Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Software

Dropbox is a Total Mess (om.co) 80

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Veteran journalist Om Malik, writing on his blog: I was reading Nikita Prokopov's blog this morning and came across his very visual damnation of what is wrong with Dropbox. Like me, he too had thought that "in the beginning, Dropbox was great, but in the last few years, they started to bloat up." He visually shows that as an existing customer, you need to jump through a dozen hoops to get Dropbox going on a new machine. And if you are just signing up, add another five steps. His sentiments reflect my feelings about Dropbox, as well. When I fell in love with Dropbox, it had not even launched. It was simple and elegant. It was nothing like anything I had experienced before. And I wasn't alone. The company was one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley, because of customers appreciated their simplicity and ease of use. Their revenues and userbase grew at an astonishing speed. For nearly a decade, I stayed loyal to the service, but like Prokopov, I too felt the bloat was getting too much. [...] I don't blame Dropbox going the way they have -- they are less about the individual customers and more focused on teams and corporations. That's where the money is -- and when you go public, you are all about the "quarterly goals." You don't go public without knowing that Wall Street owns you.

Dropbox is a Total Mess More | Reply

Dropbox is a Total Mess

Comments Filter:

  • They do have to make money at some point (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AmazingRuss ( 555076 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @12:09PM (#60197758)
    We've all been benefiting from 'free' stuff funded by investors for the last 20 years. I suppose it can go on for as long as the investors keep piling in.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xxdelxx ( 551872 )
      Well, yes. But surely there's a way to monetization that doesn't involve wrecking the user experience. My Dropbox usage dropped off over the last few years due to the increasing difficulty of using it. To the point that they sent me an email recently saying "we notice you haven't used the service. If you don't use it we'll remove your user id". I decided that nothing of value was lost.
      • I use Dropbox to sync Joplin and that's about it, so I haven't had any meaningful problems with using them. To a large extent I don't "use" them at all. Maybe they'll kill their api or whatever, but they're easily replaced at no cost if that comes to pass. Actual data goes with Amazon Drive, since that still syncs phone and computer automatically.
      • I got that email too, last week I think.
        Since I started running my own Nextcloud instance I have no use for Dropbox, which as noted, has been getting worse for years.

    • That's a hell of a thing. Imagine a friend Bob invites you to move to an island and to bring all your stuff. Another of your friends, Jim, tells you of his own island under construction but tells you that you will have to pay. But you want to save money, so you move to Bob's island with all your stuff. However, after the first week Bob suddenly tells you that he's are going to charge you rent. By the way you've already quit your job, and Jim's is bankrupt -- he could not even get his business off the groun

    • We've all been benefiting from 'free' stuff funded by investors for the last 20 years.

      Yes but this was not one of those cases.

      DropBox has a very reasonable fee for increased storage, and they worked well enough for sync there was a great reason to want a larger bucket to keep things in.

      I've been paying for DropBox for years, so have many others... it is the paying customers that are complaining about changes.

      • I've paid for years, and my experience has gotten significantly worse. Almost every feature that I used has either been deprecated or reduced to mobile only. I'll eventually take my business elsewhere, but I haven't invested the time yet to look for a reasonable replacement.

    • Re:They do have to make money at some point (Score:4, Insightful)

      by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @01:40PM (#60198268)

      No. That isn’t their problem.

      They are trying to de-commoditize a commodity. I pay Apple, Microsoft, and Google for cloud storage already (along with a few lesser-known names). The service they offer has some value... but it is also a mess and at least marginally better solved by one of my other providers for different use-cases.

    • Re:They do have to make money at some point (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TimothyHollins ( 4720957 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @01:51PM (#60198316)

      We've all been benefiting from 'free' stuff funded by investors for the last 20 years. I suppose it can go on for as long as the investors keep piling in.

