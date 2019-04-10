Net Neutrality Bill Sails Through the House But Faces an Uncertain Political Future (washingtonpost.com) 205
House lawmakers on Wednesday approved a Democrat-backed bill (alternative source) that would restore rules requiring AT&T, Verizon and other Internet providers to treat all Web traffic equally, marking an early step toward reversing one of the most significant deregulatory moves of the Trump era. From a report: But the net neutrality measure is likely to stall from here, given strong Republican opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate and the White House, where aides to President Trump this week recommended that he veto the legislation if it ever reaches his desk. The House's proposal, which passed by a vote of 232-190, would reinstate federal regulations that had banned AT&T, Verizon and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down customers' access to websites. Adopted in 2015 during the Obama administration, these net neutrality protections had the backing of tech giants and startups as well as consumer advocacy groups, which together argued that strong federal open Internet protections were necessary to preserve competition and allow consumers unfettered access to movies, music and other content of their choice.
Unless you're against Net Neutrality, don't vote for the GOP next cycle
Because political parties are one-issue beasts, right?
How about we vote for candidates that are the best policy match for our individual views, without any predisposition to any party at all?
A "omg don't vote Republican" is not any more nuanced or informed than "I'll just vote the party ticket"
Except that it isn't about a single issue. It's about a pattern.
Democrats could push a bill that says, "Every conservative will get a free million dollars paid for by the left" and it would still get blocked, for no other reason than because it was Democrats that pushed it. Republicans have a *demonstrated* track record of doing this exact thing.
Hell, they had a good two year period where they controlled ALL the major branches of government. And what did they do? They spent the overwhelming majority of
Nothing exemplifies this more than Obamacare. Obamacare is an attempt to use the power of free markets and capitalism to solve a social problem. It's the sort of idea that Republicans and conservatives would have been salivating over 20 years ago. But now? Put in place by a dem president, and a
You guys feed too much into the 'brown skin' shit. Seriously its old. Not many people give a fuck about skin color. And the few that do on both sides is just noise. Please stop with that nonsense, we could make far more progress all around. Calling everyone with different opinions a racist helps nobody. Look at jussie smollett and the trash hes caused.
Democrats could push a bill that says, "Every conservative will get a free million dollars paid for by the left" and it would still get blocked, for no other reason than because it was Democrats that pushed it.
Really? I think it would be opposed because it is 1) stupid, 2) unconstitutional, 3) would create an immense crush at the local elections offices as people changed their party preferences, (including green, peace, communist, and independents all becoming Republican overnight), and 3) would create a rush of people trying to hide all their income so they wouldn't have to be one of the Democrats that has to pay for it.
Trying to put words in other people's mouths when you don't understand their philosophy is r
Except you're completely ignoring the fact that we have an ostensibly 'conservative' political party and an ostensibly 'liberal' political party because the majority of humans naturally form into one group or another. You probably believe you're somehow immune to that but I'll bet you cash money if we did a deep-dive on your voting record and opinions posted online we'd find that you fall more to one side of the line than the other. No such thing as 'true neutra
Health care: Democrats are for it, want to improve it, Republicans want to make it worse, have fewer people covered.
Science: Democrats are for it, want to continue funding it, react appropriately to the results for subjects like climate change, Republicans want to defund it, think climate change is a myth
Arts: Democrats for funding it, Republicans eliminate funding for it
Immigration: Democrats are for reasonable immigration policy, Republicans for LOCKING CHILDREN
How about we vote for candidates that are the best policy match for our individual views, without any predisposition to any party at all?
That sounds great in theory, but doesn't work in practice. By far the most important vote your congressional rep will cast is the vote for the Speaker, which determines which party controls the legislative agenda. That is a party line vote.
It's very easy to vote for something that you know will never get through the Senate, or would be subject to instant Presidential veto.
This was a show vote, and nothing more. This is the Democrats playing the same game that political parties have been playing every time there is a divided government - position your political opposition on the wrong side of any issue that you are favored on in a poll, and then scream to all the fundraisers how the big bad $PARTY is a bunch of puppets for [corporations|union
Actually, it's even worse than that; these Internet monopolies have their foundation in government-granted monopoly rights, and thus you want government to save society from government.
