Tesla Is Nerfing Autopilot In Europe To Comply With New Regulations (cnet.com) 93
Tesla is rolling out a new software update to its Model S and Model X vehicles in Europe that will reduce the capacity of its Autopilot features in order to comply with regulations. Electrek reports: Tesla has to adapt its driver-assist system to different regulations in different markets. It results in a much more limited Autopilot in Europe compared to what Tesla is making available in its vehicles in North America. The automaker already reduced the capability of the Model 3 in Europe, but now it started warning Model S and Model X owners that they are also going to be affected after a new update.
We are talking about fairly significant changes including a requirement to apply pressure to the steering wheel every 15 seconds when using Autopilot. [Here is a list of changes coming to Autopilot, as noted in an email sent from Tesla:]
- Auto Lane Change will be restricted for use on divided roads with two or more lanes of traffic in either direction.
- Once Auto Lane Change is activated and the indicator is turned on, your car will wait a minimum of one and a half seconds before starting the lane change and will wait up to five seconds before cancelling if the lane change has not been able to start.
- The limit of how far the steering wheel can turn while using Autosteer is reduced and can affect your car's ability to maneuver curves or stay within the lane, requiring you to take action.
- Summon will require that you be within six meters of your car's location to operate.
You'll receive a reminder to hold steering wheel if it does not detect your hands on the wheel for 15 seconds.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Any smurf could do a better job than these regulators. I don't think many people understand just how surreal some parts of these rules are. Especially the lateral acceleration test that must be passed by the autopilot during certification. Seriously, I'm not making this up:
- They paint a curved lane on a test track with such a radius that it can be taken at a certain speed with the maximum allowed lateral acceleration of 3 m/s^2.
- They then approach that curve on autopilot at a higher speed, which would req
Re: (Score:1)
3.2.2. Maximum lateral acceleration test
3.2.2.1. The vehicle speed shall remain in the range from Vsmin up to Vsmax.
The test shall be carried out for each speed range specified in paragraph 5.6.2.1.3. of this Regulation separately or within contiguous speed ranges where the aysmax is identical.
The vehicle shall be driven without any force applied by the driver on the steering control (e.g. by removing the hands from the steering control) with a constant speed on a curved track with lane markings at each sid
Re: (Score:1)
Test requirements for corrective and automatically commanded steering functions
Doesn't that apply to autopilot?
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't this just mean the car has to slow down as it enters the curve to lower the G force?
Re: NERF FIGHT! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Here's the relevant test:
3.2.2. Maximum lateral acceleration test
3.2.2.1. The vehicle speed shall remain in the range from Vsmin up to Vsmax.
The test shall be carried out for each speed range specified in paragraph 5.6.2.1.3. of this Regulation separately or within contiguous speed ranges where the aysmax is identical.
The vehicle shall be driven without any force applied by the driver on the steering control (e.g. by removing the hands from the steering control) with a constant speed on a curved track with
Re: (Score:2)
So it's basically testing that the autopilot is seeing that the curve is too steep and slowing down before hitting the curve?
Strict (it's a 1/3rd g, not that slow) lateral acceleration limits make a lot of sense if the autopilot's owner is to survive on a slippery road surface, as is common in the northernmost parts of Europe for a large part of the year.
Good chance for a real-world controlled experiment (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Well, at least we will be able to compare accident rates with w/o driver assist systems in USA, Europe and China and see what we can figure out, in a few years.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Good chance for a real-world controlled experim (Score:5, Informative)
Here are some relevant stats:
"In the fourth quarter of 2018, Tesla reported one accident for every 2.91 million miles driven with Autopilot engaged. The first Tesla safety report of 2019 shows that rate increasing slightly, to one accident every 2.87 million miles.
However, both of those figures are better than the statistics for Teslas without Autopilot engaged: one accident for every 1.76 million miles driven in Q4 2018 and one every 1.58 million miles driven in Q1 2019.
Teslas with or without Autopilot engaged also appear substantially safer than the average car, based on the new Tesla data. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrationâ(TM)s most recent data, thereâ(TM)s an auto crash every 436,000 miles driven in the United States."
