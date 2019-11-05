Uber Test Vehicles Involved In 37 Crashes Before Fatal Self-Driving Incident (reuters.com) 74
Uber's autonomous test vehicles were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before a fatal March 2018 self-driving car accident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday. Reuters reports: The board said between September 2016 and March 2018, there were 37 crashes of Uber vehicles in autonomous mode at the time, including 33 that involved another vehicle striking test vehicles. In one incident, the test vehicle struck a bent bicycle lane bollard that partially occupied the test vehicle's lane of travel. In another incident, the operator took control to avoid a rapidly approaching oncoming vehicle that entered its lane of travel. The vehicle operator steered away and struck a parked car. The NTSB will hold a probable cause hearing on the crash Nov. 19. A spokeswoman for Uber's self-driving car division said the company has "adopted critical program improvements to further prioritize safety. We deeply value the thoroughness of the NTSB's investigation into the crash and look forward to reviewing their recommendations."
Bloomberg is also reporting that Uber's self-driving test car wasn't programmed to recognize and react to jawalkers. The report said "the system design did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians." [Elaine Herzberg, the 49-year-old pedestrian that was struck by one of Uber's self-driving cars] was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.
Corrected Headline (Score:5, Insightful)
Uber Test Vehicles Involved In 3 Crashes Before Fatal Self-Driving Incident, also Ubers were hit 33 times by other drivers.
So? If it's being hit with greater frequency than a human than it's doing something very wrong!
Cool story bro. But that's not what the article says.
The article repeatedly describes all 37 incidents as crashes, gives no indication I can see that any of them didn't amount to a crash, and says the uber vehicles involved were in autonomous mode, which suggests they were test vehicles... what about the headline is inconsistent?
According to the NYT the avg accident rate is 6.7/million. Uber had over 3 million miles. 6.7 *3 million = 20.1 expected accidents vs 37.
https://www.nytimes.com/2006/0... [nytimes.com]
But, how thorough are statistics in The Times vs Uber? I doubt the NYT citation would include hitting a bicycle lane cone.
Re:Corrected Headline (Score:5, Insightful)
My mother has been hit by other drivers in her car many times above normal too
The nice thing about self driving cars is that eventually they can code that bad behavior to stop. Even better still, once they've coded the bad behavior to stop for one car, every other car stops doing that as well. I don't think we can reprogram your mom to stop her bad behavior and definitely someone getting stopped for DUI hasn't instantly stopped everyone else from getting a DUI. So I get that bad behavior on the road can lead to problems, however, I would argue that at least with the computers we s
The nice thing about self driving cars is that eventually they can code that bad behavior to stop. Even better still, once they've coded the bad behavior to stop for one car, every other car stops doing that as well.
Conversely, when a massive real-time update (and you know they're coming, if they aren't already a thing) with defects/bugs go out, EVERY car starts exhibiting said defects... all at once. I am not looking forward to the day a "minor update" for the satellite radio option I'm not even using knocks out the GPS while I'm on the freeway. I know, I'm crazy... Slashdot doesn't have a headline or five a day of terrible software defects...
Because of the Ubers driving unexpectedly and doing unpredictable things.
also Ubers were hit 33 times by other drivers.
Most people realise quite quickly that you only really start to learn how to drive after you've taken your test. Driving isn't just about doing things correctly yourself, it's about realising that other people do stupid things all the time.
A self-driving car needs to work the same way (unless all humans are banned from driving). So although you seem to be implying that the Uber car wasn't at fault for the 33 times another vehicle crashed into it, whilst that is technically true, it is far more than a human
Corrected body--thos pesky jawas . . . (Score:2)
"recognize and react to jawalkers."
Yes, it has long been known that the only solution to Jawas an assult by an Imperial Walker regiment . . .
hawk
Am I reading this correctly? (Score:4, Insightful)
If I read that correctly, out of 37 crashes, 33 were other cars hitting the robocar, one was a human operator taking control to avoid a deviant human driver, one was hitting a plastic lane divider that was already broken and in the robot-car's lane, and a couple are not recounted in the summary.
I'm not an Uber fan but that doesn't look like a terrible record to me.
Re:Am I reading this correctly? (Score:5, Insightful)
yes it will be interesting to see what all the NTSB ultimately has to say.
Typically we fault a driver who rear ends another driver; while the lead driver should check their mirror before hard braking is applied usually the greater sin is considered to be following so near YOU can't stop or avoid if the lead car slows suddenly or stops short.
However lets imagine two cars are on four-lane highway (two in each direction). There are no other vehicles in the road way nearby and conditions are good. There is a pa
Maybe people crash into it because they are distracted by the car with no driver?
Re: (Score:3)
The issue here is that the uber self-driving cars are not reacting in a proper defensive manner to occurrences outside the scope of traffic law. So, for example, an uber hit a jaywalking pedestrian, that is not something a competent human driver would do. In another instance the driver had to take over because the uber was not going to react properly to an oncoming vehicle in order to minimize the damage. The uber could not react to a bent road sign that any human driver would easily see and avoid hittin
A cyclist here in London who hit a woman crossing the street on a red pedestrian light, not looking at the traffic but her phone, was ordered to pay half of her medical bill. She was at fault as well, but hittting her meant the cyclist was also at fault.
Agree with your overall point. However it is important to note that the design of the roadways in that area made it almost impossible for people not in automobiles to cross legally, and that the responsible highway department was aware there was a substantial population of people who commuted by foot and bicycle in that area. The designation of "jaywalker" is being used by Ub
We've hit the limit (Score:2)
You will never achieve "true" AI with a neural network. That isn't how brains work. The fact that they are named "neural networks" at all is disingenuous and a bit slimy.