      I am paying for the service.
      My problem is not that they charge, but that the service is consistently getting worse. I liked having a small unintrusive storage module, but that is no longer offered. Instead I get all kinds of "look at how much I can help you" crap when I don't want it. I don't want to click off a "DropBox can help you save word documents" every time I open Word. I don't want a non-integrated DropBox explorer window whenever I access my files that I have to click through. I don't need stars, personalization, predicted usage, extra window panes with notifications and changes. All I want is a place to store files that I can access from all my devices without hassle + a backup, which incidentally is what DropBox used to offer before they went rogue on the features list.
      90% of DropBox has become a bag on the side. It is the Clippy of cloud storage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by b0bby ( 201198 )

        Amen to this! When they introduced their own explorer window I thought "uh-oh". I'm still looking for the perfect replacement, if such a thing exists.

      • Paid user for over a decade. Cancelled my account about 6 months ago.

        Dropbox went from being a lightweight sync tool with no competition to being just another company doing a Slackesque workplace collaboration tool.

  • Maybe they've simplified it lately but when I tried it a few years back the interface was an unintuitive atrocity.

    • Have I tried?! I've tried to remove it from my PC once! ... It needs a small admin team to get rid of this thing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by darkain ( 749283 )

        Yes, because clicking "uninstall" in "add or remove programs" is so complicated and unintuitive. The part of the OS that is entirely dedicated to uninstalling software has a one-click uninstaller for OneDrive.

        • No, I'm afraid it's not that simple. Microsoft doesn't allow you to remove it with some versions of Windows. If you got yours through an OEM channel chances are they've been forced to make it uninstallable, but not everyone is this lucky.

          • From what I remember, there's a magical PowerShell incantation that makes it go away until the next biannual upgrade hits. (Same with the "Get Office 365" app and a few other bundled advertising apps.)

            Maybe that's changed in the last couple versions, though.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by nashv ( 1479253 )

            Uhh. It is not uninstallable easily on any Consumer/Subsidized/Free version of Windows. It is entirely uninstallable on any Professional/Enterprise version of Windows.

            Notice how the free stuff comes with riders ? Yeah. If you case about such things, you care enough to get the correct version of Windows in the first place.

            • You looked more competent without the bullshit. Throwing money at Microsoft for a problem they've created doesn't mean you care for it. It means you fell for it. What you do is you get the version you believe serves you best and then work it out from there. That's how people have learned how to remove it despite Microsoft's efforts to stop you from removing it.

        • It seems like Microsoft has at least 2 add/remove program interfaces in the new version of Windows 10 that I got with my new laptop this month. That's not including the Microsoft Store, which seems like it might work in conjunction with that, or maybe in parallel... hard to say just looking at it real quick.

          There are definitely UI issues with this aspect of Windows 10. It doesn't help that it seemingly changes every time Windows Update runs. So there is a consistency issue as well, the "same" OS should fun

    • When I tried OneDrive on my work Mac - admittedly several years ago - I found it had problems with certain file extensions. I don't recall what they were; but the experience wasn't frictionless and it needed to be.

      Problem is, I don't trust Dropbox. They seemed to keep asking for permissions they really didn't need.

      I've used Sync, which overall I like. It doesn't let me edit files on a mobile device, though - just view them. So that's also not ideal.

      • When I tried OneDrive on my work Mac - admittedly several years ago - I found it had problems with certain file extensions.

        Using it now. It's awful. Slow, buggy, resource hog, but since I'm already paying for 365 to get domain email and doc editing it's free and I'm on a tight budget.

    • Re:Have you tried OneDrive? (Score:4, Funny)

      by LostMonk ( 1839248 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @02:37PM (#60198498)

      Maybe that should be DropBox line... "We're a bloated mess, but still not an unintuitive atrocity!"

  • Honestly only have it for file sharing (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @12:21PM (#60197828)

    At this point, really the only reason I use DropBox is because I can share links to large files over the web.

    If iCloud started offering that, I would remove Dropbox.

