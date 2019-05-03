Amazing AI Generates Entire Bodies of People Who Don't Exist (futurism.com) 79
A new deep learning algorithm can generate high-resolution, photorealistic images of people -- faces, hair, outfits, and all -- from scratch. From a report: The AI-generated models are the most realistic we've encountered, and the tech will soon be licensed out to clothing companies and advertising agencies interested in whipping up photogenic models without paying for lights or a catering budget. At the same time, similar algorithms could be misused to undermine public trust in digital media.
The algorithm was developed by DataGrid, a tech company housed on the campus of Japan's Kyoto University, according to a press release. In a video showing off the tech, the AI morphs and poses model after model as their outfits transform, bomber jackets turning into winter coats and dresses melting into graphic tees. Specifically, the new algorithm is a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN).
In the article there's a link to an article on Mashable [mashable.com] that's dated December 8, 2011. So it's more than 5 years old.
This is the original GAN paper, circa 2014:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1406.266... [arxiv.org]
I wonder if they can get these to animate. I've seen a video of an animated 3d model, that moves according to how it was observed moving in an input 2d video. In other words, feed in 2d video of people moving, and it can output 3d animations of people moving in arbitrary ways.
This could be useful for producing CGI extras in movies or possibly games (e.g. crowds in GTA).
The movie "Looker" will come true very soon now.
Models generated on the fly specific to every viewer's preferences.
It’s too bad there wasn’t a single genuinely dark skinned model generated.
Did you watch the video? There were at least two black guys.
Of course, Windows and Linux has already taken over mine a long time ago.
they're taking over our lives!!
You have a life? Then what are you doing here?
"First, we had deep fakes. Now we have "no one there" at all. Robots taking over our jobs?? Hell, they're taking over our lives!!"
Worse, they'll take over your porn.
So maybe they can make an Anonymous Coward that's not a Russian troll?
similar algorithms could be misused to undermine public trust in digital media
What "public trust" are they talking about? It's a given that most pictures you see are photoshopped.
I know, the title is triggery, but hear me out: We need to make use of PKI to mark the source of anything, and we need to use Blockchain technology. Not the same thing a cryptocurrency mining. We don't need any resource intensive math problem. We just need to use our PKI identities to add stuff to the blockchain, and use the blockchain as a proof of integrity. It doesn't even need to be a global blockchain. It needs to be enough to proove origin and integrity of edits (git is technically a blockchain, and i
We have all that, the only problem is trust: how do you prove the person who signed it is who they claim to be?
Use an official key server operated by some government agency ?
In theory maybe, but in practice we have many other servers in financial and government world with high security requirements that we all depend on, and they seem to be holding up pretty well.
Wow... from scratch. So first it invented the universe, and then it created the bodies, right?
Max, your time to shine is now!
Where are the fat people? Pear shaped people? Super busty women? Neck beard men? Fuggly people? Old people?