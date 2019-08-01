Facebook Plans on Backdooring WhatsApp (schneier.com) 114
Bruce Schneier: This article points out that Facebook's planned content moderation scheme will result in an encryption backdoor into WhatsApp: "In Facebook's vision, the actual end-to-end encryption client itself such as WhatsApp will include embedded content moderation and blacklist filtering algorithms. These algorithms will be continually updated from a central cloud service, but will run locally on the user's device, scanning each cleartext message before it is sent and each encrypted message after it is decrypted. The company even noted. that when it detects violations it will need to quietly stream a copy of the formerly encrypted content back to its central servers to analyze further, even if the user objects, acting as true wiretapping service. Facebook's model entirely bypasses the encryption debate by globalizing the current practice of compromising devices by building those encryption bypasses directly into the communications clients themselves and deploying what amounts to machine-based wiretaps to billions of users at once."
Once this is in place, it's easy for the government to demand that Facebook add another filter -- one that searches for communications that they care about -- and alert them when it gets triggered. Of course alternatives like Signal will exist for those who don't want to be subject to Facebook's content moderation, but what happens when this filtering technology is built into operating systems? Separately The Guardian reports: British, American and other intelligence agencies from English-speaking countries have concluded a two-day meeting in London amid calls for spies and police officers to be given special, backdoor access to WhatsApp and other encrypted communications. The meeting of the "Five Eyes" nations -- the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand -- was hosted by new home secretary, Priti Patel, in an effort to coordinate efforts to combat terrorism and child abuse.
...people will finally stop using facebook. Thank GOD that's over...
But there's no longer any reason for WhatsApp to exist, once Facebook backdoors it.
The reason for Whatsapp to exist for its userbase is that all their friends are on Whatsapp. If they cared about privacy they wouldn't be using a Facebook product and sharing their contacts with Facebook.
F_ck that, let's go back to having neighborhood B-B-Qs and game-nights. Even Tupperware parties would be better than any virtual interactions.
Re:Awesome, now... (Score:4, Insightful)
The groups that really do care will probably just use their own end-to-end encryption, and if they are smart about it, it won't even be detectable as anything out of the ordinary unless you already knew exactly where to look and when.
The nice thing about "doing the snoooing on the user's device", is that we can modify the binary. NOP out a call, similar to how we defeated copy protection on games in the 90s.
Perhaps a little harder, but only one needs to succeed, and may then share the modded binary. Have fun writing " cunt" on facebook...
On the flip side people have been using WhatsApp precisely *because* of its encryption and the service has been a continued target for governments to get access to because of it, see comments from India, Australia, and Brazil governments just to name the ones off the top of my head.
"...what happens when this filtering technology is built into operating systems?"
You build it from source and leave that part out?
Re:I would imagine (Score:5, Insightful)
"...what happens when this filtering technology is built into operating systems?"
Isn't that what Microsoft Telemetry is all about ? Why the future tense ?
Ditto. Just uninstalled from my phone. Goodbye..........
Nothing to worry about (Score:4, Funny)
Nothing to worry about, I'm sure Facebook would never abuse this amazing god-like power. And they certainly wouldn't cooperate with law enforcement to leverage this perfect, built-in wire-tapping capability.
Rest easy, Citizen!
What will happen? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd imagine anyone who actually cares about securing their communication will employ open-source, purely peer-to-peer apps which use sockets and nothing else.
RMS has a point here: I can only trust code where I can read all the source.If I really care about privacy, I can't depend on Google, FB, Twitter, or anyone else.
That won't be as convenient as WhatsApp but there it is.
Why in the world are you trusting compilers to not inject anything? The source may be "clean" but there's no guarantees on the ending executable.
Re: What will happen? (Score:2)
I'll compile it by hand using knitting needles, just like granny used to do.
No need to go low tech. Just use core memory and code with magnets the way the FSM intended.
Re: (Score:2)
No need to go low tech. Just use core memory and code with magnets the way the FSM intended.
