Google's Area 120 Brings Quick Web Games To Slow Phones (engadget.com) 14
Google is countering Facebook's Instant Games with its own bid to make web games more accessible. Its Area 120 experimental lab is introducing GameSnacks, HTML5-based casual games that are designed to load quickly and play well even on poor connections and basic smartphones. From a report: The combination of a lean initial web page, compressed media and just-in-time loading means you can start playing within just a few seconds, even on a phone with less than a 1Mbps connection (all too common in the world) and just 1GB of RAM. All titles work with both touch as well as a PC's mouse and keyboard, and are designed to run on virtually any platform and device. Like many casual games, they're designed to be playable with a minimum of instructions -- important when they're meant to reach people across many different languages. Some are not-so-subtle riffs on familiar titles like Puzzle Bobble and Tetris, but that's probably not a bad thing for gamers who otherwise couldn't play those games on their phones.
Puzzle Bobble in mame to much for old phones? (Score:2)
Puzzle Bobble in mame to much for old phones?
Re: (Score:2)
Puzzle Bobble in mame to much for old phones?
Or Bosconian in NESDroid?
Breaking news story!!! , , , , (Score:2)
(...but this time it's even better, because the new ones can automagically stop and show Google ads every 30 seconds. No more of that annoying "play through" like in the old days...)
Re: (Score:2)
They will also data mine all your gaming interactions and communications on the platform to more effectively psychological target for choice manipulation because evil is as evil does (what could be more evil than those arseholes selling your medical records and fucking google buying them, what a fucking disgusting company, for your health, oh yeah, sure).
Just what the world needs! (Score:2)
One gigabyte?!! (Score:2)
They can fit a simple sliding tiles game into ONE GIGABYTE? Gosh, who'd have thought this was ever possible!
(Wouldn't mind seeing Unreal Tournament 2003/4 implemented on a smartphone, should fit and the graphics were gorgeous. And it worked and was smooth as silk in 256Mb of RAM with 32Mb graphics RAM...)
"only" ... "just" ... (Score:2)
Do you remember what games we played when PCs had 1GB of RAM?
That is a *massive* amount of memory, and certainly not "quick" and "light" games, outside of te batshit insane world of the Wha(tTheFuck)WG.
Also "only" 1Mb/s?
... on the first day.
Dude, we still got throttled mobile connections here in Germany, that drop you to 64kb/s (!!) after those ridiculously few 2-8GB are used up. So if you'd fully use the bandwidth,
Then again, maybe with my more than two brain cells, I'm not the target audience, and requir
Try the old classics (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
playing games while waiting (Score:2)
"Look around on the bus, in line at a coffee shop, or even at the doctor’s office. You’ll likely see people playing games on their phones—and they’re a few of the two billion people around the world who are doing it. Unfortunately, many games (especially web games) don’t load well on low memory devices and 2G or 3G networks that hundreds of millions of people rely on."
it's like that joke about sending people to the moon with a cpu less powerful then a commodore vic20 while we u
Ten days later... (Score:3)