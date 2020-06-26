Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'Google Blew a Ten-Year Lead'

An anonymous reader shares a column:
An anonymous reader shares a column: Back when there were rumors of Google building an operating system, I thought "Lol." Then I watched then-PM Sundar Pichai announce Chrome OS. My heart raced. It was perfect. I got my email through Gmail, I wrote documents on Docs, I listened to Pandora, I viewed photos on TheFacebook. Why did I need all of Windows Vista? In 2010, I predicted that by 2020 Chrome OS would be the most popular desktop OS in the world. It was fast, lightweight, and $0. "Every Windows and OS X app will be re-built for the browser!" I thought. Outlook > Gmail. Excel > Sheets. Finder > Dropbox. Photoshop > Figma. Terminal > Repl.it. All of your files would be accessible by whoever you wanted, wherever you wanted, all the time. It was obvious. Revolutionary. I haven't installed MSFT Office on a machine since 2009. Sheets and Docs have been good enough for me. The theoretical unlimited computing power and collaboration features meant Google Docs was better than Office (and free!). Then something happened at Google. I'm not sure what. But they stopped innovating on cloud software.

Docs and Sheets haven't changed in a decade. Google Drive remains impossible to navigate. Sharing is complicated. Sheets freezes up. I can't easily interact with a Sheets API (I've tried!). Docs still shows page breaks by default! WTF! Even though I have an iPhone and a MacBook, I've been married to Google services. I browse Chrome. I use Gmail. I get directions and lookup restaurants on Maps. I'm a YouTube addict. Yet I've been ungluing myself from Google so far this year. Not because of Google-is-reading-my-emails-and-tracking-every-keystroke reasons, but because I like other software so much more that it's worth switching. At WWDC, Apple shared Safari stats for macOS Big Sur. It reminded me how much Chrome makes my machine go WHURRRRRR. [...] I've given up on Google Docs. I can never find the documents Andy shares with me. The formatting is tired and stuck in the you-might-print-this-out paradigm. Notion is a much better place to write and brainstorm with people. The mobile Google results page is so cluttered that I switched my iPhone's default search to DuckDuckGo. The results are a tad worse, but I'm never doing heavy-duty searches on the go. And now I don't have to scroll past 6 ads to get the first result. DuckDuckGo's privacy is an added bonus.

'Google Blew a Ten-Year Lead'

  • Even though I have an iPhone and a MacBook, I've been married to Google services

    Yes, the most abusive privacy rapists [urbandictionary.com] will do that to you.

  • I *SO* mis-read the headline (Score:5, Funny)

    by inode_buddha ( 576844 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:12PM (#60231738) Journal

    I thought it said "Google blows a 10-year load"

  • Other priorities (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Google is too busy leading the world in social justice to worry about software.

    • Re:Other priorities (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:55PM (#60231926)
      Companies can start out as creative as they want but almost inevitably the rot sets in if they get too big and go corporate for long enough. Then the parasites and climbers move in and displace the original innovators. Having no actual talent for whatever the company is supposed to do they feign value or intimidate others, in these days the favored method to goldbrick is socjus bs. Either by virtue signalling, or inventing some exercise or goal the company must reach (ie hiring 10 diversity officers) or exerting power by starting up drama (walking out over increasingly innocuous assignments or accusing xyz person or thing of being an 'ist). Google is starting to hit the tipping point where they're starting to have more people being fulltime activists than actually working. They have a few nerds in key positions keeping them afloat but you could probably fire half their workforce and nobody would notice or things would improve.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Simple typical psychopathic corporate policy. Do go for your customers to win them over. Once you have dominance in the market, exploit the fuck out of those dumb cunts that is what customers are for, mwa hah hah. And yes, they do laugh at their customers when they rip them off and exploit them, they blame their customers for being gullible morons who deserve to be cheated.

        Google got search dominance and are seeking to profitise all their customers to the maximum extent possible, unlimited profits, unlimite

    • Re:Other priorities (Score:5, Insightful)

      by AleRunner ( 4556245 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @05:32PM (#60232078)

      Google is too busy leading the world in social justice to worry about software.

      If you believe that you'll believe anything. Google is leading the world in delivering advertising. Their current platforms like Gmail and drive are sufficient to allow them to deliver that advertising. It's a perfect mirror if Microsoft with Internet Explorer 6 - they had completed their aim (destroying Netscape) why would they care about their users?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Because IE6 was the last time Microsoft dominated the browser market and it's been trying to claw it's way back ever since.

        • Re:Other priorities (Score:5, Interesting)

          by green1 ( 322787 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @07:54PM (#60232580)

          Which is obvious to everyone in hindsight, but MS sure didn't see it coming.

