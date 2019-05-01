AMD Gained Market Share For 6th Straight Quarter, CEO Says (venturebeat.com) 109
Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su said during her remarks on AMD's first quarter earnings conference call with analysts today that she was confident about the state of competition with rivals like Intel and Nvidia in processors and graphics chips. She also pointed out that the company gained market share in processors for the 6th straight quarter. From a report: AMD's revenue was $1.27 billion for the first quarter, down 23% from the same quarter a year ago. But Su noted that Ryzen and Epyc processor and datacenter graphics processing units (GPUs) revenue more than doubled year-over-year, helping expand the gross margin by 5 percentage points. If there was a lag in the quarter, it was due to softness in the graphics channel and lower semi-custom revenue (which includes game console chips). Su said AMD's unit shipments increased significantly and the company's new products drove a higher client average selling price (ASP).
Yep, since Ryzen, AMD is THE desktop CPU to get (Score:5, Interesting)
My router has been running an embedded 64-bit, 12W AMD CPU too for 4 yrs now. The desktop and router were purely price/performance decisions.
AMD Ryzen desktop is 65W and 13,000 passmarks for $140. Intel can't touch that. Wish the iGPU support from AMD was better on Linux. Still a little iffy for Linux desktops. The Ryzen 5 1600 was $80 a few weeks ago for just a little less performance. Freakin' awesome deal for 12-cores and 65W.
The only place where I prefer Intel is laptops at this point. Intel has better Linux iGPU support, cooler (less heat) mobile chips and really knows how to cut back on power so an i5-8250U gets 8+ hrs on a charge for my typical use. I haven't looked at the newer AMD offers recently. Perhaps the 2500u is good in the same ways?
I need to replace a 1st-gen Core i5 (2010) and another Ryzen for sub-$200 is very likely the solution.
I'm a fan of Ryzen.
Re: Yep, since Ryzen, AMD is THE desktop CPU to ge (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Ryzen 3 due out in a couple months with the new x399 chipset...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure this AC isn't even speaking english..
Intel still has an edge on single thread perf (Score:3)
Re:Intel still has an edge on single thread perf (Score:4, Interesting)
The other side is that nothing can bottleneck the CPU at 4K so even older i5 chips will still run as well as modern 8-core chips at that resolution. Some games even run almost as well on a Celeron as an i9, so there’s not a huge push for top end CPUs if you run top-end GPUs at the highest settings and resolutions.
The real value of the consoles is getting developers to use AMD hardware so that the PC ports have some optimizations in place so they don’t get completely smoked by NVidia.
Not based on what I've seen (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Video games have been multi-threaded for a very long time now and not because of the consoles. Almost all PC games have had it for almost twenty years now
That's not true at all.
20 years ago I can't even think of a _one_ game that was multithreaded.
Doom 3 _would_ have been a contender since it was multithreaded enabled but at the last minute switched to being single threaded. https://fabiensanglard.net/doo... [fabiensanglard.net]
Crisis: Single threaded
Civ V: Single Threaded
Factorio: Single Threaded
Minecraft: Was single thre
It's not that Single Thread doesn't matter (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you check the benchmarks you'll find that you need to step up to a GTX 1080 or better before the single threaded performance of a Ryzen bottlenecks your GPU.
That's only DX11-era games. With multicore Vulkan/DX12 you can max out the GPU with a basic Ryzen like 2600. Completely changes the equation, CPU usage drops to a fraction.
Re: (Score:2)
only for graphics intensive games. Anything with AI or complex calculations and logic will still max out the CPU
Vulkan/DX12 puts a lot of that stuff onto the GPU now, with async compute. In any case, lots of cores is your answer here, too. If you do get serialization on a single core, the only case where IPC is critical, it's usually just crappy/obsolete game engine. Or an artificial situation where the GPU is intentionally run at low resolution so it never gets loaded up.
Re: (Score:2)
Quake 3
Re: (Score:2)
Video games have been multi-threaded for a very long time now
Video games are a complete and utter mixed bag with many *current* games still heavily dependent on single threading.
Re: (Score:2)
My brother actually setup a Ryzen PC in January for his 2 daughters to play games on. He split a R7-1700 and gave each one a RX580. Thing runs like a champ and only costed 1 computer and 2 already purchased GPU's.