    It's a shame because I think DropBox did, and still kind of does, a really great job in terms of core syncing ability. But they are going in directions I do not care to go.

    Maybe if they wise up soon enough, they'll offer aDropBox light which is just core sync services?

    • Re:Honestly only have it for file sharing (Score:5, Interesting)

      by jacks smirking reven ( 909048 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @12:37PM (#60197952)

      I agree, I think Dropbox is just orphaned with no where to go. When it launched it was novel and showed people how easy and useful cloud syncing could be but they don't have any opportunity to tie it into a larger suite of services like the larger players can and people don't generally like too many services that don't talk to eachother.

      Google can offer Drive directly with Docs and Sheets and it's built into the core of your Android phone now. If you are a business you get Drive space with your Google Business accounts so it's a fairly friction-less process to use it.

      Same thing with Microsoft. Do you pay for Office365, either personally or for your business? Then it's an easy sell to just use OneDrive.

      Have an iPhone? iCloud makes perfect sense as it's built right in and will tie all your photos videos and files into one easy service. You already have an Apple account to use the phone.

      Even for large mass file sharing does Dropbox offer something better than a service like Sendspace, which has a direct focus on that core feature?

      Unfortunately I think Dropbox is a case of where the innovator of an idea is unable to make a business case for it and the harder they try to they veer from the core idea and drive many users away.

    • Have you look at Sync.com? Switched about a year ago and it reminds me of the old DropBox. Just a simple cloud file sync with a few good features.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by flink ( 18449 )

      You could buy some storage from AWS for pennies a month and just drop the file into an S3 bucket.

      Or for a little more control you can buy a shell account from a web hosting company and have your own virtual web host you can ftp files up to. The one I use is about $100/yr and has no hard data cap as long as you don't abuse it.

  • Apple Tried Acquiring Them (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Vandil X ( 636030 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @12:32PM (#60197916)
    In the past, Steve Jobs had the Dropbox team visit Apple and said they wanted to acquire Dropbox. Eventually an offer was made. Dropbox refused.

    iCloud was Apple's response.

  • I had a paying account for years (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @12:52PM (#60198028) Homepage

    Not even because I needed it, at first anyway, but I paid because Dropbox was worth it. Transparent sync, cross platform, almost zero effort.

    After seversl years, some bright idiot decided to EOL the support for common Linux file systems. Even though there was no obvious reason to do so, since it had worked for years and was utterly stable. Probably a bright MBA type with no actual clue.

    I moved to Owncloud, which makes me feel better about security anyway. Aside from the initial set up effort, it works as easily as Dropbox ever did.

    I saw a tshirt I like: "There is no 'cloud'. There is only someone else's computer".

    • Same thing here. A buddy of mine dropped them when he got locked out of his account after their big hack. The email address he had used to create his account disappeared when the company hosting it went under. Dropbox told him "tough shit" when he tried to recover his account. He switched to OwnCloud. I switched to NextCloud.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by ccool ( 628215 )

        I am suprised not to see more Nextcloud/owncloud post here.

        Like you, I switched to Nextcloud, they have a very nice snap package that updates automatically. Works prefectly for me.

    • since it had worked for years and was utterly stable

      That's not a valid reason to keep supporting something. That's a valid reason for becoming an Amish farmer. Dropbox nixed support for filesystems that didn't support attributes for their new syncing mechanisms which greatly improved the response of syncing in real-time. The workarounds to get it working on old filesystems which "proved" that Dropbox did it for no reason massively dropped performance compared to the updated requirements, for obvious reasons.

      Now frankly I don't like Dropbox, but I will defend

  • Some time back, I had been doing experiments to see if I could have a Firefox Scrapbook on Dropbox. The situation is: many small files are changed. This corrupted Dropbox 3 times before I gave up. I've experienced "Conflicted" files several times, aside from that. Always back up your Dropbox. Trust it like a cheap airplane.
  • I ended up dropping dropbox completely in 2018, it just got to be too much and it wasn't meeting my needs anymore, I switched to Mega Pro and have been quit happy since. Mega isn't perfect, but it does suite my needs much better than dropbox did. plus with dropbox dropping support for all linux file-systems except for unencrypted ext4, it became all but useless.