          Same is true for any big company, they get big, they get comfortable, and they feel invincible. Then someone else comes along eats their lunch, and the big behemoth just can't pivot quickly enough to catch up again. Then the new company grows, gets big, gets comfortable, etc.

          No big company remains efficient and competitive. It's just not possible to compete at that level when the vast majority of your workforce transitions from doing the work, to managing people who are managing other people, etc. The most efficient businesses are the smallest ones. The most innovative as well. That's not to say that big companies don't have barriers to entry, small companies can never win on advertising, or lobbying, or contract negotiations, etc. But they'll win on innovation and efficiency every time.

          • In large companies, the majority of interactions are internal. And the key to success in management is to be liked by other managers, which only has a weak link to being able to delivering.

            Capitalism works because of Natural Selection. If there are several small companies competing in the same space, then only the efficient will survive. And the focus of the successful ones will be outwards, being efficient. But once a certain size is achieved, that focus blunts.

            It is truly amazing the extent to which c

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            That was my point. It's obvious to everyone now so why would Google ignore it?

            I think people are misunderstanding the value proposition of Google Docs. It's a decent office suite, the interface stays consistent unlike Microsoft Office, and most importantly it ties in with all their other products and G Suite.

            • That was my point. It's obvious to everyone now so why would Google ignore it?

              Bad management structure and an lack of interest in their users who they don't see as their "customers" is my guess. There's always much more benefit for a manager or even a developer from working on something new and shiny whilst working on the old stuff isn't seen as glamorous. Google sustainedly ignores their users and doesn't care about their perception. Think of the situation where Google deletes some feature from an application or where there's some feature that's desperately needed. Normally there's

  • Lemme see, issue public stock, form Alphabet reject notions of the founds (something about 'evil')... yep that's an American corporation now, expecting anything but a focus on generating revenue is just dreaming

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by hdyoung ( 5182939 )
      Focusing on anything other than generating revenue, growth and profit is literally un-American for a company. Despite what some people feel, our system is deeply, DEEPLY capitalist.That means the whole point of a for-profit company is to make money. Period. Nothing else. Not social justice, not fairness, not environmentalism, not green issues. To a for-profit company, those things are a distraction at best. Right, wrong, or something in between, a company that loses sight of this eventually gets overtaken

      • Focusing on anything other than generating revenue, growth and profit is literally un-American for a company.

        That's deeply inaccurate historically. What you describe has a name, "Shareholder Capitalism". It's a trend that began in the late 1970's with the arrival of the MBA sickness and still continues to this day, but it's way different from what American Capitalism used to be in the decades and centuries before. That earlier style, the genuine one, is now branded "Stakeholder Capitalism" to differentiate it from the new kid on the block, and it'd do boatloads of good for the US economy, and society, if it came b

        • There are good reasons stakeholder capitalism lost out to the shareholder model, and those reasons haven't gone away. The new style beat out the old style because it did the job better. More growth, more revenues, more profits. The old, inefficient ways faded out and the more effective ones rose. Wishing the old way to come back is like wishing horse riding would return because you don't like what cars are doing to the environment. It's touching, but it's just not going to happen. Better to deal with the pr

          • Re:lol, wut? (Score:5, Insightful)

            by aralin ( 107264 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @10:43PM (#60233068)

            You are partially right. Yes, there are good reasons that stakeholder model lost to shareholder model. But at what cost? It has ruined the substrate on which it operates in a classic tragedy of commons. If you exploit shared resources it will always lead to a short term gain and indeed those who exploit commons will win over those that try to act sustainably. In the end though, the commons gets exhausted and everything suddenly crashes.

            One of the commons is the labor pool. Companies stopped training workers and expect them to start job trained. They do mass layoffs when they run into temporary crisis, they either invest all money or return it to shareholders instead of maintaining healthy reserve to allow them to operate in lean times. They will pay starvation wages and refuse to pay extra in taxes to contribute to education of workers and social programs. They don't pay vacation time or sick leave, making workers absolutely exhausted. This tactics has drained the labor pool and shrunk the middle class.

            Another commons is the health of the economy overall. Outsourcing to China and India created some short term profits, but we have lost nearly all the manufacturing that has kept the middle class healthy. We have created for many years trade deficit that contributed to budget deficits. The structure of our economy is not balanced and we are leaving large portions of the population in unemployable state. We have also neglected our infrastructure in the most terrible way since the 80s. All of this is due to the insane drives for profit, which turns into lobbying efforts for lower taxes, into storing profits overseas, etc.

