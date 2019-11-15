Fuel Cell Drone Makes An Epic Ocean Crossing (newatlas.com) 25
Earlier this week, a hydrogen-powered delivery drone managed to make a one-hour, 43-minute ocean crossing. New Atlas reports: The exercise was the result of a collaboration between Texas-based drone development company Guinn Partners, Georgia-based Skyfire Consulting, the U.S. Department of Health, and drone manufacturer Doosan Mobility Innovation -- the latter supplied the aircraft, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered DS30 octocopter. Utilizing its temperature-controlled payload system, the drone was used to transport live bacteria samples from a hospital on the Caribbean island of St. Croix to a testing facility on the neighboring island of St. Thomas. This involved crossing 43 miles (69 km) of open ocean. Upon successfully reaching its destination, the copter reportedly still had almost 30 minutes of flight time left on its fuel cell.
For a drone that's quite a lot, specially given it is a quite small beast.
It isn't surprising that if you use a HFC you can get more range than with a battery.
Aviation is the area where hydrogen makes the most sense. It is light and has a much higher energy density than batteries.
Unlike batteries, the fuel is consumed en route, so the landing weight is lower and thus safer.
The biggest challenge is routine safe handling of cryogenic liquid H2.
That's not even epic for a mosquito - they just call it a windy day.
Calling a hop between two islands an "ocean crossing" is really stretching the term. It's like calling walking between two crossbars on a sidewalk a "street crossing". Yes, technically you're crossing street, but you never got close to either side, and both sides are generally involved in a "street crossing"
Click-bait headline aside though, it does sound like really useful technology. I'm not sure I'd pick an octo-copter as my vehicle of
According to Wikipedia, both islands are in the Caribbean Sea, so really stretching the description of "ocean crossing".
Like most of what the press reports these days, really. It is a nice demonstration though that fuel-cell powered drones are viable technologically. Now they need to be so economically as well.
Technically a Sea Crossing (Score:2)
The headline is not just stupid it is factually incorrect. St. Croix is in the Caribbean sea so this was a sea crossing, not an ocean crossing.
Using this logic, Hemingway's book should have been called, "The Old Man and the Straits of Florida" -- not nearly as snappy.
25 MPH is the speed limit everywhere on the ocean; after all, the fish all travel in schools...
And, unlike our schools, all their shootings only happen in barrels.
Hydrogen is actively promoted mostly by oil companies hoping to green wash themselves.
Hydrogen seems to have a lot of "cans". You can make it from fossil fuels without emitting CO2, but they don't, you can use nuclear or solar power to generate it with electrolysis but they don't etc..
That's why we continue to do research in many ways.
This sounds a little like the complaint that Big Tobacco is investing in vaping.
Why is it a problem that {industry doing bad things} is switching to doing a good thing?