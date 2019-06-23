Delta Airlines Begins Using Facial Recognition Scanners To Replace Boarding Passes (cbslocal.com) 129
"Delta Air Lines announced it will give passengers who fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the option to use facial recognition to board their flight instead of a standard boarding pass," reported a CBS affiliate this week.
The facial scanners will be installed this week at 16 gates, with availability on all international flights through Delta beginning in July. The airline is working with Customs and Border Protection on the process. The way it works is gate agents use facial scans for boarding passengers so that they don't need to manually compare their faces and their passport photos. They can skip to using the facial technology. Delta says the process saves about two seconds per passenger or about nine minutes for a plane with 270 people.
Delta says 72% of its customers have said they prefer facial recognition to standard boarding procedures. But James Lileks, a columnist for the Star Tribune, explains some of the ways this makes him uncomfortable: Here's the thing. You don't sign up for the facial recognition. You don't send them your face. They already have it. This part is just... glided over in the news reports, waved away like a minor detail you needn't worry your silly little head about.
The picture they probably have is my passport photo, taken in 2010... So I guess I'll have to stuff my cheeks with cotton before I lean into the machine that connects to a database of everyone's mug, and hope it doesn't go off
"I don't know what they do with people who grew a beard," Lileks adds, "but there's probably the option to shave on the spot."
I'd do it. (Score:5, Interesting)
Why not do this?
There are already scores of cameras capturing your every move at airports, yes including boarding aircraft.
You already have to present ID and have it visually examined to get to the planes.
So what is the harm with letting them use a camera to identify you instead of having to present a boarding pass?
There is absolutely no privacy issue here beyond what airports already do, only increased utility to passengers.
You can even, if you squint, imagine a future where the well known traveller program is expanded so that basically you walk un-impeded from parking to airplane, while hidden systems verify who you are and that you require no further screening. That would be less intrusive than what they do today and frankly I'd rather have a computer system scanning me than a human.
Re: (Score:2)
> There is absolutely no privacy issue here beyond what airports already do, only increased utility to passengers.
Yes, TSA goons already jack off to your nudes so might as well let Delta have your face.
Exactly, no humans in the loop. (Score:2)
Yes, TSA goons already jack off to your nudes
It's the potential for things like that, why I want to get the humans out of the equation.
Of course, with sufficiently advanced AI who can know if eventually computer systems will not become advanced enough to become aroused as well? Still better than humans though.
Re: (Score:2)
Except that we know that various Law enforcement agencies are drooling for the opportunity to tap into this system so they can put a hold on any flight where a "wanted" person is ID'd, even if it'
Who controls access? (Score:4, Insightful)
The human agents aren't looking for "suspicious people" they are matching your face to your ID. If that's all that these systems will ever do, and they have somehow magically dealt with the false positive/false negative problems facial recognition has, especially with people of color. Then it might be acceptable.
Still not the same. When I present a picture ID to a gate agent, I am the one controlling who has access to that data about me at that time and place and I know who I am making it available to because they are standing in front of me. Same if I present it to a cop. When a machine does it, the machine has biometric data about me in a database which I do not control and almost by definition is not available to just one person at one time. I cannot see or find out who has accessed that information. Now sure, my picture on my driver's license is in a database somewhere too but there is (currently) very limited mechanisms for that to be used to track my whereabouts in real time under most circumstances. It requires me to hand my ID to someone with access to a special database for comparison. It doesn't make it possible for me to be identified just walking down the concourse. It doesn't make it possible to track me in real time unless they have a specific reason to actually be looking for me.
This sort of facial recognition opens a huge can of worms regarding privacy which is going to take some time to sort through both legally and socially.
Not the same (Score:2)
If youve ever had a passport or a drivers license that biometric data is already in those databases.
No it isn't. Those pictures are not nearly enough data to reliably identify me under most conditions. The number of false positives and false negatives would be off the charts. It also doesn't mean any random camera is (or should be) capable of accessing or using that information to identify me. There is a BIG difference between a database with a single picture of me in it that few parties have direct access to versus a system built to recognize a person in real time. And just because some government a
Re: (Score:2)
There is zero benefit I can find in this sort of facial recognition to me as a passenger on an airline.
Being able to get on the plane in an efficient manner, without having to stand in line for a long time is a direct benefit to every passenger.
