Cox Slows Internet Speeds In Entire Neighborhoods To Punish Any Heavy Users (arstechnica.com) 232
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Cox Communications is lowering Internet upload speeds in entire neighborhoods to stop what it considers "excessive usage," in a decision that punishes both heavy Internet users and their neighbors. Cox, a cable company with about 5.2 million broadband customers in the United States, has been sending notices to some heavy Internet users warning them to use less data and notifying them of neighborhood-wide speed decreases. In the case we will describe in this article, a gigabit customer who was paying $50 extra per month for unlimited data was flagged by Cox because he was using 8TB to 12TB a month. Cox responded by lowering the upload speeds on the gigabit-download plan from 35Mbps to 10Mbps for the customer's whole neighborhood. Cox confirmed to Ars that it has imposed neighborhood-wide slowdowns in multiple neighborhoods in cases like this one but didn't say how many excessive users are enough to trigger a speed decrease.
That's not entirely fair. Many 24 hr establishments have reduced their hours to sanitize and hopefully reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Cox has no such figleaf.
Or one that says you can't sleep there (Score:3)
More specifically, Cox is complaining that he's pegging the connection ALL THE TIME. So kinda like IHOP is ooen 24/7, then after you've been there for 20 hours nursing a cup of coffee they tell you that you need to either leave or buy something else.
It's nothing like that. "Open 24 hours" pertains to what time of day they will serve you, not the length of time you can sit. Burger stands with no dining area, no one sitting - ever - they still display a 24-hour sign, if they will serve you at any hour.
Phone companies, on the other hand, sell "Limited, and we don't tell you the limit" as "Unlimited."
It's one thing if they say unlimited but apply a soft cap for excessive use. It's a whole other thing if they say they're going to charge you $10 per gig above 1TB, or else you have the option of paying $50/month for real unlimited data, and then come back and tell you that it's not actually unlimited, and nowhere at all do they mention there's any kind of a limit in their terms of service. $50/month is absurdly high for unlimited data on a fixed line connection.
Cox walked themselves into this mess all by t
A better analogy would be if someone went to a 'all you can eat buffet' and was somehow physically able to actually eat 2 plates of food an hours for 24 hours a day for a week without leaving. The difference is that the physical limits of a human being prevent that kind of activity so the restaurant has some bounding guarantees.
The problem is that COX KNOWS there are people who CAN and STILL sells them 'all you can eat' THEN punishes them for using what they were sold.
Why , because 'All you can eat' is good
Re:Unlimited == ? (Score:4, Funny)
https://giphy.com/gifs/xT9IgHC... [giphy.com]
If you do the math, this guy pegged 35Mb/s upstream 24/7 for months at a time. So what kind of home application generates a permanent upstream load of 35Mb/s? This is not intermittent use, he has 35Mb/s upload pegged 24/7 for the entire month. It is probably reasonable to classify this guy as a business user and push him into a business tier offering.
Re:Unlimited == ? (Score:5, Insightful)
If they don't want to offer the ability for him to use what's he contractually owed then they should stop advertising it at those rates or put a cap in place and stop claiming to offer unlimited data.
Home users typically sleep and do other things. Business users run 24/7. His profile fits business use, not home use. His TOS excludes running a business on the home plan.
COVID-19 stay at home order should supersede the TOS, temporarily or even permanently.
It has. I'm on Cox on a plan capped at 1 TB/mo. They removed the monthly cap from Mar-May. Later they extended that through June (and who knows, they might extend it through July).
Hopefully the dems will learn the part where people are more worried about not starving due the lack of jobs available than the other trivialities they're pushing.
They love to play the whole "social ladder" thing, but there's no ladder, it was shipped to china.
Re:Unlimited == ? (Score:5, Insightful)
You say only business users actually need unlimited data, and anyone using data without limits must be a business, disqualifying them as a residential user.
That would mean that using the term "unlimited" in marketing materials for home users is fraudulent.
Unless the TOS requiters (and defines) 'typical', he is still just using what he was offered and paid for.
And, if course, penalizing his NEIGHBORS is really out there.
Re:Unlimited == ? (Score:4, Insightful)
Fully agreed. In particular, the right to take legal disputes to a public court of law.
Even moreso given the far too common situation where broadband providers have a monopoly in a given area.
A big reason civil courts exist is to avoid having people settle disputes with violence. Arguably by blocking that, Cox should lose any protection from people solving disputes with violence that it may currently enjoy.
