Transportation China

China Unveils 373 MPH Maglev Train Prototype (cnn.com) 140

Posted by BeauHD from the faster-is-better dept.
China has unveiled a new floating bullet train capable of hitting speeds of about 372 mph (600 km/h). CNN reports: On Thursday, the body prototype for the country's latest high-speed magnetic-levitation (maglev) train project rolled off the assembly line in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao. Developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) -- the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment -- the sleek-looking train is scheduled to go into commercial production in 2021 following extensive tests. Maglev trains use magnetic repulsion both to levitate the train up from the ground, which reduces friction, and to propel it forward. The project was co-created by Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co. Ltd., a German Consortium consisting of Siemens AG, Thyssen Transrapid GMBH and Transrapid International GMBH. "Take Beijing to Shanghai as an example -- counting preparation time for the journey, it takes about 4.5 hours by plane, about 5.5 hours by high-speed rail, and [would only take] about 3.5 hours with [the new] high-speed maglev," said CRRC deputy chief engineer Ding Sansan, head of the train's research and development team, in a statement. For comparison, current trains on the Beijing-Shanghai line have a maximum operating speed of about 217 mph (350 km/h).

China Unveils 373 MPH Maglev Train Prototype

  • Almost makes me want to move to China (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Major_Disorder ( 5019363 ) on Friday May 24, 2019 @09:25PM (#58651048)
    Almost...
    I take the train to work 5 days a week, but it sure doesn't hit these speeds. I once saw just over 90KMH on my GPS while I was on my way home from work. This could cut my 1.5 hour commute down to 30 minutes.

  • In Capitalist USA (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, 2019 @09:40PM (#58651078)

    Train rides you to work... Seriously, we will never have anything remotely this cool here, because Republicans can only cut taxes for the wealthy while making the middle class pay for everything else.

    • It's not right-wing extremists who are holding up maglev and other modern transportation technologies in the US. It is the nimbys who bring these projects to a grinding halt.

      • It is the nimbys who bring these projects to a grinding halt.

        Nope. Maglevs and HSTs are stopped in America when they crash into economic reality.

        America simply can't build large things efficiently. China can build public projects for a tenth the cost, and in a tenth the time. The Shanghai-Beijing bullet train was completed in 3 years for $10B. The SF-LA train was projected to take 30 years and cost at least $100B, despite being 30% shorter than the Chinese train.

        California spent over $6B on their train before it was finally cancelled. Most of that was on legal f

        • Re:In Capitalist USA (Score:5, Informative)

          by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Friday May 24, 2019 @11:18PM (#58651256) Journal
          A big chunk of that speed is that China owns all the property. At best, you get a 75 year lease which can be terminated at-will by the Chinese Government. And most of these HSR lines in China are in the flats, along the Eastern seaboard. So it's essentially free land that is flat and easy to transit. Add in forced sales and price controls, and pretty lax environmental and worker regulations, and you can build things right-quick!

          • A big chunk of that speed is that China owns all the property.

            A lot of high-speed track in China is elevated 5-8 m over flat agricultural land. It simply runs above fields, country houses and all the existing infrastructure like channels and country roads. The government apparently has the ability to force this construction everywhere it has to be, but aside of a couple slim concrete pillars in your rice paddle and occasional relocation of a house by a few meters it actually disturbs life very little. Never mind the brief whirr of passing trains.

            In cities, the same pr

        • CA HSR is not cancelled. It's still ongoing - it'll take a ballot measure to actually cancel it. You can see the progress here: https://buildhsr.com/interacti... [buildhsr.com] . The questionable part is crossing the mountain ranges between San Jose and the Central Valley and LA.

          • CA HSR is not cancelled. It's still ongoing

            Technically, the middle part of the line, I think the part that connects Corcoran Penitentiary with the Bakersfield meth refineries, is still uncanceled. But it's not the part that anyone will ride getting from useful place A to useful place B, and in any case the last of the federal funds appropriated for it was just withdrawn.

