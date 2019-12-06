GM And LG Chem Plan $2.3 Billion Electric Battery Venture In Ohio (npr.org) 51
General Motors and LG Chemical plan to make battery cells for electric-powered vehicles, unveiling a joint venture that they expect to create more than 1,100 jobs in northeast Ohio. The companies say they'll invest up to $2.3 billion in the venture. From a report: The project is centered around Lordstown, Ohio, where GM shuttered a plant last March that had produced the Chevrolet Cruze. The new plant in the Lordstown area will make battery cells for GM's upcoming all-electric vehicles, from a Cadillac sedan to a new electric truck that's slated for release in late 2021. GM recently sold its idled Cruze plant to a company called Lordstown Motors, which plans to produce electric pickup trucks at the facility, as member station WCBE reported. The new venture will pair GM's manufacturing know-how with LG Chem's battery-cell technology, says GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. Construction on the facility will begin in the summer of 2020, the companies say.
Except they had laid off more people then this new plant is hiring.
Also the people they are hiring for a lot of the work, the people who worked at the GM plant wouldn't be qualified to do that level of work.
I am happy that Ohio is getting this new market. However it is still a net loss at least for the next decade. If Electric Cars get more common then the plant may be able to gain grown.
We're way overdue for a recession now and oil prices are pretty volatile.
Who is this "we" you refer to? In the USA unemployment is at a 50 year low and the USA is a net oil exporter. If oil prices spike then Americans make more money. If oil prices fall, then we can lower prices on commodities like wheat, corn, and pork, and make money exporting that.
Now, I'll back up to your earlier point.
Just an observation...the second we have another sustained spike in gas prices, and/or a recession where people have to take shittier jobs that don't pay well and still need a car, small cars will sell again.
Tesla is doing well making and selling electric cars, GM and Ford made announcements to offer more electric vehicles, so if there is a sustained spike in petroleum prices then there is room
I'm sure the same thing was said when the horse & carriage industry got overtaken by the motor vehicle industry. Jobs and skills needs move. That's life.
We need to let the innovators, markets and consumers decide. The government has very little to contribute. They need to stay back and be little more than a referee.
"Also the people they are hiring for a lot of the work, the people who worked at the GM plant wouldn't be qualified to do that level of work."
I've heard a lot of people say this -- "The manufacturing jobs of today are highly skilled." What exactly does that mean? These workers aren't going to be programming CNC machines or motion controls, right? They're just working the assembly line putting together components.
I just don't see what skills manufacturing employers keep complaining their employees don't have
I've heard a lot of people say this -- "The manufacturing jobs of today are highly skilled." What exactly does that mean? These workers aren't going to be programming CNC machines or motion controls, right? They're just working the assembly line putting together components.
What that means is that the common manufacturing jobs today are a lot less specialized. For example, a company that makes a final assembly with 200 sub-assemblies. In the old-old days, that would mean each person just learned how to make a single sub-assembly, and they spent their days making thousands of copies of that 1 sub-assembly.
Today, the sub-assemblies are designed to go together faster, and using some machine assistance. That means that for some of those sub-assemblies, humans are no longer needed
This bumps the minimum bar for most manufacturing from IQ60 where it was in the 40s and 50s to IQ80 today. As the jobs get more complex and dangerous, the minimum IQ keeps rising...
I'm thinking you don't know how IQ works. Someone with an IQ below 60 is likely someone unable to read and write proper English.
There's two ways to define IQ and they correlate well. IQ stands for (or stood for really) "intelligence quotient". It was a kind of ratio between "mental age" and "physical age" for children. This doesn't work well for adults and so it's been extended to match up to a bell curve. An adult with an IQ of 85 is defined as being in the lower 15% of the population, and adult with
trump needs to hurry up and cancel all EV incentives before companies take the EV market seriously and make investments like this!
As someone from the area (Score:3)
Now that I think about this. Pretty much planned all the time by GM? Sell a plant losing money to a company, to make money. Then open a new plant that will sell needed material to the new owners.
Lordstown Motors. Doubtful that will ever happen.
Can't remember the name of the company? Really? Even though the summary gives it as Lordstown Motors, which is trying to enter the electric pickup truck market.
Workhorse Group is the company I believe.
Really? GM's Manufacturing know-how? (Score:2)
The new venture will pair GM's manufacturing know-how with LG Chem's battery-cell technology
Well, that sounds like the worst of all worlds. They would have been better off pairing LG's manufacturing know-how with whatever chemical process GM managed to buy/steal.
As someone not to far from Lordstwon, I know how big this will be for that area, but the ~1100 "new" jobs are only coming because of the 3000+ that GM cut.
They'd be better off partnering with just about anyone but LG. Everything they do, they do poorly. All LG hardware I have ever had has been junk. All LG hardware I read reviews of also seems to be junk.
Waste of Time (Score:2)
Tesla, with its purchase of Maxwell and HiBar Systems, is so far ahead I don't think anyone can catch up. They already have three Gigafactories and have another one planned in Europe.
With three factories, Tesla would barely be able to keep up with their current growth in cars and Powerwalls. This is such a fresh market that there is room for dozens more factories, and the competition will benefit consumers by ensuring the capacity and costs continue to go in their respectively correct directions.
Yeah, but Tesla is going to start making their own batteries soon. They aren't going to purchase GM/LG batteries! And who else is going to buy batteries? Might as well give up now.
