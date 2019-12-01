Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Should Twitter Delete the Accounts of Dead People?

Posted by EditorDavid from the rest-in-tweets dept.
An anonymous reader quotes SiliconValley.com: Twitter said Wednesday it is putting the brakes, for now, on a plan to start deleting inactive accounts that was set to begin next month.

Twitter said it would hold back on the plan to clear out accounts that had been inactive for at least six months after hearing from multiple users about whether or not they would be able to access the accounts of deceased family members after the Dec. 11 deadline Twitter had established.

Twitter had already begun informing users that their accounts and usernames were in danger of being deleted if they didn't log in at least once by Dec. 11. However, less than 24 hours after announcing the new policy, Twitter took to Twitter to say it had changed its plans. "We've heard from you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased," Twitter said. "This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts."
Twitter had originally said they were worried that inactive users couldn't agree to the recently-updated terms of service. And they've also said the move would help them "present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter."

This raises some interesting metaphysical questions. Would you want your Twitter accounts to live on forever, even after your death? And should Twitter be allowed to choose a default answer for everyone? Leave your own thoughts in the comments.

  • if they deleted all the inactive accounts. I think it'd be interesting. Plus I can finally get rid of my account, which has also been inactive for over 6 months.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      They don’t have to delete accounts. After six months, they could archive the accounts until some logs in and asked the accounts to become active. It would cost them space, but not not time when they are loading results. If a family or estate wants to keep a dead person account active, the post something, like Vonnegut does.

      This would be the best of both worlds. Actual user base would be obvious, but no data is lost

      In any case, Twitter hardly has an obligation to keep information forever, so it wo

  • No (Score:3)

    by 0xdeaddead ( 797696 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @09:39PM (#59475038) Homepage Journal

    They should forever pay for their social sins

  • No. Leave them be. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Hallux-F-Sinister ( 5127197 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @09:48PM (#59475048)

    Haven’t the dead been through enough? Now they must suffer the additional indignity of having their Twitter accounts deleted too?

    Twitter should delete only the accounts of live users. It would definitely improve things over there. I wonder how long it would take for anyone to notice.

    Then, a while later, they should delete the accounts of the dead, after a decent mourning interval.... several hours at least. That should just about fix most of what’s wrong with Twitter.

    • Haven’t the dead been through enough? Now they must suffer the additional indignity of having their Twitter accounts deleted too?

      I quite agree. The people I feel the most sorry for are those who died before Twitter was a thing. Imagine their poor souls floating around in limbo unable to read Donald Trump's tweets.

    • Only if the living pay for the service of keeping the accounts active. When your dead, nothing that was free should expected to remain active. It's a dead database entry, purge it from storage.

      The dead should be remembered by the living; Not rehashed as some online phantom.

    • Haven’t the dead been through enough? Now they must suffer the additional indignity of having their Twitter accounts deleted too?

      For some reason this made me think of this line in Alastair Reynolds' [wikipedia.org] novel, Revelation Space [wikipedia.org]

      The trouble with the dead, Triumvir Ilia Volyova thought, was that they had no real idea when to shut up.

    • additional indignity

      If you're suffering idignity of anything that happens to your Twitter account after you die you're doing it wrong. Very very wrong.

  • In the decades to come we can call out and vilify these people for their bigoted ways that donâ(TM)t conform to modern political correctness

  • Yes (Score:1)

    by louzer ( 1006689 )
    Their "AI" has no problems deleting the accounts of people who are alive. If you disagree then start your own Twitter. They are a private company they can do whatever they want.
  • Twitter is a commercial company and as such their decisions must be driven by trying to remain commercially successful. If those dead accounts are nothing but a dead weight to their business and they generate zero profits, then I guess the answer is obvious. Twitter should probably provide the tools to archive those accounts public tweets but that's it - twitter has no obligations of keeping them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      On the other hand, Twitter is a commercial operation and the now deceased users had friends that might rage quit if the accounts of the dead just go poof.

