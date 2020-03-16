Windows 10 Now Runs on 1 Billion Devices (venturebeat.com) 50
Windows 10 is now running on over 1 billion monthly active devices, just six months after passing the 900 million device milestone. From a report: Microsoft has been consistently adding 100 million active Windows 10 devices every six months over the past two years. Windows 10 also passed 50% desktop market share in August. The milestone is notable because Microsoft originally aimed to hit 1 billion devices running Windows 10 "in two to three years." A year in, the company backpedaled on that goal after it became clear that Windows 10 Mobile was a failure. (Android has over 2.5 billion monthly active devices.) Windows 10 was released four years and eight months ago in July 2015. It thus took the company more than double its ambitious estimate and 20 months longer than its conservative estimate to pass 1 billion Windows 10 devices.
I can't exactly see 1 billion people with PCs powerful enough to run Windows 10.
Let alone non-PCs...
Do we have anything other than their word on this PR/ad?
StatCounter says 77% Windows on the desktop, of which 69% Win10 = 53%. I'm not surprised that there's two billion desktops worldwide, so that seems fairly supportive. Officially their system requirements for Win10 are the same as Win7, I don't know if that's exactly true but I do know computers are a lot faster than in 2009. Besides, haven't we all agreed Win10 is spyware with telemetry that phones home, so they should know?
Officially their system requirements for Win10 are the same as Win7
What they don't mention is that WIn10 runs at one fifth the speed on the same hardware.
I can't exactly see 1 billion people with PCs powerful enough to run Windows 10...
Windows 10 has been around now for over 4 years now, and every personal computer that has been manufactured in the last 3-4 years is "powerful enough" to run that OS.
I can see a lot of reasons to call bullshit on this claim, but computing capability isn't likely one of them.
I have Windows 10 Pro running on a 2008 Toshiba Tablet PC in x64.
What the hell is wrong with you people?
If it's not Apple it's not cool enough for the fanbois.
Windows 10 Now Runs on 1 Billion Devices
Looks like it's time for the WHO to declare a second pandemic if it's gotten this far.
I have Windows 10 running on a single core laptop. I upgraded it just for giggles when it was free to do so. It works about the same as it did on the previous version. I would not want to use it for anything real, but it is useful to have around if I have to support someone on Window 10 over the phone and want to look at the user interface to see what they are seeing.
The next time I buy an SSD, I am going to copy the drive just to test how usable it gets.
Note that this is different from the number of people with PCs, which appears to be what you're misinterpreting this as. Dunno if anyone counts statistics for that. A lot of these PCs are used at work, while the worker also has a PC of their own at home.
How many asked for it, though? (Score:5, Insightful)
How many actually consciously asked for it to be installed, and how many were scammed into installing it or were forced into it against their will?
At least they're getting patched and are far less likely to be part of a botnet.
How many actually consciously asked for it to be installed, and how many were scammed into installing it or were forced into it against their will?
Well given the free alternatives OS's available to anyone at any time including but not limited to paying some nerd to roll back your system to an earlier version, the answer now is quite conclusively that everyone is using the OS willingly.
Yeah, really, who would want an OS that supports almost all the software written in the last 40 years, can communicate with pretty much every piece of hardware, and doesn't need to be fiddled with continually to keep it stable? Obvious shill, no one would want that.
Yeah I know. I must be a shill because I disagree with you.
/Posted from Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, just to point out you're a fuckwit.
That is obviously 999,999,999 devices too many (Score:1)
proudly windows free for 5 years.
Wow (Score:5, Funny)
and (Score:2)
and crashes on over 20 million!
Thank you, I'll be here all week
Define "Runs" (Score:2)
Given all of the BSODs in all of the recent updates, I think they're using a very loose definition for the word "run".
We use Windows Server of various vintages on 2,400 NVRs scattered around the world, in the last six years I've seen less than ten blue screens, all of them related to hardware failure.
I have Win 10 on my laptop at home, both my work laptops, and the machines making up my server lab, and so do the dozen people that I work with. Between all of us there's been one machine that blue screened (and I suspect she'd been playing with the Registry) in the last five years.
So box up your FUD and take a long walk off
Operating systems now blurred. (Score:4, Interesting)
WSL is not installed by default, so you can't count 99% of those installations as Linux installations.
Next Milestone (Score:1)
Windows Update (Score:4)
I wonder how many people installed it willingly?
I wonder how many people care. Aside from the cases where people's computers got bricked people generally gobble up the "new shiny" thing regardless of how much of a polished turd it actually is.
Oh and it's free. People love free stuff.
No this post is not satire or sarcasm but rather a deep reflection of the state of technology and society. Now if you'll excuse me I need to run off and update my Sonos, I hear the latest update removes a feature I love and I can't wait!
Runs? (Score:2)
I do not know if that is an adjective I would choose. Executes may be more accurate.
Similar Headline (Score:5, Funny)
Notice... (Score:2)
they didn't say "runs well..."
/h
maybe
great. now when they End Of Life win10 ... (Score:2)
we have another great enema of sorts just like win7... its like mass recycling over and over again... i wish all that tin, #2 steel, plastic, and rare earth metals would be 100% recycled... or something close to that... unless we just put it all in a huge lava flow that churns it right back into mother earth properly as carbon...
Well..... (Score:2)
"Windows 10 Now Runs on 1 Billion Devices"
Well, "runs" is a bit of an exaggeration. "Lumbers" or "shambles" might be more accurate.
And a billion? Hmmmm, I think that might be an alternative fact.
We need better editors (Score:2)
The headline is wrong. Can't you people comprehend? It should read:
Windows 10 Now Ruins 1 Billion Devices
An Achievement We Should All Worry About (Score:2)
Wow, so you didn't even read the article you linked to? It was a database error, someone didn't sanitize their inputs correctly so when a zero was input into the wrong field it caused a cascading error that crashed the entire system. And it wasn't an aircraft carrier, it was a light cruiser with a still-experimental control system. And it was 22 years ago.
Yeesh.
Thank you, but no thank you (Score:2)
"Microsoft has been consistently adding 100 million active Windows 10 devices every six months..."
None of them are mine, nor will they be.
How many are actually using windows? (Score:1)
I'm interested in how many people got a computer, turned it on to download a linux distro, got consequently counted in the "running" stats, while they then moved on with using linux and never again using windows?
So is this the point (Score:2)
where Bill Gates kisses his pinky?
the joke is on them! (Score:2)
because 2020 is the year of the linux desktop!