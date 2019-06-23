Delta Airlines Begins Using Facial Recognition Scanners To Replace Boarding Passes

"Delta Air Lines announced it will give passengers who fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the option to use facial recognition to board their flight instead of a standard boarding pass," reported a CBS affiliate this week.Delta says 72% of its customers have said they prefer facial recognition to standard boarding procedures. But James Lileks, a columnist for the Star Tribune, explains some of the ways this makes him uncomfortable:"I don't know what they do with people who grew a beard," Lileks adds, "but there's probably the option to shave on the spot."