Facebook Content Moderators Break NDAs To Expose Shocking Working Conditions (theverge.com) 143

Posted by msmash from the gruesome-environment dept.
Three former Facebook content moderators agreed to put themselves in legal jeopardy to expose the appalling working conditions they experienced while employed by a vendor for the tech giant, according to a new report by The Verge. From a report: Workers reported a dirty office environment where they often find pubic hair and bodily waste around their desks. Conditions at the Tampa site are so strenuous that workers regularly put their health in danger, several people told The Verge. One worker kept a trash can by her desk to throw up while she was sick since she had already used all her allotted bathroom breaks. Cognizant is not required to offer sick leave in Florida. One man had a heart attack at his desk and died shortly after, The Verge reported, and the site has not yet gotten a defibrillator. Following an earlier report that uncovered shocking working conditions at the vendor's Phoenix facility, The Verge spoke with 12 current and former Cognizant content moderators in Tampa, Florida. Three of those former workers agreed to break their nondisclosure agreements signed as a condition of employment. The Tampa site is Cognizant's lowest-performing site under the Facebook contract in North America with an accuracy score of 92 compared with Facebook's stated target of 98.

  • I'm shocked; FaceBook is such an honorable company.

    • Re:Dismayed (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @06:47PM (#58790742)

      Facebook, Google,Twitter, Airbnb - all the major (and minor) tech companies use contractors to fuel their backend.
      The real evil is companies like Cofnizant, Accenture and all the other agencies - they over promise and underpay their workers and being third world working conditions to tech.

      What needs to change is the labor laws that promote companies like Facebook using these agencies.

    • pubic hair and bodily waste

      Sounds like Facebook all right.

      The site I mean, not the premises.

  • Facebook 'mysteriously locks out Hungarian users':

    https://www.bbc.com/news/techn... [bbc.com]

  • They believe that all vendors should meet generally accepted standards for working conditions and the treatment of employees. They will look into this to understand how this lapse occurred* and then put in place policies and procedures to ensure that such things do not happen again until the next time,

    * Money

  • To anyone who's ever worked at a call center (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:09PM (#58790244)
    this is par for the course. There's nothing unusual about these kind of working conditions. It's one of the reasons they've moved most of them overseas, but that's hard to do with moderators because you really need native speakers that can pick up on tone and context.

    There's a reason 25% of the population is in "gig" economy crap like Uber. At the low end of the employment spectrum we treat folks like crap and turn a blind eye. Very briefly during the 60, 70s and 80s we started to back away from that and even more briefly during the .com boom. All it took was one market crash to wipe all those gains away.

    • It's natural. (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Being at the bottom of a dominance hierarchy sucks. This is true throughout the animal kingdom, and has been true of humans since before recorded history. It's just how it works.

      On the one hand, the general shittiness of being on the bottom naturally creates an incentive for people to strive to move up a few levels. Such efforts at self-betterment, and such competition, benefits us all.

      On the other hand, if we make it not suck to be at the bottom, we would expect to see a significant growth in that class

      • That's not actually how any of this works (Score:5, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @06:28PM (#58790680)
        multiple studies have shown that people under pressure just make worse decisions. Pressure does not make diamonds, it makes garbage more compact.

        As for the middle and higher classes, the middle class professionals can and will be driven by other wants and needs besides a constant fear of starvation, homelessness and death. The higher classes are a much more interesting example though. They already have more money then they can ever spend and yet they keep working. Why? Well, it's because people can be motivated by more than satisfying physical needs.

        TL;DR;, we're not animals, we're people.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        On the one hand, the general shittiness of being on the bottom naturally creates an incentive for people to...

        ...chop off the heads of those at the top and use them as door stops

        FTFY

    • Re:To anyone who's ever worked at a call center (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @06:21PM (#58790632)

      I believe the time frame was more during the 50s, 60s, and 70s. You know, the post war boom when America was basically the only intact industrial power. The American rich could afford to treat workers right and still make out like bandits.

      Also around the turn of last century, with the rise in power of unions and before the government started to suppress them. That was when we first started to get workplace safety and child labor laws, the eight hour day, and the five day work week. Thank a union that your kids don't have to work 7 days a week, 12 hours a day in dangerous, unsanitary factories.

      By the eighties, "greed is good" was the motto, and neoliberals had taken over the democratic party turning it into just another big business party.