  • That's not an excuse (Score:5, Informative)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @01:00PM (#60198080)

    Teams and corporations does not necessarily mean insanely complex interface that's impossible to use. Everyone is jumping on the team work and commercial bandwagon, yet somehow Dropbox these days have the most bloated software and the most confusing interface.

    You can't tell me that this is all for the good of the Team when I get an email saying a shared folder is updated (I don't use Dropbox much) so I log in and proceed to spend over 5 minutes trying to figure out where the damn shared folders are.

    I don't like to post without checking to see what I say is true, so let's try:
    1. www.dropbox.com
    2. Click login
    3. Enter my details.
    4. Enter my details again, apparently I need to solve a CAPTCHA which didn't pop up the first time.
    5. Advertisement page. Apparently the Dropbox I never use is "out of space". I can upgrade, I can learn about Dropbox Pro, or Dropbox Plus, Or I can choose my plan.
    6. Click the carefully chosen white on white with light grey border to go back to my account.
    7. Close the popup message to try Dropbox for Business.
    8. I'm at my account settings page now and I see a big upgrade button in the middle of my screen. FUCK THE FUCK OFF!
    9. Click Home
    10. And now what? How do I find shared folders?
    11. Click files
    12. Click the shared folder.
    13. Yes there's a 13, because apparently the default sort when sharing files is to give the oldest file for some 15 years ago at the very top. So change the sorting to date descending.

    Oh and as to my Dropbox being full, apparently I'm using 10GB out of my 8GB allowance. What is actually making up those 10GB? Who knows, Dropbox doesn't show file or folder sizes.

    • If you don't know how to visualize folder sizes, I am afraid we will have to revoke your nerd card.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rot16 ( 4603585 )

        For your method to work he would have to sync the folders to his computer. Just like google drive, the is no way to tell from online interface.

      • Re:That's not an excuse (Score:5, Interesting)

        by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @03:54PM (#60198818)

        Well that's it isn't it. I need a fucking nerd card to figure out how to see folder sizes on my Dropbox account. Clearly it's still in beta and not ready for end users yet if they need to be a certified nerd to do something so basic.

        Let me try and see if I can figure out how to visualise folder sizes on my seafile account.

        1. http://www.redacted.com/seafil... [redacted.com]
        2. Enter my details, I'm already at the login screen, no sign up needed.

        That was easy, a complete list of all my folders including a column called "size" which isn't shown on the Dropbox page that took 11 steps to get to.

    • Re:That's not an excuse (Score:5, Informative)

      by djm ( 126641 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @02:57PM (#60198592) Homepage

      Dropbox double-counts quotas (actually N-counts). Files that other people have shared with you count toward your quota as well as theirs.
      I had to upgrade to a paid account just because someone else shared a large folder with me, using up all of my quota.
      Here's that policy:
      https://help.dropbox.com/accounts-billing/space-storage/storage-space

      • Wow, that's fucked. I honestly thought I may at some point have had 20GB and they reduced it to 8GB and I ignored their emails or something. I just thought they were sleazy like that.

        But holy shit I had no idea just how damn sleazy!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rho ( 6063 )

        This is my big beef with Dropbox, the double-dipping on quotas. If one team shares a big folder with 3 other teams, that big folder counts against ALL teams' quotas. There is no technical reason for this. It is simply a way to force you out of the free tier and into a paid one.

        As the article says, Dropbox moved on from satisfying users to satisfying their financiers and shareholders.

  • Once they started using their own reader instead of just opening the file with the real app, I started not using them. Boy that's fucking annoying.