      Our society calls for some minimum level of respect for people who have lost loved ones. Some such respectful things are enshrined in law, some are social custom that others will think poorly of you if you should violate them. Even though ever larger portions of society act as if they were raised by wolves (who BTW also demonstrate respect for their dead a

    • Twatter can ask for donations to keep the dead twatters alive. If no one pays, move to /dev/nul

  • why delete instead of disable? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by superwiz ( 655733 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @09:54PM (#59475064) Journal
    The history of what people have said shouldn't die when they die. What a ridiculous notion. People shouldn't be able to post in their name anymore, but not being able to quote people who have passed on would be insane.

    • Re:why delete instead of disable? (Score:4)

      by _xeno_ ( 155264 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @10:53PM (#59475252) Homepage Journal

      The short answer is so that they can free up the usernames so other people can use them.

      There are a lot of inactive accounts that are sort of "Twitter name squatting" on desirable usernames, and Twitter would like to have some way to free them up. That's why you end up with users with names like @RealCelebrityName instead of just @CelebrityName: because someone is "squatting" on their name. (Or actually has their name, but then stopped using Twitter.) I also remember some company has @CompanyName_ because @CompanyName was taken by a dead account. (But not which company, I just remember thinking "that's clearly a fake account" but it turned out not to be.)

      Presumably whenever Twitter figures out how they want to deal with accounts controlled by dead people, it's either going to involve freeing up their username anyway or deleting "inactive" accounts versus accounts where the owner had died.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gotan ( 60103 )

        The accounts could be renamed (applies also to tweets and references) and marked somehow.

        I find it problematic already, that tweets can be deleted from a conservation robbing the answering tweets their context.

      • Back in my day, we all had names like "GrommitFan4423" and LIKED it, dammit!

    • This. Disable, yes. Delete, no.

      That said, what is Twitter's EULA on this matter? Do Twitter users own their own posts (per copyright law?) Or does Twitter own them? If it's the former, then the user's heirs inherit the tweets. I presume they can't stop Twitter from continuing to make them available, but neither can Twitter claim ownership of them, or use them in a way that violates copyright law (such as modifying them without attribution, until copyright lapses.) But if it's the latter, then for the love o

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

      Are you paying for the storage? Then your opinion is worth less than a drop of water to a dead Twitter user.

    • If they want their textx to live on, they should host them themselves and lpay for it themselves. Tgat goes also for me.

      Or you can orint them out or carve in stone. Ido not see why that shoukd be a burden of twitter or any other social media.

      What about the website you hosted? Must that stay up? Whi will pay the domainname? Who will pay the histing?

      • > textx to live on, they should host them themselves and lpay for it themselves. Tgat goes also for me.
        > Or you can orint them out

        Taht textt dos not need to life onn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      How about giving people the option? Google has a feature where if you don't use your account at all for 3 months it auto-deletes itself. That included social media posts back when they had a social media platform.

      It's opt-in and they send you regular reminders that it is set up, so it's a very clear statement of intent from the user. A kind of digital will if you like.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      I'm sure you have a library full of books of old writings from your ancestors? No? Only select ones, if that?

      History gets lost, if someone were interested, they would archive it. There is no real 'information' there, unless the deceased had some form of major impact, in which case their biographer would probably have the interesting bits already.

      You could basically delete all tweets that had no 'socially interesting information' (eg. filter by retweets and likes)

  • Obviously there should be a choice. I'f you don't specify then simple. It stays as long as is practical. Then perhaps a place marker. Informing the general public about the account holder being deceased. Like some sort of digital tomb stone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Chrisq ( 894406 )

      Obviously there should be a choice.

      I agree there should be an option to delete. It is quite sad to seeing some of the hundreds of followers, who don't know someone. respond to "it's XXX's birthday today", with "happy birthday, hope you are well".

  • All of these people took time out of their lives sending tweets. This increased Twitter's participation numbers. Twitter used this to market their product and grow. In America it comes down to, Is your president more important than my dead uncle? Not according to the law. We owe it to history to keep these few kilobytes of data.

    If Twitter is about the public discourse and keeping a record of what is true, it is imperative to keep the regular folks tweets.