Re: We've hit the limit (Score:2)
"WRONG Autonomous deathbots, along with image (pattern) recognition technology, is still rapidly improving. We don't know, at this point, what the limits of current deep learning pattern recognition technology are. I expect true Level V autonomous deathbots that are clearly superior to the average human killer to be available within 5 years."
FTFY
With all due respect I have been reading that exact same comment for at least 3 years. So we should expect the superior autonomous vehicles in 2022? And they will be able to drive autonomously not only in Palo Alto but also in dense Pittsburgh city streets during a snowfall?
Or in heavy rain? Or thick fog?
Re: We've hit the limit (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
yes and no. You also have to accept that driving as implemented by humans does not cope well with exceptions to what usually happens either. We accept a certain frequency of failures.
For example I live in the country. There are lots of long strait-ish stretches of road with posted speeds of 55. Sometimes the corn/soy beans/tall hay grow right up to the edge of the road. Lets say its a bright and sunny out clear skies and 70 degrees with the sun directly over head. The road is also dry and free of debris.
Re: We've hit the limit (Score:2)
Now you might argue that if the corn is right up against the road conditions are actually not ideal and I should not have been doing 55 but creeping along at 15 because gosh anything could jump out
Never out-drive your stopping distance.
Dummy.
You really don't.
You don't even need a neural network except to save costs on sensors.
What you need is a system that can map the 3-dimensional space around it (lots of ways to do that without any AI at all),
And then make NOT HITTING ANYTHING a primary override. Also doable without any AI.
Then you can develop an AI to try to navigate the environment effectively without activating the collision-avoidance override. But you never put human life on the line trusting an unpredictable and poorly understood AI sys
Nothing we do is absolutely safe. This is not the metric. The metric is if, on balance, it is safer than alternatively and if there are compelling reasons for trade offs.
One problem with self driving cars is they are not programmed to behave as humans expect. I had one car on intelligent cruise control and as it changed speed zones it braked way too fast. If a car had been close behind, I would have bee
And this means what exactly? (Score:4, Insightful)
It is a sad tendency in our current public discourse to pull some numbers out of context and claim that makes a designated thing good/bad. How many vehicles were involved in the tests (dozens?, hundreds?, thousands?), how many miles/hours did they drive, and how did those statistics compare to human controlled vehicles? If I just blurt out that +30k people die and there are 6 Million crashes per year at the hands of human drivers, that sounds pretty bad. But when you throw in that we drive ~3 Trillion miles per year making the statistics much less distressing (~500k miles per accident and ~100m miles per death, average driver travel ~15k miles). The measure of self driving should be is it better than what we have, not if it is perfect. If we were focused on perfecting each aspect or our lives before moving on to the next aspect we'd still be living in thatched roof huts trying to perfect the mud we slapped on the walls.
The measure of self driving should be is it better than what we have, not if it is perfect.
Give this man a medal.
The article didn't make any claims about Uber's self-driving vehicles being good or bad. You jumped to that conclusion on your own.
Jaywalking... (Score:4, Insightful)
You mow down people crossing the road every day? Monster.
Jaywalkers are not a thing in most coutries (Score:5, Insightful)
Any vehicle operating worldwide, including self driving vehicles, needs to know how to sensibly and safely deal with pedestrians on the road.
That's because the US sidewalks are terrible. It's better out west than in the east.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Jaywalkers are not a thing in most coutries (Score:2)
Haven't been to Germany?
Jaywalking is not as such illegal in Germany. Matter of fact we don't even have a word for it. The pedestrians are supposed to use crosswalks at intersections and they should not interrupt the traffic flow, but other than that...
Re: (Score:2)
Have you actually read it yourself?
I still haven't worked out how you tell which roads it applies to yet which makes visiting the USA a bit annoying when you haven't rented a car.
Typically the rule is that if the street you are crossing is controlled by a traffic light at both ends (the nearest intersections to the pedestrian) then they should cross at a pedestrian crossing. However so few drivers honor the crosswalk in this country that it is no surprise that very few pedestrians honor the jaywalking rules either. In my neighborhood it can be much safer to cross in the middle of the road than at an intersection and I even had an uber driver almost hit me 3 times in 30 seconds whil
Re: Jaywalkers are not a thing in most coutries (Score:2)
Wow. You haven't seen much of the world.
Re: (Score:3)
Is that 'much'?
How is Eric Meyhofer still head of Uber ATG? (Score:1)
For people pointing out that the Slashdot title is somewhat clickbait'ish, please consider the article titles that Bloomberg and Reuters selected for this story:
Neither of these are favorable towards Uber. The statement that Uber self-driving cars "were involved in 37 crashes over the prior 18 months" comes straight out of the Reuters article. It is not clear
In Capitalist America (Score:2)
Science experiments on you.
Laws (Score:2)
i wonder how many by waymo? (Score:2)
Wasn't programmed to recognize a jaywalker? (Score:2)
Jesus Christ. Why not just program it to brake when there is anything in it's path that is not moving in parallel to it at the same or greater speed?
Your car would do an emergency stop when an empty garbage bag blew onto the road.
Don't jay walk (Score:2)
This goes beyond Uber's test. In my town (and I'm sure others) there have been several tragic car vs. pedestrian accidents where the pedestrian was jay walking at night in a poorly lit stretch of road. I've nearly hit such pedestrians wearing black, on a dark road. No one wants to do anything about it on either front: pedestrians won't walk 150ft to the crosswalk, proposed engineering protections to discourage jay walking have been shut down by constituents, and the police are afraid to enforce jay walki