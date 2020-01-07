Ivanka Trump, Big Tech Companies Plan Marketing Campaign Targeting Teens' Perceptions of Tech Jobs 96
theodp writes: Dismissing questions of whether Ivanka Trump's Tuesday CES keynote appearance on The Path to the Future of Work should have gone to somebody else who's had more to do with tech in the administration, CES Chief Gary Shapiro informed the BBC: "Ivanka Trump actually co-chairs the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, whose members include companies like Apple, Walmart and IBM." On that point, it's worth noting that signed minutes and slides from a Sept. 2019 meeting of the Ivanka-led American Workforce Policy Advisory Board discussed plans for a possible January launch of a private sector-led "big" national ad campaign, including an "influencer marketing plan," that will target "Youth aged 16 to 20, and importantly, their parents" with the goal of realizing the untapped potential of what IBM calls "new collar" workers -- "people who don't have a 4-year degree [young people and mid-career], but who have built the skills and credentials to contribute to areas like the cloud and the cyber sector." The marketing campaign is the product of a working group co-chaired by IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
In the slides, a screenshot from a "Landing Experience Prototype" for an accompanying website displays logos of some of America's biggest tech companies -- e.g. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM -- and encourages visitors to: "Find an employer who understands. America's biggest employers know there's a huge skill shortage. They also know that today's top talent doesn't always come from traditional four-year universities. That's why we've asked them to sign a pledge to de-prioritize college degrees in their hiring processes."
Meeting minutes show that the Board -- pressed by IBM's Rometty -- approved her working group's proposal to "develop a private sector-led national campaign to raise awareness of and promote multiple pathways to well-paying jobs for all Americans" through a voice vote. Prior to the vote, IBM VP of Corporate Marketing Ann Gould Rubin explained that "advertising can be a compelling way to change even deep-seated perceptions," adding that "it could both change perceptions and cause people to act." Rubin noted that -- on its own -- IBM has initiated some research to gain insights into how to reach the target audiences, looking at motivations, drivers, interests, barriers, and reactions to descriptions of pathways.
Hey, like voters, those poor 16-year-old kids won't even know what hit 'em!
In the slides, a screenshot from a "Landing Experience Prototype" for an accompanying website displays logos of some of America's biggest tech companies -- e.g. Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM -- and encourages visitors to: "Find an employer who understands. America's biggest employers know there's a huge skill shortage. They also know that today's top talent doesn't always come from traditional four-year universities. That's why we've asked them to sign a pledge to de-prioritize college degrees in their hiring processes."
Meeting minutes show that the Board -- pressed by IBM's Rometty -- approved her working group's proposal to "develop a private sector-led national campaign to raise awareness of and promote multiple pathways to well-paying jobs for all Americans" through a voice vote. Prior to the vote, IBM VP of Corporate Marketing Ann Gould Rubin explained that "advertising can be a compelling way to change even deep-seated perceptions," adding that "it could both change perceptions and cause people to act." Rubin noted that -- on its own -- IBM has initiated some research to gain insights into how to reach the target audiences, looking at motivations, drivers, interests, barriers, and reactions to descriptions of pathways.
Hey, like voters, those poor 16-year-old kids won't even know what hit 'em!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not personally impressed with Ivanka from a business spokesperson perspective. She mostly gives vague marketing fluff, a female PHB. That judgement is independent of her father. If a good Trump family member comes along, I'll give them kudos.
Re: (Score:1)
She mostly gives vague marketing fluff, a female PHB.
Booth babe
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:1, Funny)
Vote Crooked Joe Biden in 2020 - for _honor_!
Re: (Score:3)
Dude, possibly not telling your son to trade off of the Biden name is WAY worse than creating a fraudulent university, swindling your suppliers by not paying them what you agreed to (or at all), lying constantly, creating a fake charity and using the proceeds to profit directly, starting business after business solely to take advantage of bankruptcy laws to swindle banks, using your position as President to funnel millions of taxpayers dollars into your golf course clubs, and giving your children jobs in p
Re:Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:4, Informative)
The word you are looking for is "grifter". Trump and his entire family have been grifters all their lives.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Not a corporate mad-max world, Trump has no relation to the actual business world. His world is more akin to the World Wide Wrestling Federation, and has the intellectual depth as such.
Re:Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:4, Funny)
That was a whole lot of stupid packed into one little comment, and loads of impotent rage... well done. 8/10, would read and laugh at again.
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:1, Insightful)
Offshore Nazi trolls pretending to be concerned Americans sure do love fantasizing about mass executions.