Well, yes. IF you're going to give out government-granted monopoly rights (which IS what has and is happening), then ALSO ensure government-enforced neutrality.
Otherwise, get government COMPLETELY out of the business and don't give out the monopolies in the first place.
Re:Centralized political solution to Decentralizat (Score:4, Interesting)
The opposite should happen. The government is only able to grant the monopolies through their power of eminent domain. To me, that is the doctrine that says the public's need is so overwhelming that we're going to use the force of government to seize someone's property.
Well, if it is so important to the common good that the use of force is justified, then the resource should not leave the public's control. Just like the roads, the communication and power infrastructure should be taken over by the government. ISPs and power generation should remain private businesses. The government should create rules to control how the resources are accessed and used, just like the roads. It should have always been this way.
Ever notice how the worst parts of our system are the result of poor decisions early on?
Otherwise, get government COMPLETELY out of the business and don't give out the monopolies in the first place.
"In the first place" was many decades ago. You can't stop what already happened. However, you can stop it from happening again -- and more than two decades ago federal law stopped anyone from handing out a cable communications exclusive franchise to anyone. That's about ten years more than any existing franchise was good for, so for more than the last decade there have been and are no cable exclusive franchises anywhere in the US.
But cable isn't the only Internet service method, and no ISP has every been
Re:Centralized political solution to Decentralizat (Score:5, Informative)
For many people cable really is the only viable Internet service method. DSL bandwidth isn't adequate unless you live very close to the DSLAM, and wireless is way too expensive.
Because building out a cable network is massively expensive as well as a bureaucratic nightmare, it basically means that incumbent operators are de facto monopolies, even without the monopoly contract.
Remember when Google was trying to throw billions of dollars around making city-wide fiber networks, and then gave up? Yeah, if they can't get it done, what chance does some small-time operation with orders of magnitude less capital and political might?
For many people cable really is the only viable Internet service method.
That has nothing to do with what I said.
it basically means that incumbent operators are de facto monopolies,
That also has nothing to do with what I said. I replied to a comment about governments handing out monopolies. That doesn't happen any more, and it happened so long ago that none of those still exist.
Cable service is a natural monopoly. The first company to enter a market has to pay (Or get the taxpayer to pay) the vast costs of infrastructure - digging up roads to lay cable, buying rights to install distribution cabinets, the expensive stuff. Once done, they can charge whatever they want, for there is no alternative for the customers. For a second to enter, they would have to pay just as much - to gain access to a contested market, where all the potential customers are already signed up with an incumbe
There's no technical challenge to net neutrality. There's only a greed challenge.
And sure, we can build the mesh networks, I'm all for that. In the meantime, let's use political power to stop the ISPs from ripping everyone off.
These are not mutually exclusive.
By the way, will the mesh network be neutral, where node owners get paid for bandwidth? Or will people be levying charges based on the destination of packets?
Re:(0) You're whining about HD porn.(1) You're myo (Score:4, Insightful)
First of all, the link you provided is an opinion piece. I checked that when I read "There is no medical justification for any abortion, period" in the text of the piece.
At no point in the piece you linked to does it describe anything like "they birth the baby as normal and then jam a spike through its brain to kill it".
For the record, I'm both pro-life and pro-choice. I believe that in most cases, abortion is morally wrong, but I also don't believe it's my place to tell other people what to do when it co
Re:Voting matters! (Score:4, Interesting)
NN is about free speech, a basic requirement of democracy. People already see news through the Facebook filter. I fear what happens to society when Comcast and Verizon become the gatekeepers of information and markets.
Most of the arguments over abortion emphasize unlikely and unrealistic scenarios just to polarize opinion.
Abortion isn't murder.
YOU HAVE TO GO BACK: https://boards.4chan.org/pol [4chan.org]
Tired of seeing you White Nationalist/Republican/Stormfront/Infowars trolls shitting up everything everywhere. Go back to your containment unit and stay there, damnit.
Trolling used to be a art, now any room-temperature IQ idiot with an internet connection thinks they can do it. Sad, sad, sad.
