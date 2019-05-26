Elon Musk on Twitter: 'Trains Should Be On Surface, Cars Below'

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader writes: The SFGate site reports that Elon Musk engaged in a "bizarre Twitter fight" after someone suggested underground tunnels were better for trains than cars. "Opposite is true," Musk argued. "You can have 100's of layers of tunnels, but only one layer on surface (to first approximation), therefore trains should be on surface, cars below." Underground, he noted later, "you can have as many lanes as you want going in any direction."

San Francisco transit authorities then pointed out that their high-capacity BART trains carry 28,000 people every hour through a tube under the San Francisco Bay, adding "That's nearly twice as much as cars over the bay."

This being Twitter, BART "was attacked by a number of Musk fans and other BART critics, and was forced to defend everything from the odor on cars to the amount of public money the agency receives."

  • Oh Elon, you make it so hard for anyone to like you sometimes.

    • I'd prefer someone who is willing to engage and argue over someone who only speaks through press releases. Much easier to like the former.
    • I'm not seeing it

  • Mostly a logical statement (Score:3, Insightful)

    by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Sunday May 26, 2019 @07:42PM (#58659232)

    The benefit of underground is that it is out of view. For a train, having a view is a benefit. For a community in a visual context, an 8-lane road divides the community and wastes valuable space. Also, from a maintenance perspective, it is much easier to shut down one of many car tunnels rather than the only train tunnel.

    The real problems with it is that you can’t have pedestrian/train crossings at grade, so you need to elevate the train... and then there is the noise issue.

    • and then there is the noise issue.

      Well, I suppose cars are worse than trains at that due to sheer numbers.

    • Re:Mostly a logical statement (Score:5, Interesting)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Sunday May 26, 2019 @08:23PM (#58659420) Journal

      The benefit of underground is that it is out of view

      Then lets put all traffic, including trains, underground. Cities will be much nicer.

    • Car "tunnels" can be above ground also. We also like to have a view. And who wants to be trapped underground with burning vehicles? But that doesn't matter. They will do whatever is the cheapest.

    • This is a simple cost / benefit thing here people (Score:5, Insightful)

      by skam240 ( 789197 ) on Sunday May 26, 2019 @10:02PM (#58659862)

      Trains are, overall for society, a very cost effective way to move people about so you get a lot of bang for your buck putting them under ground. Cars on the other hand do not get nearly as much value for society as a whole. Cars are only cost effective for the individual, not at all for the society. This then begs the question, why would we spend the massive amounts of money to build underground tunnels for a system that moves less people? It's because Elon's Boring company is failing, that's why.

      I love a lot of the work that Elon's companies do but the more that guy talks, the less I like him.

      • Maybe cars don't have value for society but what about trucks and vans? 99.9% of everything you eat, buy, or consume in virtually any US city is trucked in. I would rate food as a significantly more important to society than white collar workers riding a subway to the office.

    • A more logical solution would put local roads on the top surface. By local I am referring to the "last mile" roads. When you travel 2 miles to get some milk sort of roads. The long distance routes, both trains and automotive, can go underground.

      The big advantage of underground routes is that you can build them without intersections. This benefits the underground routes directly but also the above ground routes. Put those high speed, long distance routes underground and you can do away with the outra

    • You want bycicles and pedestrians on the surface. You want car roads underground using automated cars that drop you off at the nearest stair or escalator going up to your destination, or offramps going up to short access roads outside the city. Surface roads and rail-roads are a huge waste of space and are bad for the enviornment.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AC-x ( 735297 )

        You want car roads underground using automated cars that drop you off at the nearest stair or escalator going up to your destination, or offramps going up to short access roads outside the city. Surface roads and rail-roads are a huge waste of space and are bad for the enviornment.

        Individual vehicles traveling through tunnels are extremely space inefficient and having so many vehicles stop at exit points or exit on to public roads could easily cause the entire tunnel network to become gridlocked. If you're traveling to fixed exit points then why not have large shared vehicles that take you set entrance/exit points on the network, then a fleet of individual shared ground vehicles above ground that can take you the last mile if that exit point is too far to walk.

        We could call the under

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by q_e_t ( 5104099 )
          If automated then the cars could platoon and gather at exit points to allow people to get on and off, so it might not be that bad.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AC-x ( 735297 )

            So... a train. Except far fewer people on board for the amount of "platform" required. And that would only work for foot passengers in the special pod vehicles, not for cars going through the tunnel.

    • Modern trains don't make noise ...
      But then again I live in two or three first world countries ... go figure.