    
    

  • I think when someone passes on, Twitter should archive the whole account somewhere and give access to the public posts to anyone who asks - but free the actual username for someone else to use. No way should someone be able to keep a Twitter handle long after they are dead or just abandon the platform.

  • for longer than 10 seconds. That's the point of twitter, isn't it? Quick, constant, and largely-thoughtless updates. If twitter was a serious blog, then it would just be a normal blog. So right now, tweets are masked after 3000. So if you post 10,000 tweets, all before your 7,000th will be invisible forever. This is how it should be. It's meant to be --- expiring. I think twitter should perhaps add another form of expiration to tweets, such as time. Say any tweet older than a year "OR" older than your la
  • If I decide to raise someone from the dead, I don't want to have to worry about them being pissed off because their Twitter account got deleted.

  • Yep. This world is for the living. (Score:3)

    by Noah Draper ( 5166365 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @10:22PM (#59475132)
    People already have a hard enough time putting the past to rest. Let all of aperson's drama and influence die with them. So the world can move on and forget. Their family and friends can still maintain memory privately in their hearts, just as people did before the existence of Twitter.

  • For the full duration of the copyright

  • If the family wants to grab a copy of all their tweets for some reason upon their death nothing stops them but seeing people post to deceased's FB pages is creeeeeepy. Obviously this is a ymmv issue but I say delete anything inactive.
    • I memorialized my father's FB page when he passed, and it's actually nice seeing the occasional remembrance or 'miss him' post that people make; doesn't feel creepy at all, just a modern way for people to remember my dad.
      • Hey, whatever works for you, really. I'm glad it does. My niece has a page her mother memorialized, too. Every birthday and some other days people post miss you and such. It really does creep me out. As I said though ymmv.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          Hey, whatever works for you, really. I'm glad it does. My niece has a page her mother memorialized, too. Every birthday and some other days people post miss you and such. It really does creep me out. As I said though ymmv.

          Man, you must think the Mexicans are creepy [wikipedia.org].

          • Lol, yes, I'm aware of the cultural practices of my southern neighbors. I do live in California. It's not my thing as I wasn't raised in that culture and I do find it a bit odd but not as creepy somehow as directly leaving public messages for the dead online as if they're going to write back. As I said it's definitely a ymmv thing. Anyway funerals and all other post death rituals of all cultures are for the benefit of the living. If it helps the living feel better then go for it. It's not for me. In

  • decision to delete is not a... (Score:3)

    by AndrewFlagg ( 753349 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @10:46PM (#59475206) Homepage

    public decision albeit some believe so... let's see... the real problem is determining death if there is such a thing.

    Twitter, Facebook and other Social as a Service entities should just refer to their original terms of service and stick to it.

    Otherwise, a quagmire of opinions arise for all sorts of valid and invalid reasons.

    Arnold may have said it best, "I'll be back"

  • When I die, I would prefer all of my accounts go with me. I wouldn’t go so far as to try to wipe my presence from the internet. However my accounts should be deactivated and deleted if I have anything to say about it.

  • ... and should be allowed to conduct business as it sees fit.

    One problem I see is that survivors would have to out themselves to claim the accounts so they could archive them.

    Nothing I've read in the ToS says that Twitter is a cemetery.

  • FaceBook Prediction #312

    By 2024, of the 41% decedent profiles, 22% provide click-farm jobs for 90.3 million children in developing economies, though any reliable approximation is known only to FaceBook's legal department and a closely guarded trade secret.
  • Their plan to keep paying for... unless ads...
    Make a will?

  • Yes, they should (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Todd Knarr ( 15451 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @11:40PM (#59475358) Homepage

    As a practical matter, a service should be able to remove inactive accounts to reduce the resource drain (mainly storage space and related costs). You understand when you sign up that you're hosting your content on someone else's service, and that it isn't guaranteed space there forever (especially for a free service). Your heirs... well, they weren't involved in that agreement, they don't get a say in that matter.

