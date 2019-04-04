Facebook Ad Platform Could Be Inherently Discriminatory, Researchers Say (theregister.co.uk) 96
Researchers from Northeastern Unviersity, the University of Southern Carolina, and tech accountability non-profit Upturn have released a paper that says Facebook's ad delivery system itself can steer ads intended to be inclusive toward discrimination without explicit intent. "In a paper titled, 'Discrimination through optimization: How Facebook's ad delivery can lead to skewed outcomes,' co-authors Muhammad Ali, Piotr Sapiezynski, Miranda Bogen, Aleksandra Korolova, Alan Mislove, and Aaron Rieke find that advertiser budgets and ad content affect ad delivery, skewing it along gender and racial lines even when neutral ad targeting settings are used," reports The Register. From the report: The researchers found that Facebook ads tend to be shown to men because women tend to click on ads more often, making them more expensive to reach through Facebook's system. That divide becomes apparent when ad budgets are compared, because the ad budget affects ad distribution. As the paper explains, "the higher the daily budget, the smaller the fraction of men in the audience." Such segregation may be appropriate and desirable for certain types of marketing pitches, but when applied to credit, employment and housing ads, the consequences can be problematic.
Ad content -- text and images -- also has a strong effect on whether ads get shown to men or women, even when the bidding strategy is the same and gender-agnostic targeting is used. In particular, the researchers found images had a surprisingly large effect on ad delivery. Ad URL destination has some effect -- an ad pointing to a bodybuilding site and an ad pointing to a cosmetics site had a baseline delivery distribution of 48 percent men and 40 percent men respectively. The addition of a title and headline doesn't change that much. But once the researchers added an image to the ad, the distribution pattern changed, with the bodybuilding site ad reaching an audience that was 75 percent male and the cosmetics ad reaching an audience that was 90 percent female. According to the researchers, their tests suggest, "Facebook has an automated image classification mechanism in place that is used to steer different ads towards different subsets of the user population." "In terms of credit, employment and housing ads, the problem with this system is that it discriminates where it shouldn't: Five ads for lumber industry jobs were delivered to an audience that was more than 90 percent men and more than 70 percent white; five ads for janitorial work were delivered to an audience that was more than 65 percent women and 75 percent black," the report adds. "Housing ads also showed a racial skew."
The latest findings come after years of criticism of Facebook's ad system. Last month, Facebook announced changes to the platform intended to prevent advertisers from deploying unfair credit, employment and housing ads. One week later, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook for violating the Fair Housing Act.
"ads tend to be shown to men because women tend to click on ads more often, making them more expensive to reach through Facebook's system." - wait, what? Each time they click one they're being "reached"...
I think the idea is that the man's click is more valuable since they're less likely to do it. Without reading the article (hey, its slashdot) logically this would actually favour women because the advertiser would get more impressions per dollar.
Also worth pointing out that this also existed before Facebook, advertisers chose which magazines to place ads in, for example Vanity Fair vs GQ.
Whoever chose to use the word discriminatory since that sort of implies it, doesn't it?
adjective: discriminatory
making or showing an unfair or prejudicial distinction between different categories of people or things, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex.
Discriminatory when you're talking abstractly is not "unfair" by default.
Actually, it is. While "discriminate" and many of its derivations carry both meanings—the ability to draw a distinction or making a prejudicial/unfair distinction—you happened to pick the one word that always carries the latter meaning. For your reference:
Both Meanings
- Discriminate
- Discriminative
- Discriminately
Prejudicial/Unfair Meaning Only
- Discriminatory
Something Else Altogether
- Discriminating (a refined taste)
- Indiscriminately (without care or judgment)
Feel free to consult your local En
Like lots of English words, there are multiple meanings. It's not solely the negative.
Actually, "discriminatory" only has one meaning and it's always negative. Your confusion is understandable.
1) Discriminatory: an adjective that always carries a negative meaning.
