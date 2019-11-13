Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Facebook Bitcoin The Courts

Dutch Court Orders Facebook To Ban Celebrity Crypto Scam Ads (techcrunch.com) 21

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: A Dutch court has ruled that Facebook can be required to use filter technologies to identify and preemptively take down fake ads linked to crypto currency scams that carry the image of a media personality, John de Mol, and other well known celebrities. The Dutch celerity filed a lawsuit against Facebook in April over the misappropriation of his and other celebrities' likeness to shill Bitcoin scams via fake ads run on its platform.

In an immediately enforceable preliminary judgement today the court has ordered Facebook to remove all offending ads within five days, and provide data on the accounts running them within a week. Per the judgement, victims of the crypto scams had reported a total of ~$1.8M in damages to the Dutch government at the time of the court summons. It's not yet clear whether the company will appeal but in the wake of the ruling Facebook has said it will bring the scam ads report button to the Dutch market early next month.

Dutch Court Orders Facebook To Ban Celebrity Crypto Scam Ads More | Reply

Dutch Court Orders Facebook To Ban Celebrity Crypto Scam Ads

Comments Filter:
  • "The Dutch celerity" -- yeah, he's quick all right

  • In the UK we get these under the brand of Martin Lewis, a famous financial expert for orfinary people. They're obviously scams as he'd never suggest bitcoin get-rich-quick, but many might fall for it because it carries his face.

    So, yeah, I'm surprised these haven't been taken down PDQ by Facebook already.. but then I guess they pay well with their scammed proceeds.

  • I have reported several and FB disagrees (Score:4, Interesting)

    by isj ( 453011 ) on Wednesday November 13, 2019 @09:17AM (#59409764) Homepage

    I have reported many of them where they pointed to a fake article about a celebrity revealed how to make money fast before they could turn off the camera on a daily show, with images and layout copied from one of the tabloids.

    The facebook reviewers either didn't return or returned with "We have looker at the ad and it doesn't violate our guidelines ...".
    Every. Single. Time.

    To be fair, the fake articles used cloaking so if the "fbcliclid" CGI parameters etc. weren't there they showed something else. But that is pretty simple to check. It could be argued that such gross incompetence/apathy virtually amounts to collusion.

    • The difference is you're reporting the ad as being a scam. That requires you/their investigation to prove that the advertised product is a scam and does not work as advertised. That takes actual legwork, and can get you in trouble if you incorrectly ban an ad thinking it's a scam when it's not.

      In the case in TFA, the celebrities themselves are telling FB that they did not sponsor the product in the ad, and their image is being used without permission. No investigation is required (other than validatin

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by isj ( 453011 )

        That requires you/their investigation to prove that the advertised product is a scam

        No it doesn't. Facebook is not a free speech platform. They can block adverts for any reason.

        All it requires is that they look at it: facebook page "ABC" makes an advert called DEF.COM, but points to GHI.COM that generally talks about hamsters and ferrets, to a page that talks about some celebrity that does something, where the whole page layout is copied from tabloid JKL.COM and all (_all_) links point to makemoneyfast.com.

        Anyone with half a brain will deduce that:
        - the facebook account was probabl

        • While FB doesn’t have to abide by some rules as a private company, they do have to abide by the law when it comes to precedent as in likeness. For example in a private newsletter, I can’t have Mr Rogers as endorsing whiskey and cigars in ads no matter how private the newsletter is.

  • After all, they spel real gud

Slashdot Top Deals

HEAD CRASH!! FILES LOST!! Details at 11.

Close