    In practice I think Twitter should let users pick whether they want their content preserved after they die or not. Either way it'll still be subject to being cleaned up, but accounts whose owners wanted them preserved should be on a longer time-frame. Twitter should also allow an option for heirs of account owners to show their legal status and take control of the account of the deceased, at which point they can keep the account active and control whether it gets purged or not directly. A secure method of delegating control if the owner isn't able to exercise it themselves would also be nice, eg. emergency 2-factor recovery codes that can be left in a sealed envelope along with the password (some services have emergency 2-factor code lists, some don't, and 2-factor complicates handing off control of an account).

    For services where the owner's paying for it, the rule should be that the account continues as long as the bills are paid and the service itself exists. The same options for delegating control or passing it to heirs should be there, but clean-up should never happen to accounts which are paid through the current billing cycle no matter how active or inactive they are. Paying the bills is up to the heirs, and informing the heirs is up to the account owner.

    • Why would an inactive account cause a resource drain if the service was coded correctly?

      One service I visit issued a notice that they were going to delete all notifications older than 6 months. I proposed their policy should be to delete notifications older than 1 year if the account has more than 500 notifications. It'll probably end up freeing just as much space, but... not be as punishing for those of us who keep our accounts well trimmed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Twitter should offer an auto-delete service for old tweets. There are third party ones but a native solution would be nice so you don't have to give apps or websites access to your account.

      I auto-delete tweets after 1 year. The conversation is long over, no need to leave material around for quote mining when I run for office in a decade or two.

  • The real question (Score:3)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Sunday December 01, 2019 @11:43PM (#59475370)
    Should Twitter delete @jack ?

  • Remove them, with empathy (Score:3)

    by Slugster ( 635830 ) on Monday December 02, 2019 @12:21AM (#59475458)
    Accounts of deceased should be removed after a month or whatever time limit.
    This allows next of kin to put a message up, but closes the account so that nobody else can misrepresent themselves as the deceased.
    And it takes a liability off Twitter's hands as well.

    Nothing in this universe lasts forever--and dead accounts are still susceptible to live hackers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The problem is determining when someone is dead.

      You don't want to make it too easy for their relatives to report it or it will be weaponized to delete living people's accounts*. To make matters worse every country has a different way of handling death, a different kind of certificate written in a language that most Twitter staff can't read.

      * In fact there was a Black Hat talk talk about this a few years ago. Apparently it's not that hard to set yourself up as a registered coroner and create fake death certi

  • There are multiple ways in which an account can be "inactive":
    * The person behind it has not posted for a time period
    * Nobody has read the user's old tweets for a long time
    * The person behind it has not been logged in for a time period

    I think that first when an account has been inactive in all these ways for a period, should it be a candidate for deletion.
    Then, the user should be notified by email that it risks deletion. And if there has still not been any activity for a while, then it should be deleted.

  • It can be erased, and once it is gone.. it is gone... the past is lost. This is already happening. People are dying, their images and data are all electronic and are lost forever. You definitely should have a section covering digital assets in your will

  • I use bad language in my tweets and sometimes I'm quite, abrasive but I do my best to not attack or insult anyone directly. I make tweets mostly about the poor government policy of my country, ever focused on investing house prices through any means necessary.

    But I digress, I don't attack people, yet I'm suspended at the moment for the first time ever. No email, no text, no DM. Nothing. No idea what for, simply logged on and found I couldn't do stuff.

    . Requested it to be looked at 2 days ago, nothing. I guess that they don't work weekends?

    Poor all round.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      That's very odd, normally the reason is given even for bot accounts. Do you use the Twitter web site or app, or a third party one?

      • I use the web page on mobile and desktop.

        I got a response, I have a picture of my favourite obese dog on my profile page (you heard me)
        Apparently that's hate content, perm ban, no warning.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          That doesn't sound right. For a start if you get banned for content it says you got banned for ToS violations.

          No idea why your dog would be an issue, there is far worse stuff up there. Also if it's the first time you get a time-out and have to change your banner to something else before they will let you unlock your account.

          Are you sure you are on the real Twitter and it's not that you have been phished and your account stolen? Can you give us a link to the account so we can take a look? This one? https://t [twitter.com]

          • Yes that's the account, here's the quote.

