Drones Used Missiles With Knife Warhead To Take Out Single Terrorist Targets (arstechnica.com) 294

Posted by BeauHD from the target-acquired dept.
Zorro shares a report from The Wall Street Journal: The U.S. government has developed a specially designed, secret missile for pinpoint airstrikes that kill terrorist leaders with no explosion (Warning: source paywalled; alternative source), drastically reducing damage and minimizing the chances of civilian casualties. Both the Central Intelligence Agency and the Pentagon have used the weapon while closely guarding its existence. A modified version of the well-known Hellfire missile, the weapon carries an inert warhead. Instead of exploding, it is designed to plunge more than 100 pounds of metal through the tops of cars and buildings to kill its target without harming individuals and property close by.

To the targeted person, it is as if a speeding anvil fell from the sky, the officials said. But this variant of the Hellfire missile, designated as the R9X, also comes equipped with a different kind of payload: a halo of six long blades that are stowed inside and then deploy through the skin of the missile seconds before impact, shredding anything in its tracks. The R9X is known colloquially to the small community of individuals who are familiar with its use as "the flying Ginsu," for the blades that can cut through buildings or car roofs and kill the target. The nickname is a reference to the popular knives sold on TV infomercials in the late 1970s and early 1980s that showed them cutting through both tree branches and tomatoes. The weapon has also been referred to as the Ninja bomb.

  • Manhacks are real (Score:5, Informative)

    by Quakeulf ( 2650167 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @06:05AM (#58567928)
    Half-Life 2 predicted the future.

    • Half-Life 2 predicted the future.

      Weren't manhacks just little drones covered with rotating blades that flew around and attacked people repeatedly? Source [fandom.com]

      How is that similar to a single-use missile that dumps shrapnel on someone at high velocity? If anything, this knife warhead would be more similar to the missiles in HL2 used as a headcrab delivery system. Source [fandom.com]

  • Anvil (Score:5, Funny)

    by shortscruffydave ( 638529 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @06:13AM (#58567938)

    To the targeted person, it is as if a speeding anvil fell from the sky,

    I assume that the targeted person is Wyle E Coyote?

  • after effects (Score:3)

    by Custard Horse ( 1527495 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @06:36AM (#58567972)
    Non-targets merely have to suffer PTSD rather than, you know, death. I *suppose* it's progress...

    • Re:after effects (Score:4, Insightful)

      by e3m4n ( 947977 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @07:06AM (#58568024)

      If youve ever seen or been to these places, their lives are already a living hell. Life in these shithole countries already gave them PTSD. Theres a reason terrorist were easy to recruit in the first place. Get them all addicted to TV and beer and the recruitment will nosedive.

    • I also wonder if any usable components are left after the fact. These knives are presumably super-tough so that they don't just break on impact, so maybe they have a use. I'd imagine there must be some remnants of the missile itself left too.

  • I thought another possible way to reduce collateral casualties and produce very localized killing effects was using "shrapnel" that was very fine and a low explosive charge.

    The explosive has enough power to propel the fine shrapnel fast enough that it's lethal within a very short radius 6 - 10 feet, but due to the very fine nature of the shrapnel and the limited charge it doesn't blow out walls or even hurt people in the next room because it loses kinetic energy and momentum so quickly.

    I think it was the Is

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      I think it was the Israelis who were developing or using this, with the idea they could kill a target in his kitchen without risking the lives of the people in the next room.

      While not quite as selective as only affecting one room, it is my understanding that Western pilots have since the end of the first Iraq war been using inert, concrete bombs to take out individual targets such as vehicles, stationary aircraft, or even buildings, without damaging adjacent structures or personnel. It's useful in urban or insurgent style fighting where groups may set up fighting positions or sniper's nests among a civilian population. Of course, a counter to that is one that was used regular

    • Pixie dust!

  • Cultured... (Score:3)

    by Akardam ( 186995 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @06:47AM (#58568000)

    Without attempting to make any statements about the implications, ethics or morality of this development... I had a brief moment upon reading the headline in which I thought, "Oh good, the Culture is here! Special Circumstances, here I come!"

  • It slices, it dices! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @07:47AM (#58568102) Homepage Journal

    Nice to know that we're taking weapon design cues from Roadrunner cartoons now.

    Because the shit Wile E. survived should straight up kill ANYTHING.

    Next we need portable holes/train tunnels.

  • This doesn't really seem novel... just a large flechette round. Flechettes have been deployed either directly from the muzzle via the rounds' explosion since at least WWI.

    • If I'm reading this right, it's not a flechette round; it's not using an explosive to create shrapnel. It's a laser-guided, rocket-propelled spear.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 )

        If I'm reading this right, it's not a flechette round; it's not using an explosive to create shrapnel. It's a laser-guided, rocket-propelled spear.

        And spears have been around forever. And spears are just pointy sticks, and sticks have been around for eons!

        • And spears have been around forever. And spears are just pointy sticks, and sticks have been around for eons!

          Eons? And what we are talking about is a self-guided ballistic spear with a hundred pound arrow head attached.

    • Re:Flechettes (Score:5, Informative)

      by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @09:13AM (#58568432)

      This doesn't really seem novel... just a large flechette round. Flechettes have been deployed either directly from the muzzle via the rounds' explosion since at least WWI.