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to forget how much the world "hated" the US under George W, and how quickly all was forgiven once we elected Obama. Or maybe you're not old enough to have experienced it in the first place.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:5, Insightful)
yea typical response from the right. All things "Trump" are simply the most mistreated public figures in the universe. No matter the intentions. THIS is why we are all doomed...
Anything any Trump does is just pure genius. Just look what Ivanka can teach us from her own experience:
1. Make sure you are born into a situation where you inherit a lot of financial backing. Don't sweat those spreadsheets and business plans that VCs and investment bankers tear to shreds effortlessly. Just focus on the glitzy stuff. Daddy's lawyers and accountants will take care of everything else.
2. Hang out with people attached to rival foreign leaders. They will help you scout out real estate projects that won't happen because they are just leading you on.
3. Bad taste sells just as well as good taste.
4. If you supply chain gets hit with tariffs or embargoes that are part of a trade war that we are all told are vital to your nation's economic interests don't sweat it. A phone call makes all those troublesome import issues go away like magic. If you don't have those connections then tough. It's for the good of the country.
And so on. There's more but you should get the point. Ivanka Trump is clearly a business visionary (particularly in tech) that we should all be listening to and if you can't see that then you are obviously a leftest.
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:2)
No matter the intentions.
How do intentions make it *better* in case of Trump?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, because being against nepotism and suggestions from people completely unqualified to make them makes someone left leaning... I love how these days Trump has so consumed the Republican party that any opinions that counter Trump, his family, or his dogma, get the opinion holder automatically labeled 'left'.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
LOL I see the rabid fucktard Trump supporters have mod points again today.
And every day. Funny that.
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:1)
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:2)
Posts like these are why I still check Slashdot every day.
Re: (Score:2)
Pass.
Be best.
Re: Ivanka Trump plans ... (Score:2)
You misspelled "Tim Apple" (Score:3, Funny)
I mean, sure, I bet he does cook but why call him that?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
No, that's Apple's homeless robot. [youtube.com]
I strongly doubt IBM's motives here (Score:1)
If this came out as a statement from IBM, I'd believe it in a heartbeat: "Hey, this is perfect! We pick up a kid who has some small amount of skill, manipulate them so that they think that this is the best job they might ever get, underpay their wages but they won't dare question it, and we can still charge our customers PhD-level expertise rates!"
Re: (Score:2)
No they don't, they want to be able to boot oldbies. [wbur.org] Pump and dump.
It's true, you don't need a 4 year degree (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's like none of them have sat through computer 101. It nothing to do with exsposure, those that do really well in that class, 'enjoy', using computers. Those who do not do well at that class, do not 'enjoy' using computers, they will do it and not do it that well and because they do not enjoy it, they like the gabfest style jobs and hate staring at computer screens for hours on end and are smart enough learn how to do gabfest jobs. People to people jobs, doctors, dentists, nurses, teachers, managers etc.
What are they smoking? (Score:3, Interesting)
Land a good job (I'm assuming this means a livable wage, not Best Buy Geek Squad pay) in tech with minimal work experience and no 4 year degree? Pardon me while I die laughing.
Shit, I wish that really existed. I set up and ran my own dial-up BBS at 13 years old. Taught myself how to program (no one really called it "coding" back then) around that time, too. I grew so tired of hearing easily-impressed adults blather on about what a great career I'd surely have as an adult. Turns out, college and me didn't see eye-to-eye (damn attention deficit disorder) and instead, I ended up going into a trade. Every day, I wake up slightly miffed at the knowledge that people who managed to suffer through all that shitty college math (or were lucky enough it came easy to them) get to sit in a nice air-conditioned office - while I make 1/3 the pay working on air conditioners.
But hey, the judge in Caddyshack summed it up pretty well. [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Perhaps it’s different in other areas, but here in central FL the only tech companies that don’t require college for tasks more complicated than changing lightbulbs, are call centers (such as the infamous Convergys - or whatever they’re calling themselves this week), or the previously mentioned Best Buy hellhole.
Being a licensed trade contractor pays somewhat better than that, and for the most part isn’t as stressful. Most people assume trades pay well because they call the first co
Re: (Score:2)
Did you go into a trade because you tried to get work in the tech industry and got knocked back? there are plenty of companies out there who will hire people based on their skills, not what it says on their college transcript
Not that many, not anymore. It was true and common place 30 years ago (hell, I started my career with only a AA degree). But I saw the writing on the wall and kept working on my 4-year degree while working. *Now*? Fuggedaboutit.