Re: (Score:2)
Two keyboards?
Re: (Score:2)
2 everything, ssd, monitor, keyboard, mouse. made 2 full computers out of 1. Virtualization is awesome.
Re: (Score:2)
We went for stability. They both run linux. They are not playing latest smd greatest AAA games and everything windiws only they play works great with proton. And the rest is browser shit. Why add windows forced anything to the equation. Also does windows seat sharing or whatever allow youbto dedicate a gpu to a "machine" if not it was not what we were accomplishing. Also these act as 2 completely separate computers. You can reboot one without the otherone even flickering. Can windows do that without hyperv?
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome geek cred to you!
Re: (Score:2)
For a desktop, I now run an early Ryzen 1700 with 8 buttery smooth cores, each 2x SMT, and a modest 32 GB of memory. This is a serious step up from its predecssor, an i5 with a chintzy 4, non SMT cores. Wow, got that old time feeling back where a new computer every three or four years meant 3-5x more performance. Being in early, I had to work through a couple of serious processor bugs, one requiring an RMA and the other a bios update. Well, I'm old enough to remember F00F and the div bug, so no big deal. T
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Threadripper is where you go when Ryzen starts to feel like Methadone. It's really a different class of machine.
Re: (Score:2)
If you need PCI express lanes or the memory bandwidth for 16 cores with upcoming generation.
Re: (Score:2)
Navi 3080 make more sense than Radeon VII.
Re: (Score:1)
You mean they've finally come up with some sort of buffer so that frames wont' be displayed until fully rendered? Maybe next they'll invent some way to sync frames to the vertical refresh rate.
Re: (Score:1)
The graphics work just fine. No problems whatsoever and the performance is perfectly fine.
Re: (Score:3)
AMD Ryzen desktop is 65W and 13,000 passmarks for $140. Intel can't touch that.
I'm a fan of Ryzen as well but you need to back off on the hyperbole. AMD and Intel both have relative strengths in different fields. AMD may have price performance vs power for high core count, but Intel still outperform AMD in work per watt in all mobile processors, and AMD "can't touch" Intel in terms of single core performance, where even AMD's best performer barely matches Intel's middle of the rung chip.
Choose your device for your workload. My workload wanted a 2700X and it was very price competitive
Re: (Score:1)
Gloat about this after Intel institutes some hardware level Specter/Meltdown fixes (ie when Intel stops cheating).
Re: (Score:2)
Now I have a Ryzen 5 2600X and an RTX 2070 and fast RAM.
I still feel like Overwatch stutter sometimes. My screen is just 60 Hz though and it may just be my reaction time / network lag combined with the frame rate which induce that feeling.
Anyway Intel has been leading for games so far.
Things are looking up (Score:4, Informative)
They've got a shot at staying competitive too, as long as they keep aggressively improving the Zen architecture. They're about to start shipping 7nm Ryzen chips in volume within the next few months, while Intel isn't expected to start shipping their equivalent chips (Intel's 10nm process is equivalent to TSMC's 7nm) until at least 2021. AMD's got more than a one year advantage to capitalize on.
Re: (Score:2)
They dominate because AMD slagged off for a decade then pulled their head out of their ass and started designing the Zen core. Remember AMD64 and Athlon? Ryzen is the new Athlon 64. Now lets hope they can keep hold of the lead more than a few years and get real competition going. WE ALL need Intel to have to start dumping money into R&D while having AMD give normal prices. While at the same time AMD needs to dump money into R&D to stay ahead. And hopefully the same thing happens within the graphics
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget bribing OEM's by giving them cpu's at below cost so they don't buy AMD... Fortunately Intel cant make enough CPU's right now to pull that trick so we dodged a bullet there.. For now.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes thats part of the reason I refuse to buy Intel. I have bought a lot of AMD cpu's and like to think I'm part of the reason we have Ryzen. If some of us had not stuck to our word and said fuck intel we would never have had it and intel would be still selling 7700k's as the hottest thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Interestingly if you look at the post market trading on AMD you will see that the shares shot up
Re: (Score:3)
Either you know that intel 14nm has the same transistor density as tsmc 10nm or you don't.
