Tesla's Full Self-Driving Computer is Now in All New Cars and a Next-Gen Chip is Already 'Halfway Done' 160

Posted by msmash from the marching-forward dept.
The Tesla computer, a new custom chip designed to enable full self-driving capabilities, is now in all new Model 3, X and S vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said during the company's Autonomy Day. From a report: Tesla switched over from Nvidia's Drive platform to its own custom chip for the Model S and X about a month ago and for the Model 3 about 10 days ago, Musk said. "All cars being produced all have the hardware necessary -- computer and otherwise -- for full self-driving," Musk said. "All you need to do is improve the software." Work is also already underway on a next-generation chip, Musk added. The design of this current chip was completed "maybe one and half, two years ago." Tesla is now about halfway through the design of the next-generation chip. Musk wanted to focus the talk on the current chip, but he later added that the next-generation one would be "three times better" than the current system and was about two years away.

  • ANY DAY NOW (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Flying cars to Mars.

    Fo sho.

  • Hardware and software... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by enriquevagu ( 1026480 ) on Monday April 22, 2019 @04:36PM (#58473444)

    "All cars being produced all have the hardware necessary -- computer and otherwise -- for full self-driving," [...] Work is also already underway on a next-generation chip

    Either the current hardware is not sufficient, or the next generation is unnecessary.

    Oh, and by the way, "All you need to do is improve the software" is an incredibly oversimplification of the problem of autonomous driving.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Musk also said that Tesla's had full self-driving hardware back in 2016. He was lying then too.

      https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/elon-musk-says-all-tesla-models-will-have-self-driving-hardware/

    • Re:Hardware and software... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Monday April 22, 2019 @04:43PM (#58473498)

      Either the current hardware is not sufficient, or the next generation is unnecessary.

      The next generation hardware could provide the same features with much lower power consumption, leaving more energy for driving. The batteries still have limited capacity.

      • The percentage of power devoted to autonomous driving is very small, simply because the chips would overheat and die if they required more than 100-200W. That's way less than 1 HP, so power consumption, while relevant, is not a limiting factor. Features are.

        • You can (and probably will) have multiple chips/modules if a single chip is insufficient to power all the features that you want to have. (That's also a good idea when it comes to price per transistor, anyway.)

        • Do you have a reference for this? I'm honestly curious - Last I heard autonomy stacks were pulling around 5kW, causing problems for range of all-electric autonomous vehicles. 5kW is a significant increase over highway cruise power of 15-20kW...

          A 95% reduction in power requirement for autonomy hardware is massive.

          NOTE: this is total, I suspect that a single chip is of course much lower.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mspohr ( 589790 )

            LIDAR based systems are power hogs. Tesla's neural net chips don't take much power. The neural net board is a drop in replacement for the current MCU and power consumption is the same.

    • ...is an incredibly oversimplification of the problem of autonomous driving

      It is not, however, an oversimplification of the problem(s) of brand awareness and shareholder value. ;)

    • Either the current hardware is not sufficient, or the next generation is unnecessary.

      This is just like saying there is no reason you couldn't play Call Of Duty 3 on a SNES, or maybe more like saying because you could play a video gam on SNES, then the extra power of a PS4 means the SNES was never sufficient to play games on (false) or the next generation was unnesscary (also false).

      More computer power is always more useful to be able to do more complex work. Just because something works, does not mean it c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      This is the same bullshit they have been feeding people for years. V2 was supposed to be capable of full self driving, coast to coast demo scheduled for 2017...

      Now they have gone as far as redefining "full self driving, you can summon the car from the other side of the country" to "some driver aids, and you must keep your hands on the wheel at all times".

      The demo was pathetic. They can recognize a few things. My phone could do that years ago.

      Don't get me wrong, I still have a Model 3 reservation, but Tesla'

  • Tune in 6 months from now when Musk is sued for baiting people into buying stock with false company data.

    I also suspect that Waymo, et. al would consider their efforts "halfway done".

    All you need to do is improve the software

    Oh, is that all? Just a couple of for loops I'm sure.

  • Elon and Tesla said this 2 years ago when I bought my P100D X (with FSD). Now the screen is so burned in it affects map use and they said they will get the screens âoethis summer.â

    Iâ(TM)m losing faith.

  • Just hold down the three buttons and when the puppy icon pops up, select that, it allows the onboard nav to target all puppies and small children while "driving".

  • 60 percent of the time, every time.

  • Again? (Score:3)

    by superdave80 ( 1226592 ) on Monday April 22, 2019 @04:46PM (#58473528)

    "All cars being produced all have the hardware necessary -- computer and otherwise -- for full self-driving,"

    Doesn't he make this same announcement about every 6-12 months?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ledow ( 319597 )

      If the car inputs and outputs and acutators / other mechanisms are in place, a fucking Z80 has the hardware necessary for full self-driving.

      "It just needs the software".

      No shit, sherlock. And that's what you don't have. And now that you've been mixing and matching models, chips, software versions, etc. people will never be quite sure whether their one is full self-driving or not and will assume they all are, even without the software upgrade (which I can't see actually happening, but that's another matter

      • a fucking Z80 has the hardware necessary for full self-driving.
        No it has not. It has not even the address space to analyze a single still image, regardless how much time you give it.

  • All you need to do, is get the software working. Yeah, so basically still nowhere near completion. Nice chip though!
  • If those accidents are caused by the self-driving feature? Since Tesla is, effectively, driving the vehicle, shouldn't Tesla be the liable entity? Or will there be a clause in the Tesla EULA that shields Tesla from liability?

  • Right, right... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Monday April 22, 2019 @06:45PM (#58474230) Journal
    I have no reason to doubt that chip N+1 is faster and more efficient than chip N; but I'm more skeptical of claims that it will be faster enough to solve the problem people are actually interested in.

    If the obstacle to getting cars to self drive were that the problem required twice the power; or even an order of magnitude or two more power; than can reasonably be stuffed into a production car improvements to chips for the purpose would obviously be useful; but we would already have fully functional tech demo versions: few people would be interested in having the entire trunk and back seats occupied by a rack worth of compute gear that costs as much or more than the car carrying it and draws about as much power as the engine; but the fact that it's not going to be a consumer success yet wouldn't stop your R&D or PR people from brute forcing the compute requirements and showing off what will become viable after a few rounds of process improvement.

    That is not obviously happening; and the people who are the closest to doing it are the ones loading up on extra sensors to supplement the cameras.
  • Is 3 times better supposed to imply 3 times fewer crashes? If so, then I would argue that the v1 hardware is not quite ready. And a chip that is halfway done does not have an accurate ship date. They are still trying to figure out if it will work.

    • What is 3 times better. Is 3 times better supposed to imply 3 times fewer crashes?

      A grandma with poor eyesight can still drive around town without hitting anything, just slowly and cautiously.

      A professional sports driver is many times better and can move the car a bit quicker because they are better able to handle changes. They also do not hit anything...

      Do you now understand how a virtual "driver" might be three times (or more) better?

  • Show me where the LIDAR and/or stereoscopic cameras are.

    I'll wait.

    Can't have fully self-driving cars without at least one. You might be able to get away with Cadillac's high-definition maps but you didn't say that.

    • Show me where the LIDAR and/or stereoscopic cameras are.

      There are 3 forward looking cameras in the windshield behind the rearview mirror.

      There is no such thing as a "stereoscopic" camera. They are normal cameras and you combine the images to create an internal 3D representation.

    • Show me where the stereoscopic cameras are.
      They are integrated into the main mirror.

  • The sooner they get a fleet of them on the road, the sooner we can run a sweep on how long it takes 4channers to have them driving in swastika formation.