If he's running a business then he's in violation of. his contract and would need to change. However, just because someone uses a lot of bandwidth doesn't mean that they're running a business. For all you know he could just be seeding a large number of torrents for open source s
How can you be so off base with such a low-ish ID ? It is often used as a point of bragging, but this sort of thing should be a point of complete shame.
There's at least one very obvious use case, which while can often be dubiously legal, is nonetheless very much "home" use.
Now, with my ID, btw, I can say whatever.
People working from home have a reasonable need to use zoom/skype.
/quote Talent /unquote.
People working from home have a reasonable need to use zoom/skype.
That's absurd. I have a 100 MB/s upstream. Is Cox admitting that its upstream bandwidth is so strained that it can't handle a measly 35 Mb/s? What if a Cox user decides they want to create 4k streams? Are they out of luck?
Re:Unlimited == ? (Score:5, Informative)
No where in the article does it say he saturates his 35 Mb/s uplink 24/7 for an entire month. Where are you reading that? In fact it specifically said he only utilizes the full bandwidth at night when his home serves back up to remote locations, and do other batch data transfers that he has set up. Nowhere is torrenting said or implied. No where does it say there's anything even remotely questionable in these uploads. Furthermore, during that time most people are asleep, including him. I daresay none of this neighbors even use any of the total bandwidth at that time. This is, in my opinion, completely justified and legitimate, and certainly is of no negative consequence to the rest of his neighbors who are sharing this apparently congested Cox network.
As for the tier, he already pays to be in the highest tier. His monthly bill is $150 a month, both to pay for the bandwidth and the speed. That's pretty much business tier. If Cox cannot deliver this, then they need to refund him.
Where did it say that was ONLY upload? It said he used 8-12TB a month, not in just UPLOADING.
1 - What the customer was doing to consume bandwidth doesn't matter (except in the case of item 3). What matters is paying for a service that is guaranteed to meet certain requirements and then being told after you paid that you can no longer have what the service for which you paid.
2 - If they are using the connection for nefarious purposes that is handled by law enforcement and lawyers.
3 - If the ISP can 'see' the data (not on a vpn) then they can stop the traffic do to liability and the fact the consumer
I think, technically, "unlimited" is measured in terms of connectivity time, not data. It's a holdover from the days of dialup.
Is it legal in USA to advertise something as "unlimited" and then try to limit its usage?
I don't know, but this [youtube.com] is relevant.
Is it legal in USA to advertise something as "unlimited" and then try to limit its usage?
Yes. For example I can rent a car with unlimited miles for a week, but they can still put a limiter on the engine to prevent me from driving faster than 85 miles per hour.
Of course. Any interference that prevents businesses doing whatever the fuck they want is nanny-state communism and will turn us into Venezuela.
what about rebuilding the node for better upload? (Score:4, Funny)
what about rebuilding the node for better upload?
Re:what about rebuilding the node for better uploa (Score:5, Insightful)
Three Reasons (Score:2)
They don't have to.
They don't want to.
They don't care.
What do you think you can do about it?
This is not surprising (Score:5, Informative)
We have Cox and it is ridiculously bad. But there is no competition here, so they get away with it.
I've had Cox here in Virginia Beach since 1985 for TV, later adding Internet and then adding phone service a few years ago, when Verizon stopped maintenance on its POTS lines and switching to FiOS would have been a hassle wiring-wise, and haven't had any problems other than the occasional, usually short-lived, outage during a sever storm. Then again, there's competition in my area from, at least, Verizon/FiOS. Unfortunately, I'm not a big Verizon fan. I did, however, actually like having my POTS line as (
''if I still had my MythTV system. ''
GB Fios service is symmetrical. With my FIOS I normally have a faster upstream than downstream. But, I've never had a problem except for the one time I was assigned an IP that Cloudflare flagged. I called the tech and he acted like I was speaking greek, and asked ''tell me how to fix this''. 2 minutes later with a fresh IP, I was back in proper service. The call to 5 minutes, no jumping through hoops [have you rebooted your router/have you rebooted your computer], just q
So they punsh entire (Score:4, Insightful)
Wow, Cox is run by real Dicks!
Seems like no one is getting what they bought! Might be bad for Cox being the only one in the wrong.
Interesting a real class action, where are the trial lawyers when you need one!
Just my 2 cents
Interesting a real class action...
It's shame that's the only tool available to stop companies like Cox, because it is not a very good tool.
Cox will drag the process out for years while they continue to behave in this fashion, then if it looks like things might not go their way they will settle, and the lawyers will get paid, but no-one else will and they will continue as before.
Seems like no one is getting what they bought! Might be bad for Cox being the only one in the wrong.
