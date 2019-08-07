Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Microsoft's MSDN Magazine is Ending Its Run After More Than Three Decades (onmsft.com) 64

Posted by msmash from the end-of-an-era dept.
After more than three decades of publishing editorial content and providing technical guidance to the Microsoft developer community, MSDN Magazine will publish its last issue in November. From a report: Microsoft Developer Network (MSDN) was launched in 1992 to manage the relationship of the company with the developer ecosystem. MSDN Magazine originally started as two separate magazines -- Microsoft Systems Journal (MSJ) and Microsoft Internet Developer (MIND) -- which consolidated into MSDN Magazine in March 2000. The monthly magazine is available as a print magazine in the United States and online in several languages. While the March 2000 issue was entirely devoted to Windows, the MSDN Magazine has gone through its evolution over the years as Microsoft products and services expanded exponentially.

  • It's a shame... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by frank_adrian314159 ( 469671 ) on Wednesday August 07, 2019 @10:19AM (#59056780) Homepage

    It was a good mag for those of us who were unfortunate enough to have found ourselves in a Microsoft environment. It usually had well-written articles that were more elucidative than the examples in the official docs. It also gave you some insight into what technologies Microsoft happened to be flogging that month. But I guess that blogs and online search have replaced printed media for documentation. So it goes...

  • I was getting a copy sent to work. I asked to stop receiving it, since there's a digital version. So they started sending a copy to my home address as well. Is it finally going to stop?

  • What year is it?

    Seriously I cannot think of any way in which would be more useless for receiving technical information. At least a telegraph would be in easily OCR'd monospace

    • Re:lol a magazine (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Pascoea ( 968200 ) on Wednesday August 07, 2019 @10:51AM (#59056986)

      I'm not going to lie, there are occasions when I miss print magazines. (PopSci, Popular Mechanics, etc) No flashing adds, no popups, no auto-playing videos. Actual curated, professional content. No vile trolls.

      I get what you're saying, a magazine is terrible as a technical reference, but is a dandy medium for purveying information on up and coming tech, language changes, insights from the devs themselves, etc.

      • I used to look forward to the arrival of the original, oversized version of Network World showing up in my mailbox at work. Some of it was fluff, but (for a few years, at least) there were several columnists who really knew their stuff.

  • Seems like they can't even keep dev docs up... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday August 07, 2019 @11:20AM (#59057162)

    I can understand why they might be closing down this magazine, it looks like they are having some kind of problem keeping even just developer documentation up.

    I don't do any Windows development stuff myself these days, but I follow a few Windows only devs on Twitter who have been complaining bitterly for a few months now - after some kind of server move, apparently many, many links for even very basic things in the Windows dev docs are totally broken. On top of that it seems like a lot of the docs were just kind of bad to begin with, in that they were not very descriptive of some complex parts.

    Maybe closing MSDN means Microsoft will finally bring the Windows API docs back to glory.

  • 2019 - 1992 = 27 - i.e. less than three decades.