          • The questionable part is crossing the mountain ranges between San Jose and the Central Valley and LA.

            You mean "the parts that matter and are what gave everyone a reason to vote for it in the first place". If it was a $10B proposal to connect Merced and Bakersfield, it would have died. Without even a plan on how to get to SJ or LA - it's a waste of time and money.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          A better comparison would be the new Chuo line in Japan. It's privately owned, and through very difficult terrain (lots of mountains, over 80% tunnels). It's going to cost about 72 billion Euro / 80 billion USD.

          The cost is acceptable because they look at is as a long term investment (50 years), and because they expect to be able to export the technology, and because they also profit from the stations which become shopping and business hubs.

          It's entirely possible to build really expensive infrastructure in d

        • The SF-LA train was projected to take 30 years and cost at least $100B, despite being 30% shorter than the Chinese train.

          Arent you listening? Its the fault of Republics. You know, the ones in control of California...

      • but maglev is not a COMMIE tech?

    • we have airplanes that fly us at over 500mph. these days a 737 will easily fly coast to coast

      • Re:In Capitalist USA (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Cyberax ( 705495 ) on Friday May 24, 2019 @11:59PM (#58651330)
        Except it takes at least 30 minutes to go through security and boarding, then another 5-10 minutes of taxiing and then another 10-15 minutes to get to the cruising altitude. Then at the end of the flight it's another 10 minutes of flying around the airport and another 5-10 minutes of taxiing.

        I regularly fly SEA-SFO and SFO-LAX and the effective speed from the moment the boarding process is started to the moment I go out of the plane is about 350 mph from SEA to SFO and just measly 200 mph for SFO-LAX. And never mind that the airports are usually another 20-30 mins driving from anything interesting.
        • + 1 hour drive to the airport
          + 30 minutes for the parking lot shuttle to get me to the right gate
          + 20 minutes getting to security + from security to the gate
          + 30-60 min to get off the plane to the rental car
          + 1 hr minimum if negotiating the 405

          And that's if everything is going smoothly.
          • At least 2.5 to 3.5 hours of your extras also apply to the trains. Or do you live right at the train station? And if you want to avoid traffic in LA - get on a motorcycle. The 405 is no issue.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Cyberax ( 705495 )
              If we're talking about the proposed CA HSR then the station will be right in the middle of the SF downtown. I actually do happen to live a few blocks from it, but even for everybody else in the city it's just a short BART ride.
              • It'll be moving at Caltrans (or - shudder - BART) speeds from ~Gilroy North. With three stops after Gilroy [wikipedia.org] - but all indefinitely postponed. So not a lot of time savings. And is that the SalesForce tower station that is STILL closed because of shoddy construction (and glacially-paced repairs)? It'll be a race to see which one is completed first - the transit center or the HSR!

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by Cyberax ( 705495 )
                  You are clearly out of the loop. The electrification of Caltrain is proceeding on schedule ( https://calmod.org/constructio... [calmod.org] ), this is a prerequisite for the HSR. The next step would be the expansion from the King St. station to the Salesforce park station - this is planned for completion around 2025.

                  Once this is done, there's going to be an electrified high-speed corridor from the SF downtown to Gilroy. It'll be mostly grade-separated from the regular traffic flow, with few at-grade intersections. By

                  • How fast does that Caltrain move? That's going to be the limit of speed for the HSR. With 80 miles at each end of the route, having a max speed around 100 MPH (and an average speed closer to 70 MPH because of stops, the few at-grade crossings, and such) you're looking at a 4-5 hour trip. At a $200+ cost for a round-trip ticket. And it'll be done - if ever - sometime around 2050 (at the earliest).

                    As far as the Salesforce Park opening, we'll see - it's been rumored to have been opened several times in the

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by Cyberax ( 705495 )
                      The new Caltrain corridor is designed for speeds up to 150mph, although realistically it'd be limited to 100mph. The slow part is the San-Francisco to San-Jose corridor, which goes through densely populated areas and will be speed-limited. But that's just about 40 miles, so even at reasonable 80mph this part will be around 30 minutes. The current express diesel trains go through this part at 60mph. And after San Jose it's clear sailing all the way to LA.