            I am not sure who wins in this scenario. But I would not call shareholder capitalism a win, more like a disease.

  • Revenue Generation Model (Score:5, Insightful)

    by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:14PM (#60231752) Homepage Journal

    Google doesn't make revolutionary stuff, as the author describes, for free. They do it to generate data that they can monetize. The problem with this business model is that "free" and "good enough" are sufficient to derive the desired data / revenues from it. It doesn't have to be amazeballs.

    Google Drive Stream is crap on the Mac (for instance). It freezes up frequently, fights with spotlight, and is otherwise bug-ridden. And it's been like that for years. But it doesn't matter in the context of how it is monetized, so it doesn't get fixed.

    In free and open source software we can fix this shit ourselves. This is why just being free is not enough and the "open" part is also essential.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The issue with Google software being crap is that it's often just someone's 20% project and they abandon it. Google has people spend 20% of their time on any project they like, so someone makes a Google Drive sync tool for Mac and it gets released. They move on, it's not a priority like say Chrome, so it stagnates.

  • Yeah, pretty much (Score:5, Insightful)

    by NateFromMich ( 6359610 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:15PM (#60231754)
    I agree with most of what this article is saying. It does seem like Google hasn't really accomplished anything in years. And that's too bad, because they used to seem unstoppable. I can only assume they grew to the point that MBAs started pushing for profits over everything else.
    • The AI that underlies search has improved a lot, so the results you get are way better now. You just don't notice.

      Also, the voice recognition, language translation etc are way better.

      Not much innovation in new user interfaces and applications that can take better advantage of the insanely-good AI though.

      • Re:Under the hood tech has improved a lot (Score:5, Insightful)

        by tragedy ( 27079 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @05:36PM (#60232090)

        Sorry, but no. I will grant that, if my search is very vague, the AI often does a good job finding something relevant. If my search is specific, search is terrible compared to what it used to be. You can't call it an improvement when you search for a word and up come results for synonyms of one of the connotations of the word, but not the word itself. Results have also become a popularity contest. Search for something from science or history or literature or mythology, etc. and, if there's some popular brand that uses that name or is related to it somehow, you get nothing on the first five pages of results but garbage about some sports team or product, etc. I suppose it's great if you don't know what you want, but if you do know what you want, it seems to be harder to find than it used to.

        • ok but in fairness the original google search-result weighting algorithm (which gave rise to the original name of their search-engine, "backrub") was pretty much defined as a recursive popularity contest. So that aspect has always been there since the get-go with google.
          The main thing that's changed to make it worse is probably just that there's a lot more crap out there now than there was in the 1997 web.

      • Google searches are dramatically worse than they were 5 years ago. So many people know how to game their results, and just regurgitate contents from other sites, itâ(TM)s impossible to find anything in Google. Even companies have to buy keyword ads for their own company names for Google to even put their site on the first page when you search specifically for that company. Of course, since that earns Google revenue, there is absolutely no incentive to improve it.

    • What about their Loon service [engadget.com]? I can't imagine the MBAs are looking at this in terms of a hard next-quarter profit.

    • SJWs, not MBAs (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I can only assume they grew to the point that MBAs started pushing for profits over everything else.

      Google really isn't run by MBAs. It's developer-centric and that is one reason I used to really wish I could work there.

      https://www.quora.com/How-does-Googles-culture-compare-to-Amazon-and-Microsoft [quora.com]

      I agree with other commenters that Google has improved in the last 10 years, more in ways we can't see; but also Google is wasting a lot of its energy on SJW nonsense. Google has a tremendously SJW culture, and e

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by sectokia ( 3999401 )
        This is real reason as well why google/facebook etc don't like the idea of 'filtering' for facts: They first ones guiilty would be themselves. See the link above where google openly admit that something factual can be unfair, so they manipulate it.... Classic example is comparing image searches for: "white european history" -> 'White' gets removed from search term (as its use here is majority group and therefore racist), and search is performed as per "European history" "european history" -> Minorit

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dyfet ( 154716 )

        No, it is not a developer centric place either. It is a very 20th century place pretending to be 21st. While many organizations use google hangouts for entirely remote work and they had massive internal video conferencing resources way before most, until covid remote was forbidden, so managers could watch people working tied to cubes. I actually went thru the entire interview process to the end 12 years ago and then declined. To me it seemed in so many ways backwards, and actually the last place I would

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      When I read it I was thinking "hey, people are constantly complaining and Microsoft changing Office for no reason, but when Google keeps their apps the same someone else moans about that too!" Apparently you can't win.

