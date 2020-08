Uber Test Vehicles Involved In 37 Crashes Before Fatal Self-Driving Incident

Uber's autonomous test vehicles were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before a fatal March 2018 self-driving car accident , the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday. Reuters reports:A spokeswoman for Uber's self-driving car division said the company has "adopted critical program improvements to further prioritize safety. We deeply value the thoroughness of the NTSB's investigation into the crash and look forward to reviewing their recommendations."Bloomberg is also reporting that Uber's self-driving test car wasn't programmed to recognize and react to jawalkers . The report said "the system design did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians." [Elaine Herzberg, the 49-year-old pedestrian that was struck by one of Uber's self-driving cars] was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.