I don't doubt that you would have found it harder that most but it's not impossible.
Yes, it is not impossible, but why risk it. I mean, if a person is already in that situation (no degree, but skills), well, there's no much option but to push interviews till something happens.
But it is truly not a good opening proposition.
I for one would like to see the old time
Re: What are they smoking? (Score:2)
Yeah because college training has soooo much depth. Most people cannot afford a decent college and they are few and far between. Soak up some liberal arts and move in to the work force doing something you have the aptitude for.
Re:What are they smoking? (Score:4, Insightful)
No 4 year degree, no 2 year degree... been working tech for nearly 20 years and making well into six figures for the majority of those years.
Work ethic, intelligence, and ability go far... or you can just sit on your ass and blame your ADD while being pissed off at the world because you failed yourself.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
1. You're the one complaining about making 1/3rd of what tech workers make... but now you're gonna try to brag about 'running the company' huh?
2. You already admitted that it was not your "career choice", it was your fallback option and you wake up "slightly miffed" that others made it where you didn't.
Don't sit here and cry about your lot in life and then try to act like the master of your own fate when you get called on your whining. If you love your life, quit bitching about it and enjoy it... if you hat
Re: (Score:2)
You chose something you "knew" you'd be able to do and then found out it "doesn't pay very well"... that's called being lazy and a lack of foresight and planning.
I must've missed out on that whole small business totally risk-free trial, which you're obviously referring to.
A few years ago, this new local mom-n-pop pizza joint opened up next to Walmart. Food was good, owner was personable, restaurant was nice and clean. Customer base never really materialized, and they went out of business. Sometimes you can do everything right and the market still gives you the middle finger.
then there'd be exactly fuck all stopping you from working harder than the guys next to you to try to advance yourself within tech.
Here's the point you obviously missed: my only complaint about the field I'm in is that th
Re: (Score:2)
After I just paid 10k to have what google tells me is $2500 in equipment (to buy/ship) installed in less than a day by 3 HVAC guys who were taking it pretty easy, I have considered trying to get my son interested in going into the HVAC trade rather than tech.
Re: (Score:1)
Not even smart enough to figure out that someone with 20 years of work experience is too young to be a boomer... and you wonder why you're unsuccessful.
Re: OK BOOMER (Score:2)
I have thirty years experience and I'm 25 years from being a boomer.
Re: (Score:2)
That _can_ happen. But for most people, it is entirely out of reach. If they do not have that degree, they are just very easy to exploit.
Re: (Score:1)
That's funny... because among the five regional directors, department director, and CTO at my current company, only the CTO had a degree when he was hired. The Department director just recently finished his bachelors, in philosophy, because he wanted to go back to school in his 50's. Myself and all four other IT directors have no degrees... and the huge majority of those under us have no degrees. I honestly don't even really spend much time looking at the education section of a resume unless they have zero
Re: (Score:1)
Who said anything about being a millionaire?
...and if you were around in the 90's, you'd know that's when everyone in tech was a multimillionaire thanks to the .com bubble.
Re: (Score:1)
The idea of an exploitable workforce is just something people with no marketable skills invent to make themselves feel better about being unmarketable.
The world needs some people to say "fuck this" to college because someone's gotta pick up the garbage, pave the roads, fix your air conditioner, unclog your toilet, cook your hamburger (hopefully they washed their hands first), and upsell you on that high mileage engine flush at the oil change depot, etc.
As I said in my original post - Caddyshack nailed it: "The world needs ditch diggers, too."
Hell, I probably wouldn't be bitching about making a lousy living if the state contractor's exam was more difficult
Re: (Score:1)
The world needs some people to say "fuck this" to college because someone's gotta pick up the garbage, pave the roads, fix your air conditioner, unclog your toilet, cook your hamburger...
I'm not sure I agree.
Garbage truck is certainly a job that can and likely will be automated within ten years or so.
Paving the roads, similarly.
Fixing your air conditioner, well that is harder. I doubt you see robots do that anytime soon, but eventually sure.
Unclog your toilet. That is probably easier for a robot to do, given that the robot could be small, and dropped in the toilet with a long umbilical cable.
Cook your hamburger. I believe they are working on that one.
The point being is most jobs, eventua
Re: (Score:2)
The idea of an exploitable workforce is just something people with no marketable skills invent to make themselves feel better about being unmarketable.
