abortions , birth control, Viagra ( or other recreational drugs).
2) will
Only two way to make a corporation (Score:2)
move faster then quarterly, piss off the CEO, or go on strike.
Wow, wage increase, cool (Score:3)
Comprehensive (whatever that means) health care coverage? That's impressive.
Temp programmers only get $15/hr? (Score:2)
Shit, there really is a glut of talent programmers in India....
Why not Globally? (Score:1)
Google has a lot of employees around the World (Philippines, China, India, etc) that would love to make $15/hr.
Google has a lot of employees around the World (Philippines, China, India, etc) that would love to make $15/hr.
Typical wages in these countries is far less than $15/hr, but expenses are also far less. Paying 1st world wages just pushes up inflation and creating a division between tech "royalty" and everyone else working in the local economy.
but expenses are also far less
As if they deserve to be limited by how poor their surrounding country is? Philippine workers deserve every cent of what american workers make.
Paying 1st world wages just pushes up inflation and creating a division between tech "royalty" and everyone else working in the local economy.
That's because it signals to the rest of the community how to actually participate in the global economy, and the benefits from doing so rather than maintaining locally efficient but globally inefficient behaviour becomes overwhelming. A normal person living in 21st century america has a lifestyle that approximates unfathomable wealth to a 13th century monarch (w
The "expenses" thing is a lie. Food and energy are commodities and they cost the same everywhere you go. My friend making $6000 a month in Ireland pays the same as I do in Argentina for 1kg of meat. But my salary is under $1000 a month.
The difference with our countries is that we also have lower standards of living. Not all our roads are paved, we don't get to eat meat as many times a week as you do, etc.
And the "it's ok to pay them less" just perpetuates that. And it has another consequence: immigration. A
I have a 38sqm in Manila that costs 1000 USD per month.
Unless you have a top floor unit right on the bay, you are paying at least 5 times the market rate.
Food and energy are commodities and they cost the same everywhere you go.
I was in Lanzhou for two weeks last summer. Everyday, I bought a bowl of rice congee for breakfast. It cost 5 mao, or about 6 cents.
Food is far cheaper in poor countries.
Globally jobs do not really give big healthcare pl (Score:2)
Globally jobs do not really give big healthcare plans as the GOV provides most of them.
Who Even Makes That? (Score:3)
Different story for contract workers... (Score:1)
If they really feel that strongly about it... (Score:4, Insightful)
maybe they should just hire the workers as full-time employees, pay them what they apparently believe they should be paid, and give them the benefits they apparently believe they should receive.
Keeping the workers as contractors that Google can use as much or as little as they please, but forcing their actual employers to give them above-market pay and benefits regardless of how much time they actually spend on Google contracts, gives Google all the benefit (PR, goodwill) and very little of the risk.
Are they in Silicon Valley and what do they do? (Score:2)
I haven't been to google but I've been told these workers have a different color badge, and that color doesn't enable them to get free food at the cool cafeterias there.
Going to have to sell some ads for that (Score:1)
Every ads counts to pay for wage virtue signalling.
How about putting that money to making a new search engine that works without de ranking results?
YOU WILL BRING ME GRAPES PEASANT (Score:2)
For I am KING, and you live only to serve.
Mixed feelings .... (Score:2)
First off? I think wages and benefits absolutely have to be appropriate for the location of the job. With the cost of living as high as it is out in California, I would think Google would have already been paying contract workers at least $15/hr. wages or so?
But overall, I really dislike this push to make the $15/hr. wage a LEGAL mandated minimum. If a business does it voluntarily? Well, great. That's how things are supposed to work. But here in Maryland, they just pushed the $15/hr. wage law through (altho
Less than $15/hr is less than a living wage almost anywhere, and certainly anywhere that's not an armpit or cesspool. The minimum wage was originally intended to be a living wage. It hasn't kept up with inflation for decades. It should have been tied to inflation. If a business can't pay a living wage, it shouldn't exist in our current system at all. Someone more efficient should have that demand to serve (and exploit.)
If we had UBI and national health, on the other hand, we wouldn't need a minimum wage at
Isn't this Co-Employment? (Score:2)
How can they dictate the wage of a contractor, without saying the're becoming a co-employer. I worked like this for a big tech company and this was strictly forbidden. Google doesn't manage contractors, the contracting agency does, including pay. If Google wants to pay them $15 an hour, then hire them and pay them $15 an hour. Otherwise, get ready, law suits are coming...