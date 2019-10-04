Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Removes Hundreds of Propaganda Accounts Targeting Iran and Qatar (buzzfeednews.com) 19

According to BuzzFeed News, a network of websites and accounts have been using Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other social platforms to sow propaganda targeting Iran and Qatar. "The accounts, which have now been taken down, appear to have been professionally run by PR firms based in the Middle East and Africa," the report says. From the report: In August, Facebook announced the removal of more than 350 pages and accounts it said were engaged in coordinated inauthentic activity and operated by marketing firms in Egypt and the UAE. Now, after being contacted by BuzzFeed News about another network of pages, accounts, and websites connected to those it had previously removed, Facebook has announced additional takedowns, saying the accounts removed in August were, in fact, part of larger operations run by PR firms in UAE and Nigeria.

This follows a September announcement by Twitter that it had removed 241 additional accounts linked to Egypt and the UAE. It's now clear that these accounts were also connected to the larger operation uncovered by BuzzFeed News and targeted by Facebook today. In total, the company removed 211 Facebook accounts, 107 Facebook Pages, 43 Facebook Groups, and 87 Instagram accounts "for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in the UAE, Egypt and Nigeria," according to today's announcement. Additionally, 62 Twitter accounts and 12 YouTube accounts uncovered by BuzzFeed News were taken down. Facebook also announced today that it had removed accounts and pages connected to separate information operations stemming from Egypt and Indonesia. Facebook's announcement says that the UAE-Nigeria network spent close to $150,000 promoting its content on Facebook, and attracted close to 1.4 million followers for the associated pages. The Instagram profiles were followed by nearly 70,000 people.