That's who cable internet works. The bandwidth they advertise is shared by the entire neighborhood, and any restrictions they put in place apply to the entire circuit. It doesn't, technically speaking, have to be that way, but that's how pretty much all cable companies have set things up.
Interesting a real class action, where are the trial lawyers when you need one!
Waiting for that big, fat retainer to get things started.
With the usual DOCSIS modems, they can easily limit individual customers. If they are unable to do that, it suggests they are using ridiculously outdated modems or management software, or perhaps some weird proprietary modem technology.
Re: (Score:3)
I agree completely. And yet, here we are.
That's who cable internet works. The bandwidth they advertise is shared by the entire neighborhood, and any restrictions they put in place apply to the entire circuit. It doesn't, technically speaking, have to be that way, but that's how pretty much all cable companies have set things up.
Sounds like a crappy excuse to me, don't the US have speed tiers on cable? They could just give this guy a new, slower tier but is instead trying to create a neighborhood mob to find the guilty one.
Never attribute to malice what can easily be explained by incompetence. And few people in the world of internet access are more incompetent than Cox (though one company whose name start with an "F" and ends when an "r", and what's in between isn't "ucke" but should be, does come to mind).
Re: (Score:3)
your 2 is worth more like 50.
on a residential or business circuit, the terms are in the contract. my business circuit has a committed information rate of 20/20 and 30/30 and 50/50 respectively in different offices in different cities. we drop mrtg on that and see some stead pulls and pushes at peak hours and cloud transfers to and from on premise; we do not get a notice from any provider about us saturating our network upstream provider. past our network and further into the aggregation, we don't get compla
No, the difference between the dedicated circuit a researcher probably has and your cable modem is this, A dedicated circuit is exactly what it sounds like, a dedicated direct line to outside their network. With your cable modem, you have purchased access to their network which you share with all their other customers. Their requirement is to make sure it can handle the greatest number of users at lowest cost while keeping fro
Thanks Holi - "It's in the terms of service that you did not read" - who reads TOS anymore except when something goes bump in the dark of night.
Re:So they punsh entire (Score:5, Insightful)
Wow, Cox is run by real Dicks!
So close...
Interesting a real class action, where are the trial lawyers when you need one!
By far the better punishment is for the city to build its own network, then let anyone who can run an ISP off of that network to do so, then fine Cox for anti-competitive behavior. If they don't pay, kick them out of the city.
Rogers, Canada (Score:3)
Could be worse, they could be Rogers. Rogers used to base their "Unlimited" plan on a neighborhood average and would kick you off if you used "Significantly more" than the average and they wouldn't tell you what that was.
I imagine talking with *all* your neighbors about bumping their internet porn usage would have been awkward.
:-)
This simply can't be legal (Score:3, Insightful)
Really, this seems like a Bandwagon technique... Getting the neighborhood mad at him for wrecking the 'net.
Consider community broadband as an altnerative (Score:5, Informative)
Sure, community broadband requires political will, but once its done, those customers never go back.
I have Utopia here in Utah and it's kind of an internet heaven.
https://www.muninetworks.org/ [muninetworks.org]
Re:Consider community broadband as an altnerative (Score:5, Interesting)
I wish my town would get in on this. As it is, the local monopoly (Concast), refuses to even provide service to me. In spite of the fact that my neighbor has service less than 100ft away.
I can dream... (Score:2)
Don't try this at home in rural America.
Internet access in the US is shit (Score:3)
Abusing their monopoly (Score:2)
Sounds like Cox knows customers have no choice, so they are not pitting one customer against the other, trying to use peer pressure to get customers to use less data. Maybe they'll start including in their invoices which customer is responsible for everyone's slowdown?
If customers had a choice, lowering the speeds like this would be a great reason to end the contract without any penalties - Cox effectively released their customers from their term commitments by changing the terms of the contract. Unfortunat
What choice do his neighbors have?
Hard to believe (Score:2)
I simply do not believe that Cox has no control over individuals' upload speeds and has to resort to entire node throttling. They ABSOLUTELY have control over individuals' download speeds, they sell different plans and enforce those limits. I was hoping someone knowledgeable about this stuff could post if there really is a technological limitations that prevents Cox from taking action to control upload speeds ONLY against those who are "abusing" uploading.
Even if they had no technological control over upl
Re:Hard to believe (Score:4, Insightful)
Mike says his bandwdith is being used by "peer-to-peer", TOS 8c(x) says prohibited uses include "using automated connections that allow web broadcasts, automatic data feeds, automated machine-to-machine connections or peer-to-peer file sharing; "
Sorry, Mike, no leg to stand on.