I say relevant, not conclusive, since it's not a controlled experiment, e.g. the conditions under which autopilot was used are probably different than those in which it wasn't used, and so on. Still, there's no strong evidence that it's dangerous either.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you have never driven a Tesla on autopilot.
No one has. That's the point.
Re: (Score:3)
Autopilot is initially set to the current speed limit. The autopilot does not track speed limits, the driver has to update the maximum speed that autopilot can use. If the radar detects a slower moving object in front of the vehicle then autopilot can slow the vehicle down using regenitive braking. Sometimes radar produces false positives which can cause erroneous braking. Also the images from the forward facing camera can cause false positives producing the same erroneous braking events. Potentially, tunne
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's very interesting to view both the Tesla accident and fatality rates. While the accident rate may be somewhat better (i.e., somewhere around 2x) with Autopilot, the fatalities rate [wikipedia.org] appears to be similar with or without Autopilot at around 250-300 million miles per fatality for Teslas. Why is this? Part of Autopilot capabilities are due to ADAS systems that are very common for many new cars. While data for the accident rate with and without ADAS is limited, many studies suggest that ADAS sign
Re: (Score:2)
It is conceivable that "unavoidable" accidents tend to also be the ones ending in a fatality.
If a truck runs a red light and side impacts in a Tesla at 80km/h, I doubt very much that autopilot would have any better a chance than a human driver.
Again, I said it is conceivable not that I have any proof whatsoever for this.
Re: (Score:2)
I would assume that the accident scenario accounting for 90% of (currently!) unavoidable accidents with trucks is "driver tired or fallen asleep" and "at the end of a traffic jam", and does not involve red lights.
At least for German Autobahns, this is the major scenario involving trucks, also because I heard that truckers tend to disable certain safety features (like LKA and ACC), as they find them annoying.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it was one example and I think it made the point. A sleepy truck driver creating a big ass accordion at the end of a traffic jam generates quite an impressive statistical point underscoring what I said, though
:D.
Re: (Score:2)
It is conceivable that "unavoidable" accidents tend to also be the ones ending in a fatality.
If a truck runs a red light and side impacts in a Tesla at 80km/h, I doubt very much that autopilot would have any better a chance than a human driver.
Again, I said it is conceivable not that I have any proof whatsoever for this.
It's possible, but since there are not that many such fatal accidents [tesladeaths.com], we can see that the Tesla accidents were mostly due to the perception layer of the software:
2016 China: Didn't recognize back of truck.
2016 Florida: Didn't recognize side of truck crossing the lane.
2018 California: Didn't recognize diverging lanes on highway.
2019 Florida: Didn't recognize side of truck crossing intersection.
These were all accidents that most attentive human drivers would have easily avoided.
Re: (Score:3)
I do not see how *any* of the mandated changes should increase accident rates:
* Disabling auto lane changes on lanes with oncoming traffic (e.g. a road like a Bundesstraße or Landstraße in Germany) is actually a bright thing: you have hardly any opportunity to pass other cars anyways (especially trucks), the oncoming traffic is usually fast (80-130km/h - some people DO speed!), the roads are narrow and sometimes curvy, with many opportunities for waiting traffic from adjacent small roads / propert
Re: (Score:3)
We've been over this, the stats are meaningless. Autopilot gets used on the safest roads the most - highways. The numbers are also skewed by the demographics of Tesla owners who can afford autopilot.
Re: (Score:2)
The function that Tesla calls "Autopilot" is standard on all their cars.
You are probably thinking of the "Full Self Driving" capability that some owners have prepaid for, but hasn't been delivered yet.
Re: Good chance for a real-world controlled experi (Score:2)
Are these numbers actually comparative? I.e. Are the manual numbers are constrained to the scenarios where drivers use autopilot?
Re: (Score:2)
I recall a few others but don't feel like looking for a citation..
You just proved the point. You could provide citations for two accidents, and I concede there could be a few more.