During one recent international flight, I watched as one couple got to the front of the "group 1" (high boarding priority) line and SHE realized she needed to show her passport. "Don't you have my passport" she asked the man. "No, you've got it" he said. "You had it at TSA". She had to stop and rummage through her bag to find her passport as everyone behind them (mo
Re: (Score:2)
If that's all that these systems will ever do, and they have somehow magically dealt with the false positive/false negative problems facial recognition has,
There's no magic involved. It's silly to think there is. All they have to do is ask to see your passport -- which they already do for everyone now.
so they can put a hold on any flight where a "wanted" person is ID'd,
Here's a bit of news: the "government" already has the full list of people booked to take an international flight out of the US. If they want to find a "wanted person", all they have to do is scan that list. And then have an agent waiting to collect the wanted person before they get on the plane. It's already there. This system adds nothing.
In fact, they can al
Again, humans worse. (Score:2)
Until the AI thinks you look like a wanted criminal.
You mean kind of like the case where the humans today sometimes think my luggage full of cables and computer stuff looks odd so they totally unpack my entire bag, recall the loose contents, and wand me? And this was in the Precheck line!!
Yeah I'll take the computers thanks, especially since I don't have any tear tattoos to make the computer think I match some gang member.
No assumptions like that (Score:2)
You're still assuming such detailed and broad digital data on you won't still be accessible by humans and abused.
Not at all, I'm assuming the data (which is the same as what they already have) is exactly as accessible - but with fewer (eventually no) humans accessing it regularly for security screening, that also means less abuse - and an easier time monitoring those who do access the system since you would have many fewer people who would have reason to access this data.
Humans are ALWAYS in the loop (Score:2)
It's the potential for things like that, why I want to get the humans out of the equation.
Getting humans out of the equation is quite literally impossible because it is humans and only humans that are interested in what the data tells them. The machines don't give a shit. Even if you have an automated system all that does is make it more efficient for some human to do something with the data and creates extra opportunities at some point for another human to violate your privacy or other civil rights. The entire point of collecting this data whether or not you use machines to make collection
You already have massive false positives every day (Score:2)
What are the consequences of false positives/negatives?
What are the odds someone with a face that matches would be on your same flight?
In either case (negative or positive) the only consequence is that you'd have to produce the boarding pass from your phone.
Would probably be a lot faster and more accurate than the flash negatives you see multiple times every flight boarding today as QR codes take a bit to be moved into position to scan properly.
They also seem to have false positives in the existing system a
That is not the point (Score:2)
That will never exist with the current mindset. The whole fucking point of the security theater is convince people that terrorists / boogyman of the week are going to kill them
Exactly wrong.
The whole point of security theater (and I totally agree it is theater) is to convince the TERRORISTS that if they try to get on a plane they will get caught. The security theater people don't give a damn what you think about the process.
if you just so happen to get stopped by a security goon,
Which happens ALL THE TIME
Re: (Score:3)
Boarding time is determined by time it takes people to get in the plane, stow their bags, and sit down. Processing boarding passes is not a bottleneck, so nothing is gained by speed it up.
For me, issue is not privacy but reliability.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: I'd do it. (Score:2)
Bottlenecks (Score:3)
Boarding time is determined by time it takes people to get in the plane, stow their bags, and sit down. Processing boarding passes is not a bottleneck, so nothing is gained by speed it up.
This is 100% correct. Speeding up the ticket checking is not and never has been the bottleneck. Speeding up a process that isn't the bottleneck will have precisely zero effect of boarding times. All it would do is make people wait on the ramp instead of by the gate agent. It won't get the plane off the ground any quicker or permit greater throughput unless they remove the critical path bottlenecks first.
For me, issue is not privacy but reliability.
No there is a very serious privacy issue here too. When I present a picture ID to a gate agent, only
Re: (Score:2)
When a database is used as described here, biometric data about me is stored in a database that I do not control
But for the use case mentioned in the summary (passport photo verification) that is already true. Customs and Border Patrol is already using the same system, so the database already exists and is being used without your control. The headline about replacing the boarding pass appears totally made-up. If anything, this procedure for passport verification makes it less likely that someone will try to impersonate you by forging a physical passport with your name on it, since they will now be using the photo
Re: (Score:2)
No there is a very serious privacy issue here too. When I present a picture ID to a gate agent, only that gate agent has that data and I remain in control over who has access to it and when. When a database is used as described here, biometric data about me is stored in a database that I do not control and cannot see who has access to and that can be easily used in ways well beyond simply comparing my face to a picture.