>"3) Severely throttle the UPLOAD speed of the offender in the hopes it will get their attention"
That was a typo, I meant "DOWNLOAD"
Key Contextual Update (Score:2)
For those who didn't RTFM:
"Update: Cox provided a little more detail after this story published, saying that the neighborhood-wide slowdowns and disconnection threats sent to individual customers "are two separate initiatives that could cross over in some cases," and that "We will continue to work with anyone who is violating our Acceptable Use Policy with excessive use to help ensure everyone can have a positive Internet experience." "
Thus, the headline "Cox Slows Internet Speeds In Entire Neighborhoods To
Nothing like the article doubling in length while we're talking about it...
Yawn (Score:3)
Everyone is going on about not getting what this guy paid for.
Read https://www.cox.com/aboutus/po... [cox.com] and you'll find he's getting exactly what he agreed to.
The ones not getting what they paid for are the other customers in his neighbourhood. I assume this is a limitation of their systems
Typical shitty utility company service (Score:2)
So let me see if I understand this correctly. The customer purchased what he was told was "unlimited" internet usage. And he coughed up an extra $50 per month on top of what he was already paying them, with mistaken belief that unlimited meant that he could use as much data as he wanted. But once he exceeded unlimited (just ponder that for a moment) Cox not only throttled his speed but the speed of every customer in his neighborhood.
I don't even know where to begin on this one. How do these companies get aw
They're not utilities (Score:3)
Didn't spend enough on the network (Score:3)
Cox's bigger problem is that their service groups are too large to support sub split upstream that they advertise. You can get away with selling 100 Mbps up, if your service group is 8 homes. Cox is slowly moving to mid-split 5-85 MHz and that will buy them a good 300 Mbps more on the upstream. However, they've moved far too slowly. They needed to convert over to mid-split years ago. They've known about capacity problems for a long time. At this point, 5-204 Mhz high split is looking smart to me. Anything on their network that can't deal with it should be scrapped anyway.
DOCSIS is a double edged sword, it delivers Internet cheaply using existing infrastructure. The problem is that everything is an upgrade to the plant, taps, or CPE. The only real solution is fiber. Staying on the DOCSIS train only ensures that equipment vendors will have a lot of upgrades to sell.
I'm a big believer in NG-PON2 and operators that bite the bullet and trench the fiber will be rewarded by not have to rebuild for a capacity upgrade - ever. They will also be rewarded by decreased maintenance costs, labor costs, and improved system reliability. But, when you're primary focus is making billions of dollars a year, it's hard to find money for DOCSIS upgrades.
Stop laughing.
From Cox TOS section 12...
c. Misuse of the Services: You agree to not misuse the Services, Cox Equipment, or Licensed Software. Such misuse includes but is not limited to: (i) violation of Applicable Law and any commercial use as described above; (ii) use in a manner that adversely interferes with Cox’s network or reputation; (iii) any unauthorized or fraudulent use of or access to the Services such as to avoid paying for Services; (iv) use in a manner that infringes the intellectual property or other rights of any third party including copying, modifying, reverse engineering, uploading, downloading or reselling any content or Licensed Software; (v) sending content or messages or otherwise engaging in communications that are abusive, obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, illegal, fraudulent, threatening, defamatory or an invasion of privacy; (vi) modifying or tampering with Cox Equipment in any manner other than as expressly authorized by Cox; (vii) engaging in telemarketing, fax broadcasting, spam, junk or other unsolicited email; (viii) intercepting a third party’s communications or accessing or attempting to access another party’s account or otherwise circumvent any security measures; (ix) uploading any virus, worm or malicious code; (x) using automated connections that allow web broadcasts, automatic data feeds, automated machine-to-machine connections or peer-to-peer file sharing; (xi) using as a substitute or back-up for private lines, or full-time or dedicated data connections; (xii) networking hacking and “denial of service” attacks; (xiii) using unauthorized software or devices to maintain continuous active Internet connection when the connection would otherwise have entered idle mode; or, (xiv) engaging in continuous or extensive call forwarding or long distance abuse.
Everything you listed is prohibited on home connections...
What else is the internet for? lol
Basically, your upload bandwidth is for URLs, and the occasional video out from your webcam. Hosting a video stream outbound is for YouTube, not your home bandwidth.
Some people think the Slingbox still exists... nope, they all exploded.
''What else is the internet for? lol''
Oh silly wabbit.. were you denied your dad's Playboy collection as a child?