I don't need Ethernet either. I whistle into the phone to talk to modems.
Re:What will happen? (Score:4, Informative)
Why in the world are you trusting compilers to not inject anything? The source may be "clean" but there's no guarantees on the ending executable.
You need to read David A. Wheeler’s Page on Fully Countering Trusting Trust through Diverse Double-Compiling (DDC) - Countering Trojan Horse attacks on Compilers [dwheeler.com]. You also need to know that this is actually practical with GCC which can be built both with its self, with clang and with a GCC which has been built with clang which in the end will mean that the final two products (GCC built with GCC and GCC built with GCC built with clang) will be bit for bit identical.
So your trojan developer needs a clang such that when GCC is built with it... the binary output of clang contains tampering which is transitively self-duplicating in that it will also cause the result of running that binary to compile GCC source to emit the same tampered-with binary as clang had emitted, and of course further iterations of compiling the GCC source using the resulting binary.
Re: (Score:2)
So your trojan developer needs a clang such that when GCC is built with it... the binary output of clang contains tampering which is transitively self-duplicating in that it will also cause the result of running that binary to compile GCC source to emit the same tampered-with binary as clang had emitted, and of course further iterations of compiling the GCC source using the resulting binary.
There's a bit more to it, but, as Bruce Schneier points out you don't need a modern, high performance C-compiler just one that works [schneier.com] so you can use one built in hand compiled assembly on top of vacuum tubes and discrete logic that you can measure yourself if you really feel the need.
Re: (Score:3)
Man, somewhere in the deep, dark past—possibly as far back as the 1980s—I had the bones of DDC figured out within hours of first discovering Thompson's On Trusting Trust.
A more formal work-up might have earned me a PhD, and I probably had twenty years to get there. If only I had known.
I remember my psychological state fairly well: "oh, ho ho—here's something that's not stupid."
I didn't give out a "not stupid" gold star any old year, but Thompson cleared the bar in just a few paragraphs. T
Re: (Score:2)
What "do one thing, and do it well" actually meant in the 1970s and early 1980s: "write one thing once, to do one thing well".
The economics were against trying to scrounge up enough disk space to host a second full compiler. On one of my early work terms, my employer actually had the IBM XT with the early 10 MB hard drive.
Re:So - you can't talk to your friends about... (Score:5, Interesting)
No, you can have those conversations all you like. They will just collect a digital jacket of everything you've said and conspired. If you ever start to make big waves they will have some leverage.
The future is quite scary. The past was quite scary too. Best to be diligent but don't get obsessed about it. True security doesn't exist and that's true of being secure in your person and well-being.
It would be nice to feel 100% secure about all my communications and digital footprint just like it would be nice to feel 100% secure in various public spaces. Life is definitely insecure.
Re: (Score:3)
People have Alexia in their bedrooms. And their bathrooms - "so they can stream music". Even 1984 didn't go that far!
I'm going to dig out my Aetherical Reanimation Technology that was left by John Titor and reanimate Kennedy and Eisenhower. (Click) Kennedy said "I took a bullet for this shit?" Eisenhower wants to punch Trump in the face. They're both glad they weren't around to see the waste we made of the dreams that were so powerful.
Re: (Score:2)
Use Signal if you want to talk to your friends privately (or any of the open source e2e apps with code audits).
Otherwise, Donald Trump, or his agents, want access to your dickpics. If you are property of the US Government you should have no complaints. If not, well, maybe there's even more than dickpics to complain about.
Already done (Score:5, Insightful)
What the heck, we already carry a location beacon filled with sensors that also contains all our contacts and private messages, and we even pay a lot of money to buy it and maintain the communication link.
Not to mention the listening devices scattered around our houses, which we again have been induced to pay for.
Most people will claim, "I don't care. I don't have anything to hide." It's like the old parable about putting a frog in a pot of cold water, and then slowly heating it. By the time the frog realizes what's happening, it's too late.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As for the sale prices of houses, tax values, building permits, floor plans that's public record and anyone buying a house should be researching homes in the area they are buying.