They already have the biometric data to compare to. (Different problem, but one that already exists.) Scanning to match at the gate isn't necessarily adding more data to that database. (Unless they are saving that, in which case they can track changes in your appearance over time, just like Google Photos can match my children's photos from infant to present.)
If they already have your biometrics, and if they're not storing a new photo, the only new data they're capturing is that you were at a certain gate at
Cameras take pictures which they can store (Score:2)
If they already have your biometrics, and if they're not storing a new photo
You didn't think that argument through. Automated systems require using a camera. Camera's take pictures. When they are using a camera to look at me and compare to existing biometrics then by definition they are storing (or have the opportunity to store) a new photo of me. The gate agent cannot do that. Any camera based facial recognition system HAS to take a picture of me to compare to any existing picture. You might be ok with it but I'm not interested in enhancing their database without some benefi
Re: (Score:2)
You didn't think that argument through.
Did you miss the next sentence?
Unless they are saving that, in which case they can track changes in your appearance over time
...
Sounds like I thought it through, and concluded that they probably aren't getting anything they don't already have.
This is a common mistake people make, thinking that their opponents must not have the same information, or they don't understand. Sometimes - maybe most of the time? - the other side has all the same information but disagrees with your conclusion anyway. As long as you keep telling yourself it's an information problem you have no hope of persuading the other side
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry but no. Boarding time is the fastest process of taking a plane. Consuming maybe 10-15 minutes of the 3 hour airport experience.
Not for the airline, for the people (Score:2)
Processing boarding passes is not a bottleneck
Doesn't matter, The value is for the passenger - it's more convenient, in that with all of the luggage you are juggling you no longer have to take out your phone and try to align it to a scanner and there's no danger of dropping it on the way into the plane.
It would also matter for speed though for the first few travelers onto the plane - who are the exact kinds of regulars the Delta plan is targeting to help. So it seems to make a lot of sense both ways.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The privacy issue is that one more insecure system now has your biometric data.
Hopefully there is a manual override too, for when the facial recognition fails. Could get really, really boring having to ask for a manual check every single time if the computer decides it doesn't like your face. And what are the chances that the $5 webcam they use for this thing struggles with dark skin?
Re: (Score:2)
Why not do this?
There are already scores of cameras capturing your every move at airports, yes including boarding aircraft.
You already have to present ID and have it visually examined to get to the planes.
So what is the harm with letting them use a camera to identify you instead of having to present a boarding pass?
There is absolutely no privacy issue here beyond what airports already do, only increased utility to passengers.
You can even, if you squint, imagine a future where the well known traveller program is expanded so that basically you walk un-impeded from parking to airplane, while hidden systems verify who you are and that you require no further screening. That would be less intrusive than what they do today and frankly I'd rather have a computer system scanning me than a human.
Do you actually believe that shit or is this sarcasm? It's hard to tell.
Big privacy implications (Score:3)
Why not do this?
Basically because I don't want to add to the pile of data they already have about me for something that provides at best minimal utility to me. It benefits the airline but any benefits to me are at best minimal to nonexistent.
There are already scores of cameras capturing your every move at airports, yes including boarding aircraft.
This is true but at least currently they aren't uniquely identifying me under most circumstances. Uniquely identifying a person and their exact whereabouts in real time presents some VERY different privacy issues than merely having footage recorded somewhere.
You already have to present ID and have it visually examined to get to the planes.
That's correct but there
Re: (Score:2)
So what is the harm with letting them use a camera to identify you instead of having to present a boarding pass?
False positives. Right now, it is so rare that someone gets on the wrong flight that it's international news. So it's a bad solution looking for a problem.
You can even, if you squint, imagine a future where the well known traveller program is expanded so that basically you walk un-impeded from parking to airplane, while hidden systems verify who you are and that you require no further screening. That would be less intrusive than what they do today and frankly I'd rather have a computer system scanning me than a human.
When I have fantasies, they usually involve more Mila Kunis.
I'm putting that down under "never going to happen". The same as the fantasy where autonomous cars will automagically mean going eleventy bajillion leptons per mircofortnight, bumper to bumper and never having a collision.