According to the stats provided by timeOday [slashdot.org] there must be hundreds of accidents avoided by the autopilot. But, I can't find them or cite them. This was my original point. Thanks for playing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hitting stationary vehicles is a known documented limitation of using radar. Radar detects moving objects. It is difficult for radar to detect the difference between street furniture and a stationary vehicle.
The major defect in the semi crash is the poor US safety standards that allow trailers to not have side impact protection. Had European mandated trailer side impact protection being present, then the airbags and other safety systems on the Tesla would of had a better chance of being deployed. However, t
Re: Good chance for a real-world controlled experi (Score:2)
Both Florida accidents involved roads that were wide, but NOT limited-access freeways.
Making autopilot work safely on a road like a freeway is relatively easy. Strictly speaking, we could have had autopilot on freeways 25+ years ago IF they'd had:
1) tracking wires embedded under the center of each lane, with additional wires to signal meta information (eg, more lanes to the left or right, upcoming merge or exit)
2) robust barcode tags painted into the pavement to provide redundancy & extra meta info
3) ph
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you fuck one goat...
Re:Good chance for a real-world controlled experim (Score:5, Insightful)
Seldom do you get to conduct mass real-world "experiments" like disabling these assistive features. Based on the safety stats collected with autopilot so far, my guess is disabling it will cost lives.
I'm 100% certain that this change will:
- The limit of how far the steering wheel can turn while using Autosteer is reduced and can affect your car's ability to maneuver curves or stay within the lane, requiring you to take action.
Translation: "When you hit a tight offramp, the EU requires us to crash into the guard rail unless you intervene." The odds of it warning you far enough in advance to be safe are approximately zero.
Whatever politician thought this was a good idea should probably not be allowed to vote, drive, or, really, leave the rubber room again in the future without adult supervision.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Whatever politician thought this was a good idea should probably not be allowed to vote, drive, or, really, leave the rubber room again in the future without adult supervision.
The politician did not think, at all.
The legacy auto makers who "convinced" the politicians to enact this law, know it is a bad idea.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The politician did not think, at all.
It's called conforming to the job description.
There's a reason "politician" is now high on the list of most despised professions. Above strippers and prostitutes.
Re: Good chance for a real-world controlled experi (Score:2)
Above strippers and prostitutes.
What fucked-up reality do you live in?? The thinking world detests preachers, politicians, carsalesmen... and now MBA's. The only ones bothered by strippers and prostitutes are closet-homo evangelicals, angry lesbians and jaded, broke-ass johns.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually it's to prevent autopilot murdering you by performing a sudden violent maneuver. Remember those videos of it suddenly veering into oncoming traffic?
This keeps it within human reaction times and is fine for its intended purpose - highways.
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever politician thought this was a good idea should probably...
Be put in the back seat of a Tesla about to exit the highway on a curved ramp...
Do Teslas ever brake for curves? (Score:2)
Will a Tesla ever slow down if the upcoming curve is beyond its control capacities? Humans (non-idiotic ones, anyway) don't drive at the same speed into a curve, instead they slow down if it looks like a sharp bend or they find that they can't turn the steering wheel enough.
Does a Tesla do that, or does it just go off the outside of the curve at the same speed it was going at on the straight road?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We generally avoid tight turns off fast roads in Europe, and where they exist the probably exceed the ability of autopilot to handle them anyway.
And if you do crash then autopilot failed to ensure you were paying attention. 15 seconds is an awfully long time just to start nagging, and the cars knows a tricky turn is coming up so it should be checking and going nuts if the driver isn't ready to take over.
Re: Good chance for a real-world controlled experi (Score:2)
You've never been to rural areas of any Mediterranean or Eastern Bloc countries then. I'm not even sure how human drivers drive in some of those places and they do and often at high speed and in places like Spain and Italy, going slowly through because you're from further North will get you taken over - in a blind curve.
Re: (Score:3)
If the autopilot is meant for highway use only then it should be turned off when you are using an offramp anyways. It's not an autopilot. It's an assisted drive feature for parts of your journey. It's not going to drive you from point A to point B without you doing anything.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
its Trabant like production lines..
