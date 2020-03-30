Dutch Museum Says Van Gogh Painting Stolen In Overnight Raid (artnet.com) 50
The Singer Laren museum in Laren, east of Amsterdam, says thieves have made off with a prize Vincent van Gogh painting while the institution was closed to the public. artnet News reports: The break-in at the museum happened in the early hours of Monday morning, at around 3:15 a.m. The thieves smashed a large glass door at the front of the museum to access the building. Police reached the scene after the museum's alarm was triggered, but the perpetrators had vanished by the time they arrived, according to a statement from the local authorities. To add insult to injury, [the Dutch master's The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring (1884) painting] does not even belong to the museum -- it was on loan from the Groninger Museum in Groningen, the Netherlands, according to the police. The 1884 work was the only painting by Van Gogh in the Groninger Museum's collection. It was painted when Van Gogh was living in Neunen, where his father was a pastor, between 1883 and 1885, and depicts the ruins of the village church, which the artist could see from his father's house. (The date of the theft also happens to be the artist's birthday: he was born on March 30, 1853.)
the rich still have an market for stolen art
Criminals use them as get out of Jail Free cards. There are several cases of people being arrested for non violent crimes (in certain countries that shall go un-named), who offer to help 'retrieve' famous stolen pieces of art. They don't spend any time in jail.
Supposedly works best if you can prove you personally did not steal the art. Which creates an underground market for stolen art.
Once out in the world, their value is negligible at best. Sure they get traded on the black market. Often as markers on debts leaving the holder with something they discover is unable to fet
Just a fortnight ago: Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery [bbc.co.uk]
A prominent Dutch conservator once said to me something along those lines: "Van Gogh painted around 900 paintings, 6000 of which are now displayed in US museums, brought back by US soldiers after WW2".
Yes, and when you sue to you get your art back the US owner always gets to keep his stolen art because the argument in court goes: We appreciate that you have photos and documents proving that a similar piece of art was in your grandfather's collection before WWII but that was a fake. The paining our client's grandfather acquired by unexplained means in Europe during WWII Is, however, the genuine one. It's beyond Ironic that just about the only country that is still actively returning stolen WWII art is Ger
I'm sure the boys in blue have their ears to the ground searching for clues
Unlikely to yield anything. Art like this has a buyer already lined up. There is no fencing after the fact. Someone has a very nice private location where this piece will stay. If it is in open view they would claim it is a reproduction.
Anecdotally stolen art is sometimes used as collateral in drug deals. Afaik art like this is seldom recovered from art lovers, but rather found at raids of small time criminals or sold back to insurance companies.
There is a _lot_ more art being produced. There are more than likely tons of artists on the level of Van Gogh. I'm reminded of a scene in Dune where one of the badasses from the previous books, Duncan Idaho, is brought back to life after a 1000 years and decides to attack a government bureaucrat.
The bureaucrat effortlessly dodges him. He's the product of 1000 years of selective breeding and enhancements, so even an office worker can outmatch
To bring up something a bit more real I once asked my guitarist brother why there aren't amazing new musicians like Bach and the like in this day and age. He said there were plenty, but they were mostly unknown and that unless you were yourself a hard core musician you wouldn't notice them
I think it's the signal-to-noise ratio. Back then there were X number of artists (musicians, painters, etc) per capita, now it's probably 10 or 20 times that, but there are also a kabillion more people. Even with a corresponding increase the good ones get drowned out by all the mediocre ones.
There are almost certainly loads and loads of truly fantastic musicians, painters, sculptors, etc out there but they're just lost in the crowd. And that's not even counting the desensitization factor.
There's that, but there's also the problem that these days, the style in which most music is written doesn't require a lot of musical theory understanding. The number of musicians who can compose something that passes
It's not just that there are more people, it's that we learned the value of genius.
On the other hand, after a challenge of a classical music fan I dove a bit deeper into information about Mozart and his genius, to the point where I realize there's no strong argument to believe there has been a second one. Feel free to disagree, though.
Yes and no... probably depends on the discipline. Look at the great classical painters and then look at all the modern "art" that succeeded them. The new guys realized that they could never match the old masters so they invented a new way of doing "art" where nothing matters and there are no objective standards of skill or beauty. This is why we have some ass-clown drawing two lines on a blank canvas being called art today, and there are so many worse examples than that.
Likewise, modern architecture is
The new guys realized that they could never match the old masters so they invented a new way of doing "art" where nothing matters and there are no objective standards of skill or beauty.
Define "art".
Either everything is "art" or nothing is "art". It is what it is. Whether or not you like it is another story, but I can't think of any objective standard to be able to tell "good" art from "bad" art.
I've seen some very simplistic "art" that I really liked, and other similar stuff I thought was barf. It really is in the eye of the beholder.
Shitting on a white paper plate and kicking it against the wall is art. And so is Van Gogh. So are 10,000 marbles whirling in a blender.
I'm not concerned wit
I'm sure you're right about there being plenty of artists just as good or better, out there. But these things have much more to do with the name recognition and fame the artist earned over time than how "good" the piece of art itself really is.
There's also the problem that there's "nothing new under the sun" anymore. The more time passes, the harder it gets for an artist or musician of any kind to produce work that people don't immediately identify as derivative from some previous artist they're more fami
Modern and postmodern art is difficult to digest. Artists like Van Gogh are more approachable. They also broke ground. An imitator today can produce "equal" or "better" work, but what is the significance of impressionist work today? It has already been done. "Serious" artists wouldn't spend much time on the form.
I'm not talk about imitators (Score:2)
There are more than likely tons of artists on the level of Van Gogh
Not many. The intensity of his strokes is incredible.
To bring up something a bit more real I once asked my guitarist brother why there aren't amazing new musicians like Bach and the like in this day and age.
Again, not many. I can't name any modern composer I would put on the level of Bach, and I know a lot of modern musicians. Great musicians are both musicians and philosophers. Beethoven, Bach, and Mahler had something to say besides just entertaining notes. So while I could name musicians who perhaps have deeper understanding of harmony, or maybe can improvise for hours like Bach did, I can't name any who have the complete package.
There is a _lot_ more art being produced.
There is a_lot_more shit being produced.
It being shit is your opinion. But then again, I also don't really get when a creative work is art.
It does matter. The prices these old paintings fetch is what makes the news, but for artists it's the access to the works that matters.
People think of "Starry Night" or his self portraits when they think of Van Gogh, but it's just as important to see his progression from his early works. You get a feel for what he was thinking in how his style changes from year to year. When you're given a chance to make close inspection of the work, you may pick up a detail, or a brushstroke that you will incorporate in yo
And then, additionally to the art theft, they'll get a fine of 150 Euros because 'art theft' is not a valid excuse to violate the StayTheFuck@home regulation.
You get used to such co-incidences (not "coincidences") after a while, when you're theist...
You'll have to demonstrate one of those for me. Assuming you have the necessary control over all causal factors across all of reality, or the ability to predestine such events from the beginning of time.
and opportunity. It's a shame that the work will never, ever be observed by the public but it's obvious it wasn't a "smash and grab". Regardless of the criminal action, one does have to respect the professionality and talent needed to execute such an action. 10 to 1 it will never be seen again.
"the date of the theft also happens to be the artist's birthday"
one does have to respect the professionality and talent needed to execute such an action. 10 to 1 it will never be seen again.
Seems like [wikipedia.org] it happens [wikipedia.org] from time to time [wikipedia.org]. Libraries were targets for a while too, because they kept their rare books on the shelves without guards. Now most libraries keep their rare books under protection in some way.