      During WWI they used to spray solid steel flechettes from aircraft over areas where troops were encamped in tents. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] People laugh at that sort of stuff as being primitive, but some of the descriptions of what it was like to be on the receiving end of a flechette attack are pretty hair-raising. Years ago I read an account by a British WWI solder who recalled waking up in the early morning to commotion when a German Albatros Biplane flew over the camp and dropped a load of flechettes, he was roused just in time to see a flechette plummet through the top of the tent, through the torso of the guy sleeping next to him and bury itself in the ground under the poor guy's field bed. What made it worse was that sometimes the aircraft wold glide in over the camp silently early in the morning to drop the things. That was particularly nerve racking because, you could usually hear a shell make some kind of sound before it impacted and dive into a fox-hole to avoid the worst of the blast and shrapnel wave, but flechette attacks came from directly above and for marching troops there were no bunkers to hide in and often no warning of the attack.

    • I think it is more like the ancient Chinese "Flying Guillotine":

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • The "I'm going to get rich when I invent a way to stab someone over the internet" guy finally did it!

  • In his culture novels, drones, aka smal AIs, liked to use "knife missiles" against attackers :D

    • A question is how many tries did it take to hit the car, much less one particular location in the car? As anyone who watches any video knows, you can try 1000 times and just show the one that worked.
      .

      Do watch some dogfight movies on youtube - and notice how many of the missles just want "ballistic" and went no where near the target. They had to back off that "beyond visual range" crap and start putting guns in fighters again.
      They lied about how good the tech was then...what's changed?

      • Probably one. The thing about dogfights is that the target is actively evading and taking defensive measures. (ECM, flares, ect.) This was used on someone who was caught unawares. Hellfire missiles are pretty good at hitting stationary targets.

        Also, to point out an important aspect of this weapon that everyone so far has missed: The lack of explosive payload makes it much easier to determine if the target was actually killed. Blow a house to kingdom come with a tomahawk and it becomes almost impossible to

  • One of the earliest applications really (Score:3)

    by jma05 ( 897351 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @08:33AM (#58568256)

    The earliest propelled missiles, the first metal cased rockets used by Tippu Sultan of Mysore kingdom of pre-colonial India against East India Company, were in fact strapped with swords.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    They were the opposite of precision guided systems though.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Interestingly, it was these early rockets that were soon improved and repurposed by the British as Congreve rockets and were used against US in the War of 1812 and their descriptions live to this day as "rockets' red glare" in Francis Scott Key's The Star-Spangled Banner.

  • Assassination drones are ok as long as you include the word terrorist.

    Hey, Elon, I think maybe I WOULD like that one way ticket to Mars after all.

  • Kinetic energy weapon (Score:3)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @09:42AM (#58568568) Journal

    To be more concise, this is a kinetic energy weapon (IE it does not use explosives). To prevent the projectile from simply punching a small 7" diameter hole through the target vehicle and passing straight through it (potentially between all the passengers, if it hits the roof in the very center, which is the aim point), additional metal fins were added to at least triple the diameter that is impacted (which pretty much means it's now going to cave in the entire roof of a normal sized car).

    These aren't "knives", in that they wouldn't be sharpened. They don't need to be sharp (the missile travels at mach 1.3 - 1000 mph), and it's not desirable for them to be either (again, the idea is to cave in the roof of the entire vehicle, sending all that mass down on the passengers too, so they don't want the fins to cleanly cut through the vehicle).

    • To be more concise, this is a kinetic energy weapon (IE it does not use explosives). To prevent the projectile from simply punching a small 7" diameter hole through the target vehicle and passing straight through it (potentially between all the passengers, if it hits the roof in the very center, which is the aim point), additional metal fins were added to at least triple the diameter that is impacted (which pretty much means it's now going to cave in the entire roof of a normal sized car).

      These aren't "knives", in that they wouldn't be sharpened. They don't need to be sharp (the missile travels at mach 1.3 - 1000 mph), and it's not desirable for them to be either (again, the idea is to cave in the roof of the entire vehicle, sending all that mass down on the passengers too, so they don't want the fins to cleanly cut through the vehicle).

      That's a good explanation. It occurs to me that at Mach 1.3, quite a bit of energy is going to be expended in the impact, enough to generate significant splash damage. Of course, not as much as with an explosive. (For instance, a real hellfire missile, which these are apparently based on.)

  • Seriously, this might be a nice way to take out individuals before they are able to run away. use a high flying preditor at say 50-60K' and have them carrying multiple small drones that are dropped and upon getting close to the target then slows down while pinpointing a laser on target. Then simple allow small drone to impact ground or blow it up with small amount of C4.
  • ...MEN

    /Ya Protestant f-buckets.

  • The awesomeness that could have been (Score:3)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @10:45AM (#58568922)

    I was hoping for a cruise missile variant which contained a payload of tiny Ninjas.
    ( BGM-109-N )

    It flies over the target, deploys the Ninjas and the chaos begins. . . . . .

  • Murder by another name (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Hugh Mayle ( 4650339 ) on Friday May 10, 2019 @10:50AM (#58568950)
    This is also known as extrajudicial murder and makes you no better morally than the terrorist you are illegally killing.

  • This is called a kinetic strike or kinetic missile and it's a pretty old concept. I strongly suspect that it's the use to which this is put more than the technology itself that makes it news.

