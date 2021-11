Russia Accused of Spreading Coronavirus Disinformation

Two associate professors studying foreign trolls online have penned an op-ed in the Washington Post arguing that Russian efforts to stir up antagonisms online "continues to be true with coronavirus disinformation."The article also cites "websites peddling conspiracy theories" (including what it calls the "Chinese lab origin theory, among other fearmongering stories related to the virus.")"Among those accounts circulating the stories are pro-Russian and Russian state media-affiliated social media influencers."