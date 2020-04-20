Facebook's New Gaming App Launches on Android, With iOS Version Coming Soon (techcrunch.com) 5
Facebook's dedicated Gaming app is now live on Android, months before its planned June release. From a report: The social media giant pushed the app out two months prior to its scheduled unveiling amid a global pandemic that's left people all over the world isolated at home, rapidly burning through entertainment options. The New York Times announced the upcoming release in an exclusive over the weekend, noting that Facebook's massive gaming investment has culminated in more 700 million of the sites's 2.5 billion users actively playing games through the platform monthly. The launch of a devoted app is a clear next step for content that has, until now, been the domain of the site's Gaming tab. Social engagement is the focus for the app (naturally), which will be getting an iOS version at some point in the near future (pending Apple approval).
Facebook could be doing something useful to benefit the planet during a pandemic but instead they're releasing their own gaming platform to make their shareholders even richer. Nice!
how do people get bored so quickly?
and even if you get bored, do you really think there is anything in this facebook gaming app that will help you with that?