Bullshit. Also, invalid AdHominem is invalid.
Re: (Score:2)
8570? Seriously? Any moron can get that cert.
Re: (Score:1)
But teh unemployment iz so low!!!1 If you're not earning a high 6 figure income and driving a brand new Tesla, you must be a deadbeat looser.
Somehow I imagine these people watching videos of starving children in 3rd world countries and thinking to themselves "They wouldn't be starving if they got jobs and built a Walmart", completely oblivious to all the various facets of our society which made that level of progress possible in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
You were lucky to get in during the Y2k and Internet Bubbles. It's not so easy now. As a recently retired hiring manager, I would have loved to hire people based just on their skills, but at any company with shareholders (that I'm aware of), you're outta luck trying to get that by HR at less than an entry level lackey spot unless you can show a lot of experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, you CAN make it without the credentials. But you need likely need to be significantly better than the average schooled applicant to get a foot in the door.
Rock stars don't need to go the traditional path, got it. But not everyone is a rock star.
What if a person is just "pretty good" at the required work, has a "decent" work ethic and is "moderately" intelligent? They would be like be a great employee and an asset to the company, but they won't stand out enough to be hired without the education or ex
Re: What are they smoking? (Score:2)
Of the half dozen programmers Iâ(TM)ve hired, surprisingly none of them have had a 4 year degree. Lots of programmers with degrees applied but they got pushed out by more qualified candidates. Being a small company with less than 3 dozen employees, Iâ(TM)m free to hire the best candidate and ignore the degree or lack of degree if needed. The people with masters degrees are the worst. Iâ(TM)ve yet to have one make it past the first round of interviews. I know their are good programmers wi
Re: (Score:1)
I feel your pain brother. I didn't get any college credits other than through CLEP until I was 30+.
It wasn't your experience that bumped you out of tech. I've been working in the industry for 25 yrs, and I prefer to hire non-collegiate folks as usually their work ethic is closer to the craftsman ethic that I think fits the tech world. (It turns out that this is also the case in DE, it's more of a technical specialty than a Uni driven credentialist specialty.)
So, if you want to get into tech, figure out what
Re: (Score:2)
I can’t speak for how it works now but it sounds like you were around back when I was starting out as well, 1980 or so. I ran BBSs, learned to program on a Color Computer, and no, no college. I had a family to raise. I got a part time job maintaining programs, going out on surveying jobs, and chasing cows. I got permission to take computers home from work and hacked code even more.
Now I’ve hit golden handcuff levels twice in my career and yes, 6 figure incomes for the past 20 years. I’m a
Translation (Score:2)
Trump plans to loot teens in evil plan not yet fleshed out, by same gang who just told Iraq our troops are bugging out before we got them to safety.
Chaos at 11.
Trump University 2.0 (Score:1)
Ads? (Score:1)
Nobody'll give you the time of day (Score:2)
Why anyone, and I mean _anyone_ would go into IT (and I mean IT, not math) it beyond me. Mommas don't let your babies grow up to be code monkeys, let 'em be doctors and lawyers and such. Or accountants.
Re: (Score:1)
Something about out-of-work coal miners fighting fresh out of high school Gen-Zers over nonexistent IT jobs, sounds like the makings of a mildly entertaining reality show.
Now all we need is someone with reality TV experience to host it...
Re: (Score:1)
Yet here I am, working from home in software development, living in a very low CoL place near family and making a darn good salary. Self taught. How about that.
Re: (Score:1)
Why hire an American you have to train 3-6 months when you can make a 4 year degree mandatory and get all the H1-Bs you can eat for one low price when there's not enough CS grads to hire.
I'm not particularly fond of the concept of H1-Bs, save perhaps for a limited time, such as a couple years or something. After that you should have to at least apply for citizenship. Mostly, I just hate to see people that are working and contributing not also voting. This country could do with another 400k voters, who are probably more informed than the general population.
Why anyone, and I mean _anyone_ would go into IT (and I mean IT, not math) it beyond me.
I doubt you were looking for an answer here, but...
As a software engineer, well you really need to be a natural problem solver at hear
Here's a guy that worked with Ivanka (Score:1, Troll)
Who? (Score:2)
What's she known for again? Isn't she the girl that sells sweatshop clothes?
Re: (Score:2)
Cum laude from Warton is nothing to sneeze at. You may not like/agree with her, but she's no idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
Cum laude from Warton is nothing to sneeze at
Undergrad at Warton is definitely something to sneeze at.
