You Can Now Use Your Android Phone as a 2FA Security Key for Google Accounts (venturebeat.com) 74
Google said today it will now enable Android users to use their smartphones as a Fast Identity Online (FIDO) security key (for two-step authentication) for their Google accounts, thereby addressing one of the biggest challenges that has slowed the adoption of this security measure: convenience. A report adds: You can thus use your Android phone to protect your personal Google account, and your G Suite, Cloud Identity, and Google Cloud Platform work accounts. (Android tablets aren't supported -- Google specifically limited the functionality since users are more likely to have phones with them.) This means Android phones can move from two-step verification (2SV) to two-factor authentication (2FA). 2SV is a method of confirming a user's identity using something they know (password) and a second thing they know (a code sent via text message). 2FA is a method of confirming a user's identity by using a combination of two different factors: something they know (password), something they have (security key), or something they are (fingerprint). The feature is coming only to Android devices versions 7 and up.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you tried Visual Studio for Android Development? It has an Android Emulator and the Xamarin stack included now does provide a passable cross platform development environment. While it is better supported for C#, you can develop for Android using C++ in Visual Studio as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Move to 2FA (Score:2)
I'm using Google Authenticator for some applications. Maybe I'm confused (like a lot of things) but how does this help me move to 2FA?
When did we lose the 2FA ? (Score:2)
Re:When did we lose the 2FA ? (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah, "The feature is coming only to Android devices versions 7 and up" is confusing for those of us already using 2FA. I've been using 2FA via Google Authenicator for some google accounts since Android 5. 2SV is not the only option, we already have a 2FA option. Or did we lose that 2FA option in recent history and now its returning? I am only using 2FA on a somewhat "old" account.
This is a new 2FA option. A pretty nice one, actually.
Google Authenticator requires you to unlock your phone, open the app, read the number, type it into the browser window and click a submit button. Oh, and you have to do it relatively quickly because the number is only valid for a short period of time.
With this new approach, which builds on Android's ability to act as a FIDO token (which itself is built on top of Android Keystore authentication -- which, BTW, I designed and built
:-) ), your browser communicates via bluetooth with your phone to get a cryptographic authentication token. So from the user perspective, when you get to the 2FA request screen, you just unlock your phone and tap "okay".
If you have a nano security key that just lives in the USB port all of the time, then that's still the most convenient 2FA approach, IMO. But there's a valid (though not strong, for most users) argument that leaving the security key in the USB port all of the time is a bad idea. In addition, to use a security key you have to buy a security key, which you probably don't already have.
Of course the 2SV option (SMS code) still exists, but it's significantly weaker from a security perspective.
Security is context-dependent, so you can't really place these things on a continuum, but if I make a bunch of simplifying assumptions about common user scenarios, I'd say that Android-as-FIDO is the strongest second factor auth option currently offered. Security keys generally use certified hardware which is arguably more secure than the relevant hardware in a phone, but Android-as-FIDO also requires user authentication (usually biometric; so it's arguably three factor), while security keys do not. The Authenticator app is a little weaker because a root compromise of the phone can extract the relevant long-lived secret.
This new feature is good stuff. It's quite secure, and also very user-friendly, which encourages people who might otherwise not use 2FA to turn it on.
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you for the detailed explanation. I seem to be using another option from the ones described; I initiate Google login on my PC and enter password, my phone bleeps so I unlock it and press "yes it is me" - no code just the prompt. On iPhone it requires the Google Home app, not Authenticator, on Android as well I think.
The FIDO approach seems more secure and supports more than just Google accounts, but requires a local/PAN BT connection?
What are the fallback options if, say, borrowing a PC without BT? E
Re: (Score:2)
your browser communicates via bluetooth with your phone
Hard pass.
Re: (Score:2)
your browser communicates via bluetooth with your phone
Hard pass.
Why? This is very good for security. Uses a separate, non-Internet and inherently local (in the absence of sophisticated relay attacks), channel significantly increases security. Do you have a problem with bluetooth in particular, or some other aspect?
Re: (Score:3)
your browser communicates via bluetooth with your phone
Hard pass.
