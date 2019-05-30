Microsoft Will Distribute More Xbox Titles Through Steam and Finally Support Win32 Games (theverge.com) 56
Microsoft says it's committed to supporting competing PC game stores and it's announcing today that it will distribute more Xbox Game Studios titles through Valve's Steam marketplace. From a report: Typically, Microsoft has distributed its games through only Xbox Live on its game console platform and through its own Windows storefront on PC. Now, Microsoft says it wants to better support player choice and let customers buy games in more than one destination on PC. "Our intent is to make our Xbox Game Studios PC games available in multiple stores, including our own Microsoft Store on Windows, at their launch. We believe you should have choice in where you buy your PC games," writes Xbox chief Phil Spencer in a blog post announcing the shift in strategy. The move follows Microsoft's decision earlier this year to publish its upcoming PC port of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam.
Is ladder logic anything like Clickteam Fusion, MIT Scratch, Nintendo's WarioWare DIY, and other point-and-click game development environments?
...Microsoft realized that their coverage through their own store is shit.
I think they also see the beating the Epic launcher is currently taking as both a wake-call and an opportunity to garner some good will from their customers.
The important point for Microsoft, I'm sure, is that people are buying their products. Bonus if they're buying it from their own store, where they can get as much profit as possible, but that's just bonus. They still make money on sales through Steam, and Steam is hugely popular, so they should be selling through Steam too as long as their profit margins are reasonable.
I personally don't want a second games library, ever. I only want one. Steam got there first, and it does a great job. When I want to play a game, I don't even look at the icons on my desktop, I go to the Steam library to pick out what I want to play. I've never bought through the Windows Store or Epic, and I've never really considered it.
When I see a cool game go exclusive to Epic I don't think "That's going to be annoying to run a second launcher", instead I think "Guess I'm not playing that one." It's going to take a lot for me to add a second store, and so far nothing has given me a good enough reason to do so.
I'm not sure how many people out there are like me in that regard, unwilling to jump to different libraries and launchers, but I doubt I'm very strange. It's probably a sizable chunk of your audience you're cutting out by being exclusive to one store.
I don't care about multiplayer and neither about playing games the moment they're released and thus I won't really suffer much if Epic manage to keep some games exclusive to their shop. Anyway, I don't like what they're doing and so I refuse to use their plaform out of principle.
You can add non-Steam games to the Steam installed-games list and launc
I'm fine without crap like LoL and Fortnite. I have Destiny 2 for free on one of my consoles, never bothered with it. Also fine without Call of Duty.
I'm seeing a lot of "competitive multiplayer" titles there, in which I have zero interest.
Yep, that's my attitude as well. When Age of Empires 1 got re-released on the Windows store, I didn't buy it. Now that it's coming out for Steam, I will buy it. I don't think it's that uncommon a phenomenon, either. The sales on the Windows store have been terrible, which is probably why they decided to release on Steam - despite losing more money per sale, they will get far more sales.
Bonus if they're buying it from their own store
... but that's just bonus
No it's not, Microsoft has gone to extreme lengths to build its own walled garden outside of the Xbox. This is an acknowledgement that they have failed.
I think Microsoft realized some time ago that what software or platform you use isn't nearly as important as making sure people buy it from them. That's why Azure doesn't just host Windows Server, thats why WSL exists and that's why Xbox is becoming less of a platform and more of a games publisher. They have realized what people like Epic haven't. Consumers have made their choice in how they want to use their software. Console gamers and PC gamers are different groups and it doesn't matter how great the nex
If you consider Xbox Live as DRM.
The Xbox team is supposed to be taking over the store, probably so they can make large game installations actually work. Hopefully they can fix it, but AFAIK it is still hot garbage. I haven't tried installing any games
Re: (Score:3)
You complain about games looking exactly identical, yet point to Majora's Mask, which literally recycled so many assets from Ocarina of Time, as this shining beacon on the very pinnacle of gaming history.
Link to the Past is too linear. Link's Awakening (yes, another Zelda game without Zelda) is a better game. It has the best romance subplot of a Zelda game, and a really dark ending. Wind Waker is awesome, too. The remake for Wii U fixes the annoyances of the GameCube version, and adds "Hero Mode" that provides some actual challenge. Breath of the Wild is great, too.
Homework assignment: Play Witcher 3 and report back to us.
If you want something new in video games, try PC games not made by major developers. AAA games are the "reality TV" of gaming, and console games in general are very same-y. I was quite amused when the God of War reboot was heralded as a AAA game that wasn't just the same as everything else - which was true, the gameplay was very standard oldschool gameplay, with modern graphic. Well done?
If there's a buck in it, then it will happen. I, for one, will pay little more than a buck to play Fable 2 again. I am however excited that this Halo compendium is coming to the PC, which I hadn't noticed earlier. Halo was a nice romp, and I always wanted to play it with my Trackman, and without auto-aim. I did play the original Halo on PC, and I had a good time with it. I sold my 360 a while back...