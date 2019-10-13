Was Flash Responsible For 'The Internet's Most Creative Era'? (vice.com) 56
A new article this week on Motherboard argues that Flash "is responsible for the internet's most creative era," citing a new 640-page book by Rob Ford on the evolution of web design.
[O]ne could argue that the web has actually gotten less creative over time, not more. This interpretation of events is a key underpinning of Web Design: The Evolution of the Digital World 1990-Today (Taschen, $50), a new visual-heavy book from author Rob Ford and editor Julius Wiedemann that does something that hasn't been done on the broader internet in quite a long time: It praises the use of Flash as a creative tool, rather than a bloated malware vessel, and laments the ways that visual convention, technical shifts, and walled gardens have started to rein in much of this unvarnished creativity.
This is a realm where small agencies supporting big brands, creative experimenters with nothing to lose, and teenage hobbyists could stand out simply by being willing to try something risky. It was a canvas with a built-in distribution model. What wasn't to like, besides a whole host of malware?
The book's author tells Motherboard that "Without the rebels we'd still be looking at static websites with gray text and blue hyperlinks." But instead we got wild experiments like Burger King's "Subservient Chicken" site or the interactive "Wilderness Downtown" site coded by Google.
There were also entire cartoon series like Radiskull and Devil Doll or Zombie College -- not to mention games like "A Murder of Scarecrows" or the laughably unpredictible animutations of 14-year-old Neil Cicierega. But Ford tells Motherboard that today, many of the wild ideas have moved from the web to augmented reality and other "physical mediums... The rise in interactive installations, AR, and experiential in general is where the excitement of the early days is finally happening again."
Motherboard calls the book "a fitting coda for a kind of digital creativity that -- like Geocities and MySpace pages, multimedia CD-ROMs, and Prodigy graphical interfaces before it -- has faded in prominence."
Agreed, Animutions prevented me from getting a lot of work done.
...ought to be enough for anybody.
Flash wasn't from Adobe. It's the kind of thing a company like Adobe can only buy in from outside.
How many BizX Bucks did they pay you for this promo?
They haven't paid anything yet. They pay post-fact according to the click-through rate (so, no I haven't read the article). Also the word "creative", which is a verb to you, is a noun to them meaning "advertising spam that normal people need to learn how to block" and it's definitely true that the flash period was when we learned the most about content blocking. All we do now is just stuff we learned from the Ad-Blocker gurus of that era.
Problem is, he still acts like a 14-year-old. Really. [youtube.com]
I don't think the internet is any worse off without flash. Can't say I miss those "Punch the monkey and win an iPod!" ads.
Can't say I miss those "Punch the monkey and win an iPod!" ads.
I thought they were just animated gifs.
Best of the three visible comments, but sorry, I don't have a mod point for you. Never do.
I think Adobe's heart is sort of in the right place, but Flash was a poisonous cancer from the git go. If you have solid substance, it should be able to stand on its own, but the fundamental objective of Flash was to make things flashy, without any regard to content of what is being flashed in people's faces. Advertisers loved it, which was more than sufficient reason for me to hate it.
Alternative perspective: "It's the poor craftsman who blames his tools." Flash was a moderately good tool, but the great craftsmen didn't need it. In contrast, the websites that become overly dependent on Flash became like the kid with the flashy hammer: "Everything looks like a nail."
Cue the music. "It's too Late" by Carole King. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (Recent video isn't as good as the older ones?)
Flash came from an application called Videoworks, then Macromind Director. While Java was just too darn slow as a client-side applet for much of anything, even though Flash had its security issues, it allowed for interesting, interactive stuff.
I don't see anywhere near as much creative stuff with HTML5, other than people doing code to attack those with ad blockers, and make ever more annoying ads.
Thanks for the historical snippets, though I'm not how much it matters how we got to this mess. If mod points were as easy to give as I think they should be, I'd probably give you an "informative" (but partly to offset the "interesting" you have now.). I'm not clear if we're aligned on the negative value of advertising, but I was pretty terse on that point.
So let me back up a bit and try to briefly but emphatically clarify why ads are bad (with Flash as an accomplice). Producing the best product or service
So you think you can drive mel was very funny when it came out.
