Military Stands Firm In Defense Of Western Myanmar's Internet Blackout (eurasiareview.com) 27
Spokesperson of Tatmadaw, Myanmar's official military, said the leaking of sensitive information about military operations and positions was one of the primary reasons for an internet ban in parts of Arakan State that entered its second year over the weekend. From a report: The secretary of the Tatmadaw True News Information Team, Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun, was speaking at a news conference in Nay Pyi Taw on June 23. "Military information such as which military column is moving from what location to which area is uploaded on social media," he explained. "And there is some information that makes people in the country and abroad misunderstand the Tatmadaw. So, we have to shut down the internet in the region for security reasons." Zaw Min Tun described the internet embargo as also intended to put a stop to the dissemination of extremist rhetoric, hate speech and misleading information, saying the Tatmadaw had no plan as yet to recommend a lifting of the ban to the government. June 21 marked the one-year anniversary of the internet blackout, imposed in seven Arakan State townships and Chin State's Paletwa Township.
I've never witnessed someone's reputation tank as hard as hers.
Myanmar is a country with deep ethnic divisions.
The military dictatorship suppressed these divisions, giving some people the illusion that they had been resolved. But once the boot of totalitarianism was lifted, all the ugliness came to the surface. Myanmar is the Yugoslavia of Asia.
People in America complain about "Karens" but Karens are a much bigger problem in Myanmar [wikipedia.org].
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
The root problem in Myanmar is that the military still holds the REAL power and is refusing to give it up.
The root problem in Myanmar is that the military still holds the REAL power and is refusing to give it up.
The military dictatorship has acted as a restraining force on ethnic hatred.
Violence has increased as they ceded power to civilians eager to win votes by inflaming divisions.
If the general's political power completely disappeared tomorrow, there would be a bloodbath.
Democracy doesn't work so well in tribal societies.
Sounds like someone skipped the bit in US history where they talk about the Iroquois Federation, the Great Law of Peace, and the influence it had on the US constitution.
Democracy doesn't work so well in authoritarian societies.
Sounds like someone skipped the bit in US history where they talk about the Iroquois Federation
The Iroquois Confederation was not a democracy.
Internet blackout, how do ya get around it? (Score:1)
There has to be a way to frustrate the tyrants...
expecting trump endorsement in 3, 2,
Skynet, er, Starlink, FTW!
But no. Here they are in Myanmar being total assholes. Theocracy is evil. There are no exceptions. Religion has no business in government or even in politics. I wish those Evangelical Christians here in the USA could understand that - if they were able.
Theocracy is evil. There are no exceptions.
To be fair, there have been some vile atheistic regimes as well.
Theocracy is evil. There are no exceptions.
To be fair, there have been some vile atheistic regimes as well.
No, there has not. Are you talking about Stalin Russia or North Korea by any chance?
In both of those regimes, the dictators set themselves up as gods. In today's North Korea, Kim Jong-Un IS a god.
There has never been an atheist regime in the truest sense. Meaning, they CALLED themselves atheist in the Judeo-Christian sense but then declared themselves as a substitute. THEY were the God.
A rose by another name.
If you want to instill your own ideology into people, you first have to eliminate the ideology they already have. Thou shalt not have an ideology different than mine, sounds familiar?
vile atheistic regimes
Ah, the famous dangers of not collecting stamps...
Only those that replaced "in the name of god" with "in the name of" something else when fucking with those that dare to engage in wrongthink.
If you want good people to do evil deeds, you need to give them an ideology. To my knowledge, no atrocities have ever been committed "in the name of atheism".
While I agree with the general tone of your post, you make the same mistake people often make: don't judge a group by its action. Or people just for being part of a group. If 99 from a 100 group people commit murder & rape, that does NOT make the 100th person in that group a murderer or rapist.
Instead, you should judge individual people by their actions. Better yet: try not to judge at all. You rarely know all the history or circumstances that drive individuals to their actions.
Religion is an excuse to harm people, to be racist, to kill, to hate, and to be an asshole while feeling all justified that you are following some imaginary being's wishes. It is for weak minded people who are incapable of accepting life's capriciousness and unfairness. And they need a reason if they are the recipient of good fortune - the others were not "godly" or did not work hard enough - they DESERVE their misfortune!! They have to believe that there is some sort of reason behind it all otherwise their little heads would explode.
Algeria switches the internet off each year so that kids can't cheat at high-school exams
Just post bullshit (Score:2)
"Military information such as which military column is moving from what location to which area is uploaded on social media"
That's was enough to fix. Just have a bunch of people post about military movements, but post bullshit. Pretty quickly it'll become apparent that rumors about military movements on social media are, more often than not, bullshit.
The US military routinely posts stuff that's close enough to the truth that it passes, but it's bullshit.
"the internet embargo as also intended to put a stop to the dissemination of extremist rhetoric, hate speech and misleading information"
Burma's military shuts down local internet.......The US Democrats use Twitter and Google to do basically the same. As they say in Indonesia: "sama-sama"
I'm sorry, but what? Twitter and Google can shut down the local Internet? I suppose in places where Google Fiber is the only provider, but the twits on Twitter can't do squat.
Sorry you have seen our atrocities (Score:2)
Sorry that we have let slip people uploading our atrocities on the Internet. That should have never happened. We would want to burn down buildings (sometimes with people in them), and cause so much pain and suffering. However we cannot allow wrong things like our image being tarnished to happen.
Please enjoy our peaceful propaganda.