Google's Area 120 Brings Quick Web Games To Slow Phones

Google is countering Facebook's Instant Games with its own bid to make web games more accessible. Its Area 120 experimental lab is introducing GameSnacks, HTML5-based casual games that are designed to load quickly and play well even on poor connections and basic smartphones. From a report: The combination of a lean initial web page, compressed media and just-in-time loading means you can start playing within just a few seconds, even on a phone with less than a 1Mbps connection (all too common in the world) and just 1GB of RAM. All titles work with both touch as well as a PC's mouse and keyboard, and are designed to run on virtually any platform and device. Like many casual games, they're designed to be playable with a minimum of instructions -- important when they're meant to reach people across many different languages. Some are not-so-subtle riffs on familiar titles like Puzzle Bobble and Tetris, but that's probably not a bad thing for gamers who otherwise couldn't play those games on their phones.

  • Puzzle Bobble in mame to much for old phones?

  • , , ,Google tech wonks reinvent Flash, shortly before dropping support for Flash in Chrome. :O

    (...but this time it's even better, because the new ones can automagically stop and show Google ads every 30 seconds. No more of that annoying "play through" like in the old days...)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      They will also data mine all your gaming interactions and communications on the platform to more effectively psychological target for choice manipulation because evil is as evil does (what could be more evil than those arseholes selling your medical records and fucking google buying them, what a fucking disgusting company, for your health, oh yeah, sure).

  • More distracting nonsense on peoples' so-called 'smartphones'. As if they're not distracted enough. As-is most people would walk off a cliff and not even notice until they hit the ground.

  • They can fit a simple sliding tiles game into ONE GIGABYTE? Gosh, who'd have thought this was ever possible!

    (Wouldn't mind seeing Unreal Tournament 2003/4 implemented on a smartphone, should fit and the graphics were gorgeous. And it worked and was smooth as silk in 256Mb of RAM with 32Mb graphics RAM...)

  • Do you remember what games we played when PCs had 1GB of RAM?
    That is a *massive* amount of memory, and certainly not "quick" and "light" games, outside of te batshit insane world of the Wha(tTheFuck)WG.

    Also "only" 1Mb/s?
    Dude, we still got throttled mobile connections here in Germany, that drop you to 64kb/s (!!) after those ridiculously few 2-8GB are used up. So if you'd fully use the bandwidth, ... on the first day.

    Then again, maybe with my more than two brain cells, I'm not the target audience, and requir

  • Nobody needs any games on there phones, apart from Snake. Maybe breakout too. Give them the old classics and you can keep a teenager amused for hours.
    • If you look at the statistics of what people play, then I won’t be surprised at anything. But if for me personally, then I'm used to more modern standards for games and applications. Here, you can see the portfolio on the site of these guys - https://vilmate.com/ [vilmate.com] I think that you will agree that small startups develop only what can be claimed and pay off. Everyone is doing it now. If old songs soar in a new way to the top - I'll eat my hat))

  • "Look around on the bus, in line at a coffee shop, or even at the doctor’s office. You’ll likely see people playing games on their phones—and they’re a few of the two billion people around the world who are doing it. Unfortunately, many games (especially web games) don’t load well on low memory devices and 2G or 3G networks that hundreds of millions of people rely on."

    it's like that joke about sending people to the moon with a cpu less powerful then a commodore vic20 while we u

  • Ten days later... (Score:3)

    by twocows ( 1216842 ) on Friday February 14, 2020 @10:29AM (#59728096)
    "Google has cancelled their new effort to compete with Facebook Games"