Let me make this clear. Porn. Except now it's 4k and live streamed and many frustrated housewives are full blown participants. Why else do you think we have consumer bandwidth greater than many universities in the 90s? [it's not research]
He is not downloading, he is serving 12TB of data up onto the internet each month.
He is not downloading, he is serving 12TB of data up onto the internet each month.
He's only got 35 mbps upload though. Is that even enough upload bandwidth to utilize a gig down? I'm not a networking guy. What's required to utilize the full download speed for TCP traffic?
It you run 35Mb/s 24/7 for an entire month it equals 12TB.
It is probably is or some lawyer would have filed a class action by now on behalf of little Timmy from nowheresville.
Yes. I had to pay extra for 35up/1000 down. The default is 10up/1000down.
It's fucking absurd. Every time I interact with the ISP I plead with them to let me pay more money for more upstream channels, or reassign some downstream channels to up-stream traffic.
Yeah, my "Gig Speed" Xfinity connection tops out on Ookla as 950Mb... with the explanation that 50Mb has to be held out for ACKs. Uploads go at 40-50Mb which is good enough for me.
If you want Gigabit Out... go rent a VPS. High speed upload exists at the datacenters, not at home.
High speed upload exists at the datacenters, not at home.
False. Almost all of Dallas Fort Worth has either FiOS or ATT Fiber that is gigabit symmetrical service. I've pegged my upload at gig for days on end backing up stuff to my office and have never once seen a letter from my ISP.
Dallas is an interesting problem... the heat at the borders don't allow many ways out. You can have Gig upload in the city, but can you reach outside of Dallas at full speed?
Stab in the dark and some quick google-fu:
size of ack : 40 bytes
Typical size of tcp MTU: 1500 bytes (this can be less)
so 375x download than up
So for a gig connection you would need 2.7 up. Even if MTU is off by a factor of 10, 35mpbs seems reasonable ?
Or if my MATH is off by 10, and 1500/40 is 37.5
... well, I'll still call it reasonable, generally, but not as much head room as my first back of napkin math.
we don't know how much of that 8-12TB is download and how much is upload. The article doesn't say.
Mike told Ars via email that most of his 8TB+ monthly use consists of scheduled device backups and "data sharing via various (encrypted) information-sharing protocols," such as peer-to-peer networks, between 1am and 8am
Sorry, any P2P is a violation of the TOS... and device backups are usually uploads, and "encrypted information-sharing" usually means uploads too.
This guy needs the internet of 20 years ago...
Sorry, any P2P is a violation of the TOS...
Dude. Your posts are the king of false. Most game downloads, Microsoft patching, etc are all delivered over P2P these days. If P2P was a violation you could never again download a game to your XBOX.
That's not true P2P... the Microsoft games and updates come from regional datacenters where Azure is located.
Re:How on earth... (Score:5, Informative)
That's not true P2P... the Microsoft games and updates come from regional datacenters where Azure is located.
FALSE.
Microsoft uses P2P to deliver Windows 10 updates:
https://www.theverge.com/2015/... [theverge.com]
Blizzard also uses 100% pure BitTorrent to distribute updates for WoW and other games.
Stop posting. Start reading.
i thought about this design a long time ago. just our entire neighborhood of 50+ or so neighbors on a 50+ node mesh network with 50+ ins/outs and combined total of 50 x 100 down at best, and 50 x 10 up at best... just sidecar the OS in the wifi router to have an AI that justt does this and no one is the wiser... if your provider to you gives you 400/20, or 300/15, or so... so be it... OpenWrt to the rescue...soon...
Half of Slashdot has thought about it, but there are too many practical issues for that to be easy. Some of them technical, and perhaps solvable with creative engineering. But there are legal issues as well, which are not so easy to overcome.
The muni/county/state people are promised government channels and taxes collected. All put at risk if they try to build a competing system.
Cloud sync happens in bursts... you don't have a full 12GB drive to publish each month.
Re: (Score:3)
1) He paid for it. End of story.
2) I have yet to see the logic behind not being allowed to use what you pay for. If anyone is being taken advantage of, it's the customer who paying for a service he's not getting.
3) That's an invalid comparison. Water is a natural resource we can't create. Network bandwidth is a relatively cheap human-made commodity. So no, I see nothing wrong with using everything you're paying for.
4) You get bandwidth limits by letting corruption run amok, just like we have now. Every ISP
1) 12TB a month is like 400GB a day. I can't think of a valid, legal reason for a home user to use that much data.
Securing your security-camera footage in a remote place where a burglar cannot easily destroy it is a perfectly legal reason.
Not that much. I've even tried.