      I've been using Google Docs for years. It works, it's robust, they have made some improvements over the years to things like printing which is all I want. I'm happy with it, especially Sheets which is the main one I use.

      Drive is easy to navigate, it's just files and directories. Sharing is eas

  • Google customer here (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:15PM (#60231756)
    Google's working fine for me. Their ad platform is working just as well as it always has been. It's significantly easier to use than Facebook.

    These services the author describes are just the toys that keep the cows happy. They cows are still providing plenty of milk, though, so I don't see why Google would care one way or the other.
    • Google Ad Services works because users use these toys you mention. Google loves showing ads next to Gmail messages or inserted at the top of search results or to give you intender data based off of user logins on luxury apps and sites. If users start to look for alternatives to these tools because they seem stale or if users become more privacy focused and start turning away from Google because they don't like the tracking then Google will find themselves more and more selling run-of-network ads that end up

  • I totally agree Google blew a lot of potential by not really updating the web apps they had...

    But honestly, how much better could they have gotten?

    It was never going to be as good a system for building and running apps, as real native apps that can take fuller advantage of a system then you'll ever get through web APIs - which by necessity trail the features an operating system can offer.

    In 2010 I was using all the same apps this article writer was using, but I knew at that point it was just an interesting

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Google at one point did make decent hardware integrated for their OS. Not sure what happened to it but even that project stagnated.

      It seems nobody at Google, even if they have a good idea, knows how to drive it to completion or perfection. Apple on the other hand will continue beating a dead horse (ADB, SCSI, FireWire) because it is technically superior to the alternatives even if it is more expensive.

      • Re:WebTech inherently a side effort... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Dripdry ( 1062282 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @05:17PM (#60232024) Journal

        Google Fiber is a perfect example, read up on it:

        The head of it was making great strides. They spun it off to ABC. Then the MBAs started coming talking about how it wasn't making a profit right then, and the entire idea got massively scaled back even though it could have changed the entire telco landscape with some vision and more chutzpah (I had it for a short time and it was incredible), and the original creator left (if I'm not mistaken). This seems to have happened time and time again at Google. They start growing something incredible but before it can really take off they chop it away.

        There's no consistency, and for that reason I don't want anything to do with their projects no matter how exciting they sound at first.

    • They recently (within the last year or so?) added offline editing for the Web-based Google docs/sheets apps, which helps a lot when you're non-urban/un/der/developed areas with intermittent connectivity.

    • well, that depends on what you mean. You assume the app had to stay in the browser ,but there were /are many hybrid paths that could have been developed ( applets that launch frm the browser ) or some other such things. Certainly as able to take advantage of native speed and resources as C# apps. One of the main obsticles to be overcome would be what to do when the network disconnects or lags, but there are lots of solutions here. Seems to me a lack of effort or interest on googles part. Not Glitzy eno

      • You assume the app had to stay in the browser ,but there were /are many hybrid paths that could have been developed

        Even that has the same issues I am talking about. Notion has a "native" app, but because bits of it are really web technology they glitch in very annoying ways - like that navigation sidebar comes resetting, because browser tech.

        Notion is probably the best example of what Google Docs could have become had Google really focused on improving things as best as possible, but even that falls far sh

  • An anonymous post linking to a blog post I've never heard of hosting some column from some guy who doesn't like some software.

    I used to ask people to tell us all the software they don't like here on Slashdot as a joke, I didn't think it would make the front page.

    • The current batch of slashdot "editors" thinks that that is real journalism. They cant tell the difference between a low view blog post and a mainstream news piece because the mainstream news that they consume contains a lot of editorials that looks just like this, and these fucks dont know that they are editorials.
    • In slashdot's early days this happened more often. As long as the article or post creates a meaningful discussion who cares where it came from?

      • That's not the Slashdot I remember. I remember articles written by prominent members in the open source or technical community featuring on actual tech news sites often sites that dedicated themselves to topics concerning Linux or Unix.

        This on the other hand seems even less relevant than some crappy opinion column especially considering it brings nothing much to the table other than "Google hasn't updated it's interface" On SLASHDOT. A site which prides itself on the ability to use systems which remain feat

  • It's hard for me to rectify your accurate observations about the Google suite being years behind the times, but then read "Notion is a much better place to write and brainstorm with people"

    Notion is not good. It's like someone's CS 400 class project from 2007 on what an HTML 'collaborative tool' might look like. Search is awful, tables are awful, doesn't scale well.