      • Re:To anyone who's ever worked at a call center (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @06:36PM (#58790714)

        Oh god. I work in a union shop. You know what?
        They treat everyone worse than the private businesses I used to work at. No problem doing horrible things as long as the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted and the contract is followed to the letter of the law.
        The private shops I've worked at actually worried more about what they SHOULD do, and how to lessen the effect on staff.

        This surprised me. I had expected it to be the other way around.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Uberbah ( 647458 )

          Oh god. I work in a union shop. You know what?

          I know a kneejerk anti-union story when I hear one. Newslash: unions have people in them. Sometimes, people can be shitty. But no one looks at Enron and does eighteen levels of extrapolation to argue that all money-making businesses are bad. Not even communists are that willfully stupid.

          So why are you?

      • Working conditions can't improve if the financial resources needed to improve them are absent. Union pressure to improve working conditions in excess of available money causes bankruptcy and no jobs, not better working conditions. The meme "unions cause better working conditions" is the perfect example of the "Post hoc ergo propter hoc" fallacy.
    • Really, you need to be a native speaker to moderate videos of people bashing puppies with a baseball bat or chopping cat's face with an ax (examples from the verge article)

  • Legal question (Score:5, Insightful)

    by pelgv ( 714539 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:22PM (#58790310)
    So, legally speaking, is it not the case that if laws are being broken, NDAs are not valid? I mean, my employer could make me sign an NDA that says I cannot say anything about what the company does outside, but if I learn that the company is engaging in illegal actions, that NDA would not hold in court, does not it? Also, could not they unionize? Just asking...

  • Is this satire? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It reads like satire.

  • Well, this is the world the tech oligarchs built for us. Lavish headquarters for them with free gourmet food and massages, filthy cubicles with pubic hair for the rest of us. What's their endgame? Free speech platform Quillette has a piece on just this topic. It doesn't look good for us, but the future looks bright for them. [quillette.com]

  • "Accuracy" is is a euphemism (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Fun fact: that "Accuracy" score, refers to how often their decisions agree with a manager's, or a Facebook representative's. It has nothing to do with any objective standard.

  • Happy employees are good employees (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Malc ( 1751 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:44PM (#58790454)

    The Tampa site is Cognizant's lowest-performing site under the Facebook contract in North America with an accuracy score of 92 compared with Facebook's stated target of 98.

    What, unhappy employees in a shitty work environment don't perform as well? What a surprise! Go back to Management 101.

    Although I am curious whether the business saves enough money that it more than offsets the costs of under performance. Or maybe the management are just incompetent bastards?

  • I don't want to name the company (with my name exposed) but I worked on contract for a company in Tampa, as a software developer, that also had really poor conditions. We were cramped in tight booths for long hours with people coughing and getting sick constantly.. and very hot and humid in there.

    Contract work really is just a way to hire people with no rights. It's just hard to find work that is not on contract and, whatever the conditions, of course you just tolerate it. In most places, the office spac

    • why would any company of any type have any employees if they can just do this? curious.

      maybe socialistic laws are the answer. at least to using contractors as de facto employees. for example, if the contract stipulates anything about where the work needs to be performed and on who's hardware and so on, just make it so that then it's an employee since the company is emposing employer like limits on the employed person?

      is it also used to get around minimum wage laws?

  • Raise your hand -- who has ever in their life signed an NDA as a condition of employment that expressly prohibited disclosure of working conditions at all, much less unsafe ones?

    Exactly. So maybe the NDAs came up later and the reporters misunderstood. But how could there be an NDA post employment, since there's no longer any consideration received by the employee in exchange? Oh, right -- that sort of NDA you sign in exchange for money.