Was Flash Responsible For 'The Internet's Most Creative Era'?
No, it just happened to be there for the ride when so many people decided they wanted to create a web page. It was just a tool, the creativity (or lack thereof) came from people, people who could have used a different tool.
... ... ....
... and the world would be pretty much the same
If Flash did not exist people would have used something else
If Linux did not exists people would have used FreeBSD
If gcc did not exist people would have used some other compiler
The book's author tells Motherboard that "Without the rebels we'd still be looking at static websites with gray text and blue hyperlinks
Bollocks. That's on the same level as people claiming that without Bill Gates we'd still be using command line CP/M on 8-bit 64k machines.
Never used command line CP/M on 8-bit 64k machines. I've used TSO on a SysPlex however. The "experience" using a TSO or CMS on a SysPlex far exceeds anything that is available today.
Never used command line CP/M on 8-bit 64k machines.
Not sure I ever touched a CP/M machine with 64K.
:-)
That's on the same level as people claiming that without Bill Gates we'd still be using command line CP/M on 8-bit 64k machines.
It's funny because 16-bit CP/M was the most likely option IBM would have been going to, but somehow they failed the deal.
CP/M would very likely been an OS present in the early IBM PC days.
The PC-compatible computer would have taken over the world no matter what. This hasn't as much to do with Microsoft, as with IBM being horrendously late to the micro-computer game (with all those pesky 8-bit starting to pop-up here and there in business settings) and thus needing jury-rig something and rush it as fast as p
Second, if you're going to praise Flash then you need to distinguish how it was used. It was terrible for the web, not because of bad web design but because it defeated the purpose. The web is supposed to be a network of hyperlinks, forming a "web," where a
Hypercard++ (Score:3)
Thinking back to my schooldays and messing around with Hypercard, Flash seems like it was an updated version of the same idea.
It got everyone going with the idea that web pages weren't just dull academic text only affairs with a few crude GIFs here and there. True it exploded and like any new technology it got abused, and there were some horrendous pages that almost made your eyes bleed. The issue now is there are so many studies and guidelines that paid web designers are almost ordered to follow that they simply don't bother trying anything whacky anymore, they stick to what will pay the bills. Some of it is very good such as the
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Betteridge's law of headlines is an adage that states: "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no".
Seems like it applies here as well...
It was anti-creative (Score:5, Insightful)
When the web came about, rather than embrace its flexible formatting and automatic reflowing of text and pictures to come out with better designs, these designers rejected the new flexibility. They sought out a way to return everything to their old ways - fixed format content. So when flash became a de facto standard, they immediately abused it to create websites which were like paper - they could only be views in one possible way (fixed resolution, fixed fonts, fixed layout, fixed colors). If you needed to view a 800x600 flash website on a 640x480 monitor, tough. You had to scroll side to side to see all the content.
We're still feeling the aftereffects of these lazy designers. Even with HTML5 and CSS templates, most sites are designed to display at a certain size and resolution. As a result, we need two versions of every web page - one for desktop browsers, another for mobile browsers. The whole point of HTML as it was originally designed was to avoid this. The server was supposed to just provide the basic information, so the viewer's browser could render it in whatever format was best for the viewer. So the same web content could be displayed on either desktop or mobile browsers, without needing to have two websites.
Unfortunately, these designers are spreading their opposition to flexibility to all other aspects of computing and user interface design. Didn't like the ribbon in Office? Too bad - you're forced to use it. Want to rearrange the layout in iOS? Too bad, you're stuck with whatever layout the designer decided was best. Don't like the flat UI in Windows 10? Too bad, that's what someone decided you must use. (Android and lack of dark mode used to be another example, but they're finally giving you the option to change Android's theme). It totally defeats the purpose of doing things on computers instead of with printed paper. These designers are the biggest impediment to creativity and individual customization in computing.
I think this is totally true. I worked in advertising from '93 to 2005, and as the web/internet gained traction the creative decision makers and designers were beside themselves that they couldn't treat a web page like either a magazine page or a TV channel.
They were conceptually unable to grasp a new medium and kind of openly resisted it, often for made-up reasons like "devaluing the customer brand image" and so on.