                      So I believe that while 2 hour trips are not reasona

                    • The distance from Palmdale to LA is about equivalent to SF to Gilroy - it's going to be an hour on each end, even with the express AND no stops. Prop 1A set a maximum time of 2:40 from SF to LA - and there is NO WAY it will hit that, ever. You'll spend 2 hours just on the SF to Gilroy and Palmdale to LA segments - not including stops. It was over-sold from day one.

                      Either way, it's not going to exist until sometime around 2050 - it was supposed to be done by 2020 when approved back in 2008, but now they'r

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Don't forget the journey out to the airport either. Trains go right into the centre of town.

          • If you're in tech, and you're in the LA area, you probably DON'T want to be in the center of town, but in Venice, MDR, Santa Monica. And that's right next to LAX.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              In the UK no-one wants to live near an airport or under a flight path. Too much noise and pollution.

              • Again, you make claims about what you don't know - you do this regularly... NONE of those places are in the flight path, they are all North of the airport. and the flight patterns are all East and West. Seriously, don't take YOUR experience and assume it's the same everywhere else. Typical small-minded EU thinking...

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                  Try not to make wild assumptions about what people mean and stick to purely what they actually said. I never made any claims about flight paths around LAX, I was merely pointing out that people in the don't like to live near airports OR under flight paths because of the noise and pollution.

                  Come on, this is basic reading comprehension, school level stuff.

                  • What you said had zero relevance to my statement. So why did you say it - other than from ignorance? It was clear that you assumed being near LAX would be under the flight path; if you knew better, you wouldn't have even brought up your point (because it was completely irrelevant). Again, your ignorance of the US shows through strongly.

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                      Near LAX is near an airport, right? That was your point, that you can live near an airport. And I said that around here people consider living near an airport to be a bad thing. Noise, pollution, traffic, parking etc.

                    • Again, you're taking your parochial experience and extending to that which you don't understand. Marina Del Rey, Venice, Santa Monica - it's some of the most expensive, most desirable locations around the LA area. Precisely because it is near the airport, doesn't suffer from airplane noise (due to the takeoff/landing patterns), is on the beach, and has a boon of tech. Your statement is irrelevant precisely because it does not apply in any way, shape, or form to LAX. But - like you often do - you take yo

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          The overhead of having margins everywhere too, what if there's a traffic jam/delay on the way to the airport? What if the security line is extra long? Just the fact that a train brings you from city center to city center in one go is a pretty big deal. Even on a fairly short flight time (50 minutes) I've found it usually takes me 3-3.5 hours total. And a lot of that time I'm waiting in line, walking to departure points, going through security, boarding etc. so if I could sit down in a train seat and chill f

        • I personally hate taking my shoes off and all my belongings out of my pocket, separating out my laptop from the bag, placing my medicine in the tray, with a dozen onlookers and untrained people with nearly unchecked authority, staring at me and monitoring for signs of stress and anxiety. A lot of this could be alleviated by providing decent staging areas before and after the checkpoints, where one could prepare in decency. Instead, we march through like some freaking prisoners.

          There are a lot of things I'
        • I do LAX-SFO 2-3 times a month round-trip, and it's rarely more than 2 hours. Yesterday's DL2600 was "arrive at airport by BART at 11:50 AM, walk on plane at 12:15, walk off plane at 13:43, leave parking garage on motorcycle at 13:55". SFO is in a vacuum of nothingness, but LAX? Santa Monica, Venice, Manhattan Beach - all right there.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Cyberax ( 705495 )
            Distance between LAX and SFO is about 350 miles as the crow flies. 2 hours would give you an effective speed of 175mph.
            • Can't fly as the crow flies, thanks to flight paths. Actual flown distance is about 400 miles, so about 200 MPH worst case, for a short commuter hop. Which is considerably better than the HSR - which will have at least 150 miles of 100 MPH train (Gilroy north, and Palmdale south). The HSR would be a solid 4-5 hour trip, in reality.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Cyberax ( 705495 )
                The proposed HSR routes are totally doable within 2.5 hours, which is still on par with flying. The way train systems work there are usually express trains that make almost no stops and feeder local trains. So even planning for one or two stops midway (say, San Jose and Fresno) it can still comfortably make the journey within 3 hours. It would not even need top speeds more than very doable 200mph.