2) Discriminative: an adjective that carries multiple meanings.
3) Discriminating: an adjective with an unrelated meaning.
They may all be adjectives that derive from the same root, but discriminatory != discriminative != discriminating. Feel free to fact check me if you doubt what I'm saying, but you'll find I'm correct.
That definition seems bogus.
And yet, it's not. He's completely correct. Consult any English dictionary and you'll find a similar definition to the one he provided. Lots of people get it confused because "discriminate" can be used in multiple ways, but "discriminatory" always carries a negative meaning. If you're looking to use "discriminate" as an adjective, the word you want is "discriminative", not "discriminatory" (also not "discriminating", which means something else entirely).
It's the Democrats that depend on discrimination. Every time you bucket a group, make special rules for a group, pander to a group, call one group privileged, you're discriminating. What Republicans are for is not designating any group as special. Then we get called racist for being against government programs which try to make groups special by discriminating against others. We just want an even playing field where everyone plays by the same rules and laws are followed equally by all. We get called ra
You stop discrimination by first admitting where it exists and addressing it.
Which is exactly what the GP did. Democrats couldn't bring themselves to call out Ilhar Omar for her antisemitism. All of the Democrat Presidential candidates showed up to pay homage to Al Sharpton whose racism is legendary. The Democrats need to call out the racists among their ranks and deal with them like the Republicans took care of Steve King. Until you do that, just shut up already.
You surely don't stop discrimination by making it your theme song. Make America Great Again is a less blatant way of saying, "As long as I've got mine, to hell with you." It's an appeal to the lowest parts of human nature.
Now your just wandering off into the twisted world of Democrat talking points. It wasn't "MAGAFWP" (MAGA for white p
And yet nearly every series written for the last 20 years has been written FOR WOMEN. Women do most of the household shopping, and shows are written to target and retain them. How many prime-time shows can you name that has a strong, "John Wayne" arch-type? How many have a waffling, passive-aggressive "Raymond" arch-type, with a smart, motherly type to take care of him?
You are begging the question. Your assumption is that the discrimination does not cause the behaviour, that there is no feedback mechanism.
"ads tend to be shown to men because women tend to click on ads more often, making them more expensive to reach through Facebook's system." - wait, what? Each time they click one they're being "reached"...
"reached" means the person saw your ad.
Often advertisers will pay based on how often their ad is clicked. So let's say it costs you $1 per click. If 1% of men and 3% of women click on your ad, then to reach 100 men costs $1, while reaching 100 women costs $3. An while women click on ads more often, they are not necessarily making a purchases at the same rate.
So at the end of the day $3 could reach 300 men and make 2 direct sales, while $3 would only reach 100 women and also only make 2 direct sales. Howeve
I can explain this. Women like to window-shop. So they may click on the same ad multiple times (I've done this) on different days and see if the price has changed, or if a product is back in stock. Men do not do this. Men want to buy the thing now, and don't do comparison shopping for pretty much anything that isn't a big-ticket purchase.
The problem is that a women's "ad vote" is not weighted the same as an man's "ad vote", and thus Men are more likely to block ads (out of spite for news sites especially, b
Targeted Ads Discriminate? (Score:4, Insightful)
Targeting certain ads toward certain people targets (ie discriminates between) different people? Wow who knew.
That is not what TFA is saying. It is saying even untargeted ads can be discriminatory.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, who even suspected that men and women might be interested in different things?
I mean, really! Men are more inclined to look at ads for body-building businesses, and women are more inclined to look at ads for cosmetics?!? Is that even possible without deep, systemic bias in Facebook???
And??? (Score:5, Insightful)
Certain brands target certain ages, sexes, incomes, even races. Just because "the internet!" doesn't suddenly make this a new.
*Yes, yes, I know. No one under 50 watches network TV anymore, but this is how it has always worked and that's the point: it's not some new problem brought on by the face books.
Not quite.