  • Trust (Score:5, Interesting)

    by itiswhatitiwijgalt ( 6848512 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:29PM (#60231812)
    Most of all, they have lost the public's trust in them. I have grown weary of using various software from them only to have them cancel it on you a few years down the line. Now they have entered the political arena, and have decided to use censorship to block one side. You can't even trust the google searches to be neutron any more. We all know the left is very anti-white. Try searching for the following in google images. One of these things is not like the other.

    black couple
    asian couple
    muslim couple
    indian couple
    white couple

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by fish_in_the_c ( 577259 )

      Interesting... so apparently in googles way of clasifing the world a bi-racial couple IS a white couple. I'm sure it is an algorithmic mistake, because this isn't anti-white like the OP suggest. It is actually VERY anti black and prejedicual. The old 'if you half-white' you are white trope because 'white is better'. UGLY and wrong.

      • Google donâ(TM)t think that far. The search results simply have this logic: Is it search for minority? If so allow it to show only people from that minority. If not, adjust the outposts to show equal representations of all groups. So basically the âoewhiteâ in the search is completely redundant.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by elohssa ( 317266 )

      You mean because the "indian couple" search also gives me results for take out?

    • Re: Trust (Score:4, Interesting)

      by sectokia ( 3999401 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @08:20PM (#60232660)
      Google call this algorithm unfairness. The idea is that while the normal output for a search might be factually accurate, it can promote a stereotype of the oppressive majority, and thus requires adjustment. The example they give is if you used to search âoeCEOsâ the search would output all the worlds top CEOs which are mostly white men. So now when you search for CEOs you get shown women and people of colour which they say is more accurate because it shows that you donâ(TM)t have to be a white man to be a CEO.
    • Try: Caucasian couple And you will see the same style results.

    • From this article [wordpress.com]:

      ...when someone uploads a picture of a white couple they don’t use any racial keywords. Basically, white couples are just described as “couples” whereas images of black couples are usually captioned as such. The only time the word “white” tends to get used when describing the couple is when it is an interracial couple, and since Google’s image search looks for keywords it ends up showing you images of interracial couples when you might be looking for a

  • It's down to a lack of competition (Score:4, Interesting)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:31PM (#60231818) Homepage

    Who really competes with Google in these areas? AFAICT nobody tries. It's like with Microsoft in the late 90s. We know they're the 900 lbs gorilla in the room and no one wants to tangle with them. Even when the monopoly suit hits them, they'll appeal it to the point it's not relevant anymore. Just like MS did.

    At some point the world will have changed enough that they'll become a part of the background. They'll still be around but it'll be just as the makers of Android. Everything else will have hit the point that others do it better and cheaper. What's cheaper than free? We'll find out.

    • I've switched to Microsoft to do everything so there is someone competing with them. You can use office via a browser, Onedrive is awesome and automatically syncs my files across all computers, and I can set family rules and payments across multiple accounts as well as share software. To do this with Google is a nightmare. If only microsoft had a phone . . .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Funny you should mention Microsoft because they compete. They have Office 365 or whatever it's called now, and OneDrive.

    • Who really competes with Google in these areas?

      Err are you joking? Google basically has a direct competitor with either MS or Apple in every single thing mentioned in TFA. Shit man even TFS mentions the guy just gave up on Google's apps and simply replaced them. Google don't have anything resembling a monopoly in OS, Office, or Cloud storage market.

    • The only thing I can think of where no one really tries to compete with Google at their level is their massive online advertising empire. For everything else I see others like Microsoft, Apple, etc. competing directly with Google. Sure, they aren't always successful, but they are trying.

  • Comparing Finder to Dropbox. Okay.

  • Chrome (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'm glad you enjoy Chrome, but from a developers' perspective, it is garbage. It might be fine for light tasks, but not so much for anything else. Google wanted your computing on their servers (the Cloud/Web), and thought thin-clients would be a great idea. Every attempt at thin-client computing fails. You might as well just give someone a dumb terminal, as it is more productive, less complicated than dealing with many local client interfaces. Web applications don't play nice with each other as well. Its r

    • Outside of the United States, Microsoft Bing s.cks b.lls. You cannot imagine the garbage they deliver as search results.

      Let it be known: I was a Windows Phone user (Nokia Lumia) and to this date it has been the best overall mobile experience I had. And yes, tried iOS and owned several Android devices from different brands.

      So yes, you could call me a Windows Phone fanboy.

      However, searching with Bing on that phone, that was such a bad experience here in the South-Americas. Completely irrelevant results. Looki

      • Tried Bing also on the desktop, but search results rarely and barely improved there. So I just gave up on Bing, as Google and DuckDuckGo provided me with much more relevant results.

        ...