Once they got access to Flash tools, they made awful web sites with terrible human interfac
Yup++
Flash as a tool for website design was about control of the experience in a bland, uncreative way. Some interesting things were done, but they were outliers.
So if your monitor was only 640x480, the text and pictures would adjust to fit in 648x480
In practice, even with the best code, they adjusted poorly, at least until CSS3 added media queries. There wasn't a good way to make a nontrivial style sheet look good in both a window resized to half a 640x480 monitor and a maximized window on a 1600x1200 monitor.
Websites aren't supposed to be creative.
They're supposed to be functional.
It's like buying a paper calendar where you have to turn each page over in a different (and not obvious) way, half the dates are obscured by the company logo, nothing is in numerical order, you have to turn pages over one at a time to find the "next page" tab or else you rip the entire calendar, all the dates on every second month are upside-down, and some pages you can only see if you're wearing red lenses in your glasses or else you
... still hasn't been reached, by a long shot.
Disclaimer: Former flash professional here.
Let me clarify: when it comes to what cs theorists call a "direct manipulation interface" (DMI), look no further than the Flash IDE find the nigh perfect one.
In a single afternoon I could will up a complex UI simply by drawing it's components into a grid on the screen, using Flashs superior vector drawing tools and turning those that need to be instanced into classes ("symbols" in flash speak) simply clicking on them. L
So you are one of the "people" that BROKE the web. I constantly found myself unable to use websites that had a brain dead Flash interface obscuring whatever the useful parts the site may have had. I never found a web site that was in any way made more useful or informative due to the use of Flash.
A bunch of "designers" showing off how "cool" they are did not (and still does not) make any of their customers' sites "better".
I don't know why Adobe didn't create a version that compiled to modern web technologies (you mentioned WebAssembly, it could also be regular Javascript and display the content on a can
Adobe had nothing to do with Flash other than the fact that they bought it from the company that did make it.
I don't know why Adobe didn't create a version that compiled to modern web technologies
Adobe did create one, but Adobe Animate CC is stuck behind the Creative Cloud recurring paywall, unlike Flash where license transfers on the secondary market were allowed and common.
Because "modern web technologies" were in their infancy when this "creative period" existed. DMI is an idea one would get on non-mainstream platforms.
The internet wasn't always consolidated onto about 10 multi-billion dollar websites with strict rules about "Content". It used to be a free form wild west, just like Slashdot used to be.
Look anywhere with lax rules and you'll see creativity. 4chan for example. (if you can stomach all the disgusting stuff that comes with that freedom.) Half the good memes start there before they end up at Reddit, which then spams them, and then finally "journalists" who get paid write articles... about memes... (k.y.s.) and then parrot them back to the most detached parts of culture.
Homestar Runner and Salad Fingers (Score:2)
Quit asking already.
Of course, if you are including malware authors, perhaps it was.
Flash was responsible for some of the most creative malicious software ever designed -- who would have thought that permitting untrustworthy code from untrustworthy (and unknown) third-parties to execute without restraint on your computer system would ever pose a security threat?
It has been replaced by JavaScript which relies on exactly the same shortcoming -- the unrestricted execution of untrustworthy code originating from untrustworthy and unknown third-parties on your computer system.
JavaScript has quickly surpassed Flash for the creative malice that it has spawned, all of which is defeated by simply turning it off, just as the solution to the malicious use of Flash was to turn it off.
One of the benefits of being an old person is being able to see things you thought you'd never see -- like people pining away sentimentally for good ol' Flash.
Gawd.
It's facebook that is responsible for the internet least creative era.
It changed what internet means for people from "a pile of bored people trying to entertain each other" to "a virtual extension of your boring life".
Flash? That flash?
The crap held back the Internet a decade, broke standards, forced us into the terrible JS as the only viable alternative, held back development of HTML5 and SVG and getting rid of it was like finally, after decades of taking the shit, leaving an abusive marriage.
Mourning flash is an open-and-shut case of Stockholm syndrome.
A problem with the flash era was there a lot of variation in things that didn't matter. Conventions are handy.
Face it. Flash really sucked. Unfortunately it sucked better than the alternative. But it still Really Sucked !
I'm pretty sure it's Cunningham's Law.