            Hello,

            Your account has been suspended and will not be restored because it was found to be violating Twitter's Terms of Service (https://twitter.com/tos), specifically the Twitter Rules (https://twitter.com/rules) against using hateful or sensitive content in your profile.

            To ensure that people feel safe on our platform, we prohibit using hateful or sensitive content in your profile or header image, account name, username, bio, location, or website. Learn more about ou

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              My guess is that you were targeted by someone mass reporting your account.

              Unfortunately because Twitter doesn't care about just wants to reduce the workload and instances of PTSD among staff it's system for handling these kinds of mistakes is inadequate.

          • Hang on maybe it's not the fat dog.

            Friend just asked if I burnt in a verified tick in my photo. I did, 7 years ago and they added a circle which cropped out the tick, 5 years ago...

            http://chattypics.com/viewer.p... [chattypics.com]

            I've just left it like that since, been meaning to fix it (!)

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Ah! That would probably do it then. Still shitty that you can't appeal though, I mean it's a genuine mistake and a relatively minor one too.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Just to be clear I'm not saying you are wrong here, your account may have been banned, but there is more to it than this. Maybe you were targeted with a load of complaints, that can do it. Unfortunately recovering from that can be impossible because Twitter isn't interested in your appeals.

          • I mean someone did at least review the ban enough to specify a reason down to the profile, so a human has looked to some extent.

  • That's stupid

  • Simply put, you don't want to lose the posts that a person made, because these posts and replies provide context in other people's postings and threads. Never mind being a memory of a person's thoughts and beliefs. And maybe for some people there would be a useful historical purpose to retaining the posts.

    So move the data to a memorial account - no new posting rights, just a read-only archive of the account.

    I guess they also want to free up the account names for re-use, so they need to decide on an account

  • If they continue tweeting, sure!

    Also lots of living need canceling.

  • I would be happy if they just deleted all the bots.. That would cut the server load in 1/2

  • The popularity of social media sites is partly driven by fashion - i.e. which of them is "cool". Twitter will have its day, and then likely die a quiet death.

  • The public proclamations of POTUS are required to be archived and available to the public, ad infinitum. They cannot, legally, be deleted, either, or have access restricted.

    Given the current US Presidents proclivity to run off at the fingers off on Twitter, what sort of legal obligation does that imply for the company?

    What about previous presidents? (Was Obama the first to use Twitter, or was Bush The Younger the first?)

    • The public proclamations of POTUS are required to be archived and available to the public, ad infinitum. .....

      and currently ad nauseam

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Wulf2k ( 4703573 )

      That sounds like a legal obligation upon the president, and not a private company.

      If the president were to grab a turd and scrawl "USA #1" in giant lettering on the side of your home, would you be legally obligated to keep it there? Maybe even touch it up again every time it rains?

  • Let me die. GDPR

  • All accounts on any webpage should have an expiration for termination if not checked in on. Especially the Facebook API login crap who keep scraping information when you only logged in once.

  • the accounts of dead people. Mostly tweeting things like "oooooOOOOOooooo". Though the occasional "Is there anyone there?", "I can only see a bright light in the distance.", or "Avenge my death!" would be acceptable as well.

  • No. (Score:1)

    by junior ( 6550 )
    No. Leave them as they are
  • If a person's data was owned by the person (like EU GDPR) then the data would pass per the will. So whichever the executor decided, ought to guide. Sounds like an article written by young people about young people who haven't considered death yet.

  • Accounts are personal. If a person dies, the owner is gone. No way those companies could cope with succession paperworks and possible heir trials...

  • Eventually, with consideration (Score:3)

    by twocows ( 1216842 ) on Monday December 02, 2019 @03:24PM (#59477836)
    Give a ton of advance warning and notification to next of kin so they know what's up, give them options to export whatever data they have access to, and afterward, lock down the username so some jackass can't immediately grab the handle and start trolling the family.

    I don't think they should have to maintain anything indefinitely if they're not getting paid to, but a bit of empathy goes a long way.