  • I was a paying customer for years. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RitchCraft ( 6454710 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @01:06PM (#60198120)
    It was a super convenient way for me to share my files between work and home. I created many school based on-line learning sites (I was a K12 teacher) using links back the resources I stored in my 1TB dropbox account. That all changed when dropbox decided to break the links between files in my dropbox folder with the literally thousands of sites and tools I created around dropbox to help me with my workload and teaching over an 8 year period. I now roll my own and will never trust a service like dropbox again.

  • FTP (Score:2, Interesting)

    by DogDude ( 805747 )
    Call me crazy, but I just FTP stuff to and from one of my servers. It's free, private, and easy.
    • Grandpa here. I, too, got burned too many times by this sort of thing and just use FTP. Wouldn't scale, but for just me it's fine.

      • Grandpa here. I, too, got burned too many times by this sort of thing and just use FTP. Wouldn't scale, but for just me it's fine.

        I too got burnt, but realise there's no need to give up on the benefits of modern technology just because you don't want to rely on some company.

        Checkout Seafile, or Owncloud as two great self hosted cloud services that you can use to decommission your 80s era museum pieces.

    • Please stop using FTP. SCP is the minimum as far as I am concerned.
      I know there are cases where it is still fit for purpose, but as long as FTP servers still exist foolish people will put things on FTP that do not belong there.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Why shouldn't I use FTP?

        • Why shouldn't I use FTP?

          Unless I'm mistaken, credentials for FTP are sent in the clear. SFTP is kinda the fix for that.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by rot16 ( 4603585 )

          He probably is concerned because FTP is plain text, even the password is sent in clear. On the other hand (except for over public wifi) most people who can read your password can also perform a MITM.

    • Crazy isn't the word. There are plenty of other words I could use but instead I just have to ask why? Why would have something so old-fashioned without any support for modern working methods? No syncing, realtime history management, ... you didn't write an FTP client to automatically update your camera phone photos* to your FTP server did you?

      There are many open source self hosted options available. Owncloud, Seafile (a basic but lightweight system), and Nextcloud just to name a few that let you enjoy a mod

    • I completely agree - I upload stuff to your FTP server all the time and I've never had any issues!

  • I don't personally use Dropbox (though I still have an account I think), but I will defend them anyway. As I look at Propokov's complaints, many are about security notices and other warnings that we know all too well are there to prevent malware infections and boneheaded user mistakes.

    Propokov admires Syncthing, which is seems to be a distributed rsync. It's a program you run with admin privileges from the command line. That's great, but leaves out a lot of very good use cases for the more complete serv

    • I dont need Dropbox nannying my files/actions. I get annoyed at the sudo warning, so this shit is jsut plain diminutive to me. If you need rails on everything you do, maybe slashdot isnt the place for you.

      • If you need rails on everything you do, maybe slashdot isnt the place for you.

        Well, thank god there is slashdot, and some company that only markets to 10 users and 600 trolls left here.

        Oh wait, most companies market to normal people, not us ubernerds with no other tech oriented social site to go to.

  • Maybe, but it doesn't cost very much and you can still get it to look like it isn't a big bloated bunch of biz apps. They came close to losing it not long ago, but still provided settings to put things back the way they were. I'll keep my eyes open, though.
  • don't use it. and yes, they will find out. eventually.

  • Dropbox was great, until... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Pig Hogger ( 10379 ) <pig.hogger@gmaCHICAGOil.com minus city> on Thursday June 18, 2020 @02:33PM (#60198482) Journal
    I have had Dropbox at the very beginning, and it worked fine.

    Then one day, they changed their TOS to prohibit storing encrypted files. Fuck that.

    I did not even bother closing my account with them, let them keep the little shit I put there...

  • Good luck with that (Score:5, Informative)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @02:44PM (#60198526) Journal

    "in the beginning, Dropbox was great, but in the last few years, they started to bloat up." He visually shows that as an existing customer, you need to jump through a dozen hoops to get Dropbox going on a new machine.