Looking like college might end up free... (Score:2)
We better get em thinking they don't need it anymore or they might catch onto the scam without the crippling student loan yoke to keep em in line.
After all, if they all get themselves educated, who's gonna be left to fight all the lucrative wars we've got planned?
Ivanka Confirms "Massive Campaign" is Coming (Score:4, Informative)
Ivanka Trump says she's 'a big believer in innovation' at CES 2020 amid controversy [cnet.com]: A four-year college is not for everyone, Trump added, and the administration wants to "celebrate the other pathways that exist," such as apprenticeships. "We're going to launch this massive campaign that celebrates other pathways that don't require four-year college."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Funny you should say that, because the fact of the matter is that the US military is significantly better educated than the general public.
"82.8 percent of U.S. military officers in 2010 had at least a bachelor’s degree, compared to 29.9 percent of the general population. 93.6 percent of enlisted soldiers had at least a high school diploma, compared to 59.5 percent of America."
http://www.facethefactsusa.org... [facethefactsusa.org].
Re: (Score:2)
93.6 percent of enlisted soldiers had at least a high school diploma, compared to 59.5 percent of America."
What kind of bullshit statistic is this? Are they comparing military-aged soldiers to children who aren't old enough to have completed high school as well as elderly people who grew up in a different educational environment? Comparing them to special-needs people who might not have the base intellect to complete high school? This source [census.gov] says that in 2017 over 90% of people over 25 had a high school diploma and this source [ed.gov] backs that up, even breaking it up into age groups. 92.1% of people that were 25-
Re: (Score:2)
Ivanka Trump says she's 'a big believer in innovation' at CES 2020 amid controversy [cnet.com]: A four-year college is not for everyone, Trump added, and the administration wants to "celebrate the other pathways that exist," such as apprenticeships. "We're going to launch this massive campaign that celebrates other pathways that don't require four-year college."
Not seeing the problem (am I supposed to be outraged because Trump?).
Worship of four year college for all has been a big problem for decades now, in so many ways. About time some big names and effort got behind correcting this imbalance.
fine - less competition for me (Score:4)
In all seriousness..... You want to skip formal education? Be my guest, but you should understand what's likely to happen. There are, indeed, very small numbers of uneducated people who make good, but they're the exception to the rule. You go this route, what you're really doing is volunteering to stay on the lower rungs of the ladder. Fine. Someone has to be there. Better you than me.
Meanwhile, I'm gonna do the exact opposite. I'm gonna push my kids to get as much education as they can possibly stomach, then I'm gonna push them to grit their teeth and get even more. I'm gonna make them push their minds beyond what they think is possible. I'm going to help pay for their education as much as I can, and then pay more until it hurts. Why? Guess what.... I've only got a few more decades on this planet and I don't get to take it with me when I keel over. I'll leave behind my professional accomplishments and any small impact I might make while volunteering, but the biggest thing I leave behind, by FAR, is my offspring and the investments in their abilities.
Ironically, the Trump family knows this. They might be telling other people "don't worry about formal education" but meanwhile daddy made damn sure that they went to the best universities money could buy. To the Trump-lovers reading this, you might want to WATCH WHAT THEY DO, NOT WHAT THEY SAY.
"New-collar"..... translation: a blue-collar worker that works in an office environment. This is not new. This is not innovative. This is not "2.0" in any way, shape or form. Businesses have employed people like this for centuries. To all the people in this category that did well: you have my respect for your success, intellect, drive and skills, but you are the EXCEPTION TO THE RULE. Most of you wind up lower-middle-class at best.
Re: (Score:2)
Meanwhile, I'm gonna do the exact opposite. I'm gonna push my kids to get as much education as they can possibly stomach, then I'm gonna push them to grit their teeth and get even more. I'm gonna make them push their minds beyond what they think is possible. I'm going to help pay for their education as much as I can, and then pay more until it hurts.
Push their "minds"?
I went from the military to tech writing to web development and programming. Too busy for college. Never unemployed a day since I've been an adult, ever upward career path.
Meanwhile, millions were majoring in drinking, diversity, and couch burning. They are automatically better than me? And their minds are? Well, think what you like.
.
Re: (Score:2)
CS Degree Not Required (Score:1)
Sounds fine (Score:2)
Got my degree, then doubled my salary still being a junior Oracle DBA. This sounds like some big companies coming around about relaxing some degree requirements. It would probably end up increasing the size of a middle ground, and if people want to maximize income and opportunities they'll still want
CES is over (Score:1)