        Just know that for most people outside the U.S., Google was the only option for relevant search results until DuckDuckGo arrived.

        Thanks for the realistic survey of alternative search engines. I've tried alternatives to google over the years, even as far back as 2000, which was when google became the default because they blew the competition out of the water.

        I'm in Australia, so the localisation problem is crucial.

        In 2017 I tried DuckDuckGo and found it just hopeless for Australia.

        I've also tried Bing and it seemed good for localisation.

        But I keep coming back to google because while others are catching up from behind google seem to ke

  • Suits replaced Engineers...the old story (Score:5, Informative)

    by OldMugwump ( 4760237 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:42PM (#60231866) Homepage
    The suits arrived and replaced the engineers at the top.

    This has happened many times before (look at Boeing, or any major car company other than Tesla) and will happen many times again to others. Founders are engineers, care about the product, and build great products and a great company. Eventually they retire and "professional managers" with MBAs are brought in. Those people cut the "fat" (what made the products and company great) and improve earnings. For a while. Over time things fall apart.

    BTW, the headline reminds me of Apple famously blowing the 10 year lead they had over Microsoft in the late 80s/early 90s. Same thing happened - Woz and Jobs left/got pushed out, Suits came in, 10 year lead was lost. In that case Jobs came back and fixed things, but the OS lead was never to be regained.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by elohssa ( 317266 )

      ...but the OS lead was never to be regained.

      Perhaps not in terms of desktop marketshare or revenue directly attributed to desktop operating systems. In terms of market cap and stock price tho, they seem to be doing just fine. I'd also argue MacOS is doing well in terms of quality.

      They got a rare 2nd chance with iOS. Did they learn the lesson?

  • While I agree on most points regarding how good the basic Chrome apps are, I differ from the author in that I am not expecting (or even wanting) the OS provider to supply all the basic functions I use every day. I don't see the OS as anything more than just the platform that provides APIs to the base system functions - I know this is an overly literal interpretation of an OS but I find it freeing in terms of being locked in to what apps I use for different functions.

    One thing about the author's list of apps that surprised me was that (s)he basically uses the same apps for desktop/mobile - that seems like an unrealistic expectation considering the differences in the devices (input methods/output sizes and resolutions) that would limit what you can do with the different apps. I can't see myself doing any kind of a spreadsheet or even document on a phone and I worked at RIM and one of the things we were doing was trying to come up with apps that could do that and we failed miserably.

    • Interestingly I find that a distinction without difference.

      Do you bundle Docs with Chrome, Office with Windows, or LibreOffice with Ubuntu... the last one is the OS not providing anything, but basically every Linux distro comes with it pre-installed and it's one of the things we laud Linux for, an app ecosystem of freeware / open source programs easily installed directly from the distribution "app store".

      Where do you define the OS boundary anyway, and how do you consider something provided with it?
      Is it sti

      • Personally, I would consider the OS ending at a simple terminal interface (below the desktop environment). That really sounds Linux centred but I'm really keeping with the definition I got for an OS at University (in the '80s).

        So in answer to your third question an app bundled with the OS is NOT part of the OS.

        As to whether or not the core library/API is coded by somebody else, that's still part of the OS. So I would consider a graphics library to be part of the OS because it can be used by different apps

  • Car manufacturers blindsided by Tesla and the shift to electric/autonomous features.

    VR headset makers failing to realize the importance of high resolution headsets (Appleâ(TM)s upcoming headset will have over 60PPD).

    Coming soon: Companies failing to see robotics disrupting manufacturing, food (McDonalds is already testing robotic burger machines), retail, and delivery.

  • Interesting Idea of "Lead" (Score:5, Interesting)

    by organgtool ( 966989 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @04:56PM (#60231932)
    Innovation at Google has definitely taken a HUGE slide downhill but how do you figure that they ever had a "lead" with ChromeOS? Maybe they had a lead in cloud services but an OS requires WAY more than what can be delivered over the cloud. Why exactly would anyone leave Windows, with its huge catalog of games, as well as its massive library of apps for developing software, CAD, photo manipulation, video editing, audio engineering, 3D graphics, etc? Same goes for Macs.

    In actuality, Microsoft and Apple had nearly two decades of a head start and while they may have initially languished in developing cloud services, it's way easier to add cloud services to platforms that have a combined marketshare of almost 100% than it is to create a whole new ecosystem whose only advantage is a temporary head-start in cloud services. In many ways, this played out very predictably.

  • Uh, what? (Score:4, Informative)

    by lexman098 ( 1983842 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @05:00PM (#60231954)

    Docs and Sheets haven't changed in a decade. Google Drive remains impossible to navigate. Sharing is complicated. Sheets freezes up.