The question is, though, why are they setting up so many factories in the USA? Why can't they set up factories in, you know, south america, where they pull all those minerals from?
Unfortunately for us, lithium is the new oil. And lithium hungry america will need to liberate our countries soon to keep the status quo.
And for some reason we're supposed to root for America and not China in this war.
If Tesla is barely able to keep up with cars and powerwalls, wouldn't it make sense for them to prioritize cars?
Old automotive batteries also will get a second life as home energy storage or solar energy storage.
Problem solved (Re:Waste of Time) (Score:2)
With three factories, Tesla would barely be able to keep up with their current growth in cars and Powerwalls. This is such a fresh market that there is room for dozens more factories, and the competition will benefit consumers by ensuring the capacity and costs continue to go in their respectively correct directions.
It's this same competition and free market capitalism that brought us solar power cheaper than coal, offshore windmills cheaper than natural gas, as well as these electric cars cheaper to own than gasoline burners.
Did we dismantle the last natural gas power plant and recycle the last gasoline burning car? No, of course not. And we shouldn't destroy all of that just yet, because there is a carbon footprint in these items and destroying them before they reached the end of their natural life is bad for the e
It's not a "crisis" because it's now become a fact of life. If somehow we were to stop producing CO2 tomorrow it would still take Earth over a century to process out our current excess.
Electric Battery (Score:2)
I'm really glad that the summary specified that this will be an electric battery. Otherwise I wouldn't have known what the hell was going on.
Artillery battery, anyone?
Still could be... electric artillery battery == railgun
I'm really glad that the summary specified that this will be an electric battery. Otherwise I wouldn't have known what the hell was going on.
Bah, we've moved on to mechanical batteries around here.
Good news, but... (Score:3)
I grew up in the Rust Belt around the time when most of the factories were really starting to move overseas (early 80s.) Any manufacturing employment is good for this region. It's devastating to suddenly dump thousands of semi-skilled workers into an economy that doesn't have another big employer to soak them up.
One down-side I can see is that this is a way for GM to outsource more manufacturing. The plant is being set up as a "joint venture." I guarantee this joint venture will be a non-union shop paying minimum wage to its workers. For good or ill, the UAW is the last bastion of good-paying manufacturing jobs in this region of the country. Everything else is "be happy you have a job" slightly above minimum wage work.
I know my opinion is unpopular, but I feel we need to have something available to the people who can't handle college that's less transient than the trades. Sure, I can become a plumber or electrician without a college degree, but I'm going to be stuck in a bunch of low-pay gig economy type contract jobs and have a variable income as a result. Contrast that with a factory job where you have a fixed schedule, you work your 8 hours and get a steady paycheck with benefits like healthcare and a pension. Union jobs allowed a couple generations of factory workers to have a solid middle-class lifestyle. You can't do that on a factory job anymore...first of all because there are so few manufacturing jobs left, and second because no one is standing up for the workers in the few remaining ones. There just isn't a class of employment to fill the need to employ less-skilled people and this is going to get way worse when automation starts eating up all the knowledge work. Better we fix it now than have a revolution on our hands.
I wouldn't call that opinion unpopular, there are quite a few people who feel that way, but nobody knows how to make it happen.
Thats not quite correct. UAW had a plan for it that no one liked: Featherbedding.
The demand for jobs, that anyone can do, are very low. Most jobs these days require minimum levels of train-ability. In the days of our fathers, a person only ever had to be trained to do one assembly job, and they did that job for many years. Now, every assembly needs so much less labor to produce that a person has to learn how to do dozens or hundreds of assemblies just to have enough work for a full time job. With some patie
So why can't we keep a little production activity like that?
We had a program like that, it was called welfare, and the primary job was to stand in various unemployment lines all day, and send e-mails and resumes everywhere. It was a hardcore waste of taxpayer money, so it was eliminated.
The simple fact is that there is *nothing* that a person with an IQ less than 80 is needed for in our modern society. If you want to just give them the money outright, and call it welfare, or UBI, or whatever, that is one thing, but don't try to pretend that society actually needs th
The day that dishwashers and security guards are replaced by robots there will be a lot of distraught people out on the street, because there are a lot of folks who really aren't capable of doing anything more complex and a lot of them are supporting families.
I know my opinion is unpopular, but I feel we need to have something available to the people who can't handle college that's less transient than the trades.
I can't think of many people who wouldn't want something like this. The good news is that we can have it just as soon as you figure out how to create those jobs for all of the people you want to help.
The flip side of all of this automation and moving jobs overseas that people fail to consider (too busy decrying the loss of those factory jobs) is that the situation overall improves for most people even if it really sucks for a few people in the short term as they look for a new job or new vocations, and e
The big problem with electricians/plumbers is you can't just moved into it no matter how skilled you are.
You have to spend many years from the ground working your way through the state union like program. Can't even move to other states as you have to start at the bottom.
So a smart 40 year old making say 60k a year, would have to (after education) get a job near min wage and spend the required years working their way to make $20-$30/hour. Sure some make as much as 80k but with in areas where the cheap ho
The plant is being set up as a "joint venture." I guarantee this joint venture will be a non-union shop paying minimum wage to its workers.
As a point of reference, Tesla is not unionized and runs a joint venture with Panasonic. Glassdoor quotes Tesla factory jobs in the range $77-$123k/year. Minimum wage is $15K/year.