Because clearly all use-of-force incidents by police departments are exactly equal and never justified.
You're kind of an idiot.
The only thing that seems to unite Republicans is their support for the sexist, racist, moronic imbecile who is a lousy excuse for a President.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racial_views_of_Donald_Trump
Wow! What a load of twisted tripe. Take comments out of context, assign your own meaning to them, and decide they're racists. I'll give you one guess what conservatives care less and less about what leftists scream as time goes on.
Well, I can say with some certainty that you can't really call yourself the party of science when there's nothing but knee-jerk reactions from the left when it comes to nuclear energy or GMO foods, and there are a whole lot of the anti-vaccination crowd that self-identify with the left.
If you're going to be pro-science, then be pro-science. Just like I would say to conservatives - don't cherry pick your science because you end up looking like an idiot.
Re:Voting matters! (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh wait, there's about a bazillion others, and the Democrats are on the wrong side of most of them.
Like what? Interesting that you didn't bother to mention any of them...
he's the one who started the lie about the "War on Coal"
I haven't seen anything that Mitch has done for the people of Kentucky. Nothing.
You can't make this stuff up, people.
Do you even realize that Kentucky has a large coal industry?
It tells me that you don't know a damn thing about the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Here's a big hint: there's a shitload of coal miners that live in Kentucky.
Useless political Grandstanding (Score:2)
I’m a hardcore Network Neutrality supporter & I really wish NN was a single Issue that would get people to change Who they vote for but it isn’t. Without sufficient Senate support this bill is completely useless grandstanding and affects no-one but ineffectual cheerleaders.
Re:Useless political Grandstanding (Score:5, Interesting)
By itself I think you're correct (Score:2)
See, this is the difference between the GOP and the Democrats. The GOP pushes their narratives and their policies relentlessly. They lost on Net Neutrality time and time again but they never stopped. Eventually random election cycles and a crap candidate put a pro-corporate Republican in the
Did you say the same thing about all those Repeal Obamacare votes in the house pre-2016?
I'll bet you didn't. And it is the exact same thing.
Similarly you have the right to attempt to troll me or anyone else -- and I have the right to tell you "0/10, lurk moar", and also "YOU HAVE TO GO BACK: https://boards.4chan.org/pol [4chan.org] " when you post utter and complete drivel like you just did.
Oh and I'm not infringing on your right to Freedom of Speech -- I'm
A bill that has significant support in the Senate, maybe?
Responding to myself to add a "fer instance":
The vote to show the Mueller report got significant support in the Senate, didn't it?
Bipartisan legislation that makes legitimate compromises in order to have a prayer of passing?
It really is possible to *work* with the other party to get shit done, you know...
Please.
I'm betting that, like myself, the GP is more interested in legislation that has a prayer of passing both chambers. This bill isn't that - it's a partisan piece of trash that everybody knew was DOA in the Senate, much less down Pennsylvania Ave. before it was even inked on paper. It's really easy to vote for that when there are zero consequences, and even the telecoms won't be withholding donations to your committee to re-elect because they know how the game is played as well - they don't take it p
Power is concentrated in the hands of too few (Score:4, Interesting)
We need a rule that forces a vote on any bill passed by the other body after a suitable period of time for debate. We as voters have a right to know where our elected officials stand, otherwise the people lose control to wealthy donors.
These rules have always been there, and yet the Republic survives. There are plenty of ways for getting these votes "on the record" from attaching them as riders on must-pass legislation, etc.
The reality is that only the activists for certain issues pay attention to any of that, and NN is not a deciding issue for the vast majority of voters the way that something like abortion is, even though your average congress critter has zero ability to do anything about abortion due to supreme court decisions.
Politicians need to be forced to take a public stand on issues so they can be held accountable by their constituents if not their donors. This is how democracy should work, and our system clearly can stand some improvements the founding fathers couldn't foresee.
We have a right to know where they stand on many issues, e.g. Green New Deal, release of full Mueller Report to closed door House and Senate oversight committees, immigration strategy and tactics, health car
Mitch and Nancy get their power from the people that would be voting on said bills. And the people that don't want to be called out on either side of the issue could just vote "present", like the Dems did on the Green New Deal.