I take it you mean the lines where they build the Mercedes? Probably not the Maserati line, though?
Re: (Score:2)
Why would forcing the car not to perform dangerous manoeuvres cost lives?
If the car can't negotiate a corner without taking it too quickly then it shouldn't be pretending it can drive.
If the car can't change lane safely then it shouldn't be pretending that it can drive.
There's nothing unsafe in this regulations. Nothing.
Too polite (Score:3)
You'll receive a reminder to hold steering wheel if it does not detect your hands on the wheel for 15 seconds.
Does it eventually pull over and turn off if you fail to comply or does it just keep issuing reminders? Seems like a great movie scene for an EMS [wikipedia.org] pull up to a wreck where the Tesla is reminding the now deceased driver (who still has some earbuds in and tablet playing a movie connected to them just so the audience understands what happens) to please put his hands back on the wheel. The driver can be an asshole that the audience doesn't feel much remorse for so it doesn't seem like an outright slam against Tesla.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It will give very annoying beeps, with a large red steering wheel and warning messages on the screen. It then starts to slow down and eventually pull over, but you can actually override it using the accelerator (which is not considered to be "taking over" as long as you dont apply pressure to the steering wheel", The beeping continues at high volume incessantly.
(Don't ask me how I know
;-) )
Once you finally do take over, autopilot is disabled until you select "Park". So if you want to use autopilot again, y
Re:Too polite (Score:5, Informative)
Even the famous sleeping driver in CA video footage, you can see the Tesla had already slowed down considerably compared to rest of the traffic.
More important news was what was NOT reported. In both cases of footage showing people falling asleep at the wheel, there were no accidents, fender benders or more serious involving Tesla in those stretches of the road at that time.
People fall asleep at the wheel all the time, quite unfortunate, but happens a lot. Most non Tesla auto pilot drivers end up causing an accident. The Tesla auto pilot will keep the car safe and in lane and with separation. Most likely those drivers woke up with a start, realize what had happened, and gotten a jolt of adrenaline that kept them awake for the next 36 hours. They got to live .
New hacking opportunities. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: New hacking opportunities. (Score:1)
Indeed. You will only be able to pay for the "patches" with bitcoin, however. Or trust the "free" patches that were all in a big torrent.
Re: (Score:2)
I welcome it, should this happen. I've run across a couple of web sites before, in other countries, offering Tesla hacking services. It's definitely a thing that exists already in a very limited way. A big problem is that Teslas are normally in constant communication with back-end servers. Tesla collects a lot of random driving data to try to improve the AI for the auto-pilot and even for things as simple as making automatic windshield wipers that use the camera input to decide if it's raining and how ha
I summon thee, Tesla, from whence thou resides (Score:4, Funny)
Which, in Europe, will be within six meters of where you are. Amazingly useless, but possibly a good source of amusement.
Next thing Tesla needs to do is teach the car how to fetch sticks.
Re: (Score:2)
Without the six metre rule, I could park the Tesla in my garage and have it pick me up at the front door. With it, not. City dwellers don't get that, but in the countryside, six metres is essentially removing that feature. What's left is that you can exit in front of the garage and it drives in or out by itself. That's useful in a very small city parking garage with narrow spaces, but you probably made your own garage not so tiny that you need that.
Re: (Score:2)
My garage was built in 1970, which is before I was born. I didn't make it tiny, cars grew big.
My current car does fit in my garage. There just isn't room to open the doors or even climb out of a window to get out of it.
Re: I summon thee, Tesla, from whence thou resides (Score:2)
You must not be in the US. Early-1970s American cars were ENORMOUS. The AMC Pacer was popularly thought of as a "compact" car, even though it was basically the size of a Cadillac with truncated hood & trunk. My dad had a (2-seat) Corvair that I think had a bigger footprint than a 2018 Mustang GT... and it was considered "tiny". Even "subcompact" Toyota hatchbacks from the late 1970s were fairly huge by modern standards... they just seemed tiny compared to an average Cadillac, Lincoln, or Buick.
