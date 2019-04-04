Internet Archive Recovers Half a Million 'Lost' MySpace Songs (techspot.com) 27
The Internet Archive has come to the rescue once again. The nonprofit digital library this week unveiled the MySpace Music Dragon Hoard, a collection of 490,000 MP3 files from 2008 to 2010 on the long-abandoned social media site. From a report: While the recovered tracks make up less than one percent of the music lost by some 14 million artists, it is still a sizable cache weighing in at 1.3TB. The lost songs were given to the Internet Archive by an "anonymous academic group" that had downloaded the music over a three year period to study. When the group learned of the data loss last month, it offered all it had to be preserved.
Hard to believe that 14 million artists stored their only existing copies of their songs on Myspace, with no other backups or local copies.
Agreed, I've got a couple tracks I'm looking for from that era that escaped backing up and no one (that I know) even knows if the artist is still alive. Sometimes I'm not looking for a major label recording, but a one-off from an independent musician.
Sadly, it's slammed right now. 504.
A friend of mine lost the recordings from his high school band, which was just two poor kids from rural Kansas in the early aughts working with whatever equipment they could dredge up. That equipment didn't include spare hard drives, which weren't as cheap then as they are now. Even if they had backups, it's likely that the paths their lives took since then, which included moving cross country in search of a job, and living in and out of a car, would have resulted in the drives being lost or damaged at some
It doesn't matter because the RIAA lawyers will still think you owe them $400k for recovering it. It doesn't even matter if it's from an artist they have rights to.
I spent months watching out of copyright movies. (Some are awesome.)
I have downloaded tons of abandoned software.
I have barely scratched the surface of internet Archive.
Keep up the good work.