                And I personally wouldn't mind spending even 4 hours in comfort on a train versus flying for 2 hours. Just ask
                • Not a chance for 2.5 hours - not with 1.5 hours spent just getting to Gilroy or Palmdale. You have 160 miles between SF to Gilroy and Palmdale to LA. At 100 MPH (average - that doesn't include the stops at San Bruno and San Jose, or Burbank and Pasadena) you've spent over half your budget. You've got 300 miles in-between Gilroy and Palmdale, not including stops at Bakersfield, Modesto, Merced, and more. It's going to be a 4 to 5 hour trip, and it's going to cost $200+ for a round-trip ticket. Meaning y

                  • Re: (Score:2)

                    by Cyberax ( 705495 )

                    Not a chance for 2.5 hours - not with 1.5 hours spent just getting to Gilroy or Palmdale.

                    Why? Even the existing Caltrain Express is faster. If it were to go without stops it'll take just 1 hour 15 minutes to get to Gilroy from the downtown SF, with all the current speed restrictions.

                    • So best case from Gilroy to SF, with no stops right now, is 1:15 - and the Prop 1A approved an SF-to-LA duration of no more than 2:40. You just spent half your travel time moving effectively 1/4 of the distance. And you seriously think it will make the 2:40? Or even faster? Really?
                    • And I'm going to call BS on your claim of faster... It's an hour for the express from San Jose to SF [caltrain.com]; Gilroy would be quite a bit more than that. Fastest Gilroy to SF train right now is 2:30 - you have 10 minutes (per the approved Prop 1A) to complete the link from Gilroy to Los Angeles.

      • we have airplanes that fly us at over 500mph. these days a 737 will easily fly coast to coast

        Long trips are what airplanes are good at. But when your one-hour LAX-SFO flight requires getting to the airport, through security, and from an airport, the economics of HSR look a lot better. Trains can be a regional technology.

    • The government created the Interstate Highway System, but decided to fund it with fuel taxes. The problem is the wear and tear on the roads is dependent on vehicle weight. Something like 90% of the wear on the freeways is due to trucks, but trucks only pay about 50% of the fuel taxes to build and maintain the freeways. Passenger cars pay the other 50%. That inadvertent subsidy of trucking is what killed off rail transport in this country. And without a robust freight rail system, the cost of passenger r

      • Re: Actually it's the government's fault (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Not to mention, there is no hard limit on how much the government can spend. We pretend money is limited in the USA, but we saw in 2008 that the government could come up with TARP funds to prop up the banking industry simply by passing a bill. Later on we saw massive spending through quantitative easing. Why can't they use the same tools to build rail, clean power, education or a publicly funded healthcare system? Somehow the only thing Republicans can get behind is trillion of dollars of handouts to the we

      • Consumers would pay anyway, if you raised the road use cost to trucks it would just get passed on in the form of higher prices for the products shipped by truck.

        • if you raised the road use cost to trucks it would just get passed on in the form of higher prices for the products shipped by truck.

          Fine. Let people who cause the cost pay for the cost. If someone wants to buy something transported across half of Europe by road (I'm thinking of Evian Alpine spring water for example) then they should pay for the true cost of that.

      • Even worse, electric cars pay essentially ZERO. And they tend to be heavier (sometimes MUCH heavier) than their ICE equivalents. Since road damage goes as the 4th power of weight, it doesn't take much extra battery weight to really destroy the roads.