The intent isn't simply to get your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible. Down that path lay madness. It's about getting your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible that are attached to disposable income.
That's why the 18-34 demographic is so coveted; They're more likely to have the cash to burn AND they are more likely to make emotional decisions ( although how true that is anymore is the subject of debate )
Re:And??? (Score:4, Interesting)
The intent isn't simply to get your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible.
I never said that. I said they spend money to target an audience that's harder to target due to their habits. The older people get, the more likely it is they will be exposed to more ads each night, the cheaper it is to advertise to them.
It's about getting your ad in front of as many eyeballs as possible that are attached to disposable income.
Actually older demographics have more disposable income, not younger ones. This is why luxury items tend to be targeted to the middle aged crowd. 18-34 is so coveted because they are harder to get ads in front of and companies want to begin building their brands in those "new" consumer eyes. This is why, for example, beer companies target younger audiences. If you are 35, you probably already have a preferred brand. If you are a new drinker (let's pretend you're 21) you are still figuring that out. But to get those new drinkers, you have to get your banding and ads to them. That's harder to do since they don't sit at home watching TV from 6-10pm every night. So shows that attract them can command higher rates. Hell how do you think the CW stays in business? Their overall ratings are extremely low, but a lot of their shows skew younger than most other network shows. This allows for an opportunity for advertisers to target an audience that normally doesn't watch a lot of other broadcast network shows.
Actually older demographics have more disposable income, not younger ones.
Kinda. The older demographics have more money, but they A) have more fiscal responsibilities ( such as families and retirement ) and B) Aren't as easy to manipulate.
Meanwhile, the younger crowd may have less money, but they have fewer obligations AND are more likely to make emotional decisions.
You're allowed to segment some types of advertising based on age. You're not allowed to segment advertising of certain things, including housing, on race.
You're allowed to charge different amounts of money for advertising using a formula based on things like age ranges and income levels. That does not guarantee it would also be legal to determine who to show the adds to based on age. In some cases, such as housing, when displaying the ads you might only be allowed the distinctions over 18 and over 55. But i
What if targeting is based on ROI of showing ads to particular groups completely handled by AI?
Even if you forbid AI to use race or gender as a factor, it would figure that people called "Jane" are more interested in certain types of ads than people called "John".
That people called "Mike" tend to have different behavior than those, called Jose.
I think we need to differenciate between human being projecting stereotypes to optimize ads (that's what "targeted" ads are) vs AI that is literally driven by ads eff
"But the AI did it" is not any sort of valid excuse for anything.
That's like shooting somebody and blaming the bullet.
No, we don't need to allow you to be racist if you make the right excuse.
Complete fail.
And yes, it is clearly not legal, as the lawyers have pointed out.
Who writes this. Full of typos/errors (Score:1)
There is no University of Southern Carolina. Check your spelling. Makes it look like the whole article is contrived.
The descrimination is not theoretical (Score:5, Informative)
That is discriminatory and illegal. The researchers looked at lots of factors, including areas where targeting is acceptable practice. They wanted to know if Facebook was using their targeting algorithm where it should not be used. The answer seems to be that Facebook is breaking the law.
All the whining fools questioning the study are too stupid to read the summery and/or too dumb to understand it: typical Slashdot knuckle dragging idiots who still live in their parent's basement.
They wanted to know if Facebook was using their targeting algorithm where it should not be used.
Could you elaborate how a generic targeting algorithm can "discriminate".
Re:The descrimination is not theoretical (Score:4, Informative)
Could you elaborate how a generic targeting algorithm can "discriminate".
A generic ad optimization algorithm will create a bunch of proxy variables that effectively work like the non-discriminating factor, even if it's explicitly denied access to that variable. It's actually a lot harder to avoid than to do, basically treat every time you show an ad like an experiment. If you click the ad it counts for every property about you, if you don't click the ad it counts against every property about you. So you say it's not to discriminate on sex, the algorithm doesn't get your gender. But it'll pretty soon figure out whether people who are fans of Justin Bieber and a million other gender-skewed metrics respond to your ad or not.