The being inspected by a person is as much psychological as it is ac
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Firstly, they're much too scared to lose their jobs / cars / homes / TVs / supermarket coupons to revolt.
Secondly, they *want* this shit. Remember, they voted Trump into office. That tells you something about their political common sense.
Thirdly, even if they decided to revolt today, it's already too late: the police is heavily militarized, and the state already has implemented enough mass surveillance to squash any dissent before it becomes too dangerous.
And that's not just Americans...
There are no losses here (Score:2)
How many losses of privacy and freedoms will it take before Americans revolt?M
Although that's an interesting question, there are no losses here - in fact minor gains.
No losses in privacy since they already have the data they'd be using to recognize your face, and you have to present ID already to reach the planes.
There is a slight gain in freedom since you'll be free to board without presenting a pass to the boarding agent. That is actually nicer.
In the U.S. we do have a system that acts as a buffer for pe
Ha Ha Autocorrect (Score:1)
with some states freezer than others.
Very funny Autocorrect, though inadvertently you actually developed an also-accurate sentence here in addition to the one I was trying to create (free-er).
Passport photos? (Score:1)
You need a passport to fly now?
Sure, you can opt out of the "convenience", but not the tech. Like it or not, they are using it behind your back.
Re: (Score:3)
Given that its being offered on international flights, generally yes you do need a passport to fly on one of those routes - you might not need a passport domestically, but you need one for the majority of destinations from the US (Canada is perhaps one of the only exceptions, in that a passport card or a NEXUS card will suffice instead of an actual passport, but both of those will have photos attached to them anyway).
I know the common derogatory meme is that Americans don't know what goes on outside their c
Re: (Score:1)
Oh, international, when did Delta start flying international? What happened to Pan Am and TWA?
Re: (Score:2)
You need a passport to fly now?
Yes, because even if you're only flying from Austin to Miami . . . you're flying in Russia now.
Re: (Score:2)
I only use my passport to travel inside the United States (when flying).
My only concern is the security scan where you can't have anything on you (you can carry your boarding pass). I worry about my wallet and passport, which I cannot see when in the scanner machine.
I've considered going back to full manual search. It's a pain in the ass, but it is thus for all parties.
And bring a large thing of baby powder, it will waste 10-15 minutes of someone's time as they have to verify it's not drugs.
Life before cell phones (Score:4, Interesting)
Do you remember life before cell phones?
The idea of traveling cross country nowadays almost seems scary if you don't have a phone on you. What if something happens to you?
I feel a similar thing will happen for facial recognition. In the future, people will be shocked to think in the past anyone could walk around in public anonymously, and it will be considered scary.
Re: (Score:2)
" and it will be considered scary."
No, it really wont, except maybe by the current generation of bed wetting snowflake millenials. Hopefully following generations will kick back against it though.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't worry about what happens to me. I worry about what happens to my map.
The accuracy is insanely disproportionate (Score:5, Informative)
if you one person to recognize, cool (> 80% success) If you have a trainfull, less good, because you have 80% times a trainfull. Now try a station full of train-fulls.
Can you say "false negative"? Person with ticket denied boarding?
--dave
This is a variant on the birthday paradox, in which 20-odd persons gives you a 50-50 chance of getting an unexpected/undesired result. It's double-plus-ungood (;-))
Not "denied boarding" (Score:2)
if you one person to recognize, cool (> 80% success)
Except modern facial recognition is way, way better than that.
Can you say "false negative"? Person with ticket denied boarding?
Can you say, "Just show them the boarding pass on your phone if the face scan doesn't work"?? Why would you assume you'd be denied boarding? That doesn't happen if a boarding pass today doesn't scan, they just give you a paper one.
Re: (Score:2)
The number of comparisons increases as a factor of O(N*(N-1)) where N is the number of comparisons, while the accuracy creeps up by a few percent a year.
The German Federal Security services engaged my employer for a scanning system, looked at the rate of improvement vs the rate of traffic growth and said "fooey" (;-))
--dave
they said some other stuff too, less polite
Re: (Score:2)
The biometric data is in the passport; the scanner just assigns a probability that your face matches your passport which matches the flight manifest. The probability doesn’t need to be especially high— 80% confidence should be fine.
We are still a long way from a random person being able to be identified with a probability over ~99%, but when you combine sources of information it becomes a much easier problem to solve.