    In the 1970s, someone wrote a famous book, "Why Nothing Works". The poster child was a case study of Xexox, showing how what was once a quick, fast-moving new industry shaper had become a bloated, bogged down bureaucratic corporation that needed something like 57 manager and vp signatures to make a small feature change to a copier.

    People not only don't learn from history before making the same mistakes, they don't even learn from history that they should learn from history!

    Here's another book to help out: The Inmates Are Running The Asylum [amazon.com], or why programmers, who think product design is throwing wrappers around system APIs, should be kept well away from product design, among other problems.

  • Noticed the slowdown too (Score:3)

    by kingbilly ( 993754 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @02:49PM (#60198558)
    A few years ago, the moment I added something to the dropbox folder I could right-click and copy the URL and it would be virtually instantaneous. Then about two years ago, something changed. It now takes a second and a half, or more, to actually complete. This has lead to me pasting whatever was on my clipboard beforehand, and then sending it to a coworker via instant message.

    I reported it a while back and they said they would look into it. They never did it seems. Or couldn't revert the regression.

  • Dropbox is born out of Windows's inferiority (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BAReFO0t ( 6240524 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @04:17PM (#60198914)

    On Unix-like OSes (Linux, macOS, Android, BSD, ...), you can just use FUSE to mount some remote storage to some sub-directory. A basic Apache server that lists the files in that directory, for other people you want to share them with, or only allows access, and you're done. Access control lists come standard with file systems nowadays, and allow as fine-grained permissions as you like. There are simple web interfaces for it. Any computer-savy buddy of your can whip up a better Dropbox in a single evening. I know because I did. Twice. (As it was easier to make a new one, than to migrate the old one. Not because the latter was hard.)

    It is an entire non-issue. Just like 85% of the system tool apps for Windows or mobile OSes out there.

    • This is such an old-fashioned solution to the problem. A more modern solution would be to set up OwnCloud or NextCloud to provide a platform specifically tailored for hosting files in a cloud environment that you control. It's open source, supports WebDAV, multiple users, quotas, etc.

      I'm all for rolling my own solution but there are some cases where it's just easier to use a dedicated, well-maintained solution to the problem.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by chx496 ( 6973044 )

      On Unix-like OSes (Linux, macOS, Android, BSD, ...), you can just use FUSE to mount some remote storage to some sub-directory. A basic Apache server that lists the files in that directory, for other people you want to share them with, or only allows access, and you're done. Access control lists come standard with file systems nowadays, and allow as fine-grained permissions as you like. There are simple web interfaces for it.

      Seriously? No. I like GNU/Linux, and use it as my primary OS, both at work and at home, but both network filesystems and ACLs are something that Windows does way better than any other OS I've seen so far.

      ACLs: POSIX ACLs are way more limited than the ACLs Windows provides in their filesystems, both local and on networks. The main missing feature in POSIX ACLs is the ability to delegate stuff: on Windows you can easily say "user X who doesn't have global admin rights has the ability to be effectively an admi

  • If it isn't growing, it isn't profitable (Score:3)

    by Chewbacon ( 797801 ) on Thursday June 18, 2020 @06:04PM (#60199480)

    Being in sales for a while now, it's never enough to just maintain what you got. Every C-level wants to make more money and the shareholders want returns. It didn't take much for me to move on from Dropbox and go to the trouble of running my own Nextcloud.

  • I stopped paying for DropBox ($150 a year, 1TB with versions) when I continually got spammed with internal advertisements within their native macOS app, telling me I needed to upgrade to a more expensive plan (I had 600GB stored, there was no reason why I should change). This seriously offended me. Then they introduced a terrible Electron style app for managing my files, which launched at login when I didn't want it to. At that point DropBox lost me. It was a huge hassle moving all these files to another Cl

Slashdot Top Deals

If you think nobody cares if you're alive, try missing a couple of car payments. -- Earl Wilson

Close