It's absolutely feasible to build an algorithm that tries to find relevant candidates while respecting an imposed equality, for example that they draw from separate pools so you must have half male and half female ad impressions. But it gets pretty hard when you want for example a jobs ad that doesn't discriminate on ethnicity, like if the population is 50-30-15-5 percent something you want a 50-30-15-5 percent distribution. It gets really hard if you don't want to discriminate on religion, sexual orientation, political stance or something else where you don't actually have the underlying data but you're pretty sure your proxy variables are effectively filtering on that anyway.
If you're going to reply with "how's an algorithm that's only preserving the status quo or amplifying a feedback loop that's already there discriminatory" well if it was up to an algorithm an all-white school would stay all-white. After all there's never been a black person attending this school, so there's no reason to try to make a black kid apply. It's a feedback loop that'll keep bashing those unlikely to succeed because they're unlikely to succeed, even if they as individuals are doing everything they can. If you're constantly going to measured against what people "like you" do you'll never truly be in charge of your own destiny, which is kinda the essence of the American dream.
Some people have to been trained to have a Pavolvian response to any mention of discrimination. They immediately deny it and pile in with the usual arguments (it's just personal/racial/gender preference, it's the discriminated groups's fault, it's too small/trivial to matter, what about straight white men, it's justified by crime stats etc.)
Re: (Score:2)
The Federal Government.
Or (Score:2)
Thats the service and that is their money to spend.
Why pay for and send out ads to people who will not want such ads?
Thats less ads for people who might be interested in the ads?
For that ability to really get the ads to a set of interest people filters, rules are needed.
Don't try and sell products to people who will not buy that brand, can't afford that brand, live in the wrong area to use that brand.
Say a smaller company has a few v
the ads have to work in the way the person paying for the ad wants.
Thats the service and that is their money to spend.
Naw. Society sets rules. It was already that way before you were born. Get over it.
How many random people have to see a totally unrelated ad so that it becomes an approved ad?
Double the ad buying cost to cover a virtue signal count?
People only have so much to spend to pay to place ads.
Who wants to see their ad budget for set ads getting used on people who will never buy that product?
For a product/service not even in their area?
Who cares? They still have to follow housing law.
None of the blathering matters. None of that hand-wringing will be done by any of the people involved in the lawsuits.
I definitely discriminate ads (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Could be... (Score:2)
Lefty-speak for "Is discriminatory".
Targeting is "discrimination," but not immoral. (Score:1)
There's something ridiculous under all of this. (Score:2)
This is a fight over making sure consumers see certain kinds of ads, while consumers don't want to see any. That's ridiculous. Show me the person who is upset because they weren't bombarded with ads about improving their credit and I'll give their number to all the robocallers I hear from.
WRT any private discrimination (Score:2)
You are not entitled to interaction, including a business interaction, with anyone else any more than an arbitrary person is entitled to having sex with you. Laws to the contrary do exist; we do live with them and also call them bullshit which they are.
Wait...what?? (Score:2)
This explains so much of what is wrong with the world wide web today.
The unwashed masses and souless social media (aka ad companies) have ruined what was once a wonderful thing.
Now get off my lawn!
Targeted ads. (Score:2)
Isnt discrimination the main factor in targeted ads? Seriously how else do you target the people most likely to buy your shit? I thought that was the point..
\Who care and it doesn't matter (Score:2)
I just must be weird... (Score:2)
Targeted advertising doesn't really bother me. I mean... it would sure be *nice* if we could get along without ads in general. And, on the internet, I use a blocker to get rid of the more obnoxious ones which actively interfere with my ability to get to content, or which drive up my CPU usage or pose a security risk. But I get that internet infrastructure has to be paid for; and that, when you're not paying a subscription fee (And paying for a subscription damn well BETTER come with a 100% ad-free experi