  • Wouldn't it take a considerable amount of energy to vent exhaust fumes from underground, while an underground train could use batteries more efficiently or even a hot rail, etc etc.

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, exhaust fumes are expensive to design into underground roads. That is why the Boring Co plan is for electric cars only.

      • That is why the Boring Co plan is for electric cars only.

        And that's supposed to be better [hearstapps.com]?

        Use the tunnels for cargo. Let the people ride up top.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vix86 ( 592763 )

          You don't think they've thought about how to handle battery fires? They want to put tunnels in LA, which is in California, the one state whose motto should be "We got a regulation for that." There is no way LA/Cali will let people use these tunnels unless TBC can adequately show how they'll handle fires [of any kind] in these tunnels.

    • I think he was mainly making a point about throughput: if you can stack car-tunnels, then you can scale your traffic to match any population density.

      It's like the flying car fantasy (of driving above a traffic jam) except digging down instead of up. Worth noting that we already have stacked freeways, but Elon thinks stacking them downward is better. [alamy.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Both over and underground stacking have lots of issues. They both take up space on the surface, for pillars or for HVAC. Accidents on both can be pretty nasty. And they are both expensive and have knock-on consequences for nearby buildings.

        Generally speaking electric trains are better for both. As well as not having any emissions to deal with, they are more efficient and safer, less prone to accidents.

        The main issue with trains is that they only serve certain routes, but that can be mitigated by making the

    • Wouldn't it take a considerable amount of energy to vent exhaust fumes from underground

      The tunnels are for electric cars only. No ICEs.

      • That's going to be interesting the first time a battery runs out.

        • That's going to be interesting the first time a battery runs out.

          It is no different than an ICE running out of gas.

          Just dispatch a truck to either tow it out, or give it a quick charge with enough juice to clear the tunnel.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by q_e_t ( 5104099 )
            So all the tunnels now need to be big enough to accommodate tow trucks, making them more expensive to build and more disruptive for existing underground services and a greater risk to buildings.
          • Well, gas is easier because a person can carry a gas can in. But how will a tow truck get in through this mesh of tunnels that are jammed full of cars?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vix86 ( 592763 )

          Just speculating but I imagine these tunnels won't allow in EVs that can't communicate their charge/range to the tunnel network. A car without a enough charge to reach its destination simply won't be allowed into the tunnel.

    • He's talking about a hypothetical future in which all cars are electric, all cities are a hundred feet or more above sea level, a world of the future in which Israelis and Palestinians live together in perfect harmony, where SystemD is popular and it truly is the year of Linux on the Desktop, where Hersheys doesn't feel the need to put vomit in their chocolate, a world in which America has a President who isn't an asshole, a world in which cancer is cured, where everyone has healthcare, and nobody has to p

  • "You can have 100's of layers of tunnels,"

    Just like the interwebs!

  • Both (Score:2)

    by crow ( 16139 )

    Put the trains underground as well, and convert all the old tracks to bike trails.

    Of course, if tunneling becomes cheap enough, architects will design "houses" that consist of rooms in a length of tunnel, or perhaps several side-by-side tunnels. Instead of high-rise apartments, you could have it all underground.

    I think there have been some science fiction books where that's exactly what they did--move literally all human infrastructure underground and leave the entire surface as a park and wilderness prese

  • Do airplanes go on the fourth or fifth level?
  • Cars are variable-end-point transportation, they can go anywhere, with few people, and are ideal for non-fixed routes. Trains require tracks and are for massive numbers of people commuting in the same general direction, between a restricted number of stops (due to the tracks and large stations required). Put trains underground, cars on top. This is like saying pedestrians must be on the freeway, and buses can be on the sidewalks. Completely backwards.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Cars are variable-end-point transportation, they can go anywhere, with few people, and are ideal for non-fixed routes. Trains require tracks and are for massive numbers of people commuting in the same general direction, between a restricted number of stops (due to the tracks and large stations required). Put trains underground, cars on top. This is like saying pedestrians must be on the freeway, and buses can be on the sidewalks. Completely backwards.

      Not at all. The surface should be pedestrian traffic only (and, perhaps, trains and delivery trucks). By putting roads underground, you have grade separation from the pedestrians, and you can put parking in layers, too, allowing far more parking (and far closer parking) than would be feasible on the surface.

  • Yeah, like... everything's tubular man (Score:4, Funny)

    by istartedi ( 132515 ) on Sunday May 26, 2019 @08:51PM (#58659572) Journal

    You see, like.... cough... the cars belong in tubes, man. Like, I was thinking about how much inspiration comes through tubes. How my vision comes through tubes, and the more people are in tubes and breathing in through tubes the better.