    • In California there was supposed to be high speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco. $4.5 Billion to consultants, $0 to track.

      Maybe we should hire the Chinese to design and build it for us. They probably would have got it done for less than $4.5 billion.

      • ... high speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco. $4.5 Billion to consultants, $0 to track. Maybe we should hire the Chinese to design and build it for us.

        So how would the Chinese have reduced the price of those political and legal battles that caused that cost?

        PS : Actually, some track has been built.

    • It's because they put all the environmental activists in camps. In America, they sue to have infrastructure projects blocked, and frequently succeed. They'd rather have bugs 'n birds than efficient, clean transportation.

    • Seriously, we will never have anything remotely this cool here, because Republicans can only cut taxes for the wealthy while making the middle class pay for everything else.

      So why couldn't California, with full HSR funding and no Republicans, build one?

      • YOU! Yes, YOU! Stop it with that logic and reason, there's a rabble to rouse, a stereotype to support, and Republicans to be slimed!

  • The big U.S. infrastructure project (Score:4, Insightful)

    by techdolphin ( 1263510 ) on Friday May 24, 2019 @10:03PM (#58651146)
    Meanwhile, what is the big U.S. infrastructure project? An unnecessary freaking wall along our southern border.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Meanwhile, what is the big U.S. infrastructure project? An unnecessary freaking wall along our southern border.

      Agreed. When we elect trash, you get trash. There is a cost to voting for Mr. Bullshit. The really fun thing, is the destruction of norms, the environment, infrastructure, friends, allies, decency, standing in the world, morals, honesty, the budget, and all the rest is long lasting and very hard to recover from.

      H.L. Menken once said, "As democracy is perfected, the office of the President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of

    • The USA-Mexico border is mostly unoccupied desert, ie., cheap right of way. It will be low maintenance. Concrete structures have lasted for over 100 years. Such a concrete wall will not be subjected to heavy, damaging loads, unlike the weight bearing steel wheels of trains, including the high speed kind. A wall will slow down crossing of the border. This gives border patrol a higher chance of catching trespassers. Yes, a ladder will allow climbing over a wall, one at a time, and then climbing down. A ladder

    • Our leaders in the House have more important things to do, like re-hash the Mueller report, stamp their feet, whine, break more laws, etc. Orange Man Bad! There's no time for actual infrastructure, we have to whine and remember: Orange Man Bad! No someone go get some fried chicken...
  • I imagine what we see is a pretty shell without any moving parts. The Chinese will have to steal the technology from someone. Who actually has a working maglev system in production?

    • Perhaps reading the summary helps?

      And China has a working mag lev since a decade.

      The project was co-created by Shanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co. Ltd., a German Consortium consisting of Siemens AG, Thyssen Transrapid GMBH and Transrapid International GMBH

      Transrapid is the consortium that developed the technology, mostly with German tax money, but then no politician had the guts to give green light to build one, and then suddenly everything got privatized and the german reunion happened. Howeve

    • China actually has the world's only maglev running already in Shanghai. I guess the US hasn't yet stolen it.

    • When I was young people made the same comments about Japan only copying / borrowing technology.

      China has "adopted" a lot of technology from other countries in the past - the Shanghai maglev is mostly German technology, but they gradually develop their own. I wouldn't be surprised if this was was mostly Chinese technology.

    • Quite a few maglev systems have been built in the past - take a look in Wikipedia. Most of them died a death when on-going maintenence became expensive, as they had no standardised parts. Most were built as relatively small demos to attract investment for bigger systems, but they cost too much for little gain (if any) and lots of downsides compared with "conventional" high speed rail.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      The Chinese will have to steal the technology from someone.

      They stole their rail technology from Washington State [abcnews.com].

  • is happy for what its tech did.
  • Hmm, 373 MPH, that's oddly precise. [Asks Siri to convert to Km/h] Oh. 600. [Waves "hi" at U.S.]