Re: (Score:1)
The LUDDITES are ruining appy AppsApp! (Score:3, Funny)
The LUDDITES at LUDDITE Facebook are destroying modern appy AppsApp because they're too stupid to know how to app apps while apping other apps!
Apps!
Does anyone actually still use Facebook (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You'd be surprised by the amount of people out there who don't know that Facebook own WhatsApp.
two quick answers to the premise (Score:5, Interesting)
Of course alternatives like Signal will exist for those who don't want to be subject to Facebook's content moderation
so expect to see a general exodus toward platforms and services that value privacy, developed by programmers who care, and favored by users who value privacy. The same thing happened after major browsers began on insisting TLS. sites that did not provide it were readily shunned for authentication. People who care will shepherd the masses.
what happens when this filtering technology is built into operating systems?
its been present in microsoft operating systems for thirty years. the only major player with any grievance toward the practice seems to be Apple, whos outright insisted they cant crack the iphone or icloud. this is partly because keys are generated by the user, not apple, as part of a continuing anti-interdiction strategy. The same with Android devices, as their hardened security is a precursor for acceptance as a point of payment device.
the librem laptop line also features anti-interdiction and a FLOSS operating system with no known backdoors and a comfortable GUI.
TL;DR: If history and the clipper chip are any indication, backdoors do not work. the internet detects censorship and evesdropping as a failure, and routes around it organically.
Secure vs. Private (Score:2)
FB Messenger currently allows fully-secure e2e, in crypto terms, but they give themselves an encrypted copy any time somebody clicks "report message".
See 'abuse reporting' :
https://fbnewsroomus.files.wor... [wordpress.com]
and be wary of conflating 'e2e' with 'private' in all cases.
So Signal it is then... (Score:2)
Time to update everybody in my family to Signal I guess.
Unplausable Deniability (Score:2)
Did anyone actually think they didn't already have backdoors in WhatApp to read your messages?
Telegram is supposed to be better, but it's not encrypted by default, and the encryption is only available on mobile devices oddly enough.
It will cause more problems than you think (Score:2)
Bury them (Score:1)
The time were that worked is over. Also, makes you a nice candidate for a "data terrorist", that tried to sabotage lawful monitoring of criminals.
Face it: Freedom is almost over.
How to craft useful metadata? (Score:3)
The privacy battle is lost. What remains is managing your metadata so you aren't a target.
You cannot have privacy on the internet where nation-state actors or big corps are concerned. If you cease to need it your problem is solved.
Priti Patel, (Score:2)
FTFY
Wait, what??? (Score:2)
FaceBook had something that wasn't backdoored? There's the real headline.
This is not new (Score:2)
Once this is in place, it's easy for the government to demand that Facebook add another filter
They can already do this now. The app probably updates itself every few days, and there is no reason to assume they don't already have this filter capability in there now. The only way to know your software isn't backdoored is to review the code yourself and compile it yourself... with a compiler you wrote yourself.
Need an insecure label (Score:2)
Applications that have backdoors need to have an "Not Secure" label across the top. Something in bold red that is prominently displayed at all times no matter what the user is doing. This strikes a balance between informing the consumer and letting the market decide. If companies want to make insecure products they can do so, but they really should prominently warn the public first. This is especially true when the application otherwise appears to be secure.
Portal (Score:2)
Been seeing ads on Youtube for that Facebook Portal device? Now imagine this wiretap scheme built into a device with an always-on camera you brought into your home and actually paid money for.
Bye Felicia (Score:2)
I don't think they understand the meaning of "end to end encryption". If someone else can access the cleartext, then it's not "end to end encryption".
Welcome back (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Backdooring is absolutely necessary!!! (Score:1)
But but but he says IMHO...
;)
Re: (Score:2)
it's taken Facebook this long
Too busy backdooring its users. Goatse guy in 3...2...1...