CHTS (Score:2)
Good.
Red flag act (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Just look at the accident rate and the deaths caused by automobiles, once those laws were foolishly and dangerously revoked at the behest of the auto industry.
Re: (Score:2)
When the Locomotive Acts were in effect not a single Briton died or even was injured by an automobile. The law was saving lives.
Just look at the accident rate and the deaths caused by automobiles, once those laws were foolishly and dangerously revoked at the behest of the auto industry.
That act was put in place at the behest of the horse driven carriage industry trying to kill the automobile industry at birth.
Re: (Score:2)
I tried speaking with a tongue in cheek and ended up chewing my own tongue instead. I still have not mastered the art. Sorry for the confusion.
Re: (Score:1)
This is where we talk about car safety in Somalia, I take it?
Re: (Score:1)
The freedom to select from any nations decade of "car safety". Enjoy a fully imported product.
Free shipping container depending on the price...
In the mean time in America ... (Score:1)
Tesla shorts were up 5.1 billion dollars between 1/1/19 and 5/31/19. Then, when the stock was at 179$, a five year low, they shorted more. The number of shares shorted shot up from 25 million to 45 million. Now, they are down 1.9 billion year to date.
It works about to 7 billion loss in the last six months.
The bankruptcy theory is dead. Demand cliff theory is dead. Tesla k
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Even the most ardent bears, who still maintain a 200$ price target concede Tesla's lead in battery technology, its cash position, acknowledge its basic operations. Even if there is accounting fraud, the company is likely to be worth 20 billion and will survive to build BEV in some form. Stock will become zero of course, but the brand, the tech will survive even accounting fraud.
Re: (Score:1)
Tucker [wikipedia.org]
darn... (Score:2)
And there goes my main reason for thinking about a Tesla next time a new car is due (I live in Europe).
I drive the same road to work every day, and 90% of the distance is Autobahn or a fairly straight rural highway road that would pose no problem at all for an autopilot. I dream of the day that I can get into my car, drive the two small roads to reach the highway, then kick back, open my notebook and get some work done while the autopilot brings me into the city, where I drive the last few km to the office
Re: (Score:2)
You will probably get dizzy from working on a notebook in a moving vehicle.
No, I don't. Done it (when someone else was driving)
Re: darn... (Score:2)
> You will probably get dizzy from working on a notebook in a moving vehicle.
Not necessarily, especially during the day. You might not consciously look away from the screen, but your peripheral vision still notices motion & feels satisfied. Having light (besides the screen) in the car helps as well by slightly breaking the immersion, anchoring you to your nonmoving surroundings in the car, and stimulating your peripheral vision with moving lights outside.
Unless you're *extraordinarily* sensitive, all
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you are dreaming of a train
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I would, in fact, love to take the train and have done so most of my live.
But I now moved and the new place doesn't have public transport that could compete with a car, even considering worse-than-usual traffic. I'd take the train if that were an option.
nothing new (Score:1)
Good (Score:5, Informative)
The 15 seconds rule is already present (I think, might be 30) and is no great hardship. Honestly every time I've used it I've eventually just turned it off and used the speed control aspect of it but kept the steering to myself. Ironically I've found it's most useful in almost-but-not-quite-stopped traffic jams, of which again there are rather a large amount just to the west of London. It's less tiring than trying to concentrate and match speed in those circumstances. In all of the others...it's just not ready for there.
Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)
The idea that a car changing lane without pausing between indicating and moving is good is
... hugely self-entitled and aggressive. UK driving standards (also probably other European standards) require the driver to observe, indicate, and then manoeuvre - with an interval between these actions. In the UK this is summarised as "Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre". Moving while indicating is driving like an arsehole and causes accidents. Belgians and Californians drive like that, drivers in countries with low accident rates do not.
The EU isn't "nerfing" the Tesla. The EU is civilising it.
Re: (Score:1)
And by nerfing... (Score:2)