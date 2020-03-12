Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft Patches SMBv3 Wormable Bug That Leaked Earlier this Week (zdnet.com) 11

Microsoft today released a patch for a vulnerability in the SMBv3 protocol that accidentally leaked online earlier this week during the March 2020 Patch Tuesday preamble. From a report: The fix is available as KB4551762, an update for Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909, and Windows Server 2019, versions 1903 and 1909. The update fixes CVE-2020-0796, a vulnerability in Server Message Block, a protocol for sharing files, printers, and other resources on local networks and the Internet. The bug allows attackers to connect to remote systems where the SMB service is enabled and run malicious code with SYSTEM privileges, allowing for remote takeovers of vulnerable systems. Earlier this week, due to what looks like a miscommunication between Microsoft and some antivirus vendors, details about this bug leaked online.