Somehow I have a feeling you didn't feel the same way when Harry Reid was shitcanning all the duly passed Affordable Care Act repeals that came his way from the House.
Those were show-votes too, and just as DOA in the Senate where there would be one line put into the record of it being "laid on the table" - e.g. dumped in the trash where it belongs without consideration by the Senate.
If you think that Congress wastes time now, and that the President has too much power already, go ahead and institute what you
So, I want to know where all the Senators running for President stand on the idiotic Green New Deal. Unfortunately, they all voted "present".
I think the AC is implying that if votes were secret, then the politicians would be inclined to vote their conscience (against the big donors) even after taking giant bags of cash from those same donors.
I'm also pretty sure that notion is laughable.
Besides, the giant bags of money buying politician meme is kinda silly, because it is inefficient from the corporation's perspective.
Which makes more sense:
A) Constantly paying a ransom to keep the politician voting for your concern on every bill that comes up.
B) Finding politicians that leaned a little in your direction, then paying a little to support them and keep them in office.
If I were in Congress, I could not fathom selling a vote for a few tens of thousands. We're talking about selling off my hono
No, not "uncertain"...quite certain, actually. (Score:3)
Political grandstanding by one party in congress, controlling one house, will not pass the other party, controlling the other house, nor the presidency (who has to sign it).
Thank God for divided government.
Indeed. There was never any intention for this to pass. The people who wrote it knew it had no chance in hell of ever even coming to a vote in the Senate.
And they don't care. This is not, and never was, about net neutrality. It's about extracting money out of their base for the next election cycle.
Just like everything that both parties do.
If they actually solved any problems, then they couldn't solicit donations from their base to try to solve it next election.
Discuss this YESTERDAY?
Cheerleading on Slashdot never changes I guess..
Republican talking points (Score:3)
Without even trying c-span channel surfing yesterday I found republicans explaining their opposition in the form of bashing Title II.
Democrats could have avoided this problem. They could have defined clean NN. If republicans still wanted to attack clean NN at least their excuses for doing so would be more transparent and less defensible to voters.
Demonstration of futility (Score:2)
Why I'm against Net Neutrality (Score:2)
Google, Facebook are not regulated monopolies. AT&T and the cable companies are. I think this is giving more power to more lightly regulated entities to control internet content. They already are with their restrictive content policies.
AT&T and the cable companies are.
Which doesn't matter one bit when the regulators are conspiring with those they regulate, which is where we are now.
You also seem to completely misunderstand what Net Neutrality is. It regulates ISP's, not Web sites. Google and Facebook don't factor into the Net Neutrality equation, except that they are Web sites that ISP's will be forbidden to discriminate against.
Out of curiosity, what do you think Net Neutrality is?
Net Neutrality is/was a law that, in its majestic equality, forced ISPs to not throttle a small startup's service's bandwidth, as well as Google's, so that both the small startup and Google can continue to make profit at the same rate they currently do and compete on the market without favoritism.
Nothing uncertain about it (Score:2)
Make Net Neutrailty Pass, or It's All Over (Score:2)
This should not be a paritsan issue (Score:2)
In a sane political world, representatives would look at how their constituents were affected by legislation and vote accordingly.
The people who have the most to lose by the lack of net neutrality are the ones who live in areas where there is a wired broadband monopoly. The vast majority of those areas are outside the major cities, and mostly Republican voting.
Republican legislators who are looking out for their constituents should thus be in favor of net neutrality.
Or at least, they should offer market-ba
Welcome back (Score:1)
As equally slow as all NN protected networks.
No competition. No innovation. No community broadband.
Your telco monopoly can enjoy full federal protection with NN rules and laws to keep out any new services.
If my ISP starts fiddling with my connection I'll pick another ISP. Remember buying internet access is a voluntary transaction between two parties if you don't like the service pick someone else.
The 1990s called and want their ISPs back.
And if you only have one provider because of monopoly deals?
Thats my point.
Re: (Score:3)
My internet is still working for me for what I reasonably expect from my ISP for the price I am paying. If my ISP starts fiddling with my connection I'll pick another ISP. Remember buying internet access is a voluntary transaction between two parties if you don't like the service pick someone else.