Re: (Score:2)
That is a good approach, and all you really need do is scan the passport picture and compare it to the human, no biometric collection required!
Hmmn, the U.S. scanned my passport picture and printed it on my customs slip in Boston this year, I wonder if kit's already in use?
Re: (Score:1)
Why? They have the ticket in their name and its all ok.
Look up on a computer and its all good.
A few people out of 100 have to show they paid the traditional way. A few questions and a computer search.
The rest of the people get to move in a quicker way. Say 80 out of 100 are winners.
Its not a "a station full of train-fulls" amount for each flight. Its a flight with a set number of people who would have once taken more tim
Re: (Score:2)
False negative is a non issue. We're not discussing staff free boarding.
False positive is more of a problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
You don't need to understand the ins and outs of a particular technology to be scared by its very existence. For instance, I don't know exactly how Google's AI track me, or how PRISM listens in on all my communications, but I know I don't want any of it and that it leads straight to fascism.
My evil twin (Score:4, Funny)
My evil twin is going to steal my ticket and take my vacation. Come to think of it, what if I am the evil twin ?
Re: (Score:2)
If you have to ask you are definitely the evil twin.
Accuracy. (Score:5, Insightful)
From a technical viewpoint there are a few challenges.
If there is a second identification, e.g. a boarding pass, then the facial recognition is probably quite accurate. Hi Mr Johnson, Yup, that's you, welcome aboard!
If there isn't you have a couple of hundred people in your database, and expect very little "outsiders" to try to come in. Hi Mr Johnson, you're on the list for this flight, welcome aboard! Or: No, you're not on this flight.
The last level is most difficult: Hi Mr Peterson. You're now at gate 18, your flight leaves from gate 19, please proceed to gate 19. Now it matched the face with someone NOT on the list for this flight.
The thing is, that if your algorithm is 99% accurate, and you have a 100k people in the database, chances are you get one mis-identification each flight or so. So the algorithm says: hi miss Jolie, you're not flying with us today.
To counter the last problems you can reduce the level a bit and work with just the list of people on the flight. Then when you get a 99% Jolie, 98% Upton match and Upton is on the flight, you might decide to say: Welcome aboard miss Upton.
Anyway, with current technology and failure rates, still quite hard to do right.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
"So why have the systems in place at all if we can't let go of the single thing the system is literally meant to replace?? "
If it has a 80-% accuracy, then 80-90% of people can board without hesitation and the human only needs to check 10-20%. This could allow faster processing. I'm not saying I'm a fan of this, but it could make the process go faster.
Re: (Score:2)
Techno-paradise. But when China does it? 1984! (Score:2, Insightful)
It's funny how these things are spun.
"they probably have my passport photo from 2010.." (Score:2)
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! No!
The photo is probably from last week and is updated about weekly.
And there's not a damned thing he can do about it.
Facial recognition ignores beards (Score:2)
Professional grade facial recognition of the type they use at airports and sporting events essentially ignores beards. The algos are highly optimized for changes in forehead, brow, and ears, which change less as you age and don't get covered with facial hair.
Airplaine! (Score:2)
Trying to save time in the wrong place (Score:2)
Delta says the process saves about two seconds per passenger or about nine minutes for a plane with 270 people.
So what? After the first 10 pax, the rest are standing around in the jet bridge after scanning their boarding pass, waiting on some moron to try to stuff their carry on in the bin the wrong way around. It's not going to have any real time savings at all.
beards? (Score:2)
"I don't know what they do with people who grew a beard," Lileks adds, "but there's probably the option to shave on the spot."
I'm clean-shaven in my UK biometric passport photo. I have a (short) beard now. When I present my face to the facial recognition scanners at airport immigration (of late, Heathrow and Munich) the gate recognizes me and opens - So in that context, facial hair doesn't seem to matter.
Maybe it can help those who... (Score:2)
...are frequently stopped by unnecessary TSA screenings? For at least 20 years my father-in-law has been regularly pulled aside for extra questions and searches (sometimes even body cavity), because, as he was told by the TSA, a terrorist with the same name as his is on their watch list. He has an incredibly common first and last name, so probably some other characteristic(s) also flags him for searches, but what if facial recognition could end or reduce this hassle? I'm sure he would welcome it and the TSA
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
but I digress,
JayzTwocents
... is that you???! :P