Why? This is very good for security. Uses a separate, non-Internet and inherently local (in the absence of sophisticated relay attacks), channel significantly increases security. Do you have a problem with bluetooth in particular, or some other aspect?
I generally don't have bluetooth enabled on any computer I control, for security reasons. If or when I enable it, I certainly wouldn't give my browser access to local bluetooth functionality! Websites don't need to be poking around there.
I appreciate that Google is thinking in terms of local connectivity, but running everything through a Google(tm) browser is about the least attractive way to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
So this is similar to the existing system where when you log in to your Google account a screen pops up on your phone asking you to confirm it's you, but extended so that it works on all sites that support U2F?
OK, bad title (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, thank you for designing Android Keystore. This is something that all operating systems need to have, and it is a very useful security feature.
My take is that even if there might be vulnerabilities with 2FA on Android, or any phone OS for that matter... getting people to use 2FA is worth it, because most security compromises are mitigated by 2FA, even more so with physical tokens that one presses (like YubiKeys). 2FA goes a long way in ensuring that a keylogger doesn't cause a complete and ut
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I mean....i know they have tons on everyone, but I try not to voluntarily give them any info I don't have to, especially don't like to confirm my phone number to them.
Re: (Score:2)
Geez, why would anyone want to voluntarily GIVE google your phone number?
I mean....i know they have tons on everyone, but I try not to voluntarily give them any info I don't have to, especially don't like to confirm my phone number to them.
When the college servers require Google Authentication to be used to sign in, concessions are made to complete a degree with significant money already sunk in. Plus, it is an Android phone, I think Google had the ability to get the number if they wanted the second I registered it.
Re:Move to 2FA (Score:4, Interesting)
Geez, why would anyone want to voluntarily GIVE google your phone number?
This 2FA option does not require giving Google your phone number, unlike the much-weaker SMS-based 2SV option.
Re: (Score:2)
This is different in that it's talking to your PC over Bluetooth, and you just hit a button on your phone rather than type in the code from Authenticator.
Google, Google, everywhere (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"Google knows where you are, physically, every second of every day."
Only if you leave your wifi and location services on but why would I do that?
So Google knows where you are, physically, every second of every day you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't Android ask you if you want to do this during the set up process?
No (Score:1)
I don't WANT there to be any tie in between my user account and my device. I want my accounts to both secure AND as anonymous as possible. I don't want Google's repeated efforts of tieing a specific human to a specific user account. That is not for them to know and I trust them even less than malware creators.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or, you could just not use a "smart" phone.
Or you could do what I do: use a Windows Phone when I need a "smart" phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Next will be 3FA, then 4, and at some point they will wear you down and you will be assimilated.
Re: (Score:2)
Next will be 3FA, then 4, and at some point they will wear you down and you will be assimilated.
Arguably, if your phone has a fingerprint scanner, this is three-factor. You have to unlock your phone to authorize it to send the cryptographic second-factor message to your computer via bluetooth. And, of course, this is after you entered your password. So... something you know (your password), something you have (your phone) and something you are (your fingerprint, to unlock the phone).
It's "arguable" not "fact", because some definitions of 3FA would require that the backend verify the third authent
Re: (Score:2)
I don't WANT there to be any tie in between my user account and my device. I want my accounts to both secure AND as anonymous as possible. I don't want Google's repeated efforts of tieing a specific human to a specific user account.
Google has no interest in tying a specific human to a user account, outside of some groups within Google that fight abuse (a common abuse tactic is to great huge numbers of accounts, and spread the abuse across them), and even they don't care about tying specific people to accounts, they just want to make bulk account creation hard. Besides that, Google doesn't care if you have several accounts or few of them, and doesn't really care if the names, etc. on them are real.
In any case, this new 2FA feature ha
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely not. I didn't mention the fact that I screwed up and tried out Google Fi. It FORCE tied my phone to my google account. There is no way to untie it now. I have been all the way to the developer level and they said that is by design. So since I used a Google fi account tied to my gmail account, I can no longer part with my phone. If I carry my companies loaner phone and try to check my personal email while on a work visit to another area, there is no way I can do it without also carrying my cell ph
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely not. I didn't mention the fact that I screwed up and tried out Google Fi. It FORCE tied my phone to my google account. There is no way to untie it now. I have been all the way to the developer level and they said that is by design.