    Seriously, dude. Put the hash tube down.

  • Trains only need a few. Cars many times more. It is a click bait statement. Stop it.

  • With Elon it's getting difficult to determine if he's just being an ass to someone or if he really believes in one of his stupid ideas. Honestly, scale up the number of tunnels in an area for the amount of traffic? So every tunnel has entry and exit points for every "intersection". So if you have four tunnels coming into downtown and you want to connect to a tunnel going perpendicular you have to merge four off "ramps" to become one on "ramp" to the other tunnel. Imagine if you have multiple lanes of traffi

    • His concepts keep bouncing around, but one constant is that elevators are used for changing elevation in a dense way.

      • Right, then you're going to need a heck of a lot of elevators to keep up with traffic. Imagine the number of cars leaving a highway by using an off ramp during rush hour and then think of them having to use an elevator. It's going to carry more than one car but it will quickly reach a weight limit. You can save elevators by having each one carry vehicles up and down but that slows down the time the elevator can return.

        What he really needs are escalators! /s

    • So a tunnel is about 130 times the cost of a road, but Musk says they're better idea? And never mind where I live the water table is a few feet down, because Musk didn't mind that either.

      What a fucking moron, no wonder all his companies are actually losing money.

  • ...because electric vehicles can idle in the regular lanes without creating pollution.

  • .... double his adderall dose. Because if he doesn't realize he's actually arguing for a unique right-of-way path for every possible individual vehicle and destination, he needs help.

  • Why not put all motorized transportation underground? Trains go the deepest, then cars so they can access the first level of buildings and out-of-the-city roads. Bicycles and pedestrians on the surface.

    • For city design, it would make sense to have a pedestrian level, a motor vehicle level, and a train level. Then pedestrians don't block traffic. Doesn't make sense except where you have extremely high population density, however.

  • Shows that very smart people can be wrong (Score:3)

    by Beeftopia ( 1846720 ) on Monday May 27, 2019 @12:59AM (#58660464)

    Elon is a very sharp guy, elite educational pedigree, extremely successful businessman, and visionary even. A billionaire. He's also flat wrong about the cars above versus below.

    * Virtually all the destinations are on the surface. They are the ends of the capillaries.
    * Tunnels are complex, require a lot of energy and engineering to create.
    * Trains are like arteries. Carrying lots of people going in one direction. But it requires the capillary routes to get each of the 1000 individuals to a thousand different destinations.
    * Roads are classified as being interstate, arterial or local ("capillary"). [dot.gov]

    It makes sense to put the big arteries underground, to get a large volume of "blood" (commuters/red blood cells) from one common location to another; but for that "last mile" question, for which building rail line to each business, for which a train would need to make a thousand stops to let each of the commuters off at their final destination, would not be feasible. A thousand stops would take hundreds of hours. What makes trains take a long time are all the stops in the middle.

    Trains are serial; cars are parallel. A thousand commuters can reach their different (surface) destinations in parallel in cars, from the common drop-off point. A train would have to stop a thousand times.

    And also, rescue in a tunnel is more complex than a surface rescue.

  • Musk is truly a visionary. Visionaries don’t care about costs.

  • If only this were half the story (Score:3)

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Monday May 27, 2019 @06:03AM (#58661308)
    In principle it sounds like a great idea to have cars going in tunnels, and perhaps there is merit to it. But there are also MASSIVE downsides.

    Unlike trains, cars want to go in all directions so how many tunnels do you need to bore? In addition cars have to get up and down from the surface so you're going to have elevators all over the place to facilitate this. And do elevators serve one tunnel or many tunnels? And where do cars stop while they're waiting for the elevator down to a particular tunnel? Are cities going to have to dedicate massive amounts of surface space for cars queuing up to enter tunnels, and feeder lanes for those emerging from tunnels? And what kinds of cars are we even talking about here - Teslas or random vehicles, and what does that mean for any city's willingness to support this?

    I honestly don't believe that what Musk has demonstrated with tunnel boring comes anywhere close to solving these issues. Superficially it sounds great, in detail it sounds like a lot of problems need to be worked out before anyone should take the idea seriously.

  • California may be loaded with jackass politicians, but the views while driving are beautiful. Of course bury car roadways below ground. Sounds about right for legislation from there.

  • Because trains break down all the time, blocking tunnels, unlike cars...