    I don't think any of this is true. They've steadily been adding features to Google Docs for years such that it's now almost on par with Microsoft Office. Just because there haven't been many sweeping UI changes doesn't mean they aren't working on it. Chrome OS is getting better too.

    • That's funny! No really, that's completely bonkers. Docs is freaking amazing for things like school work assigmnet level work and perhaps a lot of the really simple document prep a lot of people do. I find it's speed and collaboration environment jaw dropping. Love it for that. But then when you hits it's limits that's it. You start instead limiting what you do to make it work. But it becomes silly.
      Personally I hate Word. with a passion. But in terms of quality high level document prep its goit it

  • The reason why is because email.

    We need email for work, so that's the easiest thing to open your wallet for.

    Notion looks great! But it's $8 per month per person <sub>only if you pay for the full year up front>/sub> and corporate accounts are... call us to get a price. That's versus $0 for using Google Sheets and Google Docs plus StackEdit to do the same thing.

    And P.S. if you have one paid $6/month account with Google, you can share all your files with everybody on your team... and you still only

  • Opposite (Score:3)

    by Plugh ( 27537 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @05:21PM (#60232038) Homepage

    I remember seeing ChromeOS for the first time. My experience was different. I realized that GOOG wanted to own every piece of software from the browser to the kernel, and make their servers the only place my data and programs ever lived.

    I remember thinking "fuck that, fuck you, and fuck GOOG" and starting the process of de-googling, before it became a Thing.

    Related: also fuck YouTube, check uncensorable decentralized LBRY [lbry.tv]

  • This story reminds me that I finally should set up a cron job to archive all of my Google Docs to my own server on a daily basis, so I'm prepared when Google keels over out of the blue.

  • no apparent reason whatsoever.

  • Google blew no such lead (Score:3)

    by Dracos ( 107777 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @06:17PM (#60232212)

    Google's overarching strategy for more than a decade has been to push everything into the Cloud where they and the rest of Big Tech can analyze, dissect, and track everyone's documents, activity, and relationship webs.

    Sure, their online services still suck, but that's mainly because of Javascript (which porting to web assembly won't fix). ChromeOS was always doomed because it's not a full-featured operating system, it's a WWW thin client (as are all mainstream mobile device OSes).

    There's a limit to how well the Cloud and SaaS can replace native software. If anything, Google set themselves up to discover that first.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Sure, their online services still suck, but that's mainly because of Javascript (which porting to web assembly won't fix).

      I don't think it's JavaScript itself, it's the browser DOM engines. They are inconsistent across brands/versions and buggy. I suggested in a nearby message that moving layout/flow calculations to the server will reduce dependence on client-side variation.

  • But it's still free and good enough... (Score:3)

    by eepok ( 545733 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @06:30PM (#60232280) Homepage

    I use Firefox almost exclusively. The only time I boot up Chrome is to use Google Docs/Sheets because it doesn't randomly pause for 30 seconds on Chrome as it does on Firefox. It's annoying, ya, but it costs me literally $0.00 out of my pocket and it allows me to collaborate with A HUNDRED people simultaneously. Yes, it has flaws, but as a NON-PAYING customer, I'm happy to report bugs and just hope they get fixed.

    If Cisco were to asked, "How much would it cost to create a Google Docs clone and make it available to the entire world for free?", I wonder how they would respond.

    This is free beer, people.

  • Web standards are shitty for real GUI's. We need an open-standard GUI markup language. It would help Google etc. eat into Microsoft. The DOM varies too much per browser brand and version to emulate GUI's reliably. Allow the layout/flow engine to be on the server, at least as an option, so one doesn't have to test gajillion client variations.

  • Sundar Pichai - Nightmare for Google. (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Friday June 26, 2020 @07:27PM (#60232488) Journal
    GE; Jack Welch; Destroyed the company to keep stock prices high.
    HP; Carly Fiorina; destroyed the company to keep stock prices high.
    Bell Labs/Lucent; Carly Fiorina; split than destroyed the company to keep stock prices high.
    IBM; Samuel J. Palmisano, Ginni Rometty and Arvind Krishna; Have been destroying the company to keep stick prices high.
    Apple; Tim Cook; destroying Apple by dropping innovation and focusing on locking in customers; likewise, trying to keep stock prices high.
    Microsoft; Ballmer and Satya Nadella; Destroying MS by focusing on keeping stock prices high.
    And now?
    Google; Sundar Pichai; Destroying Google by focusing on keeping stock prices high.