    My guess is that these former employees were... erm, exceptionally vo

  • Cognizant is an Indian H1B visa shop, I know. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Seven Spirals ( 4924941 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @06:22PM (#58790646)
    I worked at a company Cognizant bought in 2015. They are a complete Indian body-shop comparable to Infosys, Wipro, or IBM. I went to a lot of happy talk meetings with them before the acquisition was complete. I guess we at least rated a CEO visit from Cognizant etc... They promised they'd simply grow the company and not lay anyone off for at least one year, not move Americans out of jobs and ship in H1Bs. After less than two months they broke that promise and started mass layoffs. They easily got H1Bs with, what appeared to be instant access to the visas they needed. They'd move Indian H1B 4-5 individuals into one crooked apartment complex (one that didn't care about health and safety regs). They also shipped their (very racist against non-Indian) managers over from India to try and harass and grief the rest/last of the Americans into quitting. It certainly worked on me. I didn't wait to see what happened. As soon as I heard about the deal I left the company. I got my information from my friends who stayed around. They eventually all quit, too, but after being overworked and treated like dogs. These Indian manager guys need to be caned (like in Singapore) and sent home battered and bleeding. The H1B program is a complete abuse and needs to be ended permanently. The visa recipient should be either given green cards or sent home. Whatever it takes to avoid having some underclass with no rights abused by our corporate masters to lower *all* wages everywhere (but especially in the USA where you have to pay a decent wage to get decent help). Personally, any good karma the few good Indians I've met have garnered are totally overwhelmed by negative feelings the H1B "cheap underclass" program produces. Well, that and working with Indians who can't seem to figure out how to shower.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      So out of all the people working there, and presumably at other companies that Cognizant did the same too, none of them sued for constructive dismissal? Sounds like a bonanza for lawyers, I'd expect them to be actively contacting people at those companies looking for their payday.

      Did no-one shop them to the immigration services or FBI for H1B abuse either?

  • safety? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by shentino ( 1139071 ) <shentino@gmail.com> on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @07:12PM (#58790832)

    As far as I know you can't sign away certain things, even with an NDA.

    If it's true that bodily wastes are being kept in work areas FOR ANY REASON that is a somewhat obvious threat to worker health.

    I think OSHA would be quite interested in the situation, and if the employer attempted to use an NDA to hush up any pertinent violations I can foresee consequences landing on them for covering it up.

  • Once again, the problem is toxic anonymity (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @08:16PM (#58791090)

    When Facebook's moderators find an animal cruelty or other illegal video, why doesn't management take it to the relevant law enforcement as quickly as if it were child porn? Tell users publicly that if they upload such stuff, Facebook will in effect doxx them to authorities, sharing every bit of personal information they might have on those involved. Such a policy will drive away the bad guys, who are already paranoid about "data collection" anyway, making the platform safer for the rest of us. In my estimation, good riddance.

    Online anonymity shouldn't be a right. It should be a luxury for those who can handle it in a civilized manner,

  • Don't read the article - oh wait, nevermind (Score:5, Interesting)

    by honestmonkey ( 819408 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @08:18PM (#58791108) Journal
    I was going to suggest not reading the article, because some of the videos described are pretty horrific. But perusing the comments here it's clear nobody actually did read the article. Like for instance, one person died of a heart attack (he was 42) and his fellow employees only find out when his father shows up to clean out his desk (no difibulator on site and ambulance was delayed because they couldn't find the place). Like sexual harassment that was reported but went unpunished. Like the bathrooms that were never cleaned. Like being promised bonuses and raises for switching jobs, but were never given. Like the woman who was sick at her desk, so the manager brought over a waste basket for her to barf into, rather than, you know, suggest she go home. Like the absolutely horrific shit people will post videos about on fucking FACEBOOK. People suffering from PTSD from having to watch all that shit.

    But no, complain that the economy is so great that no one would have to do a job like that. Finding a job is so fucking easy, they're falling out of the goddamned trees.
    • I like you. Actually reading TFA and making informed opinions. (And I'm not being facetious).

      Obviously the drastic things are brought to the forefront. I do believe as one of the articles mentioned a bunch of stuff is busybody BS flagging stuff they simply dont agree with. But for gawd sakes people, be a human and imagine what it must be like to suddenly have a video of someone being killed or something horrible being done to a kid come through your screen. And the burden and looming reality knowing tha
    • I read the article. What I learnt that people who work there are very low quality people who throw feaces on toilet walls, come to work dressed slutty, cut fingernails at their desk, scream and yell at each other and occasionally start physical fights. Actually reading this made me feel sorry for the management than for employees.

  • You might be surprised at how many places have rather poor sanitation / cleanliness issues.

    Even giant Fortune 500 companies don't like to " waste " money on cleaning crews to keep their offices healthy for their workforce.

    The buildings where the executives sit ? Spotless.
    The buildings where everyone else works ? OSHA would have a field day.

  • Summary says "One man had a heart attack at his desk and died shortly after, The Verge reported, and the site has not yet gotten a defibrillator." A defibrillator is for cardiac arrest. It won't help with a heart attack.
  • The managers and owners should face jail time for this. Saying they didn't know is not an excuse, they should have known.