Let me know how well that works out for you when picking a non-fiddling ISP is about as easy as finding gasoline "on sale" in your town.
And it's that bury-your-head-in-the-sand mentality that will allow monopolies to eventually eradicate your ability to choose. You won't even notice it until it's too late. For a large portion of our internet service (cellular), you're already down to choosing from one of the few monopolies left.
Re:internet still works for me (Score:5, Insightful)
My internet is still working for me for what I reasonably expect from my ISP for the price I am paying. If my ISP starts fiddling with my connection I'll pick another ISP.
Remember buying internet access is a voluntary transaction between two parties if you don't like the service pick someone else.
Yeah, I'll make sure to switch from my one cable provider to my one cable provider if they start acting up.
You call your utility companies and tell them to start sending paper bills again, and pay them by check or over the phone.
Actually call the pizza place down the street you like to get pizza from and tell them what you want to order.
Buy things from local businesses instead of ordering them from Amazon; most businesses on the Internet have phones too, you know, you can call th
Actually, imagine the industry panic if people just started saying "fuck the Internet, why do we even need it at all?" and canceled.
You call your utility companies and tell them to start sending paper bills again, and pay them by check or over the phone.
Actually call the pizza place down the street you like to get pizza from and tell them what you want to order.
Buy things from local businesses instead of ordering them from Amazon; most businesses on the Internet have phones too, you know, you can call them to order something.
Go to Redbox and get a DVD instead of 'streaming' things.
Like some particular music? Buy a CD of it instead of 'streaming' it.
Want to be 'social'? Actually show up and be actually social with people, live and in person instead of using cancerous 'social media'.
Buy a newspaper to find out what's going on in the world.
And so on.
You don't have to have Internet. We lived just fine without it for 200 years, you can live without it now, if need be.
If many people started doing that in response to ISPs being shitty, they'd have to change their practices.
None of those helps me much with not wanting to drive 80 miles to use my college's computer servers (the closest college with a PHD program to my full time job) or saving on gas by working remotely (as bad as cable costs are, gas costs are worse).
Re:You're a lazy whiner (Score:4, Informative)
Really.
So in order to get around a bad-faith company abusing their market position, I should conduct a multi-hundred-thousand dollar transaction to sell my house, pack up all my earthly belongings at financial and time expense, and move to where another company may or may not be abusing their monopoly position already?
There is a non-zero probability that you are a massive idiot.
Take your life into your own hands. Build the world you want, like our forefathers did.
By turning ever more to the warm, inviting, strangling hands of the Nanny State, you are building a tyranny for future generations. All so you can sit there comfortably, whining about how the latest SuperHero movie could be streamed in higher quality for cheaper.
Sounds good, eliminate all regulations and bring back the Robber Barons!
Here you go [mises.org]. Learn you some history.
Sure, they did some great things and the US wouldn't have been the great industrial power of the 20th century without them, but nothing is one sided: https://prezi.com/qleqtleyvtpi... [prezi.com]
Vote with your wallet. But you can't because your so addicted to it.
True, could just quit my job and college because I can't do it without an internet connection! You offering to cover my expenses?
Unless you are in a market that is served by a single provider, in which case you just go without reasonable access?
You clearly do not understand the issue at all.
the argument then morphs to "this wouldn't have occurred if the government didn't grant the ISPs monopolies". It's a strange point to make because it mostly talks about what should have been done YEARS and YEARS ago but not what should be down NOW. Just because something was born out of a flawed process doesn't mean you should surrender to making improvements.
How about not surrendering to the idea that the flawed original idea (granting the ISPs monopolies) is permanent and that we can't fix that?
And yet when the same game was played by The Senate Majority Leader From the Party to Which You Bear Allegiance, I doubt you had much to say about it.
See: Harry Reid and his shitcanning of the many ACA repeals passed by the house. But it's obstructionist now, all of a sudden? And McConnell is "bad" for doing the exact same damn thing that basically every Senate majority leader in history has done - not waste the Senate's time on timed floor debate that serves no purpose and votes that are assured to fail,