    Now, the question is, why are these ppl focused on keeping stock prices high? Is it for their stock holders? Nope. Short-term profits are NOT good for stock holders. So, why are they focus on these? Because they get paid in stock options with little to no taxes?

    It is LONG past time for CONgress to require that NO EXECUTIVES be paid with publicly traded stock. Ideally, companies should have 2 types of stocks; publicly traded and corporate stock for employees, including the executive and board.

    • And we should force your advice on incentive structuring and risk wrecking the economy even worse than it is because?

      I mean how do you know you plan will even work? Have you some simulations? Done it on a small scale somewhere? Got evidence? How do we know it wonâ(TM)t result in worse idiocy and bigger scamming?

      • Do you have any evidence that it won't work? Why do you assume that it will be a disaster? Stock markets don't keep the economy running. Regular people buying shit does.

        • You want the burden of proof to be on me that something won't work but you're willing to put something into law that could have disastrous and potentially irreversible consequences without a shred of evidence that it will work?

          First you have to show that your method will work, only then will the burden be on me to show that it won't. You're the one proposing the drastic change.

          • Yes if you're going to make a hyperbolic claim of disaster like chicken little then you're going to have to show why it would be a disaster and not just claim it "could" be a disaster.

        • "Stock markets don't keep the economy running. Regular people buying shit does."

          Uh, you need both. How will companies exist without someone fronting the capital to build factories and stuff? Also most people's retirement and everyone's social security is dependent on the stability of the stock market. If it collapses the money you have paid into social security and retirement accounts will vanish.

      • Evidence? Prior to reagan , this is how we did things. Executives were not allowed to have stock in their industry. Bob Crandal of AA fame still opposes what reagan did and pushes for legislation to enforce th

  • That should have been your clue.

  • It comes down to the job you need to do, and the tools you want/need to do it. Some tools are essential, some are nice to have, Which nice to have you own generally come down to personal choice, and preference. I'm not a carpenter, or a woodworker, so, most of the time I do not need the sliding compound mitre saw I own. For a board or two, a hand-held Skill saw does do the job quicker and easier. But, when we, along with several neighbours, needed to replace fences 8 year ago, the mitre saw was a must. S

  • gSuite is amazing. it has great formatting, I have little to no stability issues, it continues to improved. I suspect you may be using their free version, and I think it is not as well maintained than the version people pay for. Surprised? I hope not.

  • I liked Chromebooks until they permanently stopped updating, and, eventually, stopped working on some web sites.

    I have Windows laptops that are almost a decade older than these discontinued Chromebooks that still work fine in Windows. Thankfully, I found out about Neverware CloudReady to revive these otherwise perfectly good laptops that GOOG abandoned to save money.

  • Part of the reason why Chrome OS is so appealing is that it is not bloated with features.

    So Sheets API is flaky? Who cares. If I want a database, I'll use one. And I sure as hell do *not* want the dimwits who try to do *everything* in Excel carry their strategy over to another Spreadsheet programm. Heaven forbid!

    Likewise Docs. It has Pagebreaks by default. Halle-flippin-Luja! If I want to use a text editor - guess what? - I'll use a text editor. If I use a word processor, I am preparing a paged document, in

  • Who the fuck thinks that way??

    Who the fuck calls himself a tech writer, and calls the poster boy of the inner-platform effect software design anti-pattern *and* of letting the data kraken leech *all* your data... "perfect"??

    Hell, who but a shill even uses online services for those tasks? Or can't think of the risks, like not having Internet, him being abused by advertisers, his data leaking *everywhere*... apart from wasting the majority of his money and computer resources on the inefficiencies of that inne

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      The world is unfortunately full of people who fail to understand what the personal computer represented and why it came about. Big data was the first model. The university or business owned the mainframe - and you paid for access, storage and CPU time. It was, essentially, a monopoly, where you paid what you were told. The PC broke all that, allowing people to write their own software and move their computing away from big data. And now, for some reason, people have become obsessed with "the cloud" over the
  • In the past few years Google has been slowly moving everything to the other side of a password protected wall, where you must first identify yourself with your "Google Account" to access the data. This is but a prelude to turn that wall into a paywall. If they can do it, usually they will.
  • I became obsessive with g-Services approximately same time you did. I literally did an infrastructure migration. See, I used to have my own file server, microsoft exchange server accepting emails on my own domain, bought office licenses, everything. I ran my own infrastructure in my garage for years with 4 servers paying ~$400/mon of electricity. When Goggle apps came out I migrated my email domain to gMail (still running same domain, uploaded all my docs to gDrive, did not opt to chrome though.

    When the f