Intel stopped publishing transistor densities when it became clear that the rent-a-fabs (not just tsmc) would be overtaking them. Intel has known for a long time now. They got lucky on their 3D tri-gates, putting them at "14nm" while everyone else was on 28nm. You know Intel isnt using any more? 3D tri-gates. They tried. Really. They tried too long. They wasted many many years on 10nm tri-gates t
They basically own the sub $200 GPU market (Score:2)
Nvidia still owns the top end though ($350+).
Re:They basically own the sub $200 GPU market (Score:4, Informative)
They basically own the sub $200 GPU market at least right now. The GTX 1650 is $50 more than an RX570, has half the RAM and it's $30 - $50 cheaper. You do give up 50 watts of peak power consumption, but you're getting a 1080p 60fps card with 8GB for $130-$160 bucks. The 580 and 590 aren't bad either if you get 'em on sale or for cheap on ebay.
The bigger problem for AMD is that now post-crypto craze you have a lot of second hand cards in the same price range. If you look at the Steam Hardware survey the RX570 is not a very popular card with 0.34% of the market. That and it's an older design (same chip as the RX470 from August 2016 with better clocks/memory), so it probably doesn't contribute much to AMD's profits. The GTX 1650 looks like a halo product for a chip they primarily want to put into gaming laptops where the power consumption matters. I doubt it'll sell much but I doubt nVidia cares. P.S. It does have a MSRP of $149 so $50 is a big exaggeration.
Not surprising (Score:3)
I've been a fan of the Intel/nVidia pairing for quite a while, but recently I was picking parts for a new low-budget desktop. I picked an AMD setup, and I'm not surprised to hear others are doing the same.
AMD has made major advances with the Ryzen line, and since they've moved to unify their sockets, even a low-end motherboard can accept all but their highest-end processors. The integrated graphics are acceptable, and leave options open for a dedicated card later.
In response, Intel has offered "more of the same": A shiny i9 with a few extra cores and a premium price.
In the current desktop market, any processor is "good enough". Current applications aren't really pushing the boundaries of the technology right now, so we don't need the pure performance Intel still offers. Instead, I'm more interested in a system that I can upgrade when I need to. AMD seems to have that market well-covered for now.
Re: Not surprising (Score:2)
Re: Not surprising (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Certainly true, but I found myself asking whether it really mattered. For half the price, I can get 75% of the performance, and it'll run most of today's workloads just fine. No, it wouldn't do real-time ray-tracing in extreme quality, but it'll draw the shapes and show the monsters go splat.
Really, what more does one need to for today's computing?
Now, back in my day, if we had graphics, "high resolution" was 640x480, and we liked it! These young whippersnappers with their 4K and their VR and their 60FPS an
Re: (Score:2)
tensorflow.org (but, for common use, I agree with you!)
Re: (Score:2)
In the current desktop market, any processor is "good enough".
For us software developers, lots and lots of cores are nice. Compiling big projects, it can use as many cores as you can sneeze at.
I think the video transcoding and editing guys like 'em too.
More cores = greater performance? (Score:2)
Re:Not surprising (Score:5, Interesting)
And I'm sure Intel actually wants it that way. Because right now they're in a great spot - big and powerful, but with a competitor that's actually competitive and not about to go bankrupt. Intel-AMD duopoly for things like x86 patents is secure, Intel is able to keep away government regulators wanting to break them up over anti-monopoly laws and such, and in general, life is great.
Had AMD floundered, then Intel would be in a host of legal trouble. So Intel is letting AMD be fresh and exciting and get them a sizable amount of money in the bank. AMD is in a good spot with Intel. And I'm sure Intel has something should AMD get too big.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They started making good chips (Score:1)
They started making good chips, like in the early 2000s. Way better than their intervening strategy (bad chips).
Re: (Score:2)
Ryzen 3000 - 4.5GHz, +15% IPC, PCI-E 4.0, USB 3.1 (Score:2)
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/rumor-amd-seeds-board-partners-ryzen-3000-samples-runs-4-5-ghz-and-show-15-extra-ipc.html [guru3d.com]
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/amd-x570-chipset-gets-pci-express-4-and-usb-3-1-gen2.html [guru3d.com]