I don't think so. If you really can't remove the phone number associated with your account (and you're not on Fi any more) please email me and I'll file a bug. My slashdot username @google.com.
2FA or 1? (Score:2)
So now the phone becomes the only factor, right? So we're back to 1FA. Don't lose that phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah but password managers, auto-logins,
... ?
Only second factor if password isn't stored (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This is using the phone for accounts on your PC.
Re: (Score:2)
If you save your password on the phone (so that it gets entered automatically on an app or website), then you are not really adding a second factor by proving that you have the device. For the password to be the "something you know" factor, the something needs to be something in your brain, not something stored the same device that is the "something you have" factor. Does this new setup ensure that passwords can not be saved?
This is for logging into a web site on a separate computer. Google doesn't provide any way to save your Google password on your phone and have it automatically sent to your computer, AFAIK.
Re: (Score:1)
If you save your password on the phone (so that it gets entered automatically on an app or website), then you are not really adding a second factor by proving that you have the device. For the password to be the "something you know" factor, the something needs to be something in your brain, not something stored the same device that is the "something you have" factor. Does this new setup ensure that passwords can not be saved?
This is for logging into a web site on a separate computer. Google doesn't provide any way to save your Google password on your phone and have it automatically sent to your computer, AFAIK.
Actually your saved passwords are synced from computer to phone and back again if you are signed in to chrome on both devices. Very convenient but some risk for sure.
Re: (Score:2)
If you save your password on the phone (so that it gets entered automatically on an app or website), then you are not really adding a second factor by proving that you have the device. For the password to be the "something you know" factor, the something needs to be something in your brain, not something stored the same device that is the "something you have" factor. Does this new setup ensure that passwords can not be saved?
This is for logging into a web site on a separate computer. Google doesn't provide any way to save your Google password on your phone and have it automatically sent to your computer, AFAIK.
Actually your saved passwords are synced from computer to phone and back again if you are signed in to chrome on both devices. Very convenient but some risk for sure.
Not your Google account password.
Re: (Score:2)
If you save your password on the phone (so that it gets entered automatically on an app or website), then you are not really adding a second factor by proving that you have the device. For the password to be the "something you know" factor, the something needs to be something in your brain, not something stored the same device that is the "something you have" factor. Does this new setup ensure that passwords can not be saved?
This is for logging into a web site on a separate computer. Google doesn't provide any way to save your Google password on your phone and have it automatically sent to your computer, AFAIK.
Thanks for the clarification. That being said, if you save your password on your computer then your "factor strength" would be two things you have and zero things you know. The strength of "two factor" comes from having two different factor types, not just two different authentication checks.
Re: (Score:2)
That being said, if you save your password on your computer then your "factor strength" would be two things you have and zero things you know.
You don't have a master password set for your password manager?
Re: (Score:3)
That isn't the threat model they are using.
This protects against the biggest security threat currently out there: your password is re-used on another site and leaked by that other site, along with your Gmail address, and someone uses it to compromise your Google account. Since they don't have your phone that is no longer possible.
It also against similar attacks, like shoulder surfing and keyloggers, where your password is compromised.
If your phone is stolen you can only rely on whatever kind of lock screen
Re: (Score:1)
OR an Android phone that will likely be hacked several times a year
This.
Reading the article it appears that when your phone is paired it will send a notification, that you choose yes/no to to verify you intend to login. So a message sent over open air waves? That seems like a bad idea. Its not clear if this is their FIDO implementation or 2FA. This seems to be the case though as they claim it will stop sites that prompt for a username/password/token because without connecting to a valid google account it won't trigger the message on your phone. So something has to
End goal - making having Android device mandatory (Score:2)
Why is this more secure? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So what's new? (Score:2)
I've been doing this for two years with Google Authenticator.
https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
So they can rob me via my phone now? (Score:2)
Good thing I don't have an android phone